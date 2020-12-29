For most of us, the Fantasy football season ends after Week 16. For the few of you still playing for something, I've got projections and waiver wire adds below. For those of you only here for DFS, I've given two plays this week instead of one. For everyone else, here's what I'm watching for 2021:
This year we saw a breakout performance from T.J. Hockenson, and the way Noah fant is finishing, it looks like he may not be far behind. They both easily slotted into my way-too-early top-12 tight ends for 2021, but they also got me thinking about the 2020 rookie tight end class.
Harrison Bryant has scored the most Fantasy points through Week 16, but it's hard to see his role changing much next year with Austin Hooper's contract situation. Two other rookies have much more clear paths to jumps in targets.
Both Jimmy Graham and Jared Cook are free agents next year, which could leave the door wide open for Cole Kmet and Adam Trautman. Kmet has the better pedigree, so he's the one who looks like the most likely to be a sleeper next year, but quarterback situations could dictate how we feel about these guys as well.
Watch the transactions in Chicago and New Orleans to see how their quarterback situations shake out and if their teams bring in any competition for targets. If not, we could be talking about Kmet or Trautman as 2021's breakout this time next year.
Week 17 TE Preview
Numbers to Know
- 21 -- Targets for Austin Hooper the past two weeks. That's more than he had from Week 6 through Week 14.
- 4 -- Logan Thomas is the No. 4 tight end in Fantasy since Week 9.
- 10 -- Touchdowns for Robert Tonyan this year. Also, the number of targets he has in his past three games combined.
- 253.8 -- Darren Waller's 253.8 PPR points would rank No. 4 at running back and No. 8 at wide receiver.
- 3.8 -- The Steelers have only allowed 3.8 Fantasy points per game to tight ends this season.
Matchups that matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Kelce isn't expected to play and Kittle is cheaper than Waller, and significantly cheaper on DraftKings. Kittle posted 92 yards on a snap count in Week 16, he should be fully unleashed in Week 17.
Noah Fant TE
Fant has seen 27 targets and scored 43 PPR points in his past three full games. He's significantly underpriced for what his role is right now.