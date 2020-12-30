When you're playing into Week 17 of the Fantasy Football season, you don't just have to deal with the usual issues like injuries and matchups when deciding who to start and who to sit. You also have to deal with teams deciding to sit their starts, either because they've locked up playoff seeding or they want to let them rest up some minor aches and pains. And sometimes, teams just want to give a backup the opportunity to get some game reps in.
That's how Patrick Mahomes got his first taste of NFL action back in 2017, when he started Week 17 in place of Alex Smith as the Chiefs had locked up their playoff seeding. This week, it's Mahomes who will be taking a seat, with Chad Henne set to start in his place. Mason Rudolph will also be starting in Ben Roethlisberger's, and we have at least some questions about the status of Matthew Stafford, Alex Smith, Kyler Murray, and Cam Newton as of Wednesday.
We'll know more about who is or isn't available as the week goes along, but Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em picks for Week 17 are here to help you make those decisions:
Quarterbacks
Jalen Hurts QB
PHI Philadelphia • #2
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Hurts was a huge letdown in Week 16 at Dallas with 19 Fantasy points, and he had three turnovers in the game (two interceptions and a fumble). But the positives are that he passed for a career-high 342 yards, and he ran for at least 63 yards for the third start in a row. I'll take my chances with Hurts again given his upside, even in a tough matchup against Washington.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #10
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Herbert will again be without Keenan Allen (hamstring) this week, but it might not matter against the Chiefs. Kansas City has locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye and is likely resting starters, which should bode well for Herbert. He scored 23 Fantasy points against the Chiefs in his first ever start in Week 2, and Kansas City has allowed three quarterbacks in a row to score at least 24 Fantasy points.
TEN Tennessee • #17
Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Tannehill snapped his five-game streak of scoring at least 20 Fantasy points when he scored only 17 points in Week 16 at Green Bay. But he should get back on track in Week 17 against the Texans, who have allowed four quarterbacks in a row to score at least 21 Fantasy points. Tannehill had 36 Fantasy points against the Texans in Week 6, and he scored at least 21 Fantasy points in two meetings with Houston last year.
Kirk Cousins QB
MIN Minnesota • #8
Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Cousins went for 26 Fantasy points against the Lions in Week 9, and Detroit has allowed at least 36 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in each of the past three weeks. In Week 16, Tom Brady and Blaine Gabbert combined for 491 passing yards and six touchdowns against the Lions. Cousins has struggled on the road this season, but he just scored 29 Fantasy points at New Orleans in Week 16. That road success should carry over to this week in a great matchup, and Cousins will likely have to carry the offense with Dalvin Cook (personal) out.
Matt Ryan QB
ATL Atlanta • #2
Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs.
Ryan is closing the season strong with at least 24 Fantasy points in each of his past two games. One of those was a 33-point outing against Tampa Bay in Week 15 when he passed for 356 yards and three touchdowns. The Buccaneers have allowed seven of their past nine opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points, and Ryan has a great history in this matchup. In his past five meetings with Tampa Bay, Ryan is averaging 334.6 passing yards per game with 10 total touchdowns and two interceptions.
IND Indianapolis • #17
Age: 39 • Experience: 17 yrs.
Rivers has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in five of his past six starts, and the Jaguars allow an average of 26.6 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Nine quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 20 Fantasy points against Jacksonville, including three of the past four going over 26 points.
Andy Dalton QB
DAL Dallas • #14
Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Dalton has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in four of his past six games, and hopefully he can stay hot against the Giants in a must-win game for both teams. The Giants have allowed Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson to each score at least 24 Fantasy points in the past two weeks.
Derek Carr QB
LV Las Vegas • #4
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Carr only scored seven Fantasy points against the Broncos in Week 7 with the Raiders having a dominant performance. I'll gamble on Carr producing more in the rematch, and he's scored at least 25 Fantasy points in his past three healthy outings. Denver also has allowed at least 20 Fantasy points to three of its past four opposing quarterbacks.
SEA Seattle • #3
Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Wilson is more of a bust alert than a must-sit quarterback in most leagues, but I'm still nervous to trust him based on his overall production to close the season. He scored 21 Fantasy points in Week 16 against the Rams, but that's just his second game with more than 16 Fantasy points in his past five outings. And he only has one game with multiple touchdown passes since Week 11. Wilson did score 36 Fantasy points against the 49ers at home in Week 9, but San Francisco has allowed just two quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points in its past six games. Wilson is a low-end starter at best in Week 17.
CHI Chicago • #10
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Trubisky can get garbage-time production in this game with the Packers like he did in Week 12, but I wouldn't be confident starting him given how well Green Bay's defense has played of late. The Packers have held four quarterbacks in a row to 17 Fantasy points or less, and only two quarterbacks since Week 7 have scored over that number. Now, one of them was Trubisky in Week 12 when he had 24 Fantasy points, but he had two interceptions and a fumble and could fold under pressure in this must-win game for Chicago. It's a must-win game for Green Bay also with the No. 1 seed in the NFC on the line, and I would only start Trubisky in deeper leagues in Week 17.
CLE Cleveland • #6
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Mayfield does get the benefit of his receivers coming back in Week 17 after he was without Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge in Week 16 loss at the Jets because of COVID-19 restrictions. That will help, and maybe the Steelers will be resting key players on defense to prepare for the playoffs. But if all the main Pittsburgh defenders are active in this game, Mayfield could be in trouble. In four career games against the Steelers, Mayfield is averaging just 172 passing yards with seven total touchdowns, four interceptions and one fumble. Pittsburgh has allowed just one quarterback to score more than 19 Fantasy points since Week 7, and it was MVP candidate Josh Allen, who had just 21 Fantasy points in Week 14. Mayfield could surprise us, especially if the Steelers aren't at full strength, but I would only start him in deeper leagues this week.
Drew Brees QB
NO New Orleans • #9
Age: 41 • Experience: 20 yrs.
Kyler Murray QB
ARI Arizona • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Murray said he's good to go for Sunday's must-win game at the Rams after suffering a lower leg injury in Week 16 against the 49ers, but I'm downgrading him to a low-end starter in most leagues. He's clearly not 100 percent, and this is a brutal matchup against a Los Angeles defense that is No. 1 against opposing quarterbacks all season. Murray did score 21 Fantasy points against the Rams in Week 13, but he's one of just four quarterbacks to score more than 19 Fantasy points against this defense in 2020 along with Allen, Jimmy Garoppolo and Wilson. The Rams allow an average of just 14.7 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and I don't expect Murray to have a dominant game.
