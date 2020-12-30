What do you need to know about the wide receiver position in Week 17 before you set your Fantasy football lineup? Well, to start, Cooper Kupp (reserve/COVID-19), Cole Beasley (leg), and Keenan Allen (hamstring) almost certainly won't be playing this week. And Tyreek Hill probably won't be either, or he'll be limited; if not, he'll be playing without Patrick Mahomes, who is resting for Week 17. And the Steelers will be playing without Ben Roethlisberger, who is also sitting; don't be surprised if Diontae Johnson, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and/or Chase Claypool don't play either.
That's life when you play your Fantasy championship game in Week 17. We'll learn a lot more about who is and isn't available as the week goes on, but Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls are here to help you set your lineup now:
Wide Receiver
T.Y. Hilton WR
IND Indianapolis • #13
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
I didn't expect Hilton to have a big game against the Steelers in Week 16, and he finished with just three catches for 60 yards on seven targets. He should improve this week against the Jaguars, who have allowed the opposing No. 1 receiver to score at least 14 PPR points in 11 games in a row. Hilton only had four catches for 53 yards on nine targets against the Jaguars in Week 1, but he should do much better in the rematch with a potential playoff spot for the Colts on the line.
HOU Houston • #13
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Cooks was excellent against the Titans in their first meeting in Week 6 with nine catches for 68 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he could have another big outing this week. His floor is 11 PPR points, which he has reached in five games in a row, but the ceiling could be 20-plus PPR points given the Tennessee defense. The Titans have allowed 75 catches for 935 yards and 10 touchdowns on 117 targets to opposing receivers in their past five games.
BAL Baltimore • #15
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Cornerback William Jackson (concussion) could be out for the Bengals, which would be great for Brown this week. He's scored at least 12 PPR points in five games in a row, with a touchdown in four of those outings, and he has at least six targets in four games over that span. It's nice to see Brown closing the season on a high note, and he also had six catches for 77 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets against Cincinnati in Week 5.
Chris Godwin WR
TB Tampa Bay • #14
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Some people might have doubted Godwin going into Week 16 at Detroit, but he took advantage of that matchup with five catches for 84 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. He's now scored at least 13 PPR points in five of his past six games, including Week 15 at Atlanta when he had four catches for 36 yards and a touchdown on five targets. In his past four games against the Falcons, Godwin has 24 catches for 408 yards and six touchdowns.
Corey Davis WR
TEN Tennessee • #84
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Davis let down a lot of Fantasy managers in Week 16 at Green Bay with no catches on two targets, but he should rebound this week against Houston. In their past five games, the Texans have allowed 69 catches for 876 yards and seven touchdowns to opposing receivers on 98 targets, and seven receivers have scored at least 11 PPR points against Houston over that span. Davis missed the first meeting with the Texans in Week 6 because he was on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but A.J. Brown (22 PPR points) and Adam Humphries (18 PPR points) went off in that matchup. This week, it should be Brown and Davis putting up big stats against this secondary.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #87
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
There have been seven games this season when Shepard and Daniel Jones have started and finished, and Shepard has at least six catches in each outing, while averaging 14.0 PPR points over that span. The Cowboys have allowed six touchdowns to receivers in their past four games, and Shepard is a low-end starter in PPR this week.
Keenan Allen WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #13
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Keenan Allen (hamstring) won't play in Week 17, and Hunter Henry (illness) could also remain out. That should bode well for Williams, who had 10 targets in Week 16 against Denver in that same scenario. He only managed four catches for 54 yards, but I'll gamble on Williams as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver against the Chiefs, who could be resting starters on defense. Jalen Guyton and Tyron Johnson are also sleepers in deeper leagues with Allen out.
DAL Dallas • #13
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Gallup has at least six targets in four of his past five games, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past four outings. He had 11 PPR points in Week 5 against the Giants and is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week in all leagues. I still like Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb better than Gallup, but he's closing the season on a high note.
Cam Sims WR
WAS Washington • #89
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Sims could be the No. 1 receiver for Washington again in Week 17 against the Eagles if Terry McLaurin (ankle) is out, and it's a great matchup for Sims, who has 17 targets in his past two games. Philadelphia has allowed 76 catches, 1,171 yards and nine touchdowns to receivers on 102 targets in the past five weeks.
NE New England • #16
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
He had 12 catches for 169 yards on 14 targets against the Jets in Week 9, and the Jets have allowed five touchdowns to receivers in their past four games. We'll see if Cam Newton remains the starter in Week 17, but hopefully Newton or Jarrett Stidham look for Meyers a lot in this matchup.
SEA Seattle • #16
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Lockett was held to four catches for 33 yards on five targets against the 49ers in Week 8, and he's scored a combined 14 PPR points in his past two games coming into Week 17. He's now scored 10 PPR points or less in six of his past nine games, and San Francisco has allowed only one touchdown to a receiver in the past three weeks.
Marvin Jones WR
DET Detroit • #11
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
I'm staying away from Jones with Matthew Stafford (ankle) likely out, and Jones was held to four PPR points in Week 16 against Tampa Bay with three catches for 19 yards on three targets when Stafford got hurt. Jones will likely need double digits in targets to have a quality outing because in his past three games with fewer than 12 targets he's scored nine PPR points or less each time. We'll see if Chase Daniel or David Blough will feed Jones the ball if either one starts in place of Stafford, but I'd only use Jones as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues in Week 17.
PIT Pittsburgh • #19
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Mason Rudolph is starting for Ben Roethlisberger so he can rest for the playoffs, and we don't know if the Steelers will also limit the playing time for Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson as well. Smith-Schuster made nine starts with Rudolph in 2019, and Smith-Schuster averaged 10.2 PPR points in those games. I'd be hesitant to trust Smith-Schuster and Johnson this week with Rudolph under center, especially since both receivers might not play a full game against the Browns.
ARI Arizona • #13
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
It was great to see Kirk snap his six-game streak with single digits in PPR points in Week 16 against the 49ers when he had 14 PPR points behind seven catches for 76 yards on 10 targets. But he only had one PPR point in Week 13 against the Rams, and Los Angeles is No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. I'm nervous about DeAndre Hopkins as well this week, but it's hard to sit him given his upside. Kirk doesn't have that same potential, and he's easy to stay away from this week, especially with Kyler Murray (leg) banged up.
Robert Woods WR
LAR L.A. Rams • #17
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Woods should be treated as a boom-or-bust No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week. The boom potential is that with Cooper Kupp (illness) out, Woods should be fed targets, and he had 10 catches for 85 yards on 11 targets against the Cardinals in Week 13 when Kupp was active. The bust is we don't know how Woods will perform with Jared Goff (thumb) out and John Wolford under center. Arizona will likely focus on stopping Woods, but hopefully he'll come through. Also, keep in mind that Woods has scored nine PPR points or less in four of seven home games this year.