jeff-wilson-49ers.jpg
IMAGN/USA Today Sports

For those of you who hold your Fantasy championship in Week 17, the NFL's new playoff structure might have worked in your favor. The only teams that might rest key players this week are the Chiefs and Steelers, which could be great for your lineups.

The Chiefs (14-1) have locked up the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the AFC. That means we might not see Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce or Tyreek Hill play much, if at all, against the Chargers, so plan to sit those guys in your Fantasy leagues.

And the Steelers (12-3), even though they could still get the No. 2 seed in AFC with a win and a Buffalo loss, are planning to start Mason Rudolph over Ben Roethlisberger. We don't know what that means for Diontae Johnson, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Eric Ebron or James Conner against Cleveland, but you probably don't want to trust those guys in Week 17. 

Staying in the AFC, the Bills (12-3) are still competing for the No. 2 seed, which should be good for all their main Fantasy options. Even with Pittsburgh potentially resting players, Buffalo is expected to play their top guys, which is great for Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs.

The rest of the playoff picture in the AFC is wide open for several teams, with the Titans (10-5) and Colts (10-5) still fighting for the AFC South title, as well as a wild-card berth. And the Dolphins (10-5), Ravens (10-5) and Browns (10-5) are also competing for wild-card spots. If all of those teams win, the Colts would be eliminated, and Miami would be the No. 5 seed, Baltimore would be No. 6 and Cleveland would be No. 7. 

If any of those teams lose, tiebreakers come into play, which we won't get into here. All you need to know is all of those teams will have their main Fantasy options on the field for Week 17.

In the NFC, the Packers (12-3) lock up the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye with a win at Chicago. A loss for Green Bay and a victory for the Seahawks (11-4) at San Francisco would give Seattle the No. 1 seed because of the common-opponents tiebreaker -- the Seahawks went 4-0 against the Eagles, 49ers, Vikings and Falcons, but Green Bay lost to Minnesota in Week 8 -- so expect both of those teams to play their main Fantasy options in Week 17.

The Saints (11-4) need to win to secure the No. 2 seed in the NFC over the Seahawks, and New Orleans has the edge over Seattle based on the conference-record tiebreaker (9-2 vs. 8-3). We expect the Saints to play their top Fantasy guys at Carolina this week

The NFC East and the No. 4 seed is still up for grabs, which means expect Washington (6-9), Dallas (6-9) and the Giants (5-10) to all be competitive. Washington wins the division with a victory at Philadelphia, otherwise the winner of the Cowboys-Giants game this week would be in. Washington holds the tiebreaker over Dallas because it swept the Cowboys this year.

The Buccaneers (10-5) have secured a wild-card berth, but they probably want to lock up the No. 5 seed and play the NFC East winner, which would be the No. 4 seed. A Tampa Bay loss and a Rams (9-6) win would drop the Buccaneers to the No. 6 seed since Los Angeles won the head-to-head meeting with those teams 27-24 in Week 11. That bodes well for Tom Brady and Co. playing in Week 17 against Atlanta.

The Rams get the No. 6 seed with a victory against the Cardinals (8-7), but Los Angeles can also earn a wild-card spot if the Bears (8-7) lose to the Packers. Chicago gets the No. 7 seed with a win against Green Bay or if Arizona loses. And the Cardinals would get in over the Rams if both teams are 9-7 because of having a superior division record.

It should be a wild Week 17. And for those of you still competing for a Fantasy title, most of your main players should be available, which is exciting. If not, we have you covered with some waiver wire options below.

Week 17 Waivers
Quarterback
Running back
Wide receiver
Tight end
Kicker
DST
WAIVER WIRE
Quarterbacks
Quarterback
Week 17 Priority List
headshot-image
Philip Rivers QB
IND Indianapolis • #17
Age: 39 • Experience: 17 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs JAC IND -14 O/U 50
OPP VS QB
30th
QB RNK
13th
ROSTERED
70%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
4005
RUYDS
-6
TD
23
INT
10
FPTS/G
18.4
Rivers might be available in some leagues, and he's scored at least 21 Fantasy points in five of his past six starts. The Jaguars allow an average of 26.6 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and nine quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 20 Fantasy points against Jacksonville.
headshot-image
Andy Dalton QB
DAL Dallas • #14
Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYG DAL -3 O/U 44.5
OPP VS QB
5th
QB RNK
16th
ROSTERED
27%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1926
RUYDS
66
TD
14
INT
7
FPTS/G
15.3
Dalton has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in four of his past six games, and hopefully he can stay hot against the Giants in a must-win game for both teams. The Giants have allowed Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson to each score at least 24 Fantasy points in the past two weeks.
headshot-image
Mitchell Trubisky QB
CHI Chicago • #10
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs GB GB -5.5 O/U 50.5
OPP VS QB
7th
QB RNK
18th
ROSTERED
39%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1803
RUYDS
173
TD
17
INT
7
FPTS/G
19.4
The Packers have held four quarterbacks in a row to 17 Fantasy points or less, but Trubisky scored 24 points at Green Bay in Week 12 in garbage time. Maybe the same thing happens this week in a must-win game for the Bears.
headshot-image
Drew Lock QB
DEN Denver • #3
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LV LV -2.5 O/U 50.5
OPP VS QB
24th
QB RNK
20th
ROSTERED
24%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2594
RUYDS
153
TD
17
INT
15
FPTS/G
15.4
The Raiders have allowed four quarterback groups in a row to score at least 21 Fantasy points, which bodes well for Lock this week in deeper leagues. He only scored eight Fantasy points at Las Vegas in Week 8, but hopefully he can take advantage of this matchup in the rematch at home. Lock only has one game with more than 14 Fantasy points since Week 9.
headshot-image
Sam Darnold QB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #14
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NE NE -3 O/U 41
OPP VS QB
6th
QB RNK
23rd
ROSTERED
10%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1942
RUYDS
214
TD
10
INT
9
FPTS/G
12.6
Darnold has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in two of his past four starts, and the Bills just gave up 39 Fantasy points to Josh Allen in Week 16 in the first game without Stephon Gilmore (quad). Darnold might be useful in deeper leagues.
headshot-image
Alex Smith QB
WAS Washington • #11
Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ PHI WAS -1.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS QB
21st
QB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
15%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1420
RUYDS
3
TD
4
INT
6
FPTS/G
9.9
Smith is expected to return from a two-game absence due to a calf injury, and he has a great matchup against the Eagles. Philadelphia has allowed four quarterbacks in a row to score at least 22 Fantasy points, and Smith could be an option in deeper leagues, especially if Terry McLaurin (ankle) is healthy.
WAIVER WIRE
Running Backs
Running back
Week 17 Priority List
headshot-image
Jeff Wilson RB
SF San Francisco • #30
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SEA SEA -5.5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS RB
16th
RB RNK
17th
ROSTERED
66%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
524
REC
10
REYDS
121
TD
8
FPTS/G
10.8
Wilson is the prize where available after his performance against the Cardinals in Week 16 with 27 PPR points. He doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 17 against Seattle, but Wilson is still worth starting in all leagues.
headshot-image
Malcolm Brown RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #34
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ARI LAR -1 O/U 39.5
OPP VS RB
17th
RB RNK
23rd
ROSTERED
42%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
399
REC
22
REYDS
164
TD
5
FPTS/G
7.1
Brown could be the No. 1 running back for the Rams with Henderson and Akers out, although there is a chance Akers could return this week. But if Brown is the lead running back for the Rams then he should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy option in all leagues. When these teams met in Week 13, Brown, Akers and Henderson combined for 27 carries, 116 yards and two touchdowns, along with four catches for 77 yards.
headshot-image
Lamical Perine RB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #22
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NE NE -3 O/U 41
OPP VS RB
21st
RB RNK
31st
ROSTERED
16%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
232
REC
11
REYDS
63
TD
2
FPTS/G
5.3
Perine could be the lead running back for the Jets in Week 17 against the Patriots with Gore out. Perine just returned from a four-game absence with an ankle injury and had nine carries for 30 yards, along with one catch for 14 yards on two targets against the Browns. He should be considered a flex against the Patriots, who have allowed a running back to score or gain over 100 total yards in three games in a row.
headshot-image
A.J. Dillon RB
GB Green Bay • #28
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CHI GB -5.5 O/U 50.5
OPP VS RB
8th
RB RNK
45th
ROSTERED
11%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
239
REC
2
REYDS
21
TD
2
FPTS/G
4
Dillon would be worth a flex option if Jamaal Williams remains out since the Packers could opt to give Dillon additional work against the Bears to make sure Jones is healthy for the playoffs. Dillon just had 21 carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns, along with one catch for 5 yards on one target.
headshot-image
Darrel Williams RB
KC Kansas City • #31
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LAC LAC -3.5 O/U 44
OPP VS RB
15th
RB RNK
34th
ROSTERED
6%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
169
REC
17
REYDS
114
TD
1
FPTS/G
3.6
Darrel Williams might not play much for the Chiefs with the No. 1 seed in the AFC locked up. Or he could be Kansas City's best player. It's a gamble, but Williams might be worth starting if he plays in Week 17 against the Chargers. In the first game without Edwards-Helaire in Week 16 against Atlanta, Williams led Kansas City with 10 carries for 46 yards, along with four catches for 27 yards on six targets. If he starts, Williams could be a flex against the Chargers.
headshot-image
Dare Ogunbowale RB
JAC Jacksonville • #33
Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ IND IND -14 O/U 50
OPP VS RB
13th
RB RNK
30th
ROSTERED
YTD Stats
RUYDS
95
REC
6
REYDS
32
TD
0
FPTS/G
1.4
Ogunbowale led the Jacksonville backfield in Week 16 against Chicago with James Robinson out. Ogunbowale had 14 carries for 71 yards, along with three catches for seven yards on five targets. If Robinson is out again in Week 17 against the Colts then consider Ogunbowale a flex option in deeper leagues.
WAIVER WIRE
Wide Receivers
Wide receiver
Week 16 Priority List
headshot-image
Sterling Shepard WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #87
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DAL DAL -3 O/U 44.5
OPP VS WR
28th
WR RNK
31st
ROSTERED
54%
YTD Stats
REC
58
TAR
80
REYDS
544
TD
2
FPTS/G
11.7
There have been seven games this season where Shepard and Daniel Jones have started and finished, and Shepard has at least six catches in each outing, while averaging 14.0 PPR points over that span. The Cowboys have allowed six touchdowns to receivers in their past four games, and Shepard is a low-end starter in PPR this week.
headshot-image
Michael Gallup WR
DAL Dallas • #13
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYG DAL -3 O/U 44.5
OPP VS WR
15th
WR RNK
35th
ROSTERED
41%
YTD Stats
REC
55
TAR
97
REYDS
794
TD
5
FPTS/G
11
Gallup has at least six targets in four of his past five games, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past four outings. He had 11 PPR points in Week 5 against the Giants and is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week in all leagues. I still like Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb better than Gallup, but he's closing the season on a high note.
headshot-image
Russell Gage WR
ATL Atlanta • #83
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TB TB -6.5 O/U 50.5
OPP VS WR
21st
WR RNK
33rd
ROSTERED
49%
YTD Stats
REC
63
TAR
99
REYDS
695
TD
4
FPTS/G
10.5
Gage had five catches for 68 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets in Week 15 against Tampa Bay, and he's scored at least 15 PPR points in three of his past four games. He has at least seven targets in three of his past four games as well.
headshot-image
Steven Sims WR
WAS Washington • #15
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ PHI WAS -1.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS WR
26th
WR RNK
NR
ROSTERED
YTD Stats
REC
26
TAR
36
REYDS
259
TD
1
FPTS/G
4.9
Sims could be the No. 1 receiver for Washington again in Week 17 against the Eagles if McLaurin is out, and it's a great matchup for Sims, who has 17 targets in his past two games. Philadelphia has allowed 76 catches, 1,171 yards and nine touchdowns to receivers on 102 targets in the past five weeks.
headshot-image
Jakobi Meyers WR
NE New England • #16
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYJ NE -3 O/U 41
OPP VS WR
23rd
WR RNK
39th
ROSTERED
50%
YTD Stats
REC
53
TAR
74
REYDS
661
TD
1
FPTS/G
9.7
I'm hoping the Patriots start Stidham over Newton this week to help Meyers, who could be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week against the Jets. He had 12 catches for 169 yards on 14 targets against the Jets in Week 9, and the Jets have allowed five touchdowns to receivers in their past four games.
headshot-image
Jerry Jeudy WR
DEN Denver • #10
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LV LV -2.5 O/U 50.5
OPP VS WR
20th
WR RNK
47th
ROSTERED
66%
YTD Stats
REC
47
TAR
106
REYDS
716
TD
2
FPTS/G
8.7
It's pretty clear the Broncos want to get Jeudy going after he had 15 targets in Week 16 against the Chargers. Now, he only had six catches for 61 yards in that game, but hopefully the volume is there again in this matchup with the Raiders. He had eight targets against the Raiders in Week 10 and finished with four catches for 68 yards, so hopefully he performs better in the rematch. Consider Jeudy a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues.
WAIVER WIRE
Tight End
Tight End
Week 17 Priority List
headshot-image
Irv Smith TE
MIN Minnesota • #84
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DET MIN -6.5 O/U 54.5
OPP VS TE
13th
TE RNK
11th
ROSTERED
18%
YTD Stats
REC
28
TAR
40
REYDS
335
TD
5
FPTS/G
7.8
Smith is tied to Rudolph, and if he's out again then Smith can be great at the Lions. He's scored at least 16 PPR points in two of his past three games, and Detroit has allowed a tight end to score in three of the past four games.
headshot-image
Zach Ertz TE
PHI Philadelphia • #86
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs WAS WAS -1.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS TE
8th
TE RNK
16th
ROSTERED
64%
YTD Stats
REC
33
TAR
66
REYDS
319
TD
1
FPTS/G
7.3
Ertz has seven targets in each of his past two games, and now Goedert could be out. Washington has only allowed one tight end to score in its past five games, but Goedert and Ertz combined for 11 catches, 119 yards and two touchdowns on 16 targets against Washington in Week 1. And Ertz has scored at least 10 PPR points in four of his past five games against Washington.
headshot-image
Austin Hooper TE
CLE Cleveland • #81
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PIT CLE -7.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS TE
2nd
TE RNK
13th
ROSTERED
56%
YTD Stats
REC
42
TAR
65
REYDS
398
TD
3
FPTS/G
8.3
Hooper doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 17 against the Steelers, but he has scored at least 14 PPR points in back-to-back games. I doubt he gets 15 targets like he did against the Jets in Week 16 with all the receivers expected back, but Hooper should still be a big part of the offense (he had six targets in Week 15 at the Giants). He's a low-end starter against the Steelers, who are No. 1 against opposing tight ends.
WAIVER WIRE
DST
  1. Packers (67%) at CHI
  2. Cardinals (68%) at LAR
  3. Buccaneers (68% vs. ATL
  4. Cowboys (41%) at NYG
  5. Vikings (48%) at DET
WAIVER WIRE
KICKERS
  1. Brandon McManus (23%) vs. LV
  2. Ka'imi Fairbairn (64%) vs. TEN
  3. Joey Slye (32%) vs. NO