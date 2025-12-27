Fantasy Football Week 17 Sleepers: Luther Burden III is poised to shine in return from injury
Under-the-radar players who could give your lineup an edge in Week 17
Luther Burden III (ankle) will play in Week 17 at San Francisco after missing Week 16 against Green Bay, and I like him as a borderline starter in all leagues. He has the chance for a big game against the 49ers.
Rome Odunze (foot) is out again, and Burden will have a big role alongside D.J. Moore. The last time we saw Burden before he missed the Packers game, he was having a breakout performance against Cleveland in Week 15 with six catches for 84 yards on seven targets in just over a half.
Burden also played well in Week 14 at Green Bay with four catches for 67 yards on six targets, and this should be a high-scoring game against the 49ers. San Francisco has allowed 19 receivers to score at least 11.2 PPR points this season, including Alec Pierce and Josh Downs in Week 16.
I still like D.J. Moore the best of Chicago's receivers, and he has scored at least 21.9 PPR points in two games in a row and in three of his past five outings. Moore is worth trusting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.
But Burden will be ranked just behind Moore, and I expect Burden to play well in this game. He has the chance to help plenty of Fantasy managers in Week 17.
Week 17 Sleepers
Sleepers
Jaxson Dart QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #6
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Dart was miserable in Week 16 against Minnesota, but I expect him to bounce back in Week 17 at Las Vegas. Dart is once again worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. The Vikings have dominated all their opposing quarterbacks since Week 9, so it was no surprise that Dart was miserable with 7-of-13 passing for 33 yards and an interception, and he only ran for 7 yards. This week, Dart should rebound against the Raiders, who have allowed seven quarterbacks to score at least 21.2 Fantasy points this season. And Dart is averaging 23.5 Fantasy points in five road games this year.
Jordan Love QB
GB Green Bay • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
We hope that Love (concussion) will play in Week 17 against Baltimore, and if he's active, then he's worth using as a low-end No. 1 quarterback in all leagues. In his last two complete games with a healthy Christian Watson in Week 13 at Detroit and Week 14 against Chicago, Love scored at least 25.3 Fantasy points in each outing, and Watson should be fine in Week 17. The Ravens have allowed three of the past four quarterbacks to score at least 23.2 Fantasy points, and Love should have success in this matchup at home.
TB Tampa Bay • #6
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Mayfield was shaky in Week 16 at Carolina with only 15.7 Fantasy points, and he has now scored fewer than 20 Fantasy points in five of his past six starts. But he should rebound in Week 17 at Miami, and the Dolphins have allowed three of their past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20.9 Fantasy points, including two in a row with Aaron Rodgers and Joe Burrow. Tampa Bay can win the NFC South with victories in the next two games against Miami and Carolina, and I expect Mayfield to step up this week against the Dolphins.
Tyler Shough QB
NO New Orleans • #6
Age: 26 • Experience: Rookie
Shough is playing well, coming into Week 17 at Tennessee with at least 19.1 Fantasy points in four games in a row and in five of his past six outings. He just had his first 300-yard game in Week 16 against the Jets (308), and he has two games in his past three outings with at least 32 rushing yards. This week, Shough is facing a Titans defense that has allowed four of the past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21.7 Fantasy points, and the only team below that total was Kansas City in Week 16 without Patrick Mahomes (knee). I like Shough as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues.
CLE Cleveland • #22
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Sampson (hand) will hopefully play in Week 17 against Pittsburgh after missing the past two games, and he could have a prominent role with Quinshon Judkins (ankle) out. We'll see how Cleveland uses Sampson, Raheim Sanders, and Trayveon Williams, but Sampson has the most upside of this group. He played Week 1 without Judkins, and Sampson had 12 carries for 29 yards and eight catches for 64 yards on eight targets. His role in the passing game is what we like, and Shedeur Sanders likes throwing to his running backs. In five starts, Sanders has targeted his running backs 38 times for 31 catches, 297 yards, and one touchdown. That reception total for running backs is third in the NFL over that span. Sampson is a high-end flex in PPR in this game.
ARI Arizona • #22
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Carter ran well in Week 16 against Atlanta with 11 carries for 65 yards, but he failed to catch a pass on two targets. This was the first time in three tries where Carter failed to score at least 13.4 PPR points when getting double digits in touches, and I expect him to have a decent workload again in Week 17 against the Bengals. Cincinnati is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and 21 guys have scored at least 11.1 PPR points against the Bengals this season. I like Carter as a high-end flex option in all leagues in Week 17.
Blake Corum RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #22
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Corum is hot coming into Week 17 at Atlanta with at least 13.1 PPR points in four games in a row. The strength of his production is touchdowns, and he has five rushing scores over that span. But he also has rushed for at least 71 yards in three of those outings, and he has three games in a row with at least 11 carries. He's doing a great job in tandem with Kyren Williams, and Corum is worth using as a high-end flex option in all leagues in Week 17 against the Falcons.
CHI Chicago • #25
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Monangai had a solid game in Week 16 against Green Bay with nine carries for 50 yards and three catches for 43 yards on four targets, and he scored 12.3 PPR points. He has now scored at least 10.7 PPR points in four of his past six games, with three touchdowns over that span, and he's worth using as a high-end flex option in all leagues. D'Andre Swift should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all formats, and the 49ers have allowed a running back to score at least 11.4 PPR points in six games in a row.
SEA Seattle • #26
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Charbonnet found the end zone again in Week 16 against the Rams, and he has now scored a touchdown in three of his past five games. He also added four catches for 22 yards on four targets against the Rams, and it would be great if he remained more involved in the passing game. The Panthers have allowed eight rushing touchdowns in their past five games, and five running backs have scored at least 10.2 PPR points against Carolina over that span. That bodes well for Kenneth Walker III, who is worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, and Charbonnet, who is a high-end flex.
GB Green Bay • #9
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
In the last two games that Watson played with a healthy Jordan Love, the two connected for eight catches for 169 yards and three touchdowns on 14 targets against Detroit and Chicago. Since then, Watson left Week 15 at Denver with a chest injury, and Love suffered a concussion in Week 16 at Chicago. It seems like Love will play in Week 17 against Baltimore, and that's great news for Watson. The Ravens are also No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and seven guys in the past five games have scored at least 12.6 PPR points against Baltimore. Watson is a borderline No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues if Love is active.
JAC Jacksonville • #7
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Thomas was shut down in Week 16 at Denver with two catches for 18 yards on three targets. Prior to that, he was playing better with seven catches for 153 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets in two games against the Colts and Jets. I expect him to get back on track at Indianapolis, and the Colts are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Thomas also has 15 catches for 312 yards and a touchdown on 25 targets in three career games against Indianapolis. All three Jaguars receivers are worth a look in this matchup, and I like Jakobi Meyers as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver, with Parker Washington as a high-end No. 3 option. Thomas is also a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver, and this should be one of his better games this year.
Josh Downs WR
IND Indianapolis • #2
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Philip Rivers will start again for the Colts in Week 17 against Jacksonville, and that's good news for Downs. In two starts with Rivers against Seattle and San Francisco, Downs has eight catches for 78 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets. I like Alec Pierce the best of the Indianapolis receivers, but it's close who is second between Michael Pittman and Downs. Regardless, I would use Downs as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues against the Jaguars at home.
Tre Tucker WR
LV Las Vegas • #1
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Brock Bowers (knee) was placed on injured reserve, and Tucker will hopefully step up in Week 17 to help the Raiders passing attack. He's coming off a strong outing in Week 16 at Houston with four catches for 43 yards on five targets, and he also added two carries for 11 yards. And in three games earlier this season, when Bowers was out in Weeks 5-7, Tucker combined for 14 catches and 165 yards on 17 targets, and he scored at least 11.1 PPR points in two of those games. The Giants are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Tucker is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues.
Jake Tonges TE
SF San Francisco • #88
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
George Kittle (ankle) is a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Bears. If he's out, then I like Tonges as a low-end starter in all leagues. Kittle missed five games earlier this season with an injured hamstring, and Tonges scored at least 11.8 PPR points in three of them, including two touchdowns. Tonges also should have had a touchdown in Week 16 at Indianapolis after Kittle was hurt when Tonges appeared to score, but the 49ers didn't review the play. The Bears have allowed eight tight ends to score at least 10.8 PPR points this season, and Brock Purdy should lean on Tonges if Kittle is out.
JAC Jacksonville • #85
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Strange only had three catches for 27 yards on six targets in Week 14 against the Colts, but he should perform better in the rematch. Indianapolis is No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and two guys in the past four games had at least 12.5 PPR points against the Colts. Strange has scored at least 13.5 PPR points in three of his past five games, and he's worth using as a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues in Week 17.
CHI Chicago • #84
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Rome Odunze (foot) is out, but Luther Burden III (ankle) will play in Week 17 at San Francisco. With Odunze out, I still like Loveland as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues. He only had three catches for 30 yards on four targets in Week 16 against Green Bay when Odunze and Burden were injured, but I'm anticipating a shootout between the Bears and 49ers on Sunday night. And Loveland has scored at least 10.1 PPR points in three of his past five games, while three tight ends in the past five games against San Francisco have scored at least 13.3 PPR points.
Taysom Hill TE
NO New Orleans • #7
Age: 35 • Experience: 9 yrs.
The Saints probably let Hill lead the team in carries with 12 in Week 16 against the Jets because it could be his last game in New Orleans. They probably let him get six targets for the same reason, and they allowed him to throw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Chris Olave for a celebratory moment. It feels like you're chasing points if you start Hill in Week 17 at Tennessee. But what if the Saints actually need Hill with Alvin Kamara (knee), Kendre Miller (knee), and Devin Neal (hamstring) out, as well as a limited receiving corps behind Olave and Juwan Johnson? It's risky to trust Hill, or he could have another game with standout production if he gets 16 total touches again. Hill might be useful if you're desperate for a tight end in Week 17.
Defense/Special Teams
- Chargers (vs. HOU)
- Jaguars (at IND)
- Saints (at TEN)
Kicker
- Eddy Pineiro (vs. CHI)
- Cam Little (at IND)
- Andres Borregales (at NYJ)