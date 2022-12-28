Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -6 O/U 52 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 23.2 QB RNK 4th YTD Stats PAYDS 2167 RUYDS 1011 TD 24 INT 10 FPTS/G 22.2 Fields is dealing with foot and shoulder injuries that are worth monitoring, but as long as he plays you should expect him to produce at a high level. He has a great matchup in Week 17 at Detroit, and he beat up the Lions in Week 10 for 167 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception, along with 147 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Fields needs 196 rushing yards to break Lamar Jackson's record of most rushing yards by a quarterback (1,206) set in 2019, and it would be awesome if he did that over the next two games. It also helps that six of the past seven quarterbacks against Detroit has scored at least 22 Fantasy points.

Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -3.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 19.1 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 4117 RUYDS 60 TD 29 INT 11 FPTS/G 21.7 Cousins is on fire heading into Week 17 with at least 29 Fantasy points in three games in a row, and he has 1,184 passing yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions over that span against Detroit, Indianapolis and the Giants. He scored 23 Fantasy points against the Packers in Week 1, and he has at least 23 points in three of his past five meetings with Green Bay. The Packers have allowed three of the past six opposing quarterbacks to score at least 23 Fantasy points, and this game has shootout potential. Cousins again has top-five upside in Week 17.

Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI DET -6 O/U 52 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 23.7 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 3959 RUYDS 66 TD 26 INT 7 FPTS/G 20.3 Goff finally played well on the road in Week 16 at Carolina with 31 Fantasy points, and he now has at least 21 points in four of his past five games. Goff only scored 16 Fantasy points at Chicago in Week 10, but he should do much better than that in Detroit. Three of the past four quarterbacks against the Bears have scored at least 26 Fantasy points, and this should be a fun game with plenty of offense. Goff could be a top-five quarterback in Week 17.

Aaron Rodgers QB GB Green Bay • #12

Age: 39 • Experience: 18 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN GB -3.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 22.8 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 3331 RUYDS 82 TD 24 INT 11 FPTS/G 17.3 Rodgers hasn't been a good Fantasy quarterback this season, and he started 2022 with a terrible game at Minnesota in Week 1 with just three Fantasy points. He should rebound this week at home as the Packers try to get into the playoffs. Prior to that Week 1 game against the Vikings, Rodgers had destroyed Minnesota with 1,328 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and no interceptions in four previous meetings, and he scored at least 23 Fantasy points on each outing. The Vikings have allowed five of the past seven opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21 Fantasy points, and Rodgers should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 17.