Leonard Fournette RB TB Tampa Bay • #7

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR TB -3 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 13 RB RNK 5th YTD Stats RUYDS 640 REC 68 REYDS 500 TD 6 FPTS/G 15.5 Fournette has taken over the Tampa Bay backfield again, and he was awesome in Week 16 at Arizona with 20 carries for 72 yards and nine catches for 90 yards on 10 targets. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 10, but he does have seven games in a row with at least 10 PPR points, mostly due to his work in the passing game. Despite sharing playing time with Rachaad White, Fournette still has 25 catches on 28 targets in his past four outings. This week, he's taking on a Panthers team that has allowed just one running back to score more than 10 PPR points since Week 9, but Fournette will be tough to stop based on his role in the passing game right now.

Jerick McKinnon RB KC Kansas City • #1

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN KC -13.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 11.4 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 281 REC 49 REYDS 460 TD 7 FPTS/G 11 McKinnon caught another touchdown in Week 16 against Seattle, which was the fourth game in a row where he had a receiving score. That's tied for the longest streak for a running back since 1970. We'll see if he can make it five in a row against the Broncos, and he destroyed Denver in Week 14 with six carries for 22 yards and seven catches for 112 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets. He had a relatively quiet game against the Seahawks with five carries for 7 yards and three catches for 31 yards and a touchdown on three targets, and 12 PPR points are probably more in line with what you should expect. But he's hot right now, so keep him active in all leagues in Week 17.

A.J. Dillon RB GB Green Bay • #28

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN GB -3.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 12.6 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 696 REC 28 REYDS 206 TD 6 FPTS/G 10.3 Aaron Jones (ankle) is playing hurt, and that has helped Dillon take off over the past month. He's scored at least 12 PPR points in four games in a row, including three games with at least 17 PPR points, and he has five touchdowns over that span. He also has 11 catches on 13 targets, and we hope Aaron Rodgers continues to rely on Dillon in the passing game. This week, he's taking on a Vikings defense that has allowed six running backs to score at least 11 PPR points in their past six games, with seven touchdowns over that span, and Dillon should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. I like him better than Jones given his injury.

Cam Akers RB LAR L.A. Rams • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -6.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 12.6 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 559 REC 9 REYDS 83 TD 7 FPTS/G 8.6 Despite the Rams falling apart this season, one bright spot has been Akers turning into a star down the stretch. Let's hope he can stay hot for one more week. He comes into Week 17 with either 100 total yards or a touchdown in four games in a row. He just destroyed the Broncos in Week 16 with 23 carries for 118 yards and three touchdowns and two catches for 29 yards on two targets, and he has five catches on five targets in his past two games with Baker Mayfield. The Chargers are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs this season, and three running backs in their past five games have scored at least 20 PPR points. Akers has top-15 upside in all leagues in Week 17.