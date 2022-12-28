It's Fantasy finals time in most leagues, so the stakes are big and juicy. Injuries to Tyler Lockett, Deebo Samuel, Christian Watson, Chris Olave, Mecole Hardman, DeVante Parker and Chase Claypool could make things tricky for some Fantasy survivors.
Jamey Eisenberg has his Start and Sit calls for WR here. His Waiver Wire column also can direct you to the best options who may be available in your leagues. And don't forget to check out Heath Cummings' wide receiver preview for more help with matchup notes, Week 17 numbers to know and more.
Wide Receivers
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Wilson has to be the most excited player for the Jets now that Mike White is starting again. In three games with White, Wilson averaged 21.0 PPR points per game against the Bears, Vikings and Bills. He had 30 targets over that span for 19 catches, 335 yards and two touchdowns, and he should have the chance for another big game in Week 17. It's a tough matchup against Seattle and fellow rookie Tariq Woolen, but I'll still take my chances with Wilson as a starter in all leagues now that White is back. And I like Elijah Moore as a sleeper and high-end No. 3 PPR receiver since he scored at least 12 PPR points in two of three starts with White.
Drake London WR
ATL Atlanta • #5
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
London continues to look like a rising star heading into Week 17 against Arizona. He scored at least 12 PPR points in each of his past three games, and he has at least nine targets and six catches in each outing. In two games with Desmond Ridder, London has 14 catches for 166 yards on 20 targets. He's worth using as a No. 2 receiver in all leagues against the Cardinals, who just lost standout safety Budda Baker (shoulder) for the season.
Jerry Jeudy WR
DEN Denver • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
One of the few positives for the Broncos this season has been the breakout campaign for Jeudy, and he's on fire heading into Week 17 at Kansas City. In his past three games, Jeudy is averaging 21.3 PPR points per game with 27 targets, 21 catches, 266 yards and three touchdowns over that span. This hot streak started in Week 14 against the Chiefs when Jeudy had 33 PPR points, and he should once again do well in the rematch. Even with Courtland Sutton coming back from a two-game absence with a hamstring injury in Week 16 at the Rams, Jeudy still had 10 targets for six catches and 117 yards. He has top-10 upside in all leagues for this week, and you can also consider Sutton a sleeper as a high-end No. 3 receiver.
D.J. Moore WR
CAR Carolina • #2
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Moore might have actually had a good season in 2022 if Sam Darnold was his quarterback, and the two have played well together over the past four games. Moore has three games with at least 18 PPR points over that span, and he has consecutive outings with at least six targets, five catches, 73 yards and a touchdown against the Steelers and Lions. In Week 7 against Tampa Bay, Moore had seven catches for 69 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets from P.J. Walker, and you should trust Moore again in the rematch in Week 17 on the road thanks to Darnold. The Buccaneers have also allowed six receivers to score at least 13 PPR points in their past three games against San Francisco, Cincinnati and Arizona.
Allen Lazard WR
GB Green Bay • #13
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
I wish this was Christian Watson in this spot, but he missed practice Wednesday and could be out with a hip injury in Week 17. If Watson is out then look for Lazard to be the go-to receiver for Aaron Rodgers in a dream matchup against the Vikings, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. There have been 10 receivers to score at least 12 PPR points against Minnesota in the past five games alone, and Lazard has top-20 upside in all leagues if he's the featured receiver for Green Bay in this matchup. I would also use Romeo Doubs as a No. 3 receiver in the majority of leagues if Watson were out.
SF San Francisco • #11
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The 49ers could get Deebo Samuel (knee/ankle) back in Week 17, which is something to monitor, but if he remains out then consider Aiyuk a borderline starter in all two-receiver leagues and a must-start option in three-receiver formats. He's 145 yards away from his first 1,000-yard season, and hopefully the 49ers can get him there sooner rather than later with two games to play. He also has scored 13 PPR points in two of three starts with Brock Purdy, including five catches for 81 yards on seven targets in Week 16 against Washington.
Jahan Dotson WR
WAS Washington • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Carson Wentz will start Week 17 against Cleveland, and Wentz was good for Dotson earlier this season. The two played the first four games of the year together, and Dotson had at least 13 PPR points in three of those outings, with four total touchdowns. Dotson is hot again coming into Week 17 after he scored at least 16 PPR points in three games in a row. He just had six catches for 76 yards and a touchdown on nine targets at San Francisco, and he should be considered no worse than a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver against the Browns.
Greg Dortch WR
ARI Arizona • #83
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
We'll see how the Cardinals decide to use Dortch in Week 17 at Atlanta, but hopefully Kliff Kingsbury keeps Dortch in the slot -- and Colt McCoy leans on him. Dortch was a star in Week 16 against Tampa Bay with Trace McSorely with 10 catches for 98 yards on 11 targets, and Dortch added three carries for 25 yards. This is not the first time Dortch has done this since he had at least 13 PPR points in each of the first three games of the season and then scored 19 PPR points in Week 11 against San Francisco. If he plays in the slot and is featured then Dortch is capable of big numbers, and Rondale Moore (groin) did similar things before getting hurt. It's a gamble to trust Dortch, but it could pay off since he has the potential to be a standout PPR receiver against the Falcons if used correctly.
D.J. Chark WR
DET Detroit • #4
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Chark just had four catches for 108 yards on five targets in Week 16 at Carolina, and it was good to see him perform well on the road. He has a favorable matchup in Week 17 against Chicago, and in his past two games at home, Chark had 11 catches for 192 yards and a touchdown against Jacksonville in Week 13 and Minnesota in Week 14. He's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues against the Bears, who have allowed six receivers to score at least 13 PPR points in their past four games.
Richie James WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #80
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
If Kenny Moore (ankle) remains out for the Colts then I like James as the best receiver for the Giants, ahead of Darius Slayton and Isaiah Hodgins. The best way to attack the Indianapolis secondary is in the slot with Moore out, and James is clicking right now with Daniel Jones. James has at least 13 PPR points in four of his past six games and just had eight catches for 90 yards on 12 targets in Week 16 at Minnesota. He's worth using as a No. 3 PPR receiver in Week 17.
IND Indianapolis • #11
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
It was tough to watch Pittman play in Week 16 against the Chargers with Nick Foles under center, and Pittman was held to four catches for 39 yards on seven targets. That was the first time all season where he had at least seven targets and didn't score at least 10 PPR points. It will be difficult to trust Pittman again in Week 17 since Foles is starting again, even in PPR, and we know Pittman has been underwhelming in non- and 0.5-PPR leagues with just two touchdowns on the season. Hopefully, the Colts can fix their quarterback situation for 2023 and then Pittman can fully have a breakout campaign.
PIT Pittsburgh • #18
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Kenny Pickett returned in Week 16 against the Raiders from basically a two-game absence with a concussion, and Johnson had a slight downturn in production with five catches for 64 yards on seven targets. In the two previous games with Mitchell Trubisky -- Pickett left early in Week 14 against Baltimore -- Johnson had at least 14 PPR points in each outing. Pickett hasn't featured Johnson to the same extent as Trubisky, and Johnson has scored 11 PPR points or less in the past 10 games with Pickett under center, including six games with nine PPR points or fewer. He also has yet to score a touchdown this year. Johnson is a No. 3 PPR receiver at best in Week 17 and almost unstartable in all non-PPR leagues.
ARI Arizona • #2
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Brown has struggled since DeAndre Hopkins returned from his suspension, and it's tough to trust Brown in the majority of leagues, even with Colt McCoy (concussion) back in Week 17. In four games with Hopkins, Brown has scored 10 PPR points or less in each outing, and he has failed to score a touchdown. We know he was punished in Week 16 against Tampa Bay for missing a team meeting, but he still had six targets against the Buccaneers and finished with three catches for 57 yards. He's at best a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues against the Falcons.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #86
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Slayton is my third favorite receiver for the Giants in Week 17, and I would rather start Richie James or Isaiah Hodgins instead. James has the more favorable matchup against the Colts in the slot, and he's hot right now with at least 13 PPR points in four of his past six games. Hodgins is also playing well with at least 15 PPR points in three of his past four outings. Slayton, meanwhile, has scored nine PPR points or less in three of his past five games, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 10. He could see the most of Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore, and that could be difficult for Slayton to overcome. Consider him a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best in the majority of leagues.
LV Las Vegas • #17
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
You have to wonder if Adams wishes he stayed in Green Bay with how the season is coming to a close in Las Vegas. The Raiders are benching Derek Carr for Week 17 against the 49ers in favor of Jarrett Stidham, and it will be difficult to trust Adams as a must-start receiver in the majority of leagues. Adams has struggled the past two games with Carr against the Patriots and Steelers, combining for just six catches, 43 yards and no touchdowns on 18 targets. We'll see if Adams and Stidham can work together, but the matchup is also brutal against San Francisco. I'll still start Adams in three-receiver leagues, but he's not a slam dunk option in two-receiver formats without Carr.