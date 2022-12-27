Congratulations if you advanced to the Fantasy championship in your league. Hopefully, the roster that got you here to Week 17 is intact, but you might have to make a few tweaks due to injuries or poor matchups.

Don't worry, we have you covered. And we're also here for those of you brave enough to play into Week 18 as well.

The main injuries to monitor in Week 17 at quarterback are Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), Jalen Hurts (shoulder) and Lamar Jackson (knee), although hopefully Hurts will play against the Saints. If he's out, Gardner Minshew (43 percent rostered) is once again a solid replacement option, and we also got good news that Mike White (45 percent) is expected to return for the Jets after being out for the past two games with a rib injury.

At running back, you'll have to keep an eye on Aaron Jones (ankle), Derrick Henry (hip) and Jamaal Williams (leg), and there's a chance the Titans could rest Henry against the Cowboys on Thursday night. Tennessee's season comes down to Week 18 against Jacksonville for the AFC South title, which means the Dallas game in Week 17 is basically meaningless. The Jaguars also might opt to rest players at Houston, which is a storyline to follow all week.

We hope Christian Watson (hip) can play in Week 17 against Minnesota since it's a fantastic matchup, and that's an injury to monitor all week. Tyler Lockett (finger) might return in Week 17 against the Jets after being out last week, and we'll keep an eye on Deebo Samuel (knee) and Chris Olave (hamstring) as well. There are plenty of receivers to add if you need help, which you can read about below.

We also have tight end streaming options for you in Week 17, and the main injuries there are Greg Dulcich (hamstring) and Hunter Henry (knee). And we have streaming options at DST and kicker in case you need help.

This is it. Make sure your roster is locked in so you can take home that Fantasy title. Good luck.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

Injuries: Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), Jalen Hurts (shoulder), Lamar Jackson (knee), Mike White (ribs), Ryan Tannehill (ankle) and Colt McCoy (concussion)

Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), Jalen Hurts (shoulder), Lamar Jackson (knee), Mike White (ribs), Ryan Tannehill (ankle) and Colt McCoy (concussion) Check to see if available: Daniel Jones (88 percent rostered). Jones had a solid Fantasy game in Week 16 at Minnesota with 22 points, and he's now scored at least 19 Fantasy points in five of his past seven games. He doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 17 against the Colts, but he's still worth trusting as a low-end starter in all leagues as the Giants try to lock up a wild-card spot in the NFC.

Week 17 Waiver Priority List Mike White QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #5

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA NYJ -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 22nd QB RNK 13th ROSTERED 45% YTD Stats PAYDS 952 RUYDS 9 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 19.6 White is back as the starter for the Jets after missing the past two games with a rib injury, and the Jets and Fantasy managers are happy to see him again. He has a favorable matchup at Seattle in Week 17, and the Seahawks have allowed five of the past seven opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points. White only has one game with more than 16 Fantasy points in three starts, but he averaged 317.3 passing yards over that span. He's worth using as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. Gardner Minshew QB PHI Philadelphia • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO PHI -6.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 14th QB RNK 10th ROSTERED 43% YTD Stats PAYDS 389 RUYDS 3 TD 3 INT 2 FPTS/G 7 Minshew is worth using as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback if he starts again for Jalen Hurts (shoulder) in Week 17 against the Saints. In typical Minshew fashion, he had some good plays against the Cowboys in Week 16 but also made mistakes with three turnovers (two interceptions and a fumble). He finished with 26 Fantasy points, and he's capable of that again against New Orleans. Now the Saints have allowed just one quarterback to score more than 19 Fantasy points since Week 6, but Minshew has plenty of weapons to produce at a high level. Keep an eye on Hurts since he could return in Week 17, but if he's out then Minshew can help you again in the Fantasy championship. Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #14

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV SF -5.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 27th QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 54% YTD Stats PAYDS 912 RUYDS 9 TD 9 INT 3 FPTS/G 12.2 Purdy continues to play well as the starter for the 49ers, and he's worth using as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback again in Week 17 at the Raiders. In four appearances for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), Purdy has scored at least 18 Fantasy points in each outing. The Raiders have held four quarterbacks in a row to 19 Fantasy points or less, but for the season, Las Vegas is allowing 20.9 points to the position. Purdy's average over the past four games is 20.5 Fantasy points, and he should be in that range again in Week 17.

Superflex and Two-quarterback options (in order): Baker Mayfield (14 percent rostered), Desmond Ridder (14 percent), Carson Wentz (8 percent), Teddy Bridgewater (2 percent) and Colt McCoy (6 percent). Mayfield just scored 21 Fantasy points against Denver in Week 16, and he looks comfortable as the starter for the Rams. We'll see how he does in Week 17 against a suddenly-surging Chargers defense. ... Ridder has a great matchup against the Cardinals, who are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and this could be his best game in his third career start. ... Wentz isn't guaranteed to start for the Commanders, but he might have the most upside of this group. He has 20-point potential against the Browns in Week 17 if he starts in place of Taylor Heinicke. ... Bridgewater is a desperation play at New England if he starts for Tua Tagovailoa (concussion). The only benefit for Bridgewater is throwing to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. ... McCoy will hopefully return from his one-game absence with a concussion, and he could be useful in deeper leagues against the Falcons.

WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

Injuries: Aaron Jones (ankle), Derrick Henry (hip), Tony Pollard (thigh), Jamaal Williams (leg), Damien Harris (thigh) and Travis Homer (ankle)

Aaron Jones (ankle), Derrick Henry (hip), Tony Pollard (thigh), Jamaal Williams (leg), Damien Harris (thigh) and Travis Homer (ankle) Check to see if available: Cam Akers (82 percent rostered), James Cook (70 percent), Gus Edwards (70 percent) and Tyler Allgeier (67 percent). Akers has been exceptional for the past four games and should be started in all leagues, no matter how shallow, in Week 17 against the Chargers. He just had 33 PPR points in Week 16 against Denver and has either a touchdown or 100 total yards in each of his past four outings. ... Cook just had a career-high 99 yards rushing in Week 16 at Chicago, and he also scored a touchdown on just 11 carries. He's now scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he's worth using as a flex in all leagues in Week 17 at Cincinnati. ... Edwards has flex appeal in non-PPR leagues in Week 16 against Pittsburgh. I still prefer J.K. Dobbins as the lead running back in Baltimore, but Edwards just outplayed Dobbins in Week 16 against Atlanta with 11 carries for 99 yards. Edwards also had 13 carries for 66 yards at Pittsburgh in Week 14, and he's capable of doing something similar if he once again gets double digits in carries. ... Allgeier was awesome in Week 16 at Baltimore with 18 carries for 74 yards and four catches for 43 yards on five targets, and he scored 15 PPR points. This was after he had 22 PPR points at New Orleans in Week 15, and he's turning into a standout Fantasy running back. He should be started in all leagues in Week 17 against Arizona, and the Cardinals have allowed a running back to score at least 17 PPR points in five games in a row.

Week 17 Waiver Priority List Chuba Hubbard RB CAR Carolina • #30

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -3 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 6th RB RNK 28th ROSTERED 46% YTD Stats RUYDS 385 REC 11 REYDS 118 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.5 Prior to facing the Panthers in Week 16, the Lions had gone eight games in a row keeping a running back to 10 PPR points or less. But D'Onta Foreman and Hubbard ran through Detroit for a combined 290 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries, and Hubbard had 12 carries for 125 yards as part of the damage. He's now scored at least 12 PPR points in two of his past three games, with a low of nine over that span, and he had three catches in each outing prior to Week 16. We'll see if he can keep it going in Week 17 at Tampa Bay, which is a tough run defense, but Hubbard had nine carries for 63 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 10 yards on three targets against the Buccaneers in Week 7. That was the first game for Carolina after trading Christian McCaffrey, and Hubbard hurt his ankle in that contest. For Week 17, consider Hubbard a high-end flex in all leagues. Zack Moss RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 16th RB RNK 32nd ROSTERED 49% YTD Stats RUYDS 268 REC 8 REYDS 32 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.3 Moss showed in Week 16 against the Chargers that he's the lead running back for the Colts in the wake of Jonathan Taylor's season-ended ankle injury. Moss ran well with 12 carries for 65 yards, and he added one catch for 5 yards on one target. Indianapolis is going to be challenged offensively, leaving Moss little chance to score, and he has a limited role in the passing game. But he has another favorable matchup in Week 17 at the Giants, and Moss is worth using as a flex, with his value higher in non-PPR leagues. Hassan Haskins RB TEN Tennessee • #25

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -10 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 3rd RB RNK 33rd ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats RUYDS 50 REC 7 REYDS 31 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.2 This is a tricky one because we don't know if the Titans plan to sit Derrick Henry in Week 17 to rest for a Week 18 showdown with the Jaguars in a game that will decide the AFC South. In that scenario, Haskins would get a boost as the likely lead running back for Tennessee, but he would also have other backups on the field with him. And he'd be facing a tough Dallas run defense. I'd still plan to take a flier on Haskins to see what happens Thursday, and Henry (hip) being listed on Monday's injury report could be a sign of what Tennessee plans to do. If Haskins starts for the Titans he would be a flex option at best in most leagues. For the season, he only has 11 carries for 50 yards and seven catches for 31 yards on seven targets. JaMycal Hasty RB JAC Jacksonville • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU JAC -4.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 32nd RB RNK NR ROSTERED 14% YTD Stats RUYDS 156 REC 14 REYDS 103 TD 2 FPTS/G 3.5 Similar to the Titans, if the Jaguars decide to rest players in Week 17 to prepare for a Week 18 showdown with Tennessee in a game that will decide the AFC South then we could see Travis Etienne out or limited at Houston. That would allow Hasty to have a bigger role, and he would be a flex option in that scenario. As of Tuesday morning, we have no indication the Jaguars will rest players, but it's something to monitor. It's a great matchup in Week 17 since the Texans are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, but Hasty would likely have other backups on the field with him if Etienne was rested. For the season, Hasty has one game with an increased workload, which was Week 12 against Baltimore when Etienne hurt his foot. Hasty finished that game with 12 carries for 28 yards and five catches for 67 yards and a touchdown on five targets. Justin Jackson RB DET Detroit • #42

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI DET -6 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 26th RB RNK 44th ROSTERED YTD Stats RUYDS 168 REC 11 REYDS 90 TD 2 FPTS/G 3.3 Jamaal Williams (leg) left Week 16 at Carolina in the third quarter, and we'll see if he can play in Week 17 against Chicago. If Williams is out then Detroit would use Jackson in tandem with D'Andre Swift, and Jackson would be a flex option in that scenario. It's a great matchup since the Bears are No. 6 on the season in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Williams averaged 15.5 carries a game prior to Week 16. He also has been a star at the goal line with 14 rushing touchdowns, and the Lions could opt to give those touches to Jackson. Ideally, Swift would get the majority of work if Williams is out, but we know the Lions have been relatively cautious with Swift all season, which is why it's a good idea to add Jackson in all leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

Injuries: Tyler Lockett (finger), Deebo Samuel (knee), Christian Watson (hip), Chris Olave (hamstring), Mecole Hardman (abdomen), DeVante Parker (concussion) and Chase Claypool (knee)

Tyler Lockett (finger), Deebo Samuel (knee), Christian Watson (hip), Chris Olave (hamstring), Mecole Hardman (abdomen), DeVante Parker (concussion) and Chase Claypool (knee) Check to see if available: Zay Jones (80 percent rostered), Courtland Sutton (78 percent), Michael Gallup (72 percent), Drake London (72 percent), Jakobi Meyers (71 percent) and D.J. Chark (66 percent). Jones had a down game as expected in Week 16 at the Jets with one catch for 14 yards on four targets, but prior to that he scored at least 14 PPR points in four of his last five games. There's a chance the Jaguars could rest players in Week 17 at Houston, so keep that in mind, but if Jones is still available in shallow leagues then add him and plan to start him if he plays his usual allotment of snaps. ... Sutton returned from his two-game absence with a hamstring injury in Week 16 at the Rams and had five catches for 64 yards on seven targets. The Broncos are a mess right now with Nathaniel Hackett getting fired Monday, but Sutton's role shouldn't change in Week 17 at Kansas City. Denver will likely be chasing points, and Sutton should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in that matchup. ... Gallup scored a touchdown in Week 16 against Philadelphia and now has at least 11 PPR points in three of his past five games. He can be used as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 17 at the Titans, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. ... London continues to look like a rising star heading into Week 17 against Arizona. He scored at least 12 PPR points in each of his past three games, and he has at least nine targets and six catches in each outing. In two games with Desmond Ridder, London has 14 catches for 166 yards on 20 targets. He's worth using as a No. 2 receiver in all leagues against the Cardinals. ... Meyers rebounded from his disastrous play in Week 15 at Las Vegas with a strong outing in Week 16 against Cincinnati. He tied Kendrick Bourne for the team lead in receptions (six) while finishing second to Bourne in receiving yards (83) and targets (seven). Meyers also scored a 48-yard touchdown off a deflected pass, and we'll see how he does in Week 17 against Miami. In Week 1 against the Dolphins, Meyers had four catches for 55 yards on six targets. He's worth using as a No. 3 receiver in PPR against Miami. And Bourne (2 percent rostered) is worth a flier in deeper leagues since he scored 24 PPR points against the Bengals, although that's his lone game above nine PPR points all season. ... Chark had four catches for 108 yards on five targets in Week 16 at Carolina. He has a favorable matchup in Week 17 against Chicago, and in his past two games in Detroit, Chark had 11 catches for 192 yards and a touchdown against Jacksonville and Minnesota. He's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues against the Bears.

Week 17 Waiver Priority List Jahan Dotson WR WAS Washington • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE WAS -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK 28th ROSTERED 45% YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 50 REYDS 414 TD 7 FPTS/G 11.5 Dotson is becoming a must-start Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues with his performance over the past three games, and we'll see if he can stay hot in Week 17 against Cleveland. The Commanders will have to make a decision at quarterback between Taylor Heinicke and Carson Wentz for Week 17, but Dotson's stock is on the rise after he scored at least 16 PPR points in three games in a row. He just had six catches for 76 yards and a touchdown on nine targets at San Francisco, and he should be considered no worse than a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver against the Browns. Brandin Cooks WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -4.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK 31st ROSTERED 62% YTD Stats REC 48 TAR 80 REYDS 554 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.6 Cooks returned from his three-game absence with a calf injury in Week 16 at Tennessee and immediately led the Texans in targets with nine. He finished with four catches for 34 yards and a touchdown, and he had a second touchdown negated by a penalty. He should be considered a high-end No. 3 receiver against the Jaguars in Week 17, and there's a chance Jacksonville could be resting starters on defense to prepare for a Week 18 showdown with Tennessee. It's been a disappointing season for Cooks, but he could rally and finish strong after his performance against the Titans in Week 16. Richie James WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #80

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND NYG -5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK 35th ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats REC 50 TAR 64 REYDS 493 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.5 The Giants have two receivers who are hot right now with James and Isaiah Hodgins (4 percent rostered), and both are worth using as No. 3 receivers in the majority of leagues in Week 17 against the Colts. I'll give a slight nod to James given his role in the slot, and that's the best place to attack Indianapolis right now with cornerback Kenny Moore (ankle) hurt. James also has at least 13 PPR points in four of his past six games and just had eight catches for 90 yards on 12 targets in Week 16 at Minnesota. Hodgins also had a big game against the Vikings with eight catches for 89 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets, and he scored at least 15 PPR points in three of his past four games. Romeo Doubs WR GB Green Bay • #87

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN GB -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 37% YTD Stats REC 39 TAR 61 REYDS 405 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.8 Doubs is in this spot just in case Christian Watson (hip) can't play in Week 17 against Minnesota. If Watson is out then I like Doubs as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues since the Vikings allow the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers. If Watson plays then Doubs is a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver, but he still has sleeper appeal given the matchup. In his past two games after a four-game absence with an ankle injury, Doubs has eight catches for 91 yards on 11 targets, but he would get a huge boost in value if Watson can't play against Minnesota. Greg Dortch WR ARI Arizona • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -3.5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK 37th ROSTERED 8% YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 50 REYDS 422 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.1 We'll see if Dortch's performance in Week 16 against Tampa Bay was a fluke or not, and the quarterback might matter if Colt McCoy (concussion) returns and puts Trace McSorely back on the bench. With McSorely starting against the Buccaneers, Dortch was a star with 10 catches for 98 yards on 11 targets, and he added three carries for 25 yards. This is not the first time Dortch has done this since he had at least 13 PPR points in each of the first three games of the season and then scored 19 PPR points in Week 11 against San Francisco. If he plays in the slot and is featured then Dortch is capable of big numbers, and Rondale Moore (groin) did similar things before getting hurt. However, with DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown both active, Dortch was a non-factor with no catches the previous two games prior to Week 16. We'll see what happens in Week 17 at Atlanta, but it's a great matchup for Dortch. Given his production against Tampa Bay, no matter the quarterback, he's worth the gamble as a No. 3 PPR receiver against the Falcons. Rashid Shaheed WR NO New Orleans • #89

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -6.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 9th WR RNK 46th ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 24 REYDS 375 TD 3 FPTS/G 8 We'll see if Chris Olave (hamstring) can return in Week 17 at Philadelphia, but if Olave is out then Shaheed will be the No. 1 receiver for the Saints. In the snow in Cleveland in Week 16, Shaheed led New Orleans in targets with five and caught four passes for 41 yards. Prior to that, Shaheed scored at least 11 PPR points in each of his past two games against Tampa Bay and Atlanta with a combined seven catches for 170 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. If Olave is out then consider Shaheed a No. 3 receiver in all leagues. Elijah Moore WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA NYJ -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 3rd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 43% YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 62 REYDS 417 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.9 Moore gets a boost with Mike White back under center at Seattle, and Moore scored at least 12 PPR points in two of three starts with White before he got injured. In his last game with White, Moore had six catches for 60 yards on 10 targets at Buffalo. He should avoid Tariq Woolen by lining up in the slot, and the Jets pass attempts should be up with White back. Moore can be a No. 3 PPR receiver in Week 17. Mecole Hardman WR KC Kansas City • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN KC -13.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 1st WR RNK NR ROSTERED 60% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 34 REYDS 297 TD 6 FPTS/G 11.8 We keep waiting for Hardman (abdomen) to return, and hopefully it happens in Week 17 against Denver. Prior to going on injured reserve in Week 10, Hardman had scored at least 11 PPR points in four games in a row, with five total touchdowns over that span. He's attached to Patrick Mahomes, which is a great place to be, and Hardman should continue to make plays all over the field. We hope there's no rust with the extended layoff, and Hardman could be a difference maker for Fantasy managers to close the season, starting in Week 17. Russell Gage WR TB Tampa Bay • #17

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR TB -3 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 28th WR RNK 45th ROSTERED 15% YTD Stats REC 45 TAR 61 REYDS 378 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.7 Gage doesn't have as much appeal when Julio Jones is healthy, but Gage has been productive of late for Tampa Bay and Fantasy managers. In his past three games, Gage has three touchdowns and has scored at least 11 PPR points twice. He also has 18 targets in his past two games. Tom Brady is relying on Gage, and Fantasy managers can consider him a No. 3 PPR receiver in deeper leagues in Week 17 against the Panthers.

WAIVER WIRE Tight End

Injuries : Greg Dulcich (hamstring), Hunter Henry (knee), Jonnu Smith (head), Hayden Hurst (calf), Kylen Granson (ankle) and Will Dissly (knee)

: Greg Dulcich (hamstring), Hunter Henry (knee), Jonnu Smith (head), Hayden Hurst (calf), Kylen Granson (ankle) and Will Dissly (knee) Check to see if available: Dawson Knox (81 percent), David Njoku (81 percent), Evan Engram (80 percent), Cole Kmet (75 percent) and Tyler Higbee (67 percent). Knox has been a star of late with at least 12 PPR points in three games in a row, including three touchdowns over that span. He's a must-start tight end in all leagues with an expected shootout coming Monday night at Cincinnati. ... Njoku struggled in Week 16 against New Orleans in the snow, but he scored at least 13 PPR points in his first two starts with Deshaun Watson. Njoku should get back on track in Week 17 at Washington after the Commanders struggled to stop George Kittle last week. ... Engram is a must-start Fantasy tight end as long as the Jaguars don't rest him in Week 17 at Houston. He's scored at least 14 PPR points in four games in a row and is on fire right now with Trevor Lawrence. ... Kmet has combined for just 13 PPR points in his past two games against the Eagles and Bills, but he should rebound this week at Detroit. In Week 10 against the Lions, Kmet had four catches for 74 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets. For the season, Detroit is No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. ... Higbee has been fantastic with Baker Mayfield, scoring 42 PPR points in his past two games with 13 catches for 121 yards and three touchdowns on 16 targets. He's become a must-start Fantasy tight end in all leagues heading into Week 17 against the Chargers.

Week 17 Waiver Priority List Tyler Conklin TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA NYJ -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 32nd TE RNK 16th ROSTERED 43% YTD Stats REC 50 TAR 77 REYDS 459 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.6 In his past two games with Mike White under center, Conklin had at least seven targets in each outing against the Vikings and Bills. White should continue to lean on Conklin in Week 17 at Seattle, and the Seahawks are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Four tight ends have scored at least 12 PPR points against the Seahawks in their past seven games. Conklin should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 17. Noah Fant TE SEA Seattle • #87

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ NYJ -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 19th TE RNK 14th ROSTERED 28% YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 56 REYDS 426 TD 4 FPTS/G 7.4 Fant has scored a touchdown in three of his past four games, and he should benefit again if Tyler Lockett (finger) remains out in Week 17 against the Jets. It's not an easy matchup since the Jets have been good against tight ends for the majority of the season, but they have allowed three tight ends to score at least 12 PPR points in their past three games. If Lockett is out again then consider Fant a low-end starter in all leagues. Juwan Johnson TE NO New Orleans • #83

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -6.5 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 8th TE RNK 17th ROSTERED 36% YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 57 REYDS 425 TD 7 FPTS/G 8.6 Johnson's Fantasy production got buried in the snow in Week 16 at Cleveland when he had one catch for 9 yards on two targets. Prior to that, he scored a touchdown in four of his past five games, with five touchdowns over that span, and he had at least 12 PPR points in every game that he found the end zone. The matchup with the Eagles isn't easy in Week 17, but Johnson's touchdown potential makes him worth using as a flier in deeper leagues. And you can always use Taysom Hill (73 percent rostered) if he's still available in shallow leagues. Hill, whether it's been catching, running or throwing a touchdown, has scored at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row. Jelani Woods TE IND Indianapolis • #80

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS TE 27th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 6% YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 32 REYDS 284 TD 3 FPTS/G 5.2 Woods is worth a look in deeper leagues if Kylen Granson (ankle) remains out. Woods had three catches for 43 yards on five targets with Granson out in Week 16 against the Chargers, and in the past two games Granson has missed (Week 12 against Pittsburgh), Woods has 11 catches for 141 yards on 14 targets. It's tough to trust any Colts player with Nick Foles starting at quarterback, but Woods has been productive any time Granson has been out, which could happen again in Week 17 at the Giants. It also helps that the Giants are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends this season. Shane Zylstra TE DET Detroit • #84

Age: 26 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI DET -6 O/U 51.5 OPP VS TE 2nd TE RNK 21st ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 12 REYDS 53 TD 4 FPTS/G 3.6 It's risky to trust Zylstra, but we have to mention him after he scored 25 PPR points in Week 16 at Carolina with five catches for 26 yards and three touchdowns on six targets. He had one touchdown on the season prior to Week 16 and one game with more than one reception as well, but the Lions could decide to feature him more after his performance against the Panthers. That said, he's risky to use outside of deep, tight-end premium leagues in Week 17 against Chicago.

WAIVER WIRE DST

Giants (29 percent rostered) vs. IND

Chargers (59 percent rostered) vs. LAR

Commanders (51 percent rostered) vs. CLE

Jaguars (22 percent rostered) at HOU

Falcons (5 percent rostered) vs. ARI

WAIVER WIRE KICKERS