Fantasy Football Week 17 Tight End Preview: Top tier shrinks but Tier 2 grows

Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 17 tight ends, including who to stream.

It's Week 17 and on Fantasy Football Today we're spending much of the week recapping 2019 and looking forward to 2020. And there may be no more interesting position to evaluate than tight end. Yes, it's terrible. But it's really interesting.

The top tier has shrunk from three to two for me. Travis Kelce and George Kittle have separated from Zach Ertz thanks to consistency of targets and efficiency on those targets. Ertz sits atop a second tier that has grown. Austin Hooper, Darren Waller and Mark Andrews all belong, and Hunter Henry is right on the cusp. 

Henry probably fits better in Tier 3 with Evan Engram and Tyler Higbee. All three have major questions that need to be answered before I feel comfortable with their 2020 ranking. After that? Well, there's a ton of upside.

Mike Gesicki, Dallas Goedert (a big part of Ertz's slide), T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant will all be popular breakout candidates at tight end in 2020. Jared Cook doesn't have their youth, but he should be drafted as a starter after what he's done the past two years. 

All told, the position looks intriguing, and maybe even exciting, in 2020.

Week 17 TE Preview
TE Preview
Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 17 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
Mark Andrews TE
BAL Baltimore • #89
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Both Hayden Hurst and Nick Boyle are in play.
TE Preview
Numbers to Know
  • 84 - Zach Ertz needs 84 yards for a 1,000-yard season.
  • 438 - Tyler Higbee has 438 receiving yards in his past four games. Only 17 tight ends have that for the season.
  • 4 - Targets for Darren Waller in Hunter Renfrow's first game back.
  • 17.2% - Target share for O.J. Howard the past two weeks. I'm not ready to give up yet.
TE Preview
Matchups that matter
headshot-image
Tyler Higbee TE
LAR L.A. Rams • #89
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ARI LAR -7.5 O/U 48.5
OPP VS TE
32nd
PROJ PTS
10.9
TE RNK
10th
YTD Stats
REC
61
TAR
77
REYDS
650
TD
2
FPTS/G
9.5
TE Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 17 Streamers
headshot-image
O.J. Howard TE
TB Tampa Bay • #80
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Ownership
53%
It looks like one of the highest scoring games of the week, and Howard has been the No. 2 option in the offense the past two weeks.
headshot-image
Hayden Hurst TE
BAL Baltimore • #81
Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
4%
I hope the Ravens let Robert Griffin III sling the ball around a little.
TE Preview
DFS Plays
Top Plays
headshot-image
Austin Hooper TE
ATL Atlanta • #81
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Week 16 Prices
FanDuel
$6,000
DraftKings
$5,800
Hooper finally bounced back with 15 PPR Fantasy points in Week 16 but still hasn't scored since Week 10. That changes this week.
Contrarian Play
headshot-image
O.J. Howard TE
TB Tampa Bay • #80
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Week 16 Prices
FanDuel
$5,500
DraftKings
$4,300
Volume plus talent has to equal production at some point, right?
TE Preview
Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank

PPR Rank

TE

NON-PPR

PPR

1

1

Travis Kelce

13.70

20.94

2

2

George Kittle

11.69

18.30

3

3

Austin Hooper

10.19

16.01

4

4

Zach Ertz

9.26

14.39

6

5

Tyler Higbee

8.33

13.61

5

6

O.J. Howard

8.55

13.11

7

7

Dallas Goedert

8.31

12.76

10

8

Hayden Hurst

7.25

12.30

9

9

Darren Waller

7.35

11.67

8

10

Jared Cook

7.57

10.57

12

11

Mike Gesicki

6.32

10.47

11

12

Hunter Henry

6.34

10.28

15

13

Kaden Smith

5.42

10.14

13

14

Jacob Hollister

5.74

10.06

14

15

Jason Witten

5.57

9.60

20

16

Nick Boyle

5.06

8.69

