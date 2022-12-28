Garrett Wilson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA NYJ -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 14.4 WR RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 71 TAR 119 REYDS 996 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.9 Wilson has to be the most excited player for the Jets now that Mike White is starting again. In three games with White, Wilson averaged 21.0 PPR points per game against the Bears, Vikings and Bills. He had 30 targets over that span for 19 catches, 335 yards and two touchdowns, and he should have the chance for another big game in Week 17. It's a tough matchup against Seattle and fellow rookie Tariq Woolen, but I'll still take my chances with Wilson as a starter in all leagues now that White is back. And I like Elijah Moore as a sleeper and high-end No. 3 PPR receiver since he scored at least 12 PPR points in two of three starts with White.

Drake London WR ATL Atlanta • #5

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI ATL -3.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 14th PROJ PTS 13.7 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 61 TAR 101 REYDS 699 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.1 London continues to look like a rising star heading into Week 17 against Arizona. He scored at least 12 PPR points in each of his past three games, and he has at least nine targets and six catches in each outing. In two games with Desmond Ridder, London has 14 catches for 166 yards on 20 targets. He's worth using as a No. 2 receiver in all leagues against the Cardinals, who just lost standout safety Budda Baker (shoulder) for the season.

Jerry Jeudy WR DEN Denver • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -12.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 11.6 WR RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 55 TAR 86 REYDS 780 TD 6 FPTS/G 13 One of the few positives for the Broncos this season has been the breakout campaign for Jeudy, and he's on fire heading into Week 17 at Kansas City. In his past three games, Jeudy is averaging 21.3 PPR points per game with 27 targets, 21 catches, 266 yards and three touchdowns over that span. This hot streak started in Week 14 against the Chiefs when Jeudy had 33 PPR points, and he should once again do well in the rematch. Even with Courtland Sutton coming back from a two-game absence with a hamstring injury in Week 16 at the Rams, Jeudy still had 10 targets for six catches and 117 yards. He has top-10 upside in all leagues for this week, and you can also consider Sutton a sleeper as a high-end No. 3 receiver.

D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 11.4 WR RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 56 TAR 104 REYDS 761 TD 6 FPTS/G 11.6 Moore might have actually had a good season in 2022 if Sam Darnold was his quarterback, and the two have played well together over the past four games. Moore has three games with at least 18 PPR points over that span, and he has consecutive outings with at least six targets, five catches, 73 yards and a touchdown against the Steelers and Lions. In Week 7 against Tampa Bay, Moore had seven catches for 69 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets from P.J. Walker, and you should trust Moore again in the rematch in Week 17 on the road thanks to Darnold. The Buccaneers have also allowed six receivers to score at least 13 PPR points in their past three games against San Francisco, Cincinnati and Arizona.