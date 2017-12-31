Fantasy Football Week 17: Sunday expert rankings update for QB, RB, WR, TE

Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.

Editor's Note: All rankings updated as of Sunday at 8:30 a.m. EST to reflect the latest news and changes our experts have made.

Note: All rankings for Standard scoring.

Quarterback Rankings

Week 17 QB Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1Tom Brady NE (vs NYJ) Russell Wilson SEA (vs ARI) Tom Brady NE (vs NYJ)
2Russell Wilson SEA (vs ARI) Tom Brady NE (vs NYJ) Russell Wilson SEA (vs ARI)
3Matthew Stafford DET (vs GB) Philip Rivers LAC (vs OAK) Matthew Stafford DET (vs GB)
4Kirk Cousins WAS (at NYG) Blake Bortles JAC (at TEN) Philip Rivers LAC (vs OAK)
5Philip Rivers LAC (vs OAK) Matt Ryan ATL (vs CAR) Kirk Cousins WAS (at NYG)
6Cam Newton CAR (at ATL) Cam Newton CAR (at ATL) Jameis Winston TB (vs NO)
7Drew Brees NO (at TB) Matthew Stafford DET (vs GB) Cam Newton CAR (at ATL)
8Jimmy Garoppolo SF (at LAR) Kirk Cousins WAS (at NYG) Matt Ryan ATL (vs CAR)
9Matt Ryan ATL (vs CAR) Drew Brees NO (at TB) Drew Brees NO (at TB)
10Tyrod Taylor BUF (at MIA) Case Keenum MIN (vs CHI) Case Keenum MIN (vs CHI)
11Joe Flacco BAL (vs CIN) Jimmy Garoppolo SF (at LAR) Jimmy Garoppolo SF (at LAR)
12Case Keenum MIN (vs CHI) Tyrod Taylor BUF (at MIA) Tyrod Taylor BUF (at MIA)

Running Back Rankings

Week 17 RB Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1Ezekiel Elliott DAL (at PHI) Ezekiel Elliott DAL (at PHI) LeSean McCoy BUF (at MIA)
2LeSean McCoy BUF (at MIA) Melvin Gordon LAC (vs OAK) Derrick Henry TEN (vs JAC)
3Dion Lewis NE (vs NYJ) LeSean McCoy BUF (at MIA) Melvin Gordon LAC (vs OAK)
4Melvin Gordon LAC (vs OAK) Mark Ingram NO (at TB) Mark Ingram NO (at TB)
5Mark Ingram NO (at TB) Dion Lewis NE (vs NYJ) Alvin Kamara NO (at TB)
6Kenyan Drake MIA (vs BUF) Kenyan Drake MIA (vs BUF) Ezekiel Elliott DAL (at PHI)
7Alvin Kamara NO (at TB) Alvin Kamara NO (at TB) Dion Lewis NE (vs NYJ)
8Derrick Henry TEN (vs JAC) C.J. Anderson DEN (vs KC) Giovani Bernard CIN (at BAL)
9C.J. Anderson DEN (vs KC) Derrick Henry TEN (vs JAC) Kenyan Drake MIA (vs BUF)
10Carlos Hyde SF (at LAR) Carlos Hyde SF (at LAR) C.J. Anderson DEN (vs KC)
11Giovani Bernard CIN (at BAL) Christian McCaffrey CAR (at ATL) Alex Collins BAL (vs CIN)
12Jamaal Williams GB (at DET) Jamaal Williams GB (at DET) Marshawn Lynch OAK (at LAC)
13Alex Collins BAL (vs CIN) Leonard Fournette JAC (at TEN) Jamaal Williams GB (at DET)
14Devonta Freeman ATL (vs CAR) Alex Collins BAL (vs CIN) Carlos Hyde SF (at LAR)
15Frank Gore IND (vs HOU) Devonta Freeman ATL (vs CAR) Devonta Freeman ATL (vs CAR)
16Latavius Murray MIN (vs CHI) Giovani Bernard CIN (at BAL) Bilal Powell NYJ (at NE)
17Leonard Fournette JAC (at TEN) Latavius Murray MIN (vs CHI) Latavius Murray MIN (vs CHI)
18Christian McCaffrey CAR (at ATL) Frank Gore IND (vs HOU) Frank Gore IND (vs HOU)
19Samaje Perine WAS (at NYG) Duke Johnson CLE (at PIT) Isaiah Crowell CLE (at PIT)
20Bilal Powell NYJ (at NE) Marshawn Lynch OAK (at LAC) Jordan Howard CHI (at MIN)
21Marshawn Lynch OAK (at LAC) Jordan Howard CHI (at MIN) Christian McCaffrey CAR (at ATL)
22Duke Johnson CLE (at PIT) Samaje Perine WAS (at NYG) Leonard Fournette JAC (at TEN)
23Jordan Howard CHI (at MIN) Bilal Powell NYJ (at NE) LeGarrette Blount PHI (vs DAL)
24Isaiah Crowell CLE (at PIT) Isaiah Crowell CLE (at PIT) Kerwynn Williams ARI (at SEA)

Wide Receiver Rankings

Week 17 WR Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1Julio Jones ATL (vs CAR) Julio Jones ATL (vs CAR) Julio Jones ATL (vs CAR)
2Keenan Allen LAC (vs OAK) Michael Thomas NO (at TB) Keenan Allen LAC (vs OAK)
3Michael Thomas NO (at TB) Marvin Jones DET (vs GB) Michael Thomas NO (at TB)
4Marvin Jones DET (vs GB) Doug Baldwin SEA (vs ARI) Brandin Cooks NE (vs NYJ)
5Brandin Cooks NE (vs NYJ) Keenan Allen LAC (vs OAK) Marquise Goodwin SF (at LAR)
6Jamison Crowder WAS (at NYG) Adam Thielen MIN (vs CHI) Robby Anderson NYJ (at NE)
7Doug Baldwin SEA (vs ARI) Mike Evans TB (vs NO) Marvin Jones DET (vs GB)
8T.Y. Hilton IND (vs HOU) Brandin Cooks NE (vs NYJ) Mike Evans TB (vs NO)
9Mike Evans TB (vs NO) Jamison Crowder WAS (at NYG) Adam Thielen MIN (vs CHI)
10Adam Thielen MIN (vs CHI) T.Y. Hilton IND (vs HOU) Doug Baldwin SEA (vs ARI)
11A.J. Green CIN (at BAL) Jarvis Landry MIA (vs BUF) JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (vs CLE)
12Marquise Goodwin SF (at LAR) A.J. Green CIN (at BAL) Mike Wallace BAL (vs CIN)
13Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at SEA) Keelan Cole JAC (at TEN) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at SEA)
14Stefon Diggs MIN (vs CHI) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at SEA) Jamison Crowder WAS (at NYG)
15Keelan Cole JAC (at TEN) Stefon Diggs MIN (vs CHI) A.J. Green CIN (at BAL)
16Jarvis Landry MIA (vs BUF) Marquise Goodwin SF (at LAR) Stefon Diggs MIN (vs CHI)
17JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (vs CLE) Dede Westbrook JAC (at TEN) T.Y. Hilton IND (vs HOU)
18Demaryius Thomas DEN (vs KC) Devin Funchess CAR (at ATL) Golden Tate DET (vs GB)
19Mike Wallace BAL (vs CIN) Josh Doctson WAS (at NYG) Demaryius Thomas DEN (vs KC)
20Dede Westbrook JAC (at TEN) JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (vs CLE) Martavis Bryant PIT (vs CLE)
21Dez Bryant DAL (at PHI) Mike Wallace BAL (vs CIN) Keelan Cole JAC (at TEN)
22Josh Gordon CLE (at PIT) Demaryius Thomas DEN (vs KC) Josh Gordon CLE (at PIT)
23Josh Doctson WAS (at NYG) Dez Bryant DAL (at PHI) Jarvis Landry MIA (vs BUF)
24Mohamed Sanu ATL (vs CAR) Martavis Bryant PIT (vs CLE) Dez Bryant DAL (at PHI)

Tight End Rankings

Week 1 TE Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1Rob Gronkowski NE (vs NYJ) Rob Gronkowski NE (vs NYJ) Rob Gronkowski NE (vs NYJ)
2Greg Olsen CAR (at ATL) Eric Ebron DET (vs GB) Greg Olsen CAR (at ATL)
3Eric Ebron DET (vs GB) Greg Olsen CAR (at ATL) Charles Clay BUF (at MIA)
4Antonio Gates LAC (vs OAK) Antonio Gates LAC (vs OAK) Jack Doyle IND (vs HOU)
5Charles Clay BUF (at MIA) Delanie Walker TEN (vs JAC) Eric Ebron DET (vs GB)
6Delanie Walker TEN (vs JAC) Charles Clay BUF (at MIA) Delanie Walker TEN (vs JAC)
7Kyle Rudolph MIN (vs CHI) Jimmy Graham SEA (vs ARI) Jimmy Graham SEA (vs ARI)
8Benjamin Watson BAL (vs CIN) Kyle Rudolph MIN (vs CHI) Zach Ertz PHI (vs DAL)
9Jimmy Graham SEA (vs ARI) Jack Doyle IND (vs HOU) Cameron Brate TB (vs NO)
10Jack Doyle IND (vs HOU) Benjamin Watson BAL (vs CIN) Antonio Gates LAC (vs OAK)
11Vernon Davis WAS (at NYG) Vernon Davis WAS (at NYG) Vernon Davis WAS (at NYG)
12Cameron Brate TB (vs NO) Cameron Brate TB (vs NO) Jason Witten DAL (at PHI)
