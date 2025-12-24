There are a lot of moving parts this week, especially with quarterback injuries to Lamar Jackson (back) and Jordan Love (concussion), as well as Marcus Mariota (hand) and J.J. McCarthy (hand) already ruled out. At running back, we're waiting for the status of TreVeyon Henderson (concussion), and Quinshon Judkins (ankle) was lost for the season in Week 16.

DK Metcalf (suspended) is out for Week 17, and Rashee Rice (concussion) was placed on injured reserve. We're also not expecting Davante Adams (hamstring) to play in Week 17, and we'll see what the status is for guys like Rome Odunze (foot), Luther Burden III (ankle), Ricky Pearsall (knee), and Kayshon Boutte (concussion), among others.

At tight end, we got bad news with Brock Bowers (knee) being placed on injured reserve, and George Kittle (ankle) could be out in Week 17. It's not ideal to be without those two stars at this crucial time.

But we can't hide from the injuries. We can't run away from any potential problems. This is the week we have to win -- no matter what.

Hopefully, if you need any replacement players, they will deliver in a big way. And we hope that when Monday night is over, you are celebrating a championship.

Good luck. And happy holidays. We hope this is a great time of year for all of you with a big win in Week 17.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND JAC -6.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 15.8 QB RNK 4th YTD Stats PAYDS 3489 RUYDS 322 TD 33 INT 11 FPTS/G 22.9 Trevor Lawrence is on fire heading into Week 17 at Indianapolis, and he should be considered a top-five Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. He has scored at least 23.1 Fantasy points in five games in a row, including 91.4 points in his past two outings against the Jets and Broncos. Lawrence also scored 23.4 Fantasy points against the Colts in Week 14 when he passed for 244 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 16 yards. Lawrence is doing a great job with his legs as well, with 71 rushing yards and two touchdowns in his past two games, and the Colts were just abused by Brock Purdy at home in Week 16 with 295 passing yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. It's been fun to watch Lawrence thrive in the past five games, and he should have another outstanding performance against the Colts in Week 17.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI SF -3 O/U 52.5 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 23.7 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 1737 RUYDS 98 TD 18 INT 8 FPTS/G 24.3 Purdy has scored at least 32.2 Fantasy points in each of his past two starts against Tennessee and Indianapolis, and he should stay hot against Chicago on Sunday night. Hopefully, George Kittle (ankle) will play against the Bears after he was injured against the Colts, but I still like Purdy as a starter even if Kittle is limited or out. Prior to the past two weeks, when Chicago faced Cleveland in Week 15 and Green Bay in Week 16 in the game where Jordan Love (concussion) was injured, the two previous quarterbacks (Jalen Hurts and Love) each scored at least 20.3 Fantasy points. Purdy has top-five upside in all leagues in Week 17. Drake Maye QB NE New England • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NE -13.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 23.8 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 3947 RUYDS 387 TD 29 INT 8 FPTS/G 23.5 Maye had a little bit of a lull as a Fantasy quarterback prior to his past three games, when he only scored 17.4 points against the Jets in Week 11 and 17.9 points at the Bengals in Week 12. He's turned it back on recently with three games in a row with at least 20.5 Fantasy points against the Giants, Bills, and Ravens, and I expect him to stay hot in the rematch with the Jets in Week 17. In the past two weeks against Trevor Lawrence, Tyler Shough, and Taysom Hill, the Jets have allowed 676 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and no interceptions, and Lawrence and Shough combined for seven carries for 59 yards and a touchdown. Maye might not have Kayshon Boutte (head), TreVeyon Henderson (concussion), or Demario Douglas (hamstring) in Week 17, but I still like him as a potential top-five quarterback in this matchup. Jacoby Brissett QB ARI Arizona • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -7 O/U 53.5 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 22.2 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 2911 RUYDS 149 TD 20 INT 7 FPTS/G 19.4 Brissett turned into a pumpkin at the wrong time in Week 16 against Atlanta when he was the Start of the Week. He only scored 12.6 Fantasy points, which ended his nine-game streak of scoring at least 20.7 points, but I expect him to get back on track in Week 17 at Cincinnati. And, hopefully, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride won't drop touchdowns like they did against the Falcons. The Bengals have only allowed one quarterback in the past five games to score at least 20 Fantasy points, but for the season, nine guys have scored at least 20.5 points against this defense. I expect Brissett to make it 10, and he's worth trusting as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. Caleb Williams QB CHI Chicago • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -3 O/U 52.5 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 20.7 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 3400 RUYDS 364 TD 27 INT 6 FPTS/G 21.6 Williams is exactly 600 yards away from becoming the first quarterback in Bears history to throw for 4,000 yards. Can he get there in the final two weeks of the season? It would be fun if Ben Johnson gave Williams the chance at that milestone, especially in a potential shootout in San Francisco. Now, Williams hasn't thrown for 300 yards in a game this season, but he has scored at least 22.9 Fantasy points in three of his past five games, including two in a row. And the 49ers have allowed seven of the past 11 quarterbacks to score at least 21.1 Fantasy points, including Philip Rivers in Week 16. I like Williams as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Mayfield was shaky in Week 16 at Carolina with only 15.7 Fantasy points, and he has now scored fewer than 20 Fantasy points in five of his past six starts. But he should rebound in Week 17 at Miami, and the Dolphins have allowed three of their past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20.9 Fantasy points, including two in a row with Aaron Rodgers and Joe Burrow. Tampa Bay can win the NFC South with victories in the next two games against Miami and Carolina, and I expect Mayfield to step up this week against the Dolphins. Tyler Shough QB NO New Orleans • #6

Age: 26 • Experience: Rookie Shough is playing well, coming into Week 17 at Tennessee with at least 19.1 Fantasy points in four games in a row and in five of his past six outings. He just had his first 300-yard game in Week 16 against the Jets (308), and he has two games in his past three outings with at least 32 rushing yards. This week, Shough is facing a Titans defense that has allowed four of the past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21.7 Fantasy points, and the only team below that total was Kansas City in Week 16 without Patrick Mahomes (knee). I like Shough as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. Josh Johnson QB WAS Washington • #14

Age: 39 • Experience: 11 year If Johnson starts in place of Marcus Mariota (hand/quadriceps), then I like Johnson as a low-end Fantasy starter in all leagues. Only two times this season has a team failed to score at least 20 Fantasy points against Dallas, which included Geno Smith in Week 11 and Jared Goff in Week 14. In Week 7, Jayden Daniels and Mariota combined for 23.7 Fantasy points against the Cowboys, and I'm hopeful Johnson will be in that range with his production. The last time he played meaningful snaps was in 2021, and he scored 30.5 Fantasy points with the Jets at Indianapolis in Week 9. In that same season, Johnson also scored 23.2 Fantasy points with the Ravens at Cincinnati in Week 16. It's risky to trust Johnson in his first start in four years, but he could be a nice surprise if you're desperate, given the matchup against Dallas.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU LAC -2.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 18.3 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 3491 RUYDS 461 TD 27 INT 12 FPTS/G 21.4 Herbert was awesome in Week 16 at Dallas with 34.2 Fantasy points, and that game snapped a five-game streak where he scored 16.8 Fantasy points or less. I wish Herbert could play the Cowboys every week, but he has a tough task in Week 17 against the Texans. Houston is No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and only five guys all season have scored at least 20 Fantasy points against this defense. The Texans are also No. 1 in the NFL in fewest total yards allowed at 272.3 yards per game and tied for sixth in sacks with 41. The Chargers offensive line should struggle to protect Herbert in Week 17, and he was miserable against Houston in the playoffs last year with 242 passing yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions while getting sacked four times. I would only start Herbert in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 17. C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -2.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 16 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 2628 RUYDS 204 TD 16 INT 6 FPTS/G 17.4 Stroud was a huge letdown in Week 16 against Las Vegas when he only scored 13.5 Fantasy points. He was coming off a solid outing in Week 15 against Arizona with 29.4 Fantasy points, but that's his lone game with more than 14.6 points in his past four contests. You can't trust Stroud in a one-quarterback league in Week 17 at the Chargers, who are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Only four quarterbacks all season have scored at least 20 Fantasy points against Los Angeles, and Stroud should only be started in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 17. Aaron Rodgers QB PIT Pittsburgh • #8

Age: 42 • Experience: 21 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE PIT -3 O/U 33.5 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 14.5 QB RNK 24th YTD Stats PAYDS 2860 RUYDS 35 TD 24 INT 7 FPTS/G 17.7 Rodgers is playing well, coming into Week 17 at Cleveland with at least 20.9 Fantasy points in two of his past three games, and Pittsburgh has won three in a row against Baltimore, Miami, and Detroit. I expect the Steelers to keep their win streak alive against the Browns, but Rodgers should only be started in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. He will likely be handing off a lot in this matchup, especially with DK Metcalf (suspended) out. Cleveland's run defense is terrible, which is part of the reason why only four quarterbacks all season have scored at least 20 Fantasy points against the Browns. I don't expect Rodgers to be No. 5 on that list, and he is not worth using in any one-quarterback league. Bryce Young QB CAR Carolina • #9

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -7 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 15 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 2691 RUYDS 190 TD 22 INT 9 FPTS/G 16.7 Young had a solid outing in Week 16 against Tampa Bay with 21.6 Fantasy points, and he has now reached that total in three of his past five games. But it will be tough to trust him in most one-quarterback leagues in Week 17 against Seattle. Prior to getting torched by Matthew Stafford last week for 36.9 Fantasy points, the Seahawks held the previous three quarterbacks in a row (Max Brosmer, Kirk Cousins, and Philip Rivers) to a combined 8.1 Fantasy points with one touchdown and seven interceptions. Young will be better than that, but I would only start him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 17.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN DET -7.5 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 21.8 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 4036 RUYDS 43 TD 32 INT 5 FPTS/G 22.9 I love Goff, and he helped me reach the Fantasy championship in one league this season by scoring at least 31.5 points in each of his past two games against the Rams and Steelers. But this is a tough week to trust him against the Vikings, who are on a historic run defensively. Minnesota comes into Week 17 as the first team since the 1988 Browns to not allow a touchdown pass in at least six consecutive games. And the Vikings have done that against Caleb Williams, Jordan Love, Sam Darnold, Jayden Daniels, Dak Prescott, and Jaxson Dart since Week 11, which isn't exactly easy competition. Add in Week 10 against Lamar Jackson, who had one touchdown pass, and Minnesota has held seven quarterbacks in a row to 18.6 Fantasy points or less. Now, in Week 9, Goff had 23.4 Fantasy points against the Vikings, but he has averaged 14.2 points in five career games at Minnesota. I would only start Goff in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 17.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline RJ Harvey RB DEN Denver • #12

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC DEN -13.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 13.8 RB RNK 8th YTD Stats RUYDS 469 REC 41 REYDS 318 TD 11 FPTS/G 12.3 Harvey heads into Week 17 having scored at least 21.2 PPR points in three of his past four games. He should stay hot against the Chiefs, who have allowed three running backs in the past four games to score at least 15.6 PPR points. In Week 16 against the Titans, Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears combined for 34 carries for 154 yards and a touchdown and five catches for 53 yards on five targets. Harvey has five rushing touchdowns in his past four games and three games with at least three receptions in his past four outings. He has top-10 upside in all leagues in Week 17. Kenneth Gainwell RB PIT Pittsburgh • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE PIT -3 O/U 33.5 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 9.5 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 501 REC 62 REYDS 410 TD 7 FPTS/G 12.9 Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE PIT -3 O/U 33.5 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 11.7 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 828 REC 35 REYDS 300 TD 8 FPTS/G 14 I like both Steelers running backs in Week 17 against the Browns, who have allowed the fourth-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs in the past five weeks. And Cleveland has allowed a running back to score at least 17.4 PPR points in each of the past seven games. Gainwell has scored at least 16.2 PPR points in five of his past six games, including three in a row. He also has at least five receptions in five of his past six outings, and he could be used more in the passing game in Week 17 with DK Metcalf (suspended) out. Warren has scored at least 12.4 PPR points in four of his past five games, and he had a surprise performance in Week 16 at Detroit with 14 carries for 143 yards and two touchdowns and two catches for 8 yards on two targets. I like Gainwell and Warren as top-20 running backs in all leagues. Omarion Hampton RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU LAC -1.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 11th PROJ PTS 14.9 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 516 REC 24 REYDS 161 TD 4 FPTS/G 14.5 Kimani Vidal (neck) could be out in Week 17, and that would give Hampton a boost in this matchup with the Texans. Hampton has scored at least 14.7 PPR points in two of three games since coming back from a seven-game absence with a foot injury, but he played less snaps than Vidal in the first two outings against Philadelphia and Kansas City. Hampton had an impressive showing against Dallas in Week 16 with 16 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 10 yards on two targets in the game when Vidal was injured. Houston has allowed a running back to score at least 13.4 PPR points in four of the past five games, and I like Hampton as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #29

Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV NYG -1.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 11.8 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 575 REC 27 REYDS 237 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.7 Tracy ran well in Week 16 against Minnesota with 16 carries for 71 yards, and he added two catches for 7 yards on two targets. But he only scored 9.8 PPR points, which was his worst showing in a healthy game since Mike Kafka became the interim head coach in Week 11. In the previous three healthy games under Kafka, Tracy scored at least 16 PPR points, and I expect him to get back on track against the Raiders. Las Vegas has allowed seven running backs to score at least 11.4 PPR points in the past five weeks, with seven total touchdowns over that span, and I would use Tracy as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues in this matchup.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Michael Carter RB ARI Arizona • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -7 O/U 53.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 12.2 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 286 REC 28 REYDS 232 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.8 Carter ran well in Week 16 against Atlanta with 11 carries for 65 yards, but he failed to catch a pass on two targets. This was the first time in three tries where Carter failed to score at least 13.4 PPR points when getting double digits in touches, and I expect him to have a decent workload again in Week 17 against the Bengals. Cincinnati is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and 21 guys have scored at least 11.1 PPR points against the Bengals this season. I like Carter as a high-end flex option in all leagues in Week 17. Blake Corum RB LAR L.A. Rams • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL LAR -8 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 8.6 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 669 REC 7 REYDS 26 TD 6 FPTS/G 7.6 Corum is hot coming into Week 17 at Atlanta with at least 13.1 PPR points in four games in a row. The strength of his production is touchdowns, and he has five rushing scores over that span. But he also has rushed for at least 71 yards in three of those outings, and he has three games in a row with at least 11 carries. He's doing a great job in tandem with Kyren Williams, and Corum is worth using as a high-end flex option in all leagues in Week 17 against the Falcons. Kyle Monangai RB CHI Chicago • #25

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -3 O/U 52.5 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 8.6 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 731 REC 14 REYDS 140 TD 5 FPTS/G 8.9 Monangai had a solid game in Week 16 against Green Bay with nine carries for 50 yards and three catches for 43 yards on four targets, and he scored 12.3 PPR points. He has now scored at least 10.7 PPR points in four of his past six games, with three touchdowns over that span, and he's worth using as a high-end flex option in all leagues. D'Andre Swift should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all formats, and the 49ers have allowed a running back to score at least 11.4 PPR points in six games in a row. Zach Charbonnet RB SEA Seattle • #26

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR SEA -7 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 10.4 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 546 REC 15 REYDS 109 TD 9 FPTS/G 9.8 Charbonnet found the end zone again in Week 16 against the Rams, and he has now scored a touchdown in three of his past five games. He also added four catches for 22 yards on four targets against the Rams, and it would be great if he remained more involved in the passing game. The Panthers have allowed eight rushing touchdowns in their past five games, and five running backs have scored at least 10.2 PPR points against Carolina over that span. That bodes well for Kenneth Walker III, who is worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, and Charbonnet, who is a high-end flex.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Breece Hall RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #20

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -13.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 12.1 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 954 REC 34 REYDS 332 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.6 Tyrod Taylor (groin) was injured early in Week 14 against Miami, and Breece Hall's production has suffered with Brady Cook at quarterback in the past three games. Over that span against the Dolphins, Jaguars and Saints, Hall has combined for just 18.3 PPR points, and he's only worth using as a flex option in the majority of leagues. He faced the Patriots in Week 11, and Hall had 14 carries for 58 yards and two catches for 6 yards on two targets. Hall has one touchdown in his past six games, and he has scored 8.4 PPR points or less in four of his past six outings. This should be another poor Fantasy performance for Hall in Week 17. Woody Marks RB HOU Houston • #27

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -1.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 10.5 RB RNK 46th YTD Stats RUYDS 584 REC 21 REYDS 204 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.3 Marks is expected to play in Week 17 at the Chargers after missing Week 16 against Las Vegas with an ankle injury, but we don't know how the Texans will use their running backs in this game. Marks was injured in Week 15 against Arizona, and Jawhar Jordan emerged as a viable threat for the Texans in the past two weeks against the Cardinals and Raiders. And Nick Chubb will likely be a factor as well. Keep in mind that Marks also has struggled as a Fantasy running back despite getting plenty of work. He had one game with more than 7.9 PPR points in his past four outings prior to getting hurt, and he had at least 17 total touches in all of those contests. The Chargers are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Los Angeles should be able to keep Marks in check this week, even with linebacker Denzel Perryman (suspended) out. I would only use Marks as a flex in most leagues. David Montgomery RB DET Detroit • #5

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN DET -7.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 8 RB RNK 35th YTD Stats RUYDS 649 REC 21 REYDS 164 TD 9 FPTS/G 10.4 It wouldn't shock me if Montgomery scored a touchdown in Week 17 at Minnesota. He scored a touchdown in three of his past four games, and he also scored against the Vikings in Week 9 with 11 carries for 40 yards and two catches for 10 yards on four targets. But Montgomery has six games in a row with 10 total touches or less, including three in a row with seven total touches or fewer. And he has one catch on two targets in his past three games. He's too touchdown dependent, and Jahmyr Gibbs is dominating playing time. I would only consider Montgomery as a flex play in deeper leagues in Week 17.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Rico Dowdle RB CAR Carolina • #5

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -7 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 12.4 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 1007 REC 34 REYDS 273 TD 7 FPTS/G 13.6 The positive for Dowdle is he's 70 total yards away from a $1 million incentive in his contract, which is amazing motivation. But he has two games to get there, and he's struggling of late heading into Week 17 against Seattle. Dowdle has rushed for fewer than 60 yards in six games in a row, and he's combined for 25 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown and five catches for 19 yards on seven targets in his past two games against New Orleans and Tampa Bay while sharing playing time with Chuba Hubbard. Seattle has only allowed five rushing touchdowns to running backs all season and just two in their past six games, including matchups with Bijan Robinson and Jonathan Taylor, who failed to score. I would only use Dowdle as a high-end flex in Week 17.

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline DJ Moore WR CHI Chicago • #2

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -3 O/U 52.5 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 14.8 WR RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 48 TAR 78 REYDS 664 TD 8 FPTS/G 11.2 Rome Odunze (foot) and Luther Burden III (ankle) missed Week 16 against Green Bay, and Moore stepped up with five catches for 97 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. He has now scored at least 21.9 PPR points in two games in a row and in three of his past five outings. Caleb Williams should continue to lean on Moore if Odunze and/or Burden can't play in Week 17 at San Francisco, and Moore is worth starting in all leagues in this matchup. Jauan Jennings WR SF San Francisco • #15

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI SF -3 O/U 52.5 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 11.3 WR RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 49 TAR 80 REYDS 566 TD 8 FPTS/G 11.8 Jennings stayed hot in Week 16 at Indianapolis with five catches for 71 yards and a touchdown on six targets, and he has now scored a touchdown in four games in a row and in six of his past seven outings. We'll see if Ricky Pearsall (knee) will play in Week 17 against Chicago after missing the Colts game, and George Kittle (ankle) could be out against the Bears. But I'm starting Jennings as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, no matter who is active for San Francisco, as long as Brock Purdy is playing. The two have a solid rapport right now, and Chicago has allowed four receivers to score at least 14.4 PPR points in the past five games. Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -8.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 13.5 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 49 REYDS 462 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.7 McLaurin might seem tough to trust with Josh Johnson starting for the injured Marcus Mariota (hand/quadriceps), but I still like McLaurin as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues against the Cowboys in Week 17. Dallas is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and eight guys in the past five games have scored at least 14.5 PPR points against the Cowboys, with nine touchdowns. McLaurin missed Week 7 against Dallas due to injury, but he combined for 13 catches for 164 yards and two touchdowns on 18 targets against Dallas in two games last year. Wan'Dale Robinson WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV NYG -1.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 13.5 WR RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 81 TAR 126 REYDS 901 TD 4 FPTS/G 13 Robinson had a miserable game in Week 16 against Minnesota with three catches for 19 yards on six targets, but Jaxson Dart attempted just 13 passes in that brutal matchup. This is a much easier opponent against the Raiders, and Robinson scored at least 16.4 PPR points in two of three games prior to facing the Vikings. Robinson also is averaging 15.6 PPR points in eight road games this season, and I would start him as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Stefon Diggs WR NE New England • #8

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NE -13.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 11.9 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 76 TAR 93 REYDS 869 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.1 Diggs was a star in Week 16 at Baltimore with nine catches for 138 yards on 10 targets. He should have the chance for another standout game in Week 17 at the Jets, especially if Kayshon Boutte (head) and Demario Douglas (hamstring) are out. Diggs had nine catches for 105 yards on 11 targets in Week 11 against the Jets, and he needs four more catches for $500,000 in incentives if he's at 80 receptions. And he gets another $500,000 if he gets 131 yards for 1,000 on the season. Diggs is worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Jaylen Waddle WR MIA Miami • #17

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -5.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 11.8 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 64 TAR 99 REYDS 910 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.9 Waddle had a solid game in Week 16 against Cincinnati in the first start for rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers, with five catches for 72 yards on nine targets. The targets tied a season high for Waddle, and this was the most yards he had in a game since Week 10. Tampa Bay has allowed five receivers to score at least 12.9 PPR points in the past five games, and Waddle is worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 17.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Christian Watson WR GB Green Bay • #9

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. In the last two games that Watson played with a healthy Jordan Love, the two connected for eight catches for 169 yards and three touchdowns on 14 targets against Detroit and Chicago. Since then, Watson left Week 15 at Denver with a chest injury, and Love suffered a concussion in Week 16 at Chicago. It seems like Love will play in Week 17 against Baltimore, and that's great news for Watson. The Ravens are also No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and seven guys in the past five games have scored at least 12.6 PPR points against Baltimore. Watson is a borderline No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues if Love is active. Brian Thomas Jr. WR JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Thomas was shut down in Week 16 at Denver with two catches for 18 yards on three targets. Prior to that, he was playing better with seven catches for 153 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets in two games against the Colts and Jets. I expect him to get back on track at Indianapolis, and the Colts are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Thomas also has 15 catches for 312 yards and a touchdown on 25 targets in three career games against Indianapolis. All three Jaguars receivers are worth a look in this matchup, and I like Jakobi Meyers as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver, with Parker Washington as a high-end No. 3 option. Thomas is also a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver, and this should be one of his better games this year. Troy Franklin WR DEN Denver • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Pat Bryant (concussion) is likely out in Week 17 at Kansas City, which should give Franklin the chance for a prominent role. Bryant missed Week 15 against Green Bay with a hamstring injury, and Bryant stepped up with six catches for 85 yards and a touchdown on six targets. He also had four catches for 84 yards on eight targets in Week 11 against Kansas City, and Franklin should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Josh Downs WR IND Indianapolis • #2

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Philip Rivers will start again for the Colts in Week 17 against Jacksonville, and that's good news for Downs. In two starts with Rivers against Seattle and San Francisco, Downs has eight catches for 78 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets. I like Alec Pierce the best of the Indianapolis receivers, but it's close who is second between Michael Pittman and Downs. Regardless, I would use Downs as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues against the Jaguars at home. Tre Tucker WR LV Las Vegas • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Brock Bowers (knee) was placed on injured reserve, and Tucker will hopefully step up in Week 17 to help the Raiders passing attack. He's coming off a strong outing in Week 16 at Houston with four catches for 43 yards on five targets, and he also added two carries for 11 yards. And in three games earlier this season, when Bowers was out in Weeks 5-7, Tucker combined for 14 catches and 165 yards on 17 targets, and he scored at least 11.1 PPR points in two of those games. The Giants are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Tucker is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Marvin Harrison Jr. WR ARI Arizona • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -7.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 13.4 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 72 REYDS 608 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.6 Harrison returned from a two-game absence with a heel injury in Week 16 against Atlanta and played a season-low 29 snaps. He only had three targets and finished with one catch for 14 yards, although he dropped a potential touchdown. We'll see if he plays more in Week 17 at Cincinnati, but this is a tough matchup since the Bengals are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. I'll still use Michael Wilson as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, but Harrison is only worth starting in three-receiver formats. Emeka Egbuka WR TB Tampa Bay • #2

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA TB -5.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 13.9 WR RNK 43rd YTD Stats REC 59 TAR 119 REYDS 910 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.6 I love that Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard said Wednesday that he wants to get Egbuka the ball early in the game to get him involved, and hopefully that happens in Week 17 at Miami. But in two games since Mike Evans returned from his collarbone injury, Egbuka has combined for five catches for 104 yards on nine targets. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 10, and Egbuka has scored 10.4 PPR points or less in six games in a row despite getting at least seven targets in five games over that span. I would only use Egbuka in three-receiver leagues against the Dolphins, who are No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Quentin Johnston WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU LAC -1.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 9.4 WR RNK 39th YTD Stats REC 46 TAR 76 REYDS 637 TD 8 FPTS/G 12 Johnston had a standout game in Week 16 at Dallas with four catches for 104 yards and a touchdown on five targets, and he scored 20.4 PPR points. That was a season-high in yards, and Johnston scored for just the second time since Week 9. The matchup against the Cowboys was favorable, but Johnston should struggle in Week 17 against Houston. The Texans are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Johnston is not worth starting in most formats in this matchup. I would still use Ladd McConkey as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, but Keenan Allen is also someone to avoid in Week 17. Khalil Shakir WR BUF Buffalo • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI BUF -1.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 8.6 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 66 TAR 88 REYDS 684 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.5 Shakir has scored 9.6 PPR points or less in three of his past four games, and he has one touchdown since Week 8. He also has five targets or less in four games in a row, and Josh Allen isn't leaning on Shakir like he did earlier in the season. We'll see if that changes in Week 17 against the Eagles, but Philadelphia is No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. I would only use Shakir as a low-end starter in three-receiver leagues.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Justin Jefferson WR MIN Minnesota • #18

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -7.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 12.8 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 72 TAR 125 REYDS 917 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.7 It's been a frustrating season for Jefferson and his Fantasy managers, and it will be tough to trust him in most two-receiver leagues in Week 17 against Detroit. Even though the matchup is favorable since the Lions are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, we've seen Jefferson struggle in these scenarios already, with 3.1 PPR points against Washington in Week 14 and 4.2 PPR points in Week 15 at Dallas. Max Brosmer is also starting for the Vikings in place of J.J. McCarthy (hand), and Jefferson had two catches for 4 yards on six targets in Brosmer's last start in Week 13 at Seattle. Jefferson should perform better against Detroit, and he had six catches for 47 yards and a touchdown on nine targets against the Lions in Week 9. But I would only use Jefferson in three-receiver leagues in Week 17.

TEs to start Projections powered by Sportsline Harold Fannin Jr. TE CLE Cleveland • #44

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -3 O/U 33.5 OPP VS TE 30th PROJ PTS 11.1 TE RNK 3rd YTD Stats REC 70 TAR 105 REYDS 701 TD 6 FPTS/G 11.7 Fannin had a great Fantasy outing in Week 16 against Buffalo with four catches for 34 yards and a touchdown on six targets, and he added a rushing touchdown. He has now scored at least 11.3 PPR points in four games in a row, with three receiving touchdowns over that span, and he should stay hot against the Steelers in Week 17. Pittsburgh is No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and three guys in the past five games have scored at least 12.5 PPR points against the Steelers. David Njoku (knee) could miss his third game in a row, and Fannin has top-five upside in all leagues in Week 17. Juwan Johnson TE NO New Orleans • #83

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN NO -2.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS TE 17th PROJ PTS 10.3 TE RNK 5th YTD Stats REC 70 TAR 93 REYDS 733 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.6 Devaughn Vele (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve prior to Week 16 against the Jets, and Johnson had eight catches for 89 yards on nine targets for 16.9 PPR points. Johnson should continue to be the No. 2 receiving option for the Saints behind Chris Olave heading into Week 17 at Tennessee, and the Titans have allowed three of the past four opposing tight ends to score at least 13.5 PPR points. Johnson has top-five upside in all leagues in Week 17. Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NE -13.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 20th PROJ PTS 9.6 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 52 TAR 79 REYDS 663 TD 6 FPTS/G 10.3 Henry had a great game in Week 16 at Baltimore with six catches for 35 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, and he has now scored at least 11.3 PPR points in three of his past four games heading into Week 17 at the Jets. He could also see a boost in targets if Kayshon Boutte (head) and Demario Douglas (hamstring) are out, and Boutte missed practice Wednesday. Henry only had four catches for 45 yards on six targets in Week 11 against the Jets, but three tight ends in the past four games scored at least 15.2 PPR points against New York. I like Henry as a top-10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Brenton Strange TE JAC Jacksonville • #85

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND JAC -6.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 27th PROJ PTS 8.3 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 70 TAR 93 REYDS 650 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.5 Henry had a great game in Week 16 at Baltimore with six catches for 35 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, and he has now scored at least 11.3 PPR points in three of his past four games heading into Week 17 at the Jets. He could also see a boost in targets if Kayshon Boutte (head) and Demario Douglas (hamstring) are out, and Boutte missed practice Wednesday. Henry only had four catches for 45 yards on six targets in Week 11 against the Jets, but three tight ends in the past four games scored at least 15.2 PPR points against New York. I like Henry as a top-10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues. Colston Loveland TE CHI Chicago • #84

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -3 O/U 52.5 OPP VS TE 22nd PROJ PTS 9.8 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 58 REYDS 528 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.5 We'll see if Rome Odunze (foot) or Luther Burden III (ankle) are able to play in Week 17 at San Francisco, but if one or both are out, then I like Loveland as a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues. He only had three catches for 30 yards on four targets in Week 16 against Green Bay when Odunze and Burden were injured, but I'm anticipating a shootout between the Bears and 49ers on Sunday night. And Loveland has scored at least 10.1 PPR points in three of his past five games, while three tight ends in the past five games against San Francisco have scored at least 13.3 PPR points. Taysom Hill TE NO New Orleans • #7

Age: 35 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN NO -2.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS TE 17th PROJ PTS 5.5 TE RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 13 REYDS 59 TD 2 FPTS/G 3.5 The Saints probably let Hill lead the team in carries with 12 in Week 16 against the Jets because it could be his last game in New Orleans. They probably let him get six targets for the same reason, and they allowed him to throw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Chris Olave for a celebratory moment. It feels like you're chasing points if you start Hill in Week 17 at Tennessee. But what if the Saints actually need Hill with Alvin Kamara (knee), Kendre Miller (knee), and Devin Neal (hamstring) out, as well as a limited receiving corps behind Olave and Juwan Johnson? It's risky to trust Hill, or he could have another game with standout production if he gets 16 total touches again. Hill might be useful if you're desperate for a tight end in Week 17.

TEs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Oronde Gadsden II TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #86

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU LAC -1.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS TE 10th PROJ PTS 8 TE RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 61 REYDS 609 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.8 Gadsden had a miserable game in Week 16 at Dallas with one catch for 7 yards on one target, and he has now scored 6.1 PPR points or less in five of his past six outings. The lone game where he eclipsed that total with 10.1 PPR points was in Week 15 at Kansas City, and Quentin Johnston missed that game with a groin injury. With Johnston healthy in Week 17 against Houston, I would avoid Gadsden in the majority of leagues. Dalton Kincaid TE BUF Buffalo • #86

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI BUF -1 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 2nd PROJ PTS 8.3 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 46 REYDS 523 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.8 Kincaid is once again dealing with a knee injury, and it appears to be limiting his production. In his past two games against New England and Cleveland, Kincaid has combined for three catches for 34 yards on five targets. Dawson Knox continues to be a problem for Kincaid as well, and this is a tough matchup in Week 17 against the Eagles, who are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Philadelphia has allowed just three touchdowns to tight ends all season, and Kincaid is only worth starting in deeper leagues. Colby Parkinson TE LAR L.A. Rams • #84

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL LAR -8 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 3rd PROJ PTS 10.8 TE RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 42 REYDS 319 TD 6 FPTS/G 7.7 I had high hopes for Parkinson in Week 16 at Seattle, especially with Davante Adams (hamstring) out, and Parkinson was a letdown with two catches for 21 yards on four targets. Prior to Week 16, Parkinson had scored at least 12.2 PPR points in each of his two previous games against Arizona and Detroit, and he scored a touchdown in five of six outings before facing the Seahawks. He will need to find the end zone to help Fantasy managers, and the Falcons have allowed the fewest touchdowns to tight ends this season, with two. Atlanta just held Trey McBride to four catches for 27 yards on eight targets in Week 16, and I would not start Parkinson in the majority of leagues in this game.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Dallas Goedert TE PHI Philadelphia • #88

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -1 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 1st PROJ PTS 10.3 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 57 TAR 76 REYDS 583 TD 10 FPTS/G 12.5 Goedert is on fire heading into Week 17 at Buffalo with at least 12.2 PPR points in three games in a row. He has 17 catches for 180 yards and three touchdowns on 20 targets over that span against the Chargers, Raiders, and Commanders, and we'll see if he can overcome this tough matchup against the Bills. The good news is Buffalo has struggled recently against Mike Gesicki and Harold Fannin Jr. in two of the past three games. But for the season, the Bills are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and they have allowed just three receiving touchdowns all season. It's tough to sit Goedert with the way he's playing of late, but I would only start him in deeper leagues in Week 17.

DST Projections powered by Sportsline

Patriots (at NYJ)

Brady Cook has been sacked 17 times in three games since taking over for Tyrod Taylor in Week 14, and the Jets have scored 36 points over that span. Cook also has six interceptions, and the Patriots DST should be dominant in this matchup. I like the Patriots DST as a top-five Fantasy option in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline

Chargers (vs. HOU)

Jaguars (at IND)

Lions (at MIN)

Sits Projections powered by Sportsline

Bills (vs. PHI)

The Bills defense performed well in Week 16 at Cleveland with three sacks, two interceptions and just 20 points allowed, but the matchup with Philadelphia is much tougher in Week 17. Jalen Hurts has been sacked just six times in his past seven games, and the Eagles only have four games all season with multiple turnovers. Philadelphia has also scored 60 points in the past two games against the Raiders and Commanders, and the Bills DST isn't worth starting in most leagues in Week 17.