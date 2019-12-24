Fantasy Football Week 17 Tight End Preview: Top tier shrinks but Tier 2 grows
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 17 tight ends, including who to stream.
It's Week 17 and on Fantasy Football Today we're spending much of the week recapping 2019 and looking forward to 2020. And there may be no more interesting position to evaluate than tight end. Yes, it's terrible. But it's really interesting.
The top tier has shrunk from three to two for me. Travis Kelce and George Kittle have separated from Zach Ertz thanks to consistency of targets and efficiency on those targets. Ertz sits atop a second tier that has grown. Austin Hooper, Darren Waller and Mark Andrews all belong, and Hunter Henry is right on the cusp.
Henry probably fits better in Tier 3 with Evan Engram and Tyler Higbee. All three have major questions that need to be answered before I feel comfortable with their 2020 ranking. After that? Well, there's a ton of upside.
Mike Gesicki, Dallas Goedert (a big part of Ertz's slide), T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant will all be popular breakout candidates at tight end in 2020. Jared Cook doesn't have their youth, but he should be drafted as a starter after what he's done the past two years.
All told, the position looks intriguing, and maybe even exciting, in 2020.
Week 17 TE Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 17 at this time. Here's what it means:
Mark Andrews TE
BAL Baltimore • #89
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Both Hayden Hurst and Nick Boyle are in play.
Numbers to Know
- 84 - Zach Ertz needs 84 yards for a 1,000-yard season.
- 438 - Tyler Higbee has 438 receiving yards in his past four games. Only 17 tight ends have that for the season.
- 4 - Targets for Darren Waller in Hunter Renfrow's first game back.
- 17.2% - Target share for O.J. Howard the past two weeks. I'm not ready to give up yet.
Matchups that matter
Tyler Higbee TE
LAR L.A. Rams • #89
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
It looks like one of the highest scoring games of the week, and Howard has been the No. 2 option in the offense the past two weeks.
Hayden Hurst TE
BAL Baltimore • #81
Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I hope the Ravens let Robert Griffin III sling the ball around a little.
DFS Plays
ATL Atlanta • #81
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Hooper finally bounced back with 15 PPR Fantasy points in Week 16 but still hasn't scored since Week 10. That changes this week.
Volume plus talent has to equal production at some point, right?
Heath's Projections
Non-PPR Rank
PPR Rank
TE
NON-PPR
PPR
1
1
Travis Kelce
13.70
20.94
2
2
George Kittle
11.69
18.30
3
3
Austin Hooper
10.19
16.01
4
4
Zach Ertz
9.26
14.39
6
5
Tyler Higbee
8.33
13.61
5
6
O.J. Howard
8.55
13.11
7
7
Dallas Goedert
8.31
12.76
10
8
7.25
12.30
9
9
Darren Waller
7.35
11.67
8
10
Jared Cook
7.57
10.57
12
11
Mike Gesicki
6.32
10.47
11
12
Hunter Henry
6.34
10.28
15
13
5.42
10.14
13
14
5.74
10.06
14
15
5.57
9.60
20
16
5.06
8.69
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Fantasy Football Today Podcast
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 17 Waivers: Starters resting
With the Ravens, Bills and Vikings locked into playoff spots, plus other teams having little...
-
Playoff scenarios: Who will play Week 17
Three teams have nothing to gain in the final week of the NFL season, but does that mean they'll...
-
Week 17 RB Preview: Beast factor
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 17, including how to handle the replacements.
-
Week 17 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 WR Preview: Thinking DFS
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 17, including...
-
Week 17 QB Preview: Slimmer options
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 17, including who he's playing...