Fantasy Football Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Can Tom Brady guide you to one last title?

This is it. The final week of the regular season in the NFL, and the final Start 'Em & Sit 'Em column of 2019. Thank you for sticking with us all season long. We appreciate everything you do to help make our coverage of Fantasy Football fun.

From your tweets — #AskFFT was great all season — to your emails, to your critiques of our recommendations (and occasional praise), we love it. You make this the greatest job in the world, and I just wanted to thank you for your loyalty.

We know there are plenty of great Fantasy content sites out there, but hopefully our mix of quality information and entertainment keeps you coming back here for more. For me, I'm lucky to work with the best Fantasy staff in the business.

Dave Richard, Heath Cummings, Adam Aizer, Chris Towers, Ben Gretch, George Maselli and Ben Schragger are amazing at what they do, and our production staff is second to none for our Fantasy Football Today podcasts and shows on CBS Sports HQ. It's also an honor to have NFL analysts like Pete Prisco, Will Brinson, Jason La Canfora, Tom Spencer, Jonathan Jones and Evan Washburn join us on a weekly basis.

Our goal is simple: Help you win your Fantasy leagues. Hopefully, that was the case in 2019 — or at least you made the playoffs. If you missed the Fantasy postseason this year, we'll do our best to get you there in 2020.

Now, just because one season is ending, it doesn't mean our work is over. The moment this season ends we'll be back at it getting ready for next year because we want to make sure you're prepared.

So if you play your Fantasy championship in Week 17, good luck. And even though this is goodbye — for now — we'll be back in 2020 with the best Fantasy analysis you will find anywhere, just for you.

Happy Holidays and Happy New Year, and we'll talk to you soon.

Starts of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Tom Brady QB NE New England • #12

Age: 42 • Experience: 20 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA NE -15.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 23.2 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 3836 RUYDS 34 TD 25 INT 7 FPTS/G 19

Tom Brady is going to finish his career as the greatest quarterback of all time. And he may add another Super Bowl victory to his impressive resume this season, which would be his seventh ring. But this hasn't exactly been his finest year when it comes to his production, and his Fantasy stats have suffered.

There are many reasons for it, including an inconsistent offensive line and receiving corps, as well as the lack of a quality running game. He's also 42, and Father Time might be catching up to him.

But the nice thing about the all-time greats is that every now and then they can still remind us of why they are special. And this will be one of those times for Brady.

It's no secret why he's in this spot for Week 17. His matchup against the Dolphins is one we've exploited time and again as Fantasy managers. Brady even had one of his best games this season at Miami in Week 2 when he passed for 264 yards and two touchdowns, and he also had a rushing score for 28 Fantasy points.

He should have the chance for similar production this week. Miami allows the most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks for the season at 25.8 points per game, and five of the past six quarterbacks against the Dolphins have scored at least 20 Fantasy points, including Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield, Carson Wentz, Sam Darnold and Andy Dalton.

As you can see, it's not an elite list of passers who are dominating this defense, and hopefully Brady follows suit in Week 17. He only has one game with more than 18 Fantasy points since Week 8, but he should beat up on Miami, which he typically does. He's scored at least 24 Fantasy points in four of his past five meetings with the Dolphins, and he's averaging 23.1 points over his past 10 outings against Miami.

The Patriots also need to win this game to lock up the No. 2 seed in the AFC and secure a first-round bye in the playoffs. Brady should be ready to go, even in the final week of the regular season.

It's not often that we write about Brady in this spot because he's been so dominant in his career. That hasn't been the case this season, but he should have a big game in Week 17 against the Dolphins.

I'm starting Brady over: Deshaun Watson (vs. TEN), Aaron Rodgers (at DET), Russell Wilson (vs. SF), Josh Allen (vs. NYJ), Kirk Cousins (vs. CHI)

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU TEN -3.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 19 QB RNK 4th YTD Stats PAYDS 2544 RUYDS 165 TD 24 INT 6 FPTS/G 21.5 Tannehill has been a star for the Titans and Fantasy players, and he should stay hot for one more week as Tennessee tries to claim the final wild-card spot in the AFC. He's scored at least 28 Fantasy points in three games in a row, and he's been at 22 points or more in eight of his past nine outings. One of those 28-point performances was against the Texans in Week 15, and Houston could be resting starters if the Chiefs beat the Chargers earlier Sunday. I like Tannehill as a top-five quarterback in Week 17. Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS DAL -11 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 23.6 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 4599 RUYDS 242 TD 29 INT 11 FPTS/G 23.1 The Cowboys need to beat Washington and hope the Eagles lose to the Giants to win the NFC East. Prescott should do his part against this defense, which has allowed three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 26 Fantasy points. Prescott scored 32 Fantasy points at Washington in Week 2, and he's scored at least 21 Fantasy points in all seven home games this season. He's also scored at least 21 Fantasy points in three games in a row against them. Jameis Winston QB TB Tampa Bay • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -PK O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 24 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 4908 RUYDS 245 TD 32 INT 28 FPTS/G 22.8 I'm sticking with Winston this week even after he was a disaster in Week 16 against Houston with 12 Fantasy points, which was marred by four interceptions. It was the first game for him without Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (hamstring), so take that into account, but he should rebound this week against Atlanta. He scored 29 Fantasy points against the Falcons in Week 12, and his track record against Atlanta is impressive. In his past five meetings with the Falcons, Winston has at least 261 passing yards and three touchdowns in each game. He should finish 2019 on a high note. Carson Wentz QB PHI Philadelphia • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG PHI -4.5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 22.4 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 3750 RUYDS 228 TD 27 INT 7 FPTS/G 19.8 Wentz got hot at the right time for the Eagles and Fantasy managers, and he should have another quality outing in Week 17 at the Giants. He's scored at least 20 Fantasy points in four games in a row, and Philadelphia will win the NFC East with a victory against New York. He faced the Giants in Week 14, scoring 23 Fantasy points in an overtime win. He also had 30 Fantasy points at the Giants last year, and New York has allowed eight quarterbacks in a row to score at least 20 Fantasy points. There's a lot to like about Wentz in Week 17. Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -4.5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 17 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 2726 RUYDS 253 TD 25 INT 11 FPTS/G 19.7 Jones has the chance to be a starter in Week 17 with his matchup against the Eagles. He just scored 45 Fantasy points at Washington, and Eli Manning had 20 Fantasy points against the Eagles in Week 14 when Jones was hurt. Philadelphia also allows an average of 19.1 Fantasy points per game, and three of the past four opposing quarterbacks against the Eagles have scored at least 20 points. It also helps Jones that cornerback Ronald Darby (hip) is out for Philadelphia.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CLE -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 20.2 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 3548 RUYDS 112 TD 22 INT 18 FPTS/G 15.7 Mayfield has been among the biggest busts this season, but he should finish the year strong against the Bengals in Week 17. While he only scored 10 Fantasy points against Cincinnati in Week 14, he did beat the Bengals up for 64 Fantasy points in two games in 2018. Cincinnati also allows 23.0 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks for the year, and Ryan Fitzpatrick just had 38 points against the Bengals in Week 16. Robert Griffin III QB BAL Baltimore • #3

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -2 O/U 37.5 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 9.8 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 129 RUYDS 20 TD 1 INT 1 FPTS/G 1.2 There's no guarantee Griffin plays the whole game for the Ravens with Lamar Jackson resting for the playoffs since Baltimore can also use Trace McSorely. But I would expect Griffin to get most of the playing time, and we'll see if he can thrive in this offense. The Ravens are going to rest a lot of key guys, but maybe Griffin can make some plays with his legs, as well as his arm. He's far from a must-start quarterback in all leagues, but I wouldn't be surprised if he finishes in the top-10 this week, even in a tough matchup with the Steelers. Andy Dalton QB CIN Cincinnati • #14

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CLE -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 15.6 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 3304 RUYDS 63 TD 18 INT 13 FPTS/G 17.5 Dalton only scored nine Fantasy points against the Browns in Week 14, but I'm counting on his momentum from Week 16 at Miami to carry over to this week. He had 41 Fantasy points against the Dolphins last week, and this is likely his last start as a member of the Bengals since he should be replaced in 2020. Cleveland allows an average of 20.2 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks for the season, and Dalton will hopefully go out with a big game at home in Week 17.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Josh Allen QB BUF Buffalo • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ BUF -1.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 5.4 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 3084 RUYDS 510 TD 29 INT 9 FPTS/G 20.9 Bills coach Sean McDermott said Allen will play in Week 17 against the Jets, but he hinted that Allen likely won't finish the game. Said McDermott, "They're not all going to play the same amount in the game. We're going to be smart with that." McDermott added that backup quarterback Matt Barkley is likely to play, so we don't know if Allen will play one series or most of the game before coming out. I'm not taking that risk, even in a great matchup with the Jets, and I would bench Allen in all leagues. Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI MIN -1 O/U 37 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 12 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 3603 RUYDS 63 TD 27 INT 6 FPTS/G 19 It's not a Monday night game, so Cousins should be fine compared to his Week 16 melt down against Green Bay that left him with eight Fantasy points. He's now scored 15 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row. But Cousins might not play a full game against the Bears with the Vikings locked into the No. 5 seed in the NFC. He also scored seven Fantasy points at Chicago in Week 4. There's just no reason to trust Cousins in Week 17, especially if he's not guaranteed to play four quarters. Ryan Fitzpatrick QB MIA Miami • #14

Age: 37 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -15.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 11.8 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 3209 RUYDS 228 TD 22 INT 13 FPTS/G 17.3 Fitzpatrick has been one of the best surprises this season, as he helped plenty of people win a Fantasy championship in Week 16 when he scored 38 points against the Bengals. He's now scored at least 26 Fantasy points in four of his past five games, but I expect his run of success to end in Week 17 at New England. The Patriots have allowed just three quarterbacks to score more than 15 Fantasy points this season, and those were Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson and Allen. Fitzpatrick certainly is unconventional enough to find his way into quality Fantasy production, but I'm skeptical of him doing it in New England when the Patriots have a lot on the line. I'd only use Fitzpatrick in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues this week. Philip Rivers QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #17

Age: 38 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -8.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 15.8 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 4334 RUYDS 24 TD 21 INT 18 FPTS/G 16.9 The Chiefs defense has been on an impressive run over the past five games, and it started in Week 11 when they held Rivers to 14 Fantasy points. He had the best performance against Kansas City over that stretch, as Derek Carr, Brady, Drew Lock and Mitchell Trubisky all scored 12 Fantasy points or less. Arrowhead Stadium has been a house of horrors for Rivers lately as well since he has four touchdowns and eight interceptions in his past five trips there, and I expect him to struggle again at Kansas City in Week 17. Derek Carr QB OAK Oakland • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -3.5 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 15.4 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 3663 RUYDS 82 TD 22 INT 8 FPTS/G 16.8 The expected temperature in Denver on Sunday is 39 degrees, which is bad news for Carr. He's 2-10 in his career when the temperature is under 50 degrees and 0-5 when it's under 40 degrees. He has one game with more than 200 passing yards in those circumstances, with just four touchdown passes. Even though Carr has scored 23 Fantasy points in two of his past three games, I'm not going against the trend of Carr in the cold. He's someone to avoid this week.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Deshaun Watson QB HOU Houston • #4

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN TEN -3.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 17.2 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 3852 RUYDS 413 TD 34 INT 12 FPTS/G 24.1 The reason Watson is listed here is the chance the Texans don't play him for a full game against the Titans. Houston will know before kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET if Kansas City, which plays at 1 p.m. ET, has won or lost against the Chargers. A Chiefs win locks the Texans into the No. 4 seed in the AFC, and they might want to be cautious with Watson prior to facing Buffalo in the wild-card round next week. Now, if Kansas City loses, Watson should go off against Tennessee with the No. 3 seed on the line. I'm expecting the Chiefs to beat the Chargers, which means Watson is a risky starter in Week 17.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Phillip Lindsay RB DEN Denver • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs OAK DEN -3.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 11.8 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 958 REC 35 REYDS 196 TD 7 FPTS/G 12 Throw out Week 15 at Kansas City when Lindsay only had seven carries for 32 yards and no catches in the snow. Otherwise, he's had at least 18 total touches in three of his past four games. In two of those, he's scored at least 13 PPR points, and I expect him to do well here against the Raiders, who have allowed seven total touchdowns to running backs in their past five games. Lindsay also said the Raiders, who are still alive for a playoff berth, aren't getting into the postseason with a win against the Broncos. "If they think they're going to come in here and try to clinch the playoffs, they've got something coming because we're here to win the game," Lindsay said. Marlon Mack RB IND Indianapolis • #25

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC IND -3.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 10.3 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 1014 REC 14 REYDS 82 TD 6 FPTS/G 11.6 Mack, one of our co-Starts of the Week last week with Devonta Freeman (both were awesome), should stay hot for the second week in a row against the Jaguars. He had 14 carries for 109 yards and a touchdown against Jacksonville in Week 11 in the game where he broke his hand, and he just had 16 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown, as well as two catches for 6 yards, in Week 16 against Carolina. Since Week 9, a span of seven games, 13 running back have either 100 total yards or a touchdown against Jacksonville, which is amazing. Damien Williams RB KC Kansas City • #26

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC KC -8.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 10.8 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 374 REC 26 REYDS 183 TD 5 FPTS/G 10 The Chiefs were clearly thrilled to get Williams back in Week 16 at Chicago after he was out for the previous three games with a rib injury. He got 16 carries for 65 yards, as well as three catches for 27 yards and a touchdown on three targets, and his 19 total touches were the most for a Kansas City running back since Week 10 when he had 24 total touches against Tennessee. Williams was hurt in the first meeting with the Chargers in Week 11 in Mexico City, but last year he had 29 PPR points against the Chargers in Week 15 at home. And the Chargers come into Week 17 having allowed three touchdowns to running backs in their past two games. Kenyan Drake RB ARI Arizona • #41

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -7.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 13.5 RB RNK 10th YTD Stats RUYDS 757 REC 47 REYDS 322 TD 7 FPTS/G 14.2 Drake has been a star in the Fantasy playoffs, and that should continue this week against the Rams. In his past two games against Cleveland and Seattle, he has 46 carries for 303 yards and six touchdowns, as well as four catches for 27 yards and five targets. He struggled against the Rams in Week 13 with seven PPR points, but I expect him to do better in the rematch based on his performance the past two games. In their past two games, Los Angeles has allowed four rushing touchdowns to Ezekiel Elliott (two), Tony Pollard and Raheem Mostert. Raheem Mostert RB SF San Francisco • #31

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SF -3 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 10.5 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 715 REC 13 REYDS 164 TD 8 FPTS/G 9.1 Mostert continues to prove he's the best San Francisco running back, and hopefully his touchdown streak reaches six in Week 17. He's scored in each of the past five games and is averaging 16.0 PPR points over that span. Seattle has been awful against the run of late with seven touchdowns allowed to running backs in the past four games, including Christian McCaffrey and Drake each scoring twice. It's a huge game for the 49ers to try and lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and Mostert should help San Francisco secure the win on the road.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Ronald Jones RB TB Tampa Bay • #27

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -PK O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 11.1 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 618 REC 29 REYDS 299 TD 6 FPTS/G 9.5 I've put Jones in this spot in each of the past two weeks, and he delivered in Week 16 with 19 PPR points against Houston. He had three catches against the Texans and should continue to be involved in the passing game due to all the injuries at receiver for Tampa Bay. Jones also scored 15 PPR points at Atlanta in Week 12. Adrian Peterson RB WAS Washington • #26

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -11 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 10.4 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 820 REC 16 REYDS 142 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.1 This might be Peterson's last game in the NFL since he's 34 and nothing is guaranteed for his future. One thing we do know is he's been playing well coming into Week 17 with at least 12 PPR points in four games in a row. He has eight games this year with at least 13 carries, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in seven of those outings. Dallas has allowed a running back to score in each of the past two games. Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -2 O/U 37.5 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 9.1 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 581 REC 6 REYDS 43 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.7 Edwards and Justice Hill are worth using this week with Mark Ingram (calf) out. Edwards should get the majority of touches for the Ravens, which could be awesome, even against the Steelers. He's averaging 5.2 yards per carry, and Ingram has scored a touchdown in five of the past seven games. Ingram also scored against the Steelers in Week 5. Hill is more of an option in deeper leagues, but he is someone to consider as a flex, especially in PPR. Travis Homer RB SEA Seattle • #25

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -3 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 8.4 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 52 REC 6 REYDS 26 TD 0 FPTS/G 0.7 Even though Seattle made headlines this week by signing Marshawn Lynch, as well as Robert Turbin, it should be Homer who has the most touches for the Seahawks now that Chris Carson (hip), C.J. Prosise (arm) and Rashaad Penny (ACL) are out. In Week 16 against Arizona when Carson and Prosise got hurt, Homer had five carries for 16 yards, as well as six catches for 26 yards on eight targets. He's worth using as a flex in PPR against the 49ers, who have allowed three touchdowns to running backs in the past two games. Sony Michel RB NE New England • #26

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA NE -15.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 9.4 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 838 REC 12 REYDS 94 TD 6 FPTS/G 8.7 Michel has been a regular on the sit list for most of the season, but he should do well this week against the Dolphins. And let's give him credit, he does have over 100 total yards in each of his past two games against the Bengals and Bills. But he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 7, which has been frustrating, and the Patriots continue to use James White and Rex Burkhead to take away touches. I like Burkhead as a sleeper this week, and White should be started in PPR. But Michel should do well also, and he had 21 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown at Miami in Week 2.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Mike Boone RB MIN Minnesota • #23

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI MIN -1 O/U 37 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 6.9 RB RNK 40th YTD Stats RUYDS 125 REC 1 REYDS 5 TD 2 FPTS/G 1.5 Let's rewind a week and forget everything we said about Boone in Week 16 against the Packers. He was a disaster replacing Dalvin Cook (shoulder) and Alexander Mattison (ankle) with 11 carries for 28 yards, as well as one catch for 5 yards on one target. If Cook and Mattison are out again in Week 17 against Chicago, I'd rather use Ameer Abdullah instead of Boone. Abdullah had four carries for 27 yards and six catches for 31 yards on seven targets against the Packers, so consider him a sleeper this week. Boone cannot be trusted against the Bears, even though the matchup is favorable. David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -1 O/U 37 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 8.3 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 776 REC 25 REYDS 185 TD 6 FPTS/G 9.4 Even though the Vikings might be resting guys on defense this week to prepare for the wild-card round of the playoffs, it's still risky to use Montgomery in most leagues. Despite getting 14-plus touches in seven games in a row, he only has one game with more than six PPR points over that span. I'm going to draft a lot of Montgomery in 2020 when most people pass on him, because his workload should remain consistent, and I expect the Bears offensive line to improve this offseason. But his rookie year hasn't been great, and I don't expect him to finish with a strong performance on the road at Minnesota. He also had just nine PPR points against the Vikings in Week 4 despite 24 total touches. Kerryon Johnson RB DET Detroit • #33

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -12.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 8.7 RB RNK 37th YTD Stats RUYDS 350 REC 10 REYDS 127 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.7 It was great to see Johnson back in Week 16 at Denver after being out for the previous eight games with a knee injury. He had 10 carries for 42 yards and one catch for 1 yard on one target, but he shared touches with Bo Scarbrough, who had eight carries for 34 yards. I expect that split to remain in Week 17 against the Packers, and Green Bay's run defense has looked better in the past two games against Chicago and Minnesota. This game matters to the Packers for seeding in the NFC, and they should be able to contain Johnson on the ground. He's a flex at best in Week 17. Patrick Laird RB MIA Miami • #42

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -15.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 8.9 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 147 REC 19 REYDS 156 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.6 Laird could be looking at a big workload in Week 17 at New England with Myles Gaskin (ankle) out, but that shouldn't matter much against the Patriots. Laird has struggled the past two games against the Giants and Bengals with a combined eight PPR points, and he only has one touchdown on the season. The Patriots have allowed just two touchdowns to running backs on the season and should be able to dominate the Dolphins at home. At best, Laird is a flex option in PPR. Carlos Hyde RB HOU Houston • #23

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN TEN -3.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 7.2 RB RNK 35th YTD Stats RUYDS 1057 REC 10 REYDS 42 TD 6 FPTS/G 9.5 Hyde was awesome in Week 15 at Tennessee with 26 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown, and he's scored in consecutive games against Tampa Bay last week. But this really isn't about his performance or the matchup, and it's more about how much he might play. As we said about Deshaun Watson, the Texans might have nothing to play for this week if the Chiefs beat the Chargers and lock up the No. 3 seed in the AFC. That would leave the Texans in the No. 4 spot, and they might decide to rest key guys, including Hyde. Then again, if the Chiefs lose to the Chargers, the Texans will try to win, so Hyde could be fine. It's risky, and I expect the Chiefs to win, meaning Hyde could play limited snaps against the Titans.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Devin Singletary RB BUF Buffalo • #26

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ BUF -1.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS RB 11th PROJ PTS 7.7 RB RNK NR YTD Stats RUYDS 775 REC 29 REYDS 194 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.3 The theme of Week 17 is who will play and how much when it comes to teams heading to the playoffs with nothing on the line. The Bills are one of those teams since they are locked into the No. 5 seed in the AFC. We don't know exactly how long Sean McDermott will play his key guys, but it's doubtful Singletary will get a full workload. As such, look at Frank Gore and T.J. Yeldon as potential sleepers against the Jets. I'd be nervous to trust Singletary in Week 17, so look for an alternative given his potential to get limited touches in a meaningless game.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

Start 'Em A.J. Brown WR TEN Tennessee • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU TEN -3.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 21st WR RNK 9th OWNED 90% YTD Stats REC 48 TAR 76 REYDS 927 TD 8 FPTS/G 12.5 It was nice to see Brown get quality Fantasy production in Week 16 against New Orleans even when his receiving numbers were down. He only managed one catch for 34 yards on two targets, but he still scored on a 49-yard touchdown run. He's now scored at least 14 PPR points in four of his past five games, including a 25-point outing in Week 15 against the Texans when he had eight catches for 114 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets. He's a star in the making and should play big once again in Week 17. Breshad Perriman WR TB Tampa Bay • #19

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -PK O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 16th WR RNK 12th OWNED 71% YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 62 REYDS 511 TD 5 FPTS/G 8.5 Perriman and Justin Watson are two of my favorite receivers for Week 17 – just as they were in Week 16. Both delivered against the Texans last week, with Perriman getting seven catches for 102 yards on 12 targets, while Watson had five catches for 43 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. They should stay hot again in Week 17 against Atlanta with the Buccaneers again down Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Scott Miller due to hamstring injuries. Both should get double digits in targets again, and Perriman has scored at least 13 PPR points in four games in a row. Watson has scored at least 15 PPR points in two of his past three games. Kenny Golladay WR DET Detroit • #19

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -12.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK 10th OWNED 99% YTD Stats REC 62 TAR 112 REYDS 1118 TD 11 FPTS/G 15.4 Golladay had five catches for 121 yards on nine targets in Week 6 at Green Bay, and he's either scored or went over 100 receiving yards in three games in a row against the Packers. He's now scored at least 17 PPR points in three of four games with David Blough under center, and it was great to see him get 12 targets in Week 16 at Denver, finishing with six catches for 66 yards and a touchdown. He's having a breakout third-year campaign, and he should finish strong in this matchup at home with Green Bay. Golden Tate WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #15

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -4.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 28th WR RNK 28th OWNED 86% YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 77 REYDS 608 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.1 Keep an eye on Darius Slayton (knee), who could be out this week. That would bode well for Tate and Sterling Shepard against the Eagles, and I like both a lot in this matchup. Ronald Darby (hip) is out for Philadelphia's secondary, and Tate and Shepard should see plenty of targets from Daniel Jones. In Week 16 against Washington, with Slayton banged up, Tate had six catches for 96 yards on 11 targets, and Shepard had six catches for 76 yards and a touchdown on six targets. Slayton dominated the Eagles in Week 14 with five catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets, but this week could be Tate and Shepard doing most of the damage if Slayton is out. Michael Gallup WR DAL Dallas • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS DAL -11 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 15th WR RNK 25th OWNED 95% YTD Stats REC 61 TAR 106 REYDS 1009 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.2 I like Gallup and Amari Cooper a lot this week, and Cooper remains a must-start Fantasy option, especially at home. In seven home games this season, Cooper is averaging 21.6 Fantasy points per game. Gallup is averaging 13.2 Fantasy points per game at home, and he's worth starting this week in all leagues. He had 12 PPR points in Week 2 against Washington, and the Redskins have allowed five touchdowns to receivers in their past four games. Gallup just had five catches for 98 yards on 11 targets in Week 16 at Philadelphia, and we hope to see him get that type of volume again in Week 17.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Greg Ward WR PHI Philadelphia • #84

Age: 24 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG PHI -4.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 10.8 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 33 REYDS 211 TD 1 FPTS/G 8 Ward has scored at least 11 PPR points in consecutive games, and he should stay hot against the Giants this week, especially if Nelson Agholor (knee) remains out as expected. In his past two games, Ward has 14 targets for 11 catches, 132 yards and a touchdown. He would also benefit if Zach Ertz (ribs) can't go. Steven Sims WR WAS Washington • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -11 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 7.8 WR RNK 47th YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 48 REYDS 229 TD 4 FPTS/G 5.3 Sims has scored at least 15 PPR points in consecutive games for Washington, with 21 targets over that span. He had five catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets in Week 15 against Philadelphia, and then he had six catches for 64 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets in Week 16 against the Giants. He would likely see a boost in value if Terry McLaurin (concussion) can't play as well. Hunter Renfrow WR OAK Oakland • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -3.5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 9.4 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 62 REYDS 503 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.8 Renfrow has scored at least 11 PPR points in four of the past five games he was able to finish, including Week 16 against the Chargers when he had seven catches for 107 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. The targets, catches and yards were a season high, and hopefully he'll build on that performance this week. Anthony Miller WR CHI Chicago • #17

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -1 O/U 36.5 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 12.9 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 51 TAR 84 REYDS 651 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.1 I'll stick with Miller for one more week, even after his down game in Week 16 against the Chiefs. He only had one catch for 2 yards on two targets against Kansas City for one PPR point, but prior to that he had at least 11 PPR points in five games in a row. He could easily rebound in Week 17 at Minnesota and remains at least a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. N'Keal Harry WR NE New England • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA NE -15.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 7.7 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 17 REYDS 76 TD 2 FPTS/G 5 I like Tom Brady a lot this week as the Start of the Week, and his receivers should do well against the Dolphins, who allow the most touchdowns to opposing receivers with 27. Julian Edelman is obviously a must-play receiver, but someone from Mohamed Sanu, Harry, Jakobi Meyers or potentially Phillip Dorsett should step up in this matchup. I'll take a flier on Harry, who has scored a touchdown in two of his past five games. Hopefully, he finds the end zone at home in Week 17.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Adam Thielen WR MIN Minnesota • #19

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI MIN -1 O/U 36.5 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 9.4 WR RNK 48th YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 48 REYDS 418 TD 7 FPTS/G 11 In two games back from his four-game absence with a hamstring injury, Thielen has combined for three catches for 27 yards on seven targets. He might not play a full game in Week 17 with the Vikings locked into the No. 5 seed in the NFC. But even if we knew the Vikings would play Thielen for all four quarters, you just can't trust him right now given how he's performed in his return. He also had just two catches for 6 yards on six targets in Week 4 at Chicago. Stefon Diggs is also a risky starter with the chance Minnesota rests him in Week 17. Cooper Kupp WR LAR L.A. Rams • #18

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI LAR -7.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 16.8 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 87 TAR 124 REYDS 1062 TD 9 FPTS/G 16.2 There's a report that the Rams could consider resting players in Week 17 against Arizona who are dealing with injuries, including Jared Goff and Todd Gurley, as well as some offensive linemen. Goff had a thumb injury prior to Week 16, and Gurley has the concerns over his knee. I don't expect Robert Woods, Brandin Cooks or Kupp to be out for the whole game, but it would be hard to trust the Rams' receivers with Blake Bortles starting. Kupp comes into Week 17 having scored a touchdown in four games in a row. If Goff starts, then I would stick with Kupp this week. But if Goff is out then consider Kupp just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best in most leagues. John Brown WR BUF Buffalo • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ BUF -1.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 6.4 WR RNK 46th YTD Stats REC 72 TAR 115 REYDS 1060 TD 7 FPTS/G 14.2 Like most of the Bills players we've talked about for Week 17, this is a team you likely want to avoid in the majority of Fantasy leagues. Buffalo could end up sitting most of its top players after being locked into the No. 5 seed in the playoffs. That includes Josh Allen, Devin Singletary, Brown and Cole Beasley. Now, if the Bills play their guys a half or even longer, Brown could go off against this Jets secondary. In Week 1, Brown had seven catches for 123 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, but we just don't know how much he will play in Week 17. It's risky, and it's a situation you might want to avoid. Curtis Samuel WR CAR Carolina • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -13 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 10 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 52 TAR 102 REYDS 614 TD 7 FPTS/G 10.6 Samuel's first game with Will Grier didn't go well in Week 16 at Indianapolis. He only had two catches for 17 yards on five targets, and I would be hesitant to trust Samuel this week against the Saints. D.J. Moore (concussion) might be out this week, which would put more attention on Samuel, and he's proven to be touchdown-or-bust this season since he only has one game this year with more than 70 receiving yards – and none since Week 6. At best, he's a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues. T.Y. Hilton WR IND Indianapolis • #13

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC IND -3.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 13th PROJ PTS 9.5 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 65 REYDS 429 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.2 I'm hopeful 2020 will be better for Hilton because this year has been tough for him. He lost Andrew Luck to retirement before the season, failed to top 100 yards in any game, missed six games due to injury and is limping to the finish line. In his past two games, Hilton has seven catches for 51 yards and no touchdowns on 13 targets. He hasn't scored since Week 7, and I can't trust him, even with a favorable matchup at Jacksonville. It would be great to see him go off in Week 17, but I would bench him in most leagues given his lack of production of late – and for most of the year.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline DeVante Parker WR MIA Miami • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -15.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 13 WR RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 64 TAR 117 REYDS 1065 TD 9 FPTS/G 14.5 Parker has been awesome this season, and on Wednesday's Fantasy Football Today show on CBS Sports HQ we awarded him the Comeback Player of the Year for 2019. He comes into Week 17 with at least 11 PPR points in every game he's been able to finish since Week 3, including four over that span with at least 20 PPR points. But I'm concerned about his production this week at New England. He was held without a catch against the Patriots in Week 2 on seven targets, and in his past five meetings with New England he has 11 catches for 108 yards and no touchdowns. Granted, he's a different receiver now compared to any of those previous meetings, including Week 2, but the Patriots secondary is elite. They allow the fewest Fantasy points to opposing receivers, and they've only given up four touchdowns to the position this year. Parker is more of a bust alert than a must-sit option, but I'm not excited about his outlook in Week 17.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI LAR -7.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 11 TE RNK 4th YTD Stats REC 61 TAR 77 REYDS 650 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.5 Higbee might not have Jared Goff for all four quarters this week if the Rams decide to rest him with nothing to play for. Still, I would start Higbee even if Blake Bortles is the starting quarterback. He's on a tear coming into Week 17 with more than 100 receiving yards in four games in a row. Even with Gerald Everett back in Week 16 at San Francisco, Higbee still managed nine catches for 104 yards on 11 targets. And now he gets the Cardinals in Week 17, who have allowed the most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends by a wide margin this year. I can see Higbee finishing as the No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues this week. Dallas Goedert TE PHI Philadelphia • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG PHI -4.5 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 15th PROJ PTS 10.9 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 54 TAR 77 REYDS 542 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.1 Goedert should be considered a No. 1 Fantasy tight end even if Zach Ertz (ribs) plays in Week 17 at the Giants, but he would be a top-five option if Ertz is out. Ertz has missed practice time this week, so we'll have to watch that as the week goes on. Goedert has scored at least 10 PPR points in four of his past six games, including 24 PPR points in Week 16 against Dallas. In Week 14 against the Giants, the Eagles had 19 targets for Ertz and Goedert, and Ertz finished with nine catches for 91 yards and two touchdowns (Goedert had three catches for 31 yards). This week, it could be Goedert as the star if Ertz can't play. Kaden Smith TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #82

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -4.5 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 3rd PROJ PTS 8.9 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 31 REYDS 170 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.9 In his past three starts with Daniel Jones, Smith has scored at least 12 PPR points in every outing, with six targets in each game. He just had his best game in Week 16 against Washington with six catches for 35 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets, and he would benefit if Darius Slayton (knee) can't play. Smith should be considered a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in Week 17 against the Eagles.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Jonnu Smith TE TEN Tennessee • #81

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU TEN -3.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 23rd PROJ PTS 7 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 44 REYDS 439 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.5 Smith is on a nice roll coming into Week 17 against the Texans. He's scored at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row, including 16 PPR points in Week 15 against Houston. He had five catches for 60 yards on five targets in that game, plus a 57-yard run. He also could see an uptick in targets if Corey Davis (concussion) is out. I like Smith as a top-10 tight end in Week 17. Jacob Hollister TE SEA Seattle • #48

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -3 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 6th PROJ PTS 7.2 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 51 REYDS 324 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.4 I like Hollister as a No. 1 tight end against the 49ers, and he had 20 PPR points against them in Week 10. He also has at least six targets in three of his past four games. We could see the Seahawks throwing a lot with injuries decimating their entire running back corps, which bodes well for Hollister, Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf this week. O.J. Howard TE TB Tampa Bay • #80

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -PK O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 18th PROJ PTS 9.4 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 53 REYDS 459 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.2 It's tough to trust Howard given his performance the past two games against Detroit and Houston, but I'll still give him one more chance as a low-end starting option. He has seven targets in each of his past two games and will remain involved in the passing game for Tampa Bay due to the injuries at receiver. Hopefully, this is a game where Jameis Winston and Howard are able to connect for a few big plays.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Kyle Rudolph TE MIN Minnesota • #82

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI MIN -1 O/U 36.5 OPP VS TE 27th PROJ PTS 5.6 TE RNK NR YTD Stats REC 39 TAR 48 REYDS 367 TD 6 FPTS/G 7.1 Rudolph and Adam Thielen have played eight full games together this season. In those eight games, Rudolph has combined for 22 PPR points, including Week 4 at Chicago when he had one catch for 12 yards on one target. There's no reason to trust Rudolph in Week 17 if Thielen is healthy, and the Vikings might not play their starters since they are locked into the No. 5 seed in the NFC. Greg Olsen TE CAR Carolina • #88

Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -13 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 11th PROJ PTS 8.7 TE RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 50 TAR 76 REYDS 585 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.9 In one start with Will Grier in Week 16 at Indianapolis, Olsen struggled with two catches for 33 yards on five targets. He's only scored a touchdown in one game this season, Week 3 at Arizona, and he has just four games this year with double digits in PPR. This could be the final game of Olsen's career, which means the Panthers would probably love to send him out with a productive game. But the Saints need to win this game for seeding in the NFC, and they should be able to limit Olsen in this matchup. Jack Doyle TE IND Indianapolis • #84

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC IND -3.5 O/U 43 OPP VS TE 16th PROJ PTS 8.5 TE RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 68 REYDS 442 TD 4 FPTS/G 7 Doyle has four games with a touchdown this season, and all four came in games where T.Y. Hilton was hurt. Only once this year has Doyle scored in double digits in PPR when Hilton was on the field, which was Week 8 against Denver. In the 10 games where Hilton and Doyle have played together, Doyle has averaged just 4.6 PPR points per game. I'm sitting Doyle this week against the Jaguars as long as Hilton plays as expected.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Mike Gesicki TE MIA Miami • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -15.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 7th PROJ PTS 7.9 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 47 TAR 82 REYDS 536 TD 4 FPTS/G 7.7 Gesicki was great in Week 16 against Cincinnati with six catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns on 12 targets, but he should struggle in Week 17 at New England. He had one catch for 11 yards on two targets in Week 2 against the Patriots, although he's much more involved in the offense now. But keep in mind that prior to Week 16 he combined for nine PPR points in two games against the Jets and Giants, so he's a low-end starter at best against the Patriots this week.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

Start 'Em

Chiefs (vs. LAC)

Sleepers

Colts (at JAC)

Cowboys (vs. WAS)

Falcons (at TB)

Sit 'Em

Seahawks (vs. SF)

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Nick Folk K NE New England • #2

Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA NE -15.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS K 32nd PROJ PTS 8.9 K RNK 11th

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Greg Joseph K TEN Tennessee • #7

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU TEN -3.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS K 13th PROJ PTS 5.5 K RNK NR Mason Crosby K GB Green Bay • #2

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET GB -12.5 O/U 43 OPP VS K 24th PROJ PTS 5.7 K RNK 13th Austin Seibert K CLE Cleveland • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CLE -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS K 30th PROJ PTS 7.3 K RNK 17th