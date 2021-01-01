Without much fanfare, Curtis Samuel has closed the season playing at a very high level. And he should have the chance for another quality outing in Week 17 against the Saints. He's one of my favorite sleepers and DFS options this week.



Since Week 7, a span of nine games, Samuel has scored at least 12 PPR points seven times, including four games with at least 20 PPR points. He has two games with at least 100 receiving yards over that span, as well as five total touchdowns. And he's in a great spot in Week 17 against New Orleans.



Christian McCaffrey (thigh) and Mike Davis (ankle) are out, so Samuel should get some additional playing time at running back, along with Rodney Smith. Since Week 7, Samuel has scored at least five Fantasy points three times with just his rushing totals alone.



He also has at least nine targets in three of his past five games. I'm still starting D.J. Moore ahead of Samuel, but I like Samuel ahead of Robby Anderson this week. And all three could be successful if the Saints start to pull starters during the game to rest for the playoffs.



It's been a solid campaign for Samuel in 2020. And he should close the season with another quality performance against New Orleans.



Now, let's look at other sleepers for Week 17, including some DFS lineups to consider on FanDuel and DraftKings.



Editor's Note: Projections are provided by CBS Sports and not Jamey Eisenberg. Projected points are for PPR leagues.

Quarterbacks Philip Rivers QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 39 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC IND -14 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 30th QB RNK 12th ROSTERED 71% YTD Stats PAYDS 4005 RUYDS -6 TD 23 INT 10 FPTS/G 18.4 Rivers has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in five of his past six starts, and the Jaguars allow an average of 26.6 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Nine quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 20 Fantasy points against Jacksonville, including three of the past four going over 26 points. Andy Dalton QB DAL Dallas • #14

Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG DAL -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 5th QB RNK 17th ROSTERED 30% YTD Stats PAYDS 1926 RUYDS 66 TD 14 INT 7 FPTS/G 15.3 Dalton has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in four of his past six games, and hopefully he can stay hot against the Giants in a must-win game for both teams. The Giants have allowed Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson to each score at least 24 Fantasy points in the past two weeks. Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN LV -2.5 O/U 51 OPP VS QB 19th QB RNK 14th ROSTERED 79% YTD Stats PAYDS 3732 RUYDS 139 TD 28 INT 7 FPTS/G 20.1 Carr only scored seven Fantasy points against the Broncos in Week 7 with the Raiders having a dominant performance. I'll gamble on Carr playing better in the rematch, and he's scored at least 25 Fantasy points in his past three healthy outings. Denver also has allowed at least 20 Fantasy points to three of its past four opposing quarterbacks.

Running backs Alexander Mattison RB MIN Minnesota • #25

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET MIN -6.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS RB 31st RB RNK 22nd ROSTERED 37% YTD Stats RUYDS 339 REC 10 REYDS 75 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.8 Dalvin Cook won't play in Week 17 due to the death of his father, and our condolences go out to him and his family. With Cook out, Mattison should get the chance to start against the Lions in a great matchup. The Lions are No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to running backs, and they lead the NFL with 26 total touchdowns allowed to the position. Cook had 252 total yards and two touchdowns against Detroit in Week 9. Now, Mattison flopped when he started for Cook in Week 6 against Atlanta with three PPR points. But I like Mattison to deliver a big game this week if he starts as expected. Ty Johnson RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #25

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -3 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 21st RB RNK 26th ROSTERED 23% YTD Stats RUYDS 209 REC 14 REYDS 76 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.5 The Jets are without Frank Gore (chest) and Lamical Perine (illness) this week, and Johnson should get the chance to start in a great matchup against the Patriots. I like Johnson as a low-end starter in all leagues. We saw Johnson take over for an injured Gore in Week 13 against the Raiders and finish with 22 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown, as well as two catches for 13 yards and two targets, and hopefully he can replicate that kind of production at New England. A Jets running back has scored at least 11 PPR points in four of their past six games, and the Patriots have allowed a running back to score or gain at least 100 yards in four of their past five games, including three in a row. Malcolm Brown RB LAR L.A. Rams • #34

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI ARI -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 17th RB RNK 23rd ROSTERED 46% YTD Stats RUYDS 399 REC 22 REYDS 164 TD 5 FPTS/G 7.1 Brown should be the lead running back with Darrell Henderson (ankle) and Cam Akers (ankle) hurt, and hopefully Brown takes advantage of this opportunity. There have been seven games this season where a Rams running back had at least 15 carries, and that has translated to at least 16 PPR points five times. Brown did that in Week 1 against Dallas with 21 total touches and scored 25 PPR points, and hopefully he can replicate that this week. Wayne Gallman RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 24th RB RNK 28th ROSTERED 94% YTD Stats RUYDS 617 REC 21 REYDS 114 TD 6 FPTS/G 9.3 The Cowboys run defense has been better of late, but they have still allowed six touchdowns to running backs in their past five games, including two in a row. Gallman has struggled over the past three weeks with a combined 17 PPR points over that span, but I like him as a flex this week given the matchup. Prior to Week 14, Gallman scored or had over 100 rushing yards in six games in a row. Latavius Murray RB NO New Orleans • #28

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR NO -6.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 25th RB RNK 33rd ROSTERED 77% YTD Stats RUYDS 656 REC 23 REYDS 176 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.1 I can see a scenario where the Saints lean more on Murray this week to keep Alvin Kamara fresh for the playoffs, and Murray does have at least 10 PPR points in back-to-back games against the Chiefs and Vikings. So even if he remains in his usual reserve role, he can still be effective. The Panthers have allowed a running back to score or gain at least 80 total yards in four games in a row.

Wide receivers Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #87

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 28th WR RNK 29th ROSTERED 55% 2020 Stats REC 58 TAR 80 REYDS 544 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.7 There have been seven games this season where Shepard and Daniel Jones have started and finished, and Shepard has at least six catches in each outing, while averaging 14.0 PPR points over that span. The Cowboys have allowed six touchdowns to receivers in their past four games, and Shepard is a low-end starter in PPR this week. Mike Williams WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC LAC -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 2nd WR RNK 34th ROSTERED 78% YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 78 REYDS 648 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.4 Keenan Allen (illness) won't play in Week 17, and Hunter Henry (illness) could also remain out. That should bode well for Williams, who had 10 targets in Week 16 against Denver in that same scenario. He only managed four catches for 54 yards, but I'll gamble on Williams as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver against the Chiefs, who could be resting starters on defense. Jalen Guyton and Tyron Johnson are also sleepers in deeper leagues with Allen out. Michael Gallup WR DAL Dallas • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG DAL -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 15th WR RNK 26th ROSTERED 44% YTD Stats REC 55 TAR 97 REYDS 794 TD 5 FPTS/G 11 Gallup has at least six targets in four of his past five games, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past four outings. He had 11 PPR points in Week 5 against the Giants and is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week in all leagues. I still like Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb better than Gallup, but he's closing the season on a high note. Jerry Jeudy WR DEN Denver • #10

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LV -2.5 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK 47th ROSTERED 67% YTD Stats REC 47 TAR 106 REYDS 716 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.7 It's pretty clear the Broncos want to get Jeudy going after he had 15 targets in Week 16 against the Chargers. Now, he only had six catches for 61 yards in that game, but hopefully the volume is there again in this matchup with the Raiders. He had eight targets against the Raiders in Week 10 and finished with four catches for 68 yards, so hopefully he performs better in the rematch. Consider Jeudy a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues. Cam Sims WR WAS Washington • #89

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI WAS -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 43 REYDS 434 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.1 Sims could be the No. 1 receiver for Washington again in Week 17 against the Eagles if Terry McLaurin (ankle) is out, and it's a great matchup for Sims, who has 17 targets in his past two games. Philadelphia has allowed 76 catches, 1,171 yards and nine touchdowns to receivers on 102 targets in the past five weeks. Jakobi Meyers WR NE New England • #16

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ NE -3 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK 40th ROSTERED 50% YTD Stats REC 53 TAR 74 REYDS 661 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.7 He had 12 catches for 169 yards on 14 targets against the Jets in Week 9, and the Jets have allowed five touchdowns to receivers in their past four games. We'll see if Cam Newton remains the starter in Week 17, but hopefully Newton or Jarrett Stidham look for Meyers a lot in this matchup. Richie James WR SF San Francisco • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -6.5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK 45th ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 30 REYDS 328 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.5 In Week 9 against the Packers, with Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Kendrick Bourne and George Kittle all out, James stepped up with nine catches for 184 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets. Maybe something similar happens this week with Samuel and Aiyuk out again. Kittle and Bourne are playing against the Seahawks, but I would take a flier on James in deeper leagues this week given the chance for increased playing time. James Washington WR PIT Pittsburgh • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -9 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 22nd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 6% YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 54 REYDS 392 TD 5 FPTS/G 6.6 There's a strong chance the Steelers could be resting JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson during this game with Ben Roethlisberger not starting as the playoffs approach. Washington should play a lot, and hopefully his connection with Mason Rudolph shows up this week as both played together at Oklahoma State. The Browns secondary will be without Denzel Ward (illness), and Washington has the chance to score in this matchup.

Tight ends Zach Ertz TE PHI Philadelphia • #86

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS WAS -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 8th TE RNK 10th ROSTERED 65% YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 66 REYDS 319 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.3 Ertz has seven targets in each of his past two games, and now Dallas Goedert (calf) could be out. Washington has only allowed one tight end to score in its past five games, but Goedert and Ertz combined for 11 catches, 119 yards and two touchdowns on 16 targets against Washington in Week 1. And Ertz has scored at least 10 PPR points in four of his past five games against Washington. Hayden Hurst TE ATL Atlanta • #81

Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -7 O/U 50.5 OPP VS TE 23rd TE RNK 16th ROSTERED 77% YTD Stats REC 52 TAR 82 REYDS 543 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.1 Hurst has scored in consecutive games coming into Week 17 and has a combined 27 PPR points over that span against Tampa Bay and Kansas City. He had four catches for 21 yards and a touchdown on five targets against the Buccaneers in Week 15, and Tampa Bay has allowed a tight end to score or gain at least 80 receiving yards in three games in a row. Dawson Knox TE BUF Buffalo • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA BUF -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 5th TE RNK 24th ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 36 REYDS 259 TD 3 FPTS/G 5.6 Knox dropped a touchdown in Week 16 at New England, otherwise he would have scored in four of his past five games. He managed to finish the game against the Patriots with three catches for 51 yards on four targets, and his targets could rise with Cole Beasley (leg) out against the Dolphins, even with John Brown back. Knox should be considered a low-end starter in deeper leagues.

Week 17 Preview DFS LINEUPS

FanDuel

QB: Philip Rivers ($7,300) vs. JAC

RB: Derrick Henry ($10,200) at HOU

RB: Alexander Mattison ($5,000) at DET

WR: Adam Thielen ($7,900) at DET

WR: Brandin Cooks ($7,300) vs. TEN

WR: T.Y. Hilton ($6,300) vs. JAC

TE: George Kittle ($6,800) vs. SEA

FLEX: Jerry Jeudy ($5,100) vs. LV

DEF: Seahawks ($3,900) at SF



I'll stack the Colts in this lineup with Rivers and Hilton, as this is an amazing matchup. The Jaguars have allowed a quarterback to score at least 20 Fantasy points in nine games in a row, and 11 straight No. 1 receivers against Jacksonville have scored at least 14 PPR points.



Henry is 223 yards from a 2,000-yard rushing season, and he had 212 rushing yards and two touchdowns, as well as two catches for 52 yards on five targets, against the Texans in Week 6. He's worth the price. So is Mattison with Cook out.



My other receivers along with Hilton are Thielen and Cooks, and both have the chance to score in their respective matchups. I also like Kittle taking on the Seahawks this week, and I'm excited about this lineup in Week 17.

