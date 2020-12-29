For those of you who hold your Fantasy championship in Week 17, the NFL's new playoff structure might have worked in your favor. The only teams that might rest key players this week are the Chiefs and Steelers, which could be great for your lineups.

The Chiefs (14-1) have locked up the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the AFC. That means we might not see Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce or Tyreek Hill play much, if at all, against the Chargers, so plan to sit those guys in your Fantasy leagues.

And the Steelers (12-3), even though they could still get the No. 2 seed in AFC with a win and a Buffalo loss, are planning to start Mason Rudolph over Ben Roethlisberger. We don't know what that means for Diontae Johnson, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Eric Ebron or James Conner against Cleveland, but you probably don't want to trust those guys in Week 17.

Staying in the AFC, the Bills (12-3) are still competing for the No. 2 seed, which should be good for all their main Fantasy options. Even with Pittsburgh potentially resting players, Buffalo is expected to play their top guys, which is great for Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs.

The rest of the playoff picture in the AFC is wide open for several teams, with the Titans (10-5) and Colts (10-5) still fighting for the AFC South title, as well as a wild-card berth. And the Dolphins (10-5), Ravens (10-5) and Browns (10-5) are also competing for wild-card spots. If all of those teams win, the Colts would be eliminated, and Miami would be the No. 5 seed, Baltimore would be No. 6 and Cleveland would be No. 7.

If any of those teams lose, tiebreakers come into play, which we won't get into here. All you need to know is all of those teams will have their main Fantasy options on the field for Week 17.

In the NFC, the Packers (12-3) lock up the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye with a win at Chicago. A loss for Green Bay and a victory for the Seahawks (11-4) at San Francisco would give Seattle the No. 1 seed because of the common-opponents tiebreaker -- the Seahawks went 4-0 against the Eagles, 49ers, Vikings and Falcons, but Green Bay lost to Minnesota in Week 8 -- so expect both of those teams to play their main Fantasy options in Week 17.

The Saints (11-4) need to win to secure the No. 2 seed in the NFC over the Seahawks, and New Orleans has the edge over Seattle based on the conference-record tiebreaker (9-2 vs. 8-3). We expect the Saints to play their top Fantasy guys at Carolina this week

The NFC East and the No. 4 seed is still up for grabs, which means expect Washington (6-9), Dallas (6-9) and the Giants (5-10) to all be competitive. Washington wins the division with a victory at Philadelphia, otherwise the winner of the Cowboys-Giants game this week would be in. Washington holds the tiebreaker over Dallas because it swept the Cowboys this year.

The Buccaneers (10-5) have secured a wild-card berth, but they probably want to lock up the No. 5 seed and play the NFC East winner, which would be the No. 4 seed. A Tampa Bay loss and a Rams (9-6) win would drop the Buccaneers to the No. 6 seed since Los Angeles won the head-to-head meeting with those teams 27-24 in Week 11. That bodes well for Tom Brady and Co. playing in Week 17 against Atlanta.

The Rams get the No. 6 seed with a victory against the Cardinals (8-7), but Los Angeles can also earn a wild-card spot if the Bears (8-7) lose to the Packers. Chicago gets the No. 7 seed with a win against Green Bay or if Arizona loses. And the Cardinals would get in over the Rams if both teams are 9-7 because of having a superior division record.

It should be a wild Week 17. And for those of you still competing for a Fantasy title, most of your main players should be available, which is exciting. If not, we have you covered with some waiver wire options below.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

Quarterback Week 17 Priority List Philip Rivers QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 39 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC IND -14 O/U 50 OPP VS QB 30th QB RNK 13th ROSTERED 70% YTD Stats PAYDS 4005 RUYDS -6 TD 23 INT 10 FPTS/G 18.4 Rivers might be available in some leagues, and he's scored at least 21 Fantasy points in five of his past six starts. The Jaguars allow an average of 26.6 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and nine quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 20 Fantasy points against Jacksonville. Andy Dalton QB DAL Dallas • #14

Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG DAL -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 5th QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 27% YTD Stats PAYDS 1926 RUYDS 66 TD 14 INT 7 FPTS/G 15.3 Dalton has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in four of his past six games, and hopefully he can stay hot against the Giants in a must-win game for both teams. The Giants have allowed Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson to each score at least 24 Fantasy points in the past two weeks. Mitchell Trubisky QB CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -5.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 7th QB RNK 18th ROSTERED 39% YTD Stats PAYDS 1803 RUYDS 173 TD 17 INT 7 FPTS/G 19.4 The Packers have held four quarterbacks in a row to 17 Fantasy points or less, but Trubisky scored 24 points at Green Bay in Week 12 in garbage time. Maybe the same thing happens this week in a must-win game for the Bears. Drew Lock QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LV -2.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 24th QB RNK 20th ROSTERED 24% YTD Stats PAYDS 2594 RUYDS 153 TD 17 INT 15 FPTS/G 15.4 The Raiders have allowed four quarterback groups in a row to score at least 21 Fantasy points, which bodes well for Lock this week in deeper leagues. He only scored eight Fantasy points at Las Vegas in Week 8, but hopefully he can take advantage of this matchup in the rematch at home. Lock only has one game with more than 14 Fantasy points since Week 9. Sam Darnold QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #14

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -3 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 6th QB RNK 23rd ROSTERED 10% YTD Stats PAYDS 1942 RUYDS 214 TD 10 INT 9 FPTS/G 12.6 Darnold has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in two of his past four starts, and the Bills just gave up 39 Fantasy points to Josh Allen in Week 16 in the first game without Stephon Gilmore (quad). Darnold might be useful in deeper leagues. Alex Smith QB WAS Washington • #11

Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI WAS -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 21st QB RNK NR ROSTERED 15% YTD Stats PAYDS 1420 RUYDS 3 TD 4 INT 6 FPTS/G 9.9 Smith is expected to return from a two-game absence due to a calf injury, and he has a great matchup against the Eagles. Philadelphia has allowed four quarterbacks in a row to score at least 22 Fantasy points, and Smith could be an option in deeper leagues, especially if Terry McLaurin (ankle) is healthy.

WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

Running back Week 17 Priority List Jeff Wilson RB SF San Francisco • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -5.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 16th RB RNK 17th ROSTERED 66% YTD Stats RUYDS 524 REC 10 REYDS 121 TD 8 FPTS/G 10.8 Wilson is the prize where available after his performance against the Cardinals in Week 16 with 27 PPR points. He doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 17 against Seattle, but Wilson is still worth starting in all leagues. Malcolm Brown RB LAR L.A. Rams • #34

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI LAR -1 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 17th RB RNK 23rd ROSTERED 42% YTD Stats RUYDS 399 REC 22 REYDS 164 TD 5 FPTS/G 7.1 Brown could be the No. 1 running back for the Rams with Henderson and Akers out, although there is a chance Akers could return this week. But if Brown is the lead running back for the Rams then he should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy option in all leagues. When these teams met in Week 13, Brown, Akers and Henderson combined for 27 carries, 116 yards and two touchdowns, along with four catches for 77 yards. Lamical Perine RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #22

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -3 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 21st RB RNK 31st ROSTERED 16% YTD Stats RUYDS 232 REC 11 REYDS 63 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.3 Perine could be the lead running back for the Jets in Week 17 against the Patriots with Gore out. Perine just returned from a four-game absence with an ankle injury and had nine carries for 30 yards, along with one catch for 14 yards on two targets against the Browns. He should be considered a flex against the Patriots, who have allowed a running back to score or gain over 100 total yards in three games in a row. A.J. Dillon RB GB Green Bay • #28

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI GB -5.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 8th RB RNK 45th ROSTERED 11% YTD Stats RUYDS 239 REC 2 REYDS 21 TD 2 FPTS/G 4 Dillon would be worth a flex option if Jamaal Williams remains out since the Packers could opt to give Dillon additional work against the Bears to make sure Jones is healthy for the playoffs. Dillon just had 21 carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns, along with one catch for 5 yards on one target. Darrel Williams RB KC Kansas City • #31

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 15th RB RNK 34th ROSTERED 6% YTD Stats RUYDS 169 REC 17 REYDS 114 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.6 Darrel Williams might not play much for the Chiefs with the No. 1 seed in the AFC locked up. Or he could be Kansas City's best player. It's a gamble, but Williams might be worth starting if he plays in Week 17 against the Chargers. In the first game without Edwards-Helaire in Week 16 against Atlanta, Williams led Kansas City with 10 carries for 46 yards, along with four catches for 27 yards on six targets. If he starts, Williams could be a flex against the Chargers. Dare Ogunbowale RB JAC Jacksonville • #33

Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -14 O/U 50 OPP VS RB 13th RB RNK 30th ROSTERED YTD Stats RUYDS 95 REC 6 REYDS 32 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.4 Ogunbowale led the Jacksonville backfield in Week 16 against Chicago with James Robinson out. Ogunbowale had 14 carries for 71 yards, along with three catches for seven yards on five targets. If Robinson is out again in Week 17 against the Colts then consider Ogunbowale a flex option in deeper leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

Wide receiver Week 16 Priority List Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #87

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 28th WR RNK 31st ROSTERED 54% YTD Stats REC 58 TAR 80 REYDS 544 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.7 There have been seven games this season where Shepard and Daniel Jones have started and finished, and Shepard has at least six catches in each outing, while averaging 14.0 PPR points over that span. The Cowboys have allowed six touchdowns to receivers in their past four games, and Shepard is a low-end starter in PPR this week. Michael Gallup WR DAL Dallas • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG DAL -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 15th WR RNK 35th ROSTERED 41% YTD Stats REC 55 TAR 97 REYDS 794 TD 5 FPTS/G 11 Gallup has at least six targets in four of his past five games, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past four outings. He had 11 PPR points in Week 5 against the Giants and is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week in all leagues. I still like Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb better than Gallup, but he's closing the season on a high note. Russell Gage WR ATL Atlanta • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -6.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 21st WR RNK 33rd ROSTERED 49% YTD Stats REC 63 TAR 99 REYDS 695 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.5 Gage had five catches for 68 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets in Week 15 against Tampa Bay, and he's scored at least 15 PPR points in three of his past four games. He has at least seven targets in three of his past four games as well. Steven Sims WR WAS Washington • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI WAS -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 36 REYDS 259 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.9 Sims could be the No. 1 receiver for Washington again in Week 17 against the Eagles if McLaurin is out, and it's a great matchup for Sims, who has 17 targets in his past two games. Philadelphia has allowed 76 catches, 1,171 yards and nine touchdowns to receivers on 102 targets in the past five weeks. Jakobi Meyers WR NE New England • #16

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ NE -3 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK 39th ROSTERED 50% YTD Stats REC 53 TAR 74 REYDS 661 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.7 I'm hoping the Patriots start Stidham over Newton this week to help Meyers, who could be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week against the Jets. He had 12 catches for 169 yards on 14 targets against the Jets in Week 9, and the Jets have allowed five touchdowns to receivers in their past four games. Jerry Jeudy WR DEN Denver • #10

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LV -2.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK 47th ROSTERED 66% YTD Stats REC 47 TAR 106 REYDS 716 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.7 It's pretty clear the Broncos want to get Jeudy going after he had 15 targets in Week 16 against the Chargers. Now, he only had six catches for 61 yards in that game, but hopefully the volume is there again in this matchup with the Raiders. He had eight targets against the Raiders in Week 10 and finished with four catches for 68 yards, so hopefully he performs better in the rematch. Consider Jeudy a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Tight End

Tight End Week 17 Priority List Irv Smith TE MIN Minnesota • #84

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET MIN -6.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS TE 13th TE RNK 11th ROSTERED 18% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 40 REYDS 335 TD 5 FPTS/G 7.8 Smith is tied to Rudolph, and if he's out again then Smith can be great at the Lions. He's scored at least 16 PPR points in two of his past three games, and Detroit has allowed a tight end to score in three of the past four games. Zach Ertz TE PHI Philadelphia • #86

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS WAS -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 8th TE RNK 16th ROSTERED 64% YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 66 REYDS 319 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.3 Ertz has seven targets in each of his past two games, and now Goedert could be out. Washington has only allowed one tight end to score in its past five games, but Goedert and Ertz combined for 11 catches, 119 yards and two touchdowns on 16 targets against Washington in Week 1. And Ertz has scored at least 10 PPR points in four of his past five games against Washington. Austin Hooper TE CLE Cleveland • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT CLE -7.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 2nd TE RNK 13th ROSTERED 56% YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 65 REYDS 398 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.3 Hooper doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 17 against the Steelers, but he has scored at least 14 PPR points in back-to-back games. I doubt he gets 15 targets like he did against the Jets in Week 16 with all the receivers expected back, but Hooper should still be a big part of the offense (he had six targets in Week 15 at the Giants). He's a low-end starter against the Steelers, who are No. 1 against opposing tight ends.

WAIVER WIRE DST

Packers (67%) at CHI Cardinals (68%) at LAR Buccaneers (68% vs. ATL Cowboys (41%) at NYG Vikings (48%) at DET