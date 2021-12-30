One of the biggest questions in the Fantasy Football playoffs is whether you play the players that got you there or try to catch lightning in a bottle with guys who emerge late in the season. In Week 17, that question becomes even more relevant with a few players who have been spectacular lately, and now you have to decide whether they'll keep it up.
Amon-ra St. Brown is the first guy who comes to mind. The rookie scored zero touchdowns the first 12 weeks of the season and didn't top 70 yards even once either. In his four games since, he has at least 11 targets, 15 PPR Fantasy points, and 73 yards in every game. He's also scored three times in those four games. Some of us got a little scared of him last week because Jared Goff was out and St. Brown set a career-high with 91 receiving yards on his way to 24.1 PPR Fantasy points.
In Week 17, Goff is back, but St. Brown faces a Seahawks defense that allows the sixth-fewest Fantasy points to receivers and not allowed a touchdown to a receiver in six of their last seven games. I am willing to overlook the matchup because the volume has been so consistent and because it coincided with T.J. Hockenson going out, which makes sense.
St. Brown is still available in 23% of leagues but he's a top-20 receiver for me in all formats this week.
Here is the rest of the Week 17 WR Preview:
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Know What Your Friends Don't
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Week 17 WR Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 17 at this time. Here's what it means:
Adam Thielen WR
MIN Minnesota • #19
Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs.
K.J. Osborn is one of the top waiver wire adds.
LV Las Vegas • #89
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
DeSean Jackson could play a bigger role.
Julio Jones WR
TEN Tennessee • #2
Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year
A.J. Brown should see all the targets he can handle.
Numbers to Know
- 89.6 -- PPR Fantasy points for St. Brown since Week 13, fourth-most amongst wide receivers.
- 15 -- Targets for Antonio Brown in his first game back with Tampa Bay.
- 24 -- Zay Jones has seen 24 targets over his past three games.
- 6 -- K.J. Osborn has scored at least 14 PPR Fantasy points in six of seven games this season in which he has received at least six targets.
- 309 -- DK Metcalf has 309 receiving yards in his last eight games. He's a touchdown-or-bust flex.
Matchups that matter
BUF Buffalo • #19
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
D.J. Moore WR
CAR Carolina • #2
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Marvin Jones WR
JAC Jacksonville • #11
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Josh Palmer WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #5
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
LAR L.A. Rams • #12
Age: 25 • Experience: Rookie
Waiver Wire Targets
K.J. Osborn WR
MIN Minnesota • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Osborn is a borderline No. 2 receiver as long as Thielen is out.
Jones' role has really expanded the past month and the Raiders should be in a pass-heavy game script against the Colts.
DFS Plays
Keenan Allen WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #13
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
I would expect a bounceback from Allen against a Broncos defense that is much tougher on outside receivers than slot receivers.