The Jaguars aren't planning on resting players in Week 17 at Houston even though they have a huge game in Week 18 against Tennessee that will decide the AFC South. That's great news for Fantasy managers because almost everyone in Jacksonville is worth starting against the Texans.

"There is never a meaningless game," coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday. "Never, ever, ever."

Trevor Lawrence is on fire coming into Week 17 with at least 24 Fantasy points in four of his past six starts and no game with fewer than 18 points over that span. He struggled against Houston in Week 5 with nine Fantasy points, but he's playing too well right now to consider sitting. Just watching him over the past six games, you can see him becoming a star, and he looks in complete command of Pederson's offense.

A big reason for Lawrence's success has been the play of Evan Engram, who has scored at least 14 PPR points in four games in a row, with two games north of 18 PPR points. He has become a must-start Fantasy tight end in all leagues, and he actually played well against the Texans in Week 5 with six catches for 69 yards on 10 targets.

I'll go back to Christian Kirk as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in Week 17 even though he struggled in the rain and wind in Week 16 at the Jets with three catches for 22 yards on six targets. He also had a bad game in Week 5 against the Texans with one catch for 11 yards on three targets. But prior to Week 16, Kirk had scored at least 15 PPR points in two of his previous three games, and I'll trust his connection with Lawrence enough to start him in this game.

Zay Jones is more of a No. 3 Fantasy receiver, and he also struggled against the Jets in Week 16 (one catch for 14 yards on four targets) and against the Texans in Week 5 (three catches for 12 yards on eight targets). Again, I'll trust Lawrence here to get Jones production in this matchup, and Jones had at least 14 PPR points in four of his past five games prior to Week 15, with 51 targets over that span.

As for Travis Etienne, he should be considered a borderline No. 1 running back in all leagues. I had the most concern that he might sit in Week 17 given his recent foot injury, but if he plays as expected then he should dominate Houston. The Texans are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Etienne had 10 carries for 71 yards and three catches for 43 yards against Houston in Week 5. Etienne also has scored at least 12 PPR points in each of his past two games against Dallas and the Jets, and he should enjoy beating up on the Texans in Week 17.

It's fantastic that the Jaguars are playing their main guys in Week 17. It appears like the Titans are resting their players for Week 18 after Derrick Henry (hip) was listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against Dallas, so Fantasy managers should prepare to be without Henry in the Fantasy championship.

Tyler Allgeier RB ATL Atlanta • #25

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie

This has definitely been a strange Fantasy season. So in Week 17, which is the Fantasy championship for the majority of leagues, let's go with a Start of the Week I never imagined using at the beginning of the year.

Tyler Allgeier spent the early part of his college career at BYU at linebacker. He was a fifth-round pick in this year's NFL Draft. But he's taking over as the lead running back for the Falcons, and he should be a solid Fantasy option in Week 17 against the Cardinals.

Allgeier was awesome in Week 16 at Baltimore with 18 carries for 74 yards and four catches for 43 yards on five targets, and he scored 15 PPR points. This was after he had 22 PPR points at New Orleans in Week 15, and he's starting to play more than Cordarrelle Patterson.

Allgeier has a great matchup in Week 17 against Arizona, and the Cardinals have allowed a running back to score at least 17 PPR points in five games in a row. For the season, 13 running backs have scored at least 15 PPR points against Arizona, and the Cardinals just put standout safety Budda Baker (shoulder) on injured reserve, which will further weaken this defense.

I don't have Allgeier ranked as a top-10 running back for this week, but I like what he's done lately and his matchup. Because of that I consider him a top 20 running back in the majority of leagues, and I expect him to help Fantasy managers win a championship in Week 17. That's something I never imagined writing when the season began.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.

Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.

Aaron Rodgers QB GB Green Bay • #12

Age: 39 • Experience: 18 yrs.

Gardner Minshew QB PHI Philadelphia • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.

Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.

Tom Brady QB TB Tampa Bay • #12

Age: 45 • Experience: 23 yrs.

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 18.5 QB RNK 23rd YTD Stats PAYDS 703 RUYDS 100 TD 3 INT 3 FPTS/G 12.5 The Commanders have held their past five opposing quarterbacks to 19 Fantasy points or less, and only two quarterbacks have scored at least 20 points against Washington since Week 4. Watson has scored 18 Fantasy points or less in all four starts with the Browns, and he's been held to 161 passing yards or less in three of those games. There's no way you can trust him in your Fantasy championship in Week 17.

Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

Leonard Fournette RB TB Tampa Bay • #7

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.

Jerick McKinnon RB KC Kansas City • #1

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.

Brian Robinson Jr. RB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.

Latavius Murray RB DEN Denver • #28

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.

Najee Harris RB PIT Pittsburgh • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

Garrett Wilson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.

Brandon Aiyuk WR SF San Francisco • #11

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.

Michael Pittman WR IND Indianapolis • #11

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.

Davante Adams WR LV Las Vegas • #17

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

Dawson Knox TE BUF Buffalo • #88

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.

Tyler Conklin TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.

Age: 32 • Experience: 6 yrs.

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie

Darren Waller TE LV Las Vegas • #83

Age: 30 • Experience: 6 yrs.

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.

Mark Andrews TE BAL Baltimore • #89

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

DST to Start

Giants (vs. IND)

Nick Foles is starting again for the Colts, and he should allow the Giants DST to have a big game in Week 17. In Week 16 against the Chargers at home, Foles was sacked seven times, threw three interceptions and Indianapolis scored just three points. The Colts have now scored six points in their past six quarters going back to Week 16 against Minnesota, and the Giants DST has top-five upside in Week 17.

Sleepers

Chargers (vs. LAR)

Patriots (vs. MIA)

Commanders (vs. CLE)

DST to Sit

Bengals (vs. BUF)

The Bengals defense has been exceptional of late, holding three of their past five opponents to 16 points or less. They have at least two sacks in three games over that span, as well as three interceptions and four fumble recoveries. But this is a tough test against the Bills and Josh Allen, and you should consider benching the Bengals DST in the majority of leagues. While Allen did throw two interceptions in Week 16 at Chicago, the Bills still scored 35 points against the Bears and have at least 30 points in seven games this season. We hope this game is a shootout, which is bad for the Bills DST as well, so don't expect much defense from either team Monday night.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Younghoe Koo K ATL Atlanta • #7

Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs.

Mason Crosby K GB Green Bay • #2

Age: 38 • Experience: 16 yrs.

Age: 38 • Experience: 15 yrs.

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.