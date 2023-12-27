It's championship week in most leagues and if you managed to settle on a QB that remained injury-free and performed relatively well throughout a turbulent 2023 season, then kudos to you. If you're on the fence about your QB heading into the championship game, there are options at the position you may want to consider.

Jamey Eisenberg has all the Start 'Em & Sit 'Em insight you'll need to make sound decisions at quarterback ahead of Week 17, right here. And don't forget to check out Heath Cummings' quarterback preview for more help with matchup notes, numbers to know and more. Plus check out Heath's Week 17 projections over at SportsLine.

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS SF -13.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 24.6 QB RNK 4th YTD Stats PAYDS 4050 RUYDS 140 TD 31 INT 11 FPTS/G 22.4 Purdy probably lost the NFL MVP award in Week 16 against Baltimore when he threw four interceptions in a 33-19 loss, and he scored a season-low 2.4 Fantasy points. He should rebound this week against the Commanders, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Five of the past six quarterbacks against Washington have scored at least 22.5 Fantasy points, and Purdy scored 25.4 Fantasy points in three games prior to Week 16, including two on the road at Philadelphia in Week 13 and at Arizona in Week 15. He should have another dominant road outing here. Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL CHI -3 O/U 38 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 20.7 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 2146 RUYDS 585 TD 18 INT 9 FPTS/G 20.5 Fields got back on track in Week 16 against Arizona with 26.5 Fantasy points, and he did it with his legs with 97 rushing yards and a touchdown. The Falcons faced two rushing quarterbacks this season in Joshua Dobbs and Kyler Murray, and both scored at least 12.6 Fantasy points with just their rushing production alone. Fields is also averaging 26.4 Fantasy points in four home games this season. Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 35 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG LAR -4.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 17 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 3648 RUYDS 66 TD 23 INT 9 FPTS/G 19.8 The last time Stafford went to the East Coast he scored 29.7 Fantasy points at Baltimore. Stafford has scored at least 22.5 Fantasy points in five games in a row, and he should stay hot against the Giants. The Giants have allowed Derek Carr and Jalen Hurts to each score at least 25.4 Fantasy points in the past two games. Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO TB -3 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 17.9 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 3598 RUYDS 157 TD 27 INT 8 FPTS/G 20.2 Mayfield is hot right now with 84.9 Fantasy points in his past three games against Atlanta, Green Bay and Jacksonville, and he scored at least 23.8 Fantasy points in each outing. Mayfield scored 28.9 Fantasy points in Week 4 at New Orleans with 246 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception, along with 31 rushing yards. It would be great for Mayfield to repeat that kind of performance in the rematch, and the Saints just allowed Matthew Stafford to score 24.7 Fantasy points in Week 16. Mayfield should be considered a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN HOU -4.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 18.9 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 3631 RUYDS 143 TD 23 INT 5 FPTS/G 21.7 Stroud is expected to return in Week 17 against the Titans after missing the past two games with a concussion. He missed the first game against Tennessee in Week 15, but Stroud should do well here. The Titans have allowed two of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21.3 Fantasy points, and Stroud has been excellent at home this season. He's averaging 27.7 Fantasy points in seven games in Houston, including four games with at least 25.5 points, and he hasn't scored less than 18.1 points at home this year.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -10.5 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 17.2 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 1305 RUYDS 187 TD 9 INT 4 FPTS/G 19.5 Murray had a surprising game in Week 16 at Chicago with 24.4 Fantasy points. He snapped a two-game streak where he scored fewer than 16 Fantasy points, and we'll see how he does in back-to-back road games at the Eagles. Philadelphia has limited the past two opposing quarterbacks to under 15 Fantasy points against Seattle and the Giants, but the Eagles are still No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to the position. I don't mind taking a chance on Murray this week as a low-end starter in all leagues. Nick Mullens QB MIN Minnesota • #12

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB MIN -2 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 15.7 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 797 RUYDS 11 TD 4 INT 6 FPTS/G 15 Mullens is at risk of getting benched if he continues to struggle, and he has six interceptions in his past two starts for the Vikings. He'll also be without T.J. Hockenson (knee) and potentially Jordan Addison (ankle) in Week 17. That said, as long as Mullens stays on the field for Minnesota then he should be a quality Fantasy option against the Packers, who have allowed 63.2 Fantasy points in the past two games against Baker Mayfield and Bryce Young. Despite his flaws, Mullens still has 714 passing yards and four touchdowns, and he's still throwing passes to Justin Jefferson. He's a great streaming option in Week 17. Derek Carr QB NO New Orleans • #4

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -3 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 14.7 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 3417 RUYDS 37 TD 19 INT 8 FPTS/G 15.8 Carr has caught fire in the past two games against the Giants and Rams with a combined 57.2 Fantasy points over that span, and he scored at least 26.3 points in each outing. This week, he has a favorable matchup against the Buccaneers, who are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Three quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 21.5 Fantasy points against Tampa Bay, and hopefully Carr can follow suit in Week 17.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 27th PROJ PTS 15.4 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 4214 RUYDS 53 TD 26 INT 10 FPTS/G 20 Jaylen Waddle (ankle) is likely out in Week 17 at Baltimore, and that's just one of several flaws for Tagovailoa in this matchup. He comes into Week 17 with three games in a row scoring 17.5 Fantasy points or less, and the Ravens just had four interceptions against Brock Purdy in Week 16. For the season, Baltimore is No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Tagovailoa should only be started in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT SEA -3.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 17.6 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 3145 RUYDS 94 TD 18 INT 9 FPTS/G 17.3 Smith has done well in his past two games against Dallas and Tennessee with at least 21.3 Fantasy points in each outing, but the Steelers defense appeared to get back on track in Week 16 against the Bengals. Pittsburgh intercepted Jake Browning three times and sacked him three times as well. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) could return in Week 17, and Smith was struggling against the Titans before scoring 11 Fantasy points on his final drive. I would only start Smith in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 17. Jake Browning QB CIN Cincinnati • #6

Age: 27 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 14.1 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 1583 RUYDS 77 TD 10 INT 6 FPTS/G 17.4 Browning's streak of three games in a row with at least 22.9 Fantasy points ended in Week 16 at Pittsburgh when he was held to 15.4 points. He had 335 passing yards against the Steelers, but he also had three interceptions and was sacked three times. We'll see if Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) can return in Week 17 after missing the Pittsburgh game, but even with Chase, Browning is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. The Chiefs are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and the past two quarterbacks against Kansas City for the Patriots and Raiders combined for just 18.4 Fantasy points. Gardner Minshew QB IND Indianapolis • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV IND -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 16.1 QB RNK 23rd YTD Stats PAYDS 2940 RUYDS 88 TD 17 INT 9 FPTS/G 13.5 Minshew had a rough game in Week 16 at Atlanta with Michael Pittman (concussion) out, and we'll see if Pittman can return in Week 17 against Las Vegas. With Pittman, Minshew has been inconsistent, and he only has two games with more than 16.1 Fantasy points in his past seven outings. This isn't an easy matchup against the Raiders, who have allowed just three quarterbacks to score at least 21.6 Fantasy points in their past 11 games. Minshew is barely a starter in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 17.