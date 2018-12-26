Fantasy Football Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Editor's note: Welcome to Week 17! We're handling Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em column a bit differently this season. You're still getting the same in-depth analysis as always, we're just presenting a bit differently, in an effort to get it out to you earlier in the day. This column takes a long time to write, and in the past, we've usually gotten it out to you in the evening. This year, we're going to publish it position-by-position, to get it into your hands quicker. Here's Jamey's take on wide receivers for this week.

Don't worry: If you want the classic Start 'Em & Sit 'Em, we'll still be publishing that at the end of the day with every position included. For now, here's wide receiver.



Projections are provided by SportsLine.com. Projected points are for PPR leagues.

Wide receivers

Start 'Em 13.9 projected points Kenny Golladay Detroit Lions WR I expected Golladay to struggle against Minnesota in Week 16, and he did with six catches for 58 yards despite a whopping 15 targets. But that was a tough matchup. That's not the case against the Packers this week, and Golladay had four catches for 98 yards and a touchdown against Green Bay on nine targets in Week 5. The Packers are No. 5 in Fantasy points allowed to receivers and tied for third in touchdowns allowed to the position with 20. Golladay has the chance to finish as a top 10 Fantasy receiver in Week 17 (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, available on fuboTV). 11.4 projected points Doug Baldwin Seattle Seahawks WR It would have been nice to have the Baldwin we're seeing over the past few games show up all year. Obviously, health was a big factor for how the season started for Baldwin, but he has at least 18 PPR points in three of his past five outings, including two in a row with at least 23 points. In those two games against the 49ers and Chiefs, Baldwin has 11 catches for 203 yards and three touchdowns on 18 targets, and he should finish the season strong against Arizona at home. In his past two games against the Cardinals in Seattle, Baldwin has 17 catches for 261 yards and three touchdowns. 10.9 projected points Jordy Nelson Oakland Raiders WR Nelson is closing the season strong, and he has at least 14 PPR points in three of his past four games. Over that span, he has 29 catches for 308 yards on 36 targets, and he's stepped up in a big way for Derek Carr. One of those games was against the Chiefs in Week 13 with 10 catches for 97 yards on 11 targets, and Kansas City continues to struggle in the secondary. In their past four games, the Chiefs have allowed six receivers to either score or gain at least 95 total yards, and Nelson should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all formats. 13.2 projected points Adam Humphries Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR I was surprised to see Humphries is the No. 24 PPR receiver heading into Week 17, and he's done an amazing job since he entered the season as the No. 4 receiver for Tampa Bay behind Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson and Chris Godwin. He's scored at least 15 PPR points in five of his past eight games, and he just had 10 catches for 79 yards on 12 targets in Week 16 at Dallas. Jackson (foot) is likely out in Week 17 against the Falcons, and Humphries had three catches for 82 yards on four targets at Atlanta in Week 6. Godwin could also be a low-end starter with Jackson out, but I like Humphries as the second-best Fantasy option for the Buccaneers in this matchup behind Evans. 12.6 projected points Sterling Shepard New York Giants WR Shepard just had six catches for 113 yards on seven targets in Week 16 at Indianapolis, and he should build on that performance in Week 17 with Odell Beckham (quadriceps) likely out again. Shepard has at least six targets in five games in a row, including 16 targets in his past two outings, and he has either a touchdown or at least 100 receiving yards in two of the past three games without Beckham. The Cowboys might rest some of their starters on defense, which should help Shepard, and he's a low-end starting option in all formats this week.

Sleepers

Zay Jones (vs. MIA): Jones had two touchdowns at Miami in Week 13 with four catches for 67 yards on nine targets. He has at least nine targets in four of his past six games, and he's scored at least 17 PPR points in three of those outings. Robert Foster should also be considered a sleeper this week against the Dolphins.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling (vs. DET): Valdes-Scantling was back as a productive Fantasy option again in Week 16 at the Jets with five catches for 75 yards on nine targets. He should be involved once again with Randall Cobb and Equanimeous St. Brown both dealing with concussion issues. Valdes-Scantling had a solid game against the Lions in Week 5 with seven catches for 68 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, and I like him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver with upside in this matchup at home.

DaeSean Hamilton (vs. LAC): Hamilton continues to be the most productive receiver for the Broncos since Emmanuel Sanders (Achilles) went down prior to Week 14. In the past three games, Hamilton has at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row, with two touchdowns over that span. He has 30 targets in those three outings and 20 catches, and he should continue to soak up targets from Case Keenum in this matchup with the Chargers.

DeAndre Carter (vs. JAC): Demaryius Thomas (Achilles) is out, and we don't know the status for Keke Coutee (hamstring) in Week 17 against the Jaguars. That could lead to Carter getting a big role, and he just had six catches for 61 yards on seven targets in Week 16 at the Eagles. Carter would be a better option in PPR, but this is now twice in the past four games that he has six catches and six-plus targets.

Kendrick Bourne (at LAR): Dante Pettis (knee) is out, and Marquise Goodwin (calf) could also miss Week 17. That should leave Bourne in a spot to get a significant number of targets against the Rams. He just had four catches for 73 yards on five targets in Week 16 against Chicago, and he has five games this year with at least five targets. In those five outings, he has three with at least 10 PPR points, and he's worth a flier in deeper leagues based on this opportunity.

Sit 'Em 9.0 projected points Amari Cooper Dallas Cowboys WR Like we said about Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, this is a good week to avoid the main Cowboys offensive stars because they will likely rest for the playoffs since they are locked into the No. 4 seed in the NFC. We don't expect Cooper to play a full game, and he's struggled when his targets have been down. He has three games with Dallas with fewer than eight targets, and he's scored a combined 20 PPR points over that span. The Cowboys should be smart and keep Prescott, Elliott and Cooper on the bench this week. 10.9 projected points Corey Davis Tennessee Titans WR Davis is struggling heading into Week 17, and he will likely have Blaine Gabbert as his starting quarterback with Marcus Mariota (elbow) hurt. In his past three games, with Derrick Henry dominating the offense on the ground, Davis has a combined 17 PPR points. And in Week 2, when Mariota was out with an elbow injury against Houston, Davis had just five catches for 55 yards on seven targets. Even though the Titans have to win this game to make the playoffs, the only Tennessee player I would start this week is Henry. 10.1 projected points Allen Robinson Chicago Bears WR Minnesota cornerback Xavier Rhodes (groin) could be out this week, which would help Robinson, but I'm also concerned about his playing time. If the Bears find out the Rams are ahead of the 49ers and heading toward the No. 2 seed in the NFC, they could start to rest guys. And Robinson has gone six games in a row without a touchdown, and he was held to three catches for 39 yards on seven targets against the Vikings in Week 11. Minnesota hasn't allowed a receiver to score in three games in a row, and the Vikings are tied for second with the fewest touchdowns allowed to the position for the season with just nine. 12.2 projected points D.J. Moore Carolina Panthers WR Kyle Allen will start for the Panthers this week with Cam Newton (shoulder) and Taylor Heinicke (elbow) out, and it will be tough to trust any of Carolina's weapons, even with the Saints likely resting guys on defense. We don't expect Christian McCaffrey to play because of rest, and Moore was bad in Week 16 against Atlanta in the first game without Newton. He had two catches for 19 yards on seven targets, and he was outplayed by Curtis Samuel, who had seven catches for 41 yards on 13 targets. I'd take my chances with Samuel in deeper leagues, but Moore is someone I would try to avoid.

Bust Alert

Thomas enters Week 17 just 23 yards shy of Joe Horn's franchise record of 1,399 receiving yards, and I would imagine Sean Payton gives Thomas the chance to get that mark. But he likely won't play a full game, and that's the risk for trusting him this week in any Fantasy leagues. Now, keep in mind, one catch for a touchdown could make Thomas a successful Fantasy option, but he also could play one drive before hitting the bench. New Orleans is looking ahead to the playoffs, and the Saints want to make sure Thomas is 100 percent when the games matter most. Week 17 isn't that time.

