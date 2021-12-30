One of the biggest questions in the Fantasy Football playoffs is whether you play the players that got you there or try to catch lightning in a bottle with guys who emerge late in the season. In Week 17, that question becomes even more relevant with a few players who have been spectacular lately, and now you have to decide whether they'll keep it up.

Amon-ra St. Brown is the first guy who comes to mind. The rookie scored zero touchdowns the first 12 weeks of the season and didn't top 70 yards even once either. In his four games since, he has at least 11 targets, 15 PPR Fantasy points, and 73 yards in every game. He's also scored three times in those four games. Some of us got a little scared of him last week because Jared Goff was out and St. Brown set a career-high with 91 receiving yards on his way to 24.1 PPR Fantasy points.

In Week 17, Goff is back, but St. Brown faces a Seahawks defense that allows the sixth-fewest Fantasy points to receivers and not allowed a touchdown to a receiver in six of their last seven games. I am willing to overlook the matchup because the volume has been so consistent and because it coincided with T.J. Hockenson going out, which makes sense.

St. Brown is still available in 23% of leagues but he's a top-20 receiver for me in all formats this week.

Here is the rest of the Week 17 WR Preview:

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 17 at this time. Here's what it means:

Adam Thielen WR MIN Minnesota • #19

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. K.J. Osborn is one of the top waiver wire adds. Bryan Edwards WR LV Las Vegas • #89

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. DeSean Jackson could play a bigger role. Julio Jones WR TEN Tennessee • #2

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year A.J. Brown should see all the targets he can handle.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

89.6 -- PPR Fantasy points for St. Brown since Week 13, fourth-most amongst wide receivers.

-- PPR Fantasy points for St. Brown since Week 13, fourth-most amongst wide receivers. 15 -- Targets for Antonio Brown in his first game back with Tampa Bay.

-- Targets for Antonio Brown in his first game back with Tampa Bay. 24 -- Zay Jones has seen 24 targets over his past three games.

-- Zay Jones has seen 24 targets over his past three games. 6 -- K.J. Osborn has scored at least 14 PPR Fantasy points in six of seven games this season in which he has received at least six targets.

-- K.J. Osborn has scored at least 14 PPR Fantasy points in six of seven games this season in which he has received at least six targets. 309 -- DK Metcalf has 309 receiving yards in his last eight games. He's a touchdown-or-bust flex.

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Isaiah McKenzie WR BUF Buffalo • #19

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL BUF -14.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 10.1 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 23 REYDS 163 TD 2 FPTS/G 3.7 D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #2

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -6.5 O/U 38 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 14.2 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 83 TAR 144 REYDS 1041 TD 4 FPTS/G 14.3 Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -4 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 13 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 66 TAR 116 REYDS 899 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.5 Marvin Jones WR JAC Jacksonville • #11

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -15.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 8.8 WR RNK 48th YTD Stats REC 64 TAR 106 REYDS 698 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.1 Josh Palmer WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #5

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN LAC -5.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 11.6 WR RNK 38th YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 35 REYDS 292 TD 3 FPTS/G 4.9 Van Jefferson WR LAR L.A. Rams • #12

Age: 25 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL LAR -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 10.9 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 81 REYDS 708 TD 6 FPTS/G 10.2

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 17 Waivers K.J. Osborn WR MIN Minnesota • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -7 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 12th WR RNK 26th ROSTERED 61% YTD Stats REC 46 TAR 73 REYDS 584 TD 5 FPTS/G 9 Osborn is a borderline No. 2 receiver as long as Thielen is out. Zay Jones WR LV Las Vegas • #7

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK 35th ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 52 REYDS 399 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.2 Jones' role has really expanded the past month and the Raiders should be in a pass-heavy game script against the Colts.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Keenan Allen WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #13

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN LAC -5.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 16.9 WR RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 96 TAR 140 REYDS 1042 TD 5 FPTS/G 16.6 I would expect a bounceback from Allen against a Broncos defense that is much tougher on outside receivers than slot receivers.

Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Zay Jones WR LV Las Vegas • #7

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -6.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 14th PROJ PTS 10.2 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 52 REYDS 399 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.2 Jones is still dirt cheap because those targets haven't turned into Fantasy points...yet.

WR Preview Heath's Projections



