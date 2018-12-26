Fantasy Football Week 17: Starts and sits, risks and sleepers for every game on the NFL schedule

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Miami at Buffalo (-3.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (available on fuboTV)

Playoff implications: Both teams eliminated from playoff contention

Start Him

View Profile Josh Allen BUF • QB • 17 CMP% 51.7 YDs 1850 TD 7 INT 11 YD/Att 6.29

You just knew Allen would get dominated by the Patriots last week. This week, expect the opposite. Miami's pass defense isn't good -- it has seen opponents connect for at least two passing scores in five of their past six. On top of that, the Dolphins run defense has been a soft spot for much of the year. Both of these weaknesses were exposed by Allen a few weeks ago when he earned his only game with multiple passing touchdowns as well as 135 rush yards. The Dolphins have nothing to play for, but the Bills are trying to string some positives together to build on for 2019. Allen should finish the year on a high note, particularly with the Buffalo running backs not doing much of anything all season.

Sneaky sleepers

View Profile Robert Foster BUF • WR • 16 TAR 39 REC 23 REC YDs 520 REC TD 2 FL 0

View Profile Zay Jones BUF • WR • 11 TAR 93 REC 50 REC YDs 559 REC TD 5 FL 0

You're taking a risk using a Bills receiver in your Fantasy lineup, but both have some positives to offer brave souls looking for upside. Foster has been good for 90 yards and/or a touchdown in four of his past six games (including three straight at home), failing to hit the mark in a three-target game at Miami and last week at the Patriots. Jones has at least nine targets in four of his last six including a two-score game against the Fins back in Week 13. The combination of a stagnant Buffalo run offense and a depleted Dolphins pass defense should open the door for both guys to deliver numbers. Foster's upside gives him an edge since he's the better deep threat than Jones.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay (-1.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Playoff implications: Both teams eliminated from playoff contention

Sit Him

View Profile Calvin Ridley ATL • WR • 18 TAR 87 REC 59 REC YDs 789 REC TD 9 FL 1

If you roll with Ridley, you're hoping he catches a deep ball for a touchdown like he did last week against the Panthers. Without it, he would have had another game with less than 50 yards -- he's had nine of those this season. The Bucs have shown modest improvement against the pass lately, holding every receiver they've played in their last four to 11 Fantasy points or less. If there's a guy in Atlanta who will break that hex, it's likely someone named Jones, not Ridley.

Sneaky Sleeper

View Profile Peyton Barber TB • RB • 25 Att 219 Yds 805 TD 5 FL 1

It's easier to trust Barber knowing that he's had 16-plus carries in five of his past six. He's also scored in four of his past six. But the kicker is the matchup against a Falcons run defense that has allowed 15 or more Fantasy points to a running back in three straight games. If we're being fair, Barber isn't in the kind of class of backs Atlanta's seen lately, but the defense is still on the road for the second week in a row and playing in a meaningless game. Don't be surprised to see Barber finish 2018 with a good game. He's worth trusting as a low-end No. 2 runner.

Dallas at New York Giants (-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Playoff implications: The Cowboys are locked into the No. 4 seed in the NFC and have nothing else to play for. The Giants begin their search for a potential Eli Manning replacement after this game.

Sneaky Sleeper

View Profile Sterling Shepard NYG • WR • 87 TAR 98 REC 62 REC YDs 805 REC TD 4 FL 0

Can Shepard have another big game after racking up an uncommon 113 yards last week? Eli Manning has been dialing up the deep ball for Shepard over the past two weeks -- six times in a loss versus the Titans and twice last week against the Colts. There's a little worry about how often Manning might throw long for Shepard given the Cowboys' expected benching of key players in a game that means nothing to them. But it also opens the door for Shepard to run routes against backup corners. So long as Beckham is out, Shepard offers hope as a low-end No. 2 wide receiver.

Carolina at New Orleans (-7.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Playoff implications: Saints have the No. 1 seed in the NFC locked up -- they're not leaving New Orleans again until the Super Bowl. The Panthers will leave New Orleans after the game and go on vacation.

Start Him

View Profile Ian Thomas CAR • TE • 80 TAR 42 REC 31 REC YDs 272 REC TD 1 FL 0

The tight end has long been the best friend for an inexperienced quarterback, and that was the case last week when Taylor Heinicke needed a big body to throw to in the end zone. Thomas is barely better than most of the touchdown-or-bust tight ends, but he's delivered 10-plus PPR points in two of his past three and sees a Saints defense expected to rest its starters. That makes this tough matchup considerably easier if he'll go head-up against the likes of Kurt Coleman and Vince Biegel. It gets even better for Thomas if the Panthers opt to rest McCaffrey.

New York Jets at New England (-13.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Playoff implications: With a win, Patriots earn the No. 2 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye.

Start Him

View Profile Robby Anderson NYJ • WR • 11 TAR 86 REC 47 REC YDs 728 REC TD 6 FL 2

Anderson is the hottest receiver in Fantasy Football, coming through with a minimum of 13 Fantasy points (17 in PPR) in three straight games. It's all due to rookie quarterback Sam Darnold playing better over the past three weeks and leaning on Anderson for at least seven targets per session. There is concern about the attention the Patriots will pay him -- they've done a masterful job of limiting him through five previous meetings, including a four-catch, 76-yard outing last season when Anderson had 12 targets. But Anderson's been more than just a deep-ball guy and has been picking up nice chunks of yardage to help the Jets move the chains. He's impossible to bench, but don't count on a top-five finish like he had last week.

Sit Him

View Profile Rob Gronkowski NE • TE • 87 TAR 70 REC 45 REC YDs 658 REC TD 3 FL 1

He's just not the same guy. As recently as last week he was lumbering on his routes, slower than he's been in the past. His physical limitations could be part of the reason he's had five or fewer targets in three of his past four games. Hurting his outlook in Week 17 is a matchup against second-year safety Jamal Adams, who has allowed a 48.8 percent catch rate on the year with only one score allowed. Gronk scored on the Jets earlier this year, but it didn't come against Adams but instead on a smaller cornerback. The hunch is that the Jets assign Adams to Gronkowski's hip when they're playing in man and otherwise double him when they play zone. Pair that with Gronk's smaller-than-desired workload and he's basically a touchdown-or-bust tight end, no different than Cameron Brate.

Jacksonville at Houston (-7.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Playoff implications: The Texans clinch the AFC South and a home playoff game with a win. They can get as high as the No. 2 seed with a win and a Patriots loss. The Jaguars will find somewhere warmer than Jacksonville to relax following the game.

Sit Him

View Profile Lamar Miller HOU • RB • 26 Att 193 Yds 917 TD 4 FL 1

If he plays, he'll be working his way back from an ankle tweak versus one of the league's most consistent run defenses. Jacksonville had a pretty big hiccup against the Titans in Week 14 but has otherwise shut down every run game it has faced since Week 8. Miller had 100 yards and a score on the Jaguars in Week 7, but it came in a blowout win where the Jaguars offense couldn't get anything going and the Texans offensive line was healthier. Miller had a season-high 22 carries in that game, too. With Alfred Blue and D'Onta Foreman healthy, there's not much chance Miller will get the same kind of workload

Detroit at Green Bay (-8)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Playoff implications: These are two teams going nowhere.

Start Him

View Profile Jamaal Williams GB • RB • 30 Att 113 Yds 460 TD 3 FL 0

The good numbers will continue. The Lions run defense has been very good over the past six weeks, holding running backs to just under 4.0 yards per carry with two touchdowns on the ground. But the Lions are on the road for third time in four weeks against a Packers offense that came alive last week. Aaron Rodgers should be in control and should lean on Williams not only for his rushing, but also his prowess in the passing game (six catches last week). Expect 20 touches, which is enough to call just about anyone a must-start.

Oakland at Kansas City (-13.5)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Playoff implications: The Chiefs are a win away from landing home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. The Raiders aren't sure where their home-field advantage will be in 2019.

Start Him in PPR

View Profile Jordy Nelson OAK • WR • 82 TAR 76 REC 54 REC YDs 661 REC TD 3 FL 0

Facts are facts: Nelson has 10-plus PPR points in each of his past four thanks to a newfound pop in targets from Derek Carr. He's had at least seven targets and six catches per game since Week 13, and has created nominal yardage from them, roughly 10 yards per catch. He has no touchdowns, however, putting a ceiling on expectations in non-PPR formats. But in leagues where catches count, bank on Nelson hauling in The Duke as the Raiders play from behind in their season finale against a depleted Chiefs secondary.

Start Him

View Profile Doug Martin OAK • RB • 28 Att 151 Yds 623 TD 4 FL 2

Martin shocked last week with his best outing yet -- 107 rush yards and a touchdown on a season-best 21 carries. He'll reunite with a Chiefs run defense he scored on in Week 13 in one of his few 20-touch games. A running back has scored on Kansas City in seven of its past eight with 4.9 yards per run allowed in those eight. That makes the matchup dreamy for Dougie, even if it's probably not going to be part of a win for the Raiders.

Philadelphia (-6.5) at Washington

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Playoff implications: The Eagles are in the playoffs with a win and a Vikings loss. Washington on the brink of another murky offseason.

Start Him

View Profile Nick Foles PHI • QB • 9 CMP% 69.8 YDs 1192 TD 5 INT 3 YD/Att 7.36

Think Washington's pass defense is tough because it has allowed just 18 Fantasy points to quarterbacks over the past two weeks? Think again! It took down Cody Kessler and a half of Blaine Gabbert (along with a half of Marcus Mariota). Before those games this unit yielded at least 23 Fantasy points to three straight passers -- Eli Manning, Dak Prescott and Carson Wentz. Foles was en fuego last week, tossing four touchdowns against a good Houston unit. Playing with playoff intensity, expect the Eagles to lay a lot of points on a disinterested Redskins defense that will play multiple backups in the secondary, particularly after cutting starting safety D.J. Swearinger this week. That alone makes the matchup for Zach Ertz even more appealing. Foles is fine as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback.

Sneaky Sleeper

View Profile Darren Sproles PHI • RB • 43 Att 22 Yds 96 TD 1 FL 0

The Eagles won't ever use Sproles as an every-down back, but it's clear they trust him as their biggest playmaker. He's come through with a minimum of eight Fantasy points in three of his past four in non-PPR and each of his past four in full PPR. Expect him to play a ton on third downs and split red-zone work with the Eagles' other backs. He has the most upside against a slow Redskins defense that doesn't always wrap up their tackles.

Chicago at Minnesota (-5)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Playoff implications: The Vikings are in the playoffs with a win. The Bears have clinched but can reach the No. 2 seed with a win and a Rams loss.

Risky Starter

View Profile Tarik Cohen CHI • RB • 29 Att 94 Yds 420 TD 2 FL 3

Sit Him

View Profile Jordan Howard CHI • RB • 24 Att 229 Yds 826 TD 7 FL 1

Fantasy managers start Cohen for his upside, but he hasn't delivered a whopper in non-PPR in his past three. The Bears are giving more work to Howard, cutting Cohen's touches (he's averaging 10.0 per game) and thus his numbers. Both backs will run into a Vikings run defense that figures to be physical and resilient in a gotta-have-it game on their turf. Cohen himself has a horrible track record against Minnesota (under 10 PPR Fantasy points in three tries), and Howard has gone scoreless in four straight versus the Vikes with 76 or fewer yards in three straight.

Risky Starter

View Profile Kyle Rudolph MIN • TE • 82 TAR 77 REC 60 REC YDs 615 REC TD 4 FL 0

One of Rudolph's scores last week came on a fluke Hail Mary. The other was far more legitimate as a red-zone dart from Kirk Cousins, but it was part of an uncharacteristic nine-catch game. Rudolph has always had the potential to be an offensive force, but high-production days like the one we saw last week are rare. He'll face a Bears secondary that has shut out tight ends for eight straight games and has shut him down personally in five of their last seven meetings.

San Francisco at Los Angeles Rams (-10)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Playoff implications: The Rams can land the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye with a win. San Francisco limps into the offseason regardless of the outcome.

Sneaky Sleeper

Wilson is one of several unheralded running backs expected to see a lot of work in Week 17. However, he's the only one in a Kyle Shanahan-led offense and will probably see an uptick in targets given the lack of receiving threats left standing for the 49ers. Wilson famously had eight catches at Seattle back in Week 13 when he first replaced Matt Breida and could be in line for at least half that many on Sunday. The Rams' run defense is on the rise, allowing three rushing touchdowns to running backs over their last five. But Wilson should handle the ball at least 15 times and provide a stable floor of 90 yards, which he amassed in his previous start on 23 carries.

Risky Starter

View Profile Brandin Cooks LAR • WR • 12 TAR 108 REC 75 REC YDs 1142 REC TD 3 FL 0

It's hard to have confidence in Cooks -- not only has he gone scoreless in six straight games, but he also has no end-zone targets in those six. He also had just six deep targets from Jared Goff in his past four, catching half of them for no more than 26 yards each. It's strange, and it's enough to make you want to just run away from him in the final regular-season game of the year. But the matchup against the 49ers isn't bad. Tarvarius Moore is San Francisco's third starting outside cornerback opposite Richard Sherman, playing on the side Cooks lines up on most often and, according to Sports Info Solutions, has the most success on. That and the Rams' need to win to clinch the No. 2 seed is enough to keep Cooks in lineups as a No. 2 receiver, albeit one who takes a backseat to Kenny Golladay, Doug Baldwin and Robby Anderson.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (-14.5)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Playoff implications: The Steelers need to win and have the Ravens lose in order to win the AFC North. The Bengals continue hurdling toward mediocrity.

Risky Starter

View Profile C.J. Uzomah CIN • TE • 87 TAR 63 REC 42 REC YDs 433 REC TD 3 FL 0

Much ado is being made about Uzomah leading the Bengals in targets, catches and receiving yards last week against the Browns. No one is talking about Uzomah delivering four or fewer Fantasy points in eight games prior to Week 16, some of which he had as many or significantly more targets than the five he just saw. The Steelers had some gotcha moments against the Raiders three weeks back, but shut down Gronkowski in Week 15 and ultimately kept tight ends out of the end zone in nine of their last 12 games. Sorry, but Fantasy folks shouldn't look for magic from Jeff Driskel to Uzomah in the last game of the year. Besides, I'm pretty sure the Steelers took note of Uzomah's nice game last week, too.

Sneaky Sleeper

View Profile Vance McDonald PIT • TE • 89 TAR 66 REC 47 REC YDs 571 REC TD 4 FL 1

A touchdown-or-bust tight end to the core, McDonald is a good fit for the Steelers in their matchup against the Bengals. While Cincinnati's cornerbacks have played well of late, their linebackers and safeties have not. To wit, the Bengals have given up three touchdowns to tight ends over the past two weeks and five total in their last five contests. It does not hurt that McDonald has seen at least four targets in seven of his past eight games and has seven end-zone targets on the year.

Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5) at Denver

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Playoff implications: With a win and a Chiefs loss, the Chargers will earn home-field advantage in the AFC. Otherwise, the Chargers will finish as the No. 5 seed. John Elway's Broncos figure to undergo some serious changes.

Start Him

View Profile Philip Rivers LAC • QB • 17 CMP% 68.8 YDs 4132 TD 31 INT 10 YD/Att 8.54

After getting shut down last week, expect a nice bounce-back game from Rivers against a hapless Broncos defense. In each of the past three times Rivers produced a goose egg, he came back with over 300 yards and at least two touchdowns. He also has a mostly good track record at Mile High, tossing two touchdowns in six straight games at the venue with 20-plus Fantasy points in five of them. Denver's pass rush remains threatening but its secondary is a weak spot.

Sneaky Sleepers

View Profile Royce Freeman DEN • RB • 28 Att 113 Yds 461 TD 5 FL 1

View Profile Devontae Booker DEN • RB • 23 Att 29 Yds 169 TD 1 FL 1

The Chargers run defense really has struggled since the injuries to Denzel Perryman and Corey Liuget. In the five games since they went down, the Bolts have allowed 4.2 yards per carry, 8.2 yards per reception, five rushing touchdowns and a pair of touchdown catches to enemy backs. With Phillip Lindsay on the shelf, expect Freeman to handle rushing downs and Booker in on passing situations. Expect at least 70 yards from Freeman and 50 from Booker with both having a shot to score. Riding both backs are the best way for the Broncos to stay in the game.

Arizona at Seattle (-13.5)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Playoff implications: The Seahawks have a playoff spot clinched but will be on the road next week no matter what. The only cardinal who will be on the road next week is Steve Wilks.

Sit Him

View Profile Larry Fitzgerald ARI • WR • 11 TAR 103 REC 65 REC YDs 698 REC TD 5 FL 0

He's been brutal away from home and the Seahawks have played some pretty good defense all things considered. Only one receiver has caught a touchdown on them over the past 12 quarters. Fitzgerald's receiving average has been in decline over his past three games (10.6 average) with no touchdown catches, only a touchdown throw. His last score against the Seahawks came in the 2015 season and his last score in Seattle was in 2011. Leave him on the bench in non-PPR and consider him a flex in PPR.

Cleveland at Baltimore (-6)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Playoff implications: The Ravens win the AFC North with a win. The Browns seem destined for the playoffs next year.

Start Him

Edwards is clearly the Ravens' top running back, averaging 18.3 carries per game in his past six. He should be in line for at least that many carries against the Browns. Cleveland has improved against the run with 3.2 yards per carry allowed in their last three, but the Ravens have mastered their ground game and should put Edwards in position to grind his way to another double-digit Fantasy game.

Indianapolis (-3) at Tennessee

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET

Playoff implications: The winner makes the playoffs, the losers go home!

Sneaky PPR Sleeper

View Profile Chester Rogers IND • WR • 80 TAR 68 REC 50 REC YDs 453 REC TD 2 FL 0

Rogers' playing time has perked back up over the past two weeks, and last week he saw a boost in playing time and targets likely because Eric Ebron suffered a concussion. If Ebron is unable to play, Rogers should fill the slot role for the Colts in what is a pretty good matchup. The Titans lost shut-down slot corner Logan Ryan to a broken fibula in Week 15 and replaced him with LeShaun Sims, who has allowed a 73 percent catch rate this season. Rogers has four games with at least seven targets this season and hit at least 14 PPR points in each of them (but just six in non-PPR). Rogers should be considered ahead of most of the PPR receivers who are either unheralded (DeAndre Carter, Trent Sherfield) or underwhelming (Corey Davis, Larry Fitzgerald).

So who should you sit and start? And what shocking quarterback could win you Week 17? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings for every single position, and see which shocking QB finishes in the top 10 this week, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.