T.Y. Hilton WR IND Indianapolis • #13

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC IND -14 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 15.9 WR RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 53 TAR 86 REYDS 735 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.8 I didn't expect Hilton to have a big game against the Steelers in Week 16, and he finished with just three catches for 60 yards on seven targets. He should improve this week against the Jaguars, who have allowed the opposing No. 1 receiver to score at least 14 PPR points in 11 games in a row. Hilton only had four catches for 53 yards on nine targets against the Jaguars in Week 1, but he should do much better in the rematch with a potential playoff spot for the Colts on the line.

Brandin Cooks WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN TEN -7.5 O/U 56.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 15.3 WR RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 70 TAR 103 REYDS 984 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.7 Cooks was excellent against the Titans in their first meeting in Week 6 with nine catches for 68 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he could have another big outing this week. His floor is 11 PPR points, which he has reached in five games in a row, but the ceiling could be 20-plus PPR points given the Tennessee defense. The Titans have allowed 75 catches for 935 yards and 10 touchdowns on 117 targets to opposing receivers in their past five games.

Marquise Brown WR BAL Baltimore • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN BAL -11.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 13.2 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 53 TAR 92 REYDS 728 TD 6 FPTS/G 10.8 Cornerback William Jackson (concussion) could be out for the Bengals, which would be great for Brown this week. He's scored at least 12 PPR points in five games in a row, with a touchdown in four of those outings, and he has at least six targets in four games over that span. It's nice to see Brown closing the season on a high note, and he also had six catches for 77 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets against Cincinnati in Week 5.

Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #14

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL TB -6.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 15.5 WR RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 60 TAR 77 REYDS 707 TD 5 FPTS/G 14.6 Some people might have doubted Godwin going into Week 16 at Detroit, but he took advantage of that matchup with five catches for 84 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. He's now scored at least 13 PPR points in five of his past six games, including Week 15 at Atlanta when he had four catches for 36 yards and a touchdown on five targets. In his past four games against the Falcons, Godwin has 24 catches for 408 yards and six touchdowns.