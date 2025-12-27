Dylan Sampson RB CLE Cleveland • #22

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -3 O/U 34.5 OPP VS RB 10th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 25% YTD Stats RUYDS 116 REC 28 REYDS 259 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.9 Sampson (hand) will hopefully play in Week 17 against Pittsburgh after missing the past two games, and he could have a prominent role with Quinshon Judkins (ankle) out. We'll see how Cleveland uses Sampson, Raheim Sanders, and Trayveon Williams, but Sampson has the most upside of this group. He played Week 1 without Judkins, and Sampson had 12 carries for 29 yards and eight catches for 64 yards on eight targets. His role in the passing game is what we like, and Shedeur Sanders likes throwing to his running backs. In five starts, Sanders has targeted his running backs 38 times for 31 catches, 297 yards, and one touchdown. That reception total for running backs is third in the NFL over that span. Sampson is a high-end flex in PPR in this game.

Michael Carter RB ARI Arizona • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -7 O/U 53.5 OPP VS RB 32nd RB RNK 26th ROSTERED 67% YTD Stats RUYDS 286 REC 28 REYDS 232 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.8 Carter ran well in Week 16 against Atlanta with 11 carries for 65 yards, but he failed to catch a pass on two targets. This was the first time in three tries where Carter failed to score at least 13.4 PPR points when getting double digits in touches, and I expect him to have a decent workload again in Week 17 against the Bengals. Cincinnati is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and 21 guys have scored at least 11.1 PPR points against the Bengals this season. I like Carter as a high-end flex option in all leagues in Week 17.

Blake Corum RB LAR L.A. Rams • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL LAR -8 O/U 50 OPP VS RB 17th RB RNK 30th ROSTERED 73% YTD Stats RUYDS 669 REC 7 REYDS 26 TD 6 FPTS/G 7.6 Corum is hot coming into Week 17 at Atlanta with at least 13.1 PPR points in four games in a row. The strength of his production is touchdowns, and he has five rushing scores over that span. But he also has rushed for at least 71 yards in three of those outings, and he has three games in a row with at least 11 carries. He's doing a great job in tandem with Kyren Williams, and Corum is worth using as a high-end flex option in all leagues in Week 17 against the Falcons.

Kyle Monangai RB CHI Chicago • #25

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -3 O/U 52.5 OPP VS RB 18th RB RNK 29th ROSTERED 87% YTD Stats RUYDS 731 REC 14 REYDS 140 TD 5 FPTS/G 8.9 Monangai had a solid game in Week 16 against Green Bay with nine carries for 50 yards and three catches for 43 yards on four targets, and he scored 12.3 PPR points. He has now scored at least 10.7 PPR points in four of his past six games, with three touchdowns over that span, and he's worth using as a high-end flex option in all leagues. D'Andre Swift should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all formats, and the 49ers have allowed a running back to score at least 11.4 PPR points in six games in a row.