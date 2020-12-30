When you're playing into Week 17 of the Fantasy Football season, you don't just have to deal with the usual issues like injuries and matchups when deciding who to start and who to sit. You also have to deal with teams deciding to sit their starts, either because they've locked up playoff seeding or they want to let them rest up some minor aches and pains. And sometimes, teams just want to give a backup the opportunity to get some game reps in.

That's how Patrick Mahomes got his first taste of NFL action back in 2017, when he started Week 17 in place of Alex Smith as the Chiefs had locked up their playoff seeding. This week, it's Mahomes who will be taking a seat, with Chad Henne set to start in his place. Mason Rudolph will also be starting in Ben Roethlisberger's, and we have at least some questions about the status of Matthew Stafford, Alex Smith, Kyler Murray, and Cam Newton as of Wednesday.

We'll know more about who is or isn't available as the week goes along, but Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em picks for Week 17 are here to help you make those decisions:

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Jalen Hurts QB PHI Philadelphia • #2

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS WAS -1.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 21.3 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 989 RUYDS 323 TD 7 INT 3 FPTS/G 7.5 Hurts was a huge letdown in Week 16 at Dallas with 19 Fantasy points, and he had three turnovers in the game (two interceptions and a fumble). But the positives are that he passed for a career-high 342 yards, and he ran for at least 63 yards for the third start in a row. I'll take my chances with Hurts again given his upside, even in a tough matchup against Washington. Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC LAC -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 26 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 4034 RUYDS 225 TD 32 INT 10 FPTS/G 25.4 Herbert will again be without Keenan Allen (hamstring) this week, but it might not matter against the Chiefs. Kansas City has locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye and is likely resting starters, which should bode well for Herbert. He scored 23 Fantasy points against the Chiefs in his first ever start in Week 2, and Kansas City has allowed three quarterbacks in a row to score at least 24 Fantasy points. Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU TEN -7.5 O/U 56.5 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 24.4 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 3603 RUYDS 228 TD 37 INT 7 FPTS/G 25.3 Tannehill snapped his five-game streak of scoring at least 20 Fantasy points when he scored only 17 points in Week 16 at Green Bay. But he should get back on track in Week 17 against the Texans, who have allowed four quarterbacks in a row to score at least 21 Fantasy points. Tannehill had 36 Fantasy points against the Texans in Week 6, and he scored at least 21 Fantasy points in two meetings with Houston last year. Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET MIN -6.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 23.3 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 3860 RUYDS 155 TD 32 INT 13 FPTS/G 22.4 Cousins went for 26 Fantasy points against the Lions in Week 9, and Detroit has allowed at least 36 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in each of the past three weeks. In Week 16, Tom Brady and Blaine Gabbert combined for 491 passing yards and six touchdowns against the Lions. Cousins has struggled on the road this season, but he just scored 29 Fantasy points at New Orleans in Week 16. That road success should carry over to this week in a great matchup, and Cousins will likely have to carry the offense with Dalvin Cook (personal) out. Matt Ryan QB ATL Atlanta • #2

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -6.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 18.6 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 4316 RUYDS 91 TD 25 INT 11 FPTS/G 20.5 Ryan is closing the season strong with at least 24 Fantasy points in each of his past two games. One of those was a 33-point outing against Tampa Bay in Week 15 when he passed for 356 yards and three touchdowns. The Buccaneers have allowed seven of their past nine opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points, and Ryan has a great history in this matchup. In his past five meetings with Tampa Bay, Ryan is averaging 334.6 passing yards per game with 10 total touchdowns and two interceptions.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Philip Rivers QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 39 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC IND -14 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 23.3 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 4005 RUYDS -6 TD 23 INT 10 FPTS/G 18.4 Rivers has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in five of his past six starts, and the Jaguars allow an average of 26.6 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Nine quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 20 Fantasy points against Jacksonville, including three of the past four going over 26 points. Andy Dalton QB DAL Dallas • #14

Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG DAL -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 19.1 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 1926 RUYDS 66 TD 14 INT 7 FPTS/G 15.3 Dalton has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in four of his past six games, and hopefully he can stay hot against the Giants in a must-win game for both teams. The Giants have allowed Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson to each score at least 24 Fantasy points in the past two weeks. Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN LV -2.5 O/U 51 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 20.9 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 3732 RUYDS 139 TD 28 INT 7 FPTS/G 20.1 Carr only scored seven Fantasy points against the Broncos in Week 7 with the Raiders having a dominant performance. I'll gamble on Carr producing more in the rematch, and he's scored at least 25 Fantasy points in his past three healthy outings. Denver also has allowed at least 20 Fantasy points to three of its past four opposing quarterbacks.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Russell Wilson QB SEA Seattle • #3

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SEA -6 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 21.9 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 4031 RUYDS 484 TD 40 INT 13 FPTS/G 27.8 Wilson is more of a bust alert than a must-sit quarterback in most leagues, but I'm still nervous to trust him based on his overall production to close the season. He scored 21 Fantasy points in Week 16 against the Rams, but that's just his second game with more than 16 Fantasy points in his past five outings. And he only has one game with multiple touchdown passes since Week 11. Wilson did score 36 Fantasy points against the 49ers at home in Week 9, but San Francisco has allowed just two quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points in its past six games. Wilson is a low-end starter at best in Week 17. Mitchell Trubisky QB CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -5.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 18.2 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 1803 RUYDS 173 TD 17 INT 7 FPTS/G 19.4 Trubisky can get garbage-time production in this game with the Packers like he did in Week 12, but I wouldn't be confident starting him given how well Green Bay's defense has played of late. The Packers have held four quarterbacks in a row to 17 Fantasy points or less, and only two quarterbacks since Week 7 have scored over that number. Now, one of them was Trubisky in Week 12 when he had 24 Fantasy points, but he had two interceptions and a fumble and could fold under pressure in this must-win game for Chicago. It's a must-win game for Green Bay also with the No. 1 seed in the NFC on the line, and I would only start Trubisky in deeper leagues in Week 17. Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT CLE -10 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 17.4 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 3367 RUYDS 121 TD 26 INT 8 FPTS/G 18.8 Mayfield does get the benefit of his receivers coming back in Week 17 after he was without Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge in Week 16 loss at the Jets because of COVID-19 restrictions. That will help, and maybe the Steelers will be resting key players on defense to prepare for the playoffs. But if all the main Pittsburgh defenders are active in this game, Mayfield could be in trouble. In four career games against the Steelers, Mayfield is averaging just 172 passing yards with seven total touchdowns, four interceptions and one fumble. Pittsburgh has allowed just one quarterback to score more than 19 Fantasy points since Week 7, and it was MVP candidate Josh Allen, who had just 21 Fantasy points in Week 14. Mayfield could surprise us, especially if the Steelers aren't at full strength, but I would only start him in deeper leagues this week. Drew Brees QB NO New Orleans • #9

Age: 41 • Experience: 20 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR NO -6.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 19.5 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 2741 RUYDS -2 TD 23 INT 6 FPTS/G 21.1 Wilson is more of a bust alert than a must-sit quarterback in most leagues, but I'm still nervous to trust him based on his overall production to close the season. He scored 21 Fantasy points in Week 16 against the Rams, but that's just his second game with more than 16 Fantasy points in his past five outings. And he only has one game with multiple touchdown passes since Week 11. Wilson did score 36 Fantasy points against the 49ers at home in Week 9, but San Francisco has allowed just two quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points in its past six games. Wilson is a low-end starter at best in Week 17.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR ARI -2.5 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 19.4 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 3884 RUYDS 816 TD 37 INT 12 FPTS/G 28.4 Murray said he's good to go for Sunday's must-win game at the Rams after suffering a lower leg injury in Week 16 against the 49ers, but I'm downgrading him to a low-end starter in most leagues. He's clearly not 100 percent, and this is a brutal matchup against a Los Angeles defense that is No. 1 against opposing quarterbacks all season. Murray did score 21 Fantasy points against the Rams in Week 13, but he's one of just four quarterbacks to score more than 19 Fantasy points against this defense in 2020 along with Allen, Jimmy Garoppolo and Wilson. The Rams allow an average of just 14.7 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and I don't expect Murray to have a dominant game.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 17 rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big-time last season.