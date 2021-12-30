gettyimages-1357345726-amon-ra-st-brown-lions-wr-gw-td-4q-2021-1400.jpg

One of the biggest questions in the Fantasy Football playoffs is whether you play the players that got you there or try to catch lightning in a bottle with guys who emerge late in the season. In Week 17, that question becomes even more relevant with a few players who have been spectacular lately, and now you have to decide whether they'll keep it up.

Amon-ra St. Brown is the first guy who comes to mind. The rookie scored zero touchdowns the first 12 weeks of the season and didn't top 70 yards even once either. In his four games since, he has at least 11 targets, 15 PPR Fantasy points, and 73 yards in every game. He's also scored three times in those four games. Some of us got a little scared of him last week because Jared Goff was out and St. Brown set a career-high with 91 receiving yards on his way to 24.1 PPR Fantasy points. 

In Week 17, Goff is back, but St. Brown faces a Seahawks defense that allows the sixth-fewest Fantasy points to receivers and not allowed a touchdown to a receiver in six of their last seven games. I am willing to overlook the matchup because the volume has been so consistent and because it coincided with T.J. Hockenson going out, which makes sense. 

St. Brown is still available in 23% of leagues but he's a top-20 receiver for me in all formats this week.

Here is the rest of the Week 17 WR Preview:

Week 17 WR Preview
WR Preview
Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 17 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
Adam Thielen WR
MIN Minnesota • #19
Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs.
K.J. Osborn is one of the top waiver wire adds.
headshot-image
Bryan Edwards WR
LV Las Vegas • #89
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
DeSean Jackson could play a bigger role.
headshot-image
Julio Jones WR
TEN Tennessee • #2
Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year
A.J. Brown should see all the targets he can handle.
Numbers to Know
  • 89.6 -- PPR Fantasy points for St. Brown since Week 13, fourth-most amongst wide receivers.
  • 15 -- Targets for Antonio Brown in his first game back with Tampa Bay.
  • 24 -- Zay Jones has seen 24 targets over his past three games.
  • 6 -- K.J. Osborn has scored at least 14 PPR Fantasy points in six of seven games this season in which he has received at least six targets.
  • 309 -- DK Metcalf has 309 receiving yards in his last eight games. He's a touchdown-or-bust flex. 
Matchups that matter
headshot-image
Isaiah McKenzie WR
BUF Buffalo • #19
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ATL BUF -14.5 O/U 44.5
OPP VS WR
29th
PROJ PTS
10.1
WR RNK
21st
YTD Stats
REC
18
TAR
23
REYDS
163
TD
2
FPTS/G
3.7
headshot-image
D.J. Moore WR
CAR Carolina • #2
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NO NO -6.5 O/U 38
OPP VS WR
26th
PROJ PTS
14.2
WR RNK
22nd
YTD Stats
REC
83
TAR
144
REYDS
1041
TD
4
FPTS/G
14.3
headshot-image
Terry McLaurin WR
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PHI PHI -4 O/U 46.5
OPP VS WR
2nd
PROJ PTS
13
WR RNK
36th
YTD Stats
REC
66
TAR
116
REYDS
899
TD
5
FPTS/G
12.5
headshot-image
Marvin Jones WR
JAC Jacksonville • #11
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NE NE -15.5 O/U 41.5
OPP VS WR
4th
PROJ PTS
8.8
WR RNK
48th
YTD Stats
REC
64
TAR
106
REYDS
698
TD
3
FPTS/G
10.1
headshot-image
Josh Palmer WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #5
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DEN LAC -5.5 O/U 45
OPP VS WR
7th
PROJ PTS
11.6
WR RNK
38th
YTD Stats
REC
26
TAR
35
REYDS
292
TD
3
FPTS/G
4.9
headshot-image
Van Jefferson WR
LAR L.A. Rams • #12
Age: 25 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BAL LAR -3.5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS WR
28th
PROJ PTS
10.9
WR RNK
31st
YTD Stats
REC
44
TAR
81
REYDS
708
TD
6
FPTS/G
10.2
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 17 Waivers
headshot-image
K.J. Osborn WR
MIN Minnesota • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ GB GB -7 O/U 46.5
OPP VS WR
12th
WR RNK
26th
ROSTERED
61%
YTD Stats
REC
46
TAR
73
REYDS
584
TD
5
FPTS/G
9
Osborn is a borderline No. 2 receiver as long as Thielen is out.
headshot-image
Zay Jones WR
LV Las Vegas • #7
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ IND IND -6.5 O/U 44.5
OPP VS WR
14th
WR RNK
35th
ROSTERED
4%
YTD Stats
REC
34
TAR
52
REYDS
399
TD
1
FPTS/G
5.2
Jones' role has really expanded the past month and the Raiders should be in a pass-heavy game script against the Colts.
DFS Plays
Top Play
headshot-image
Keenan Allen WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #13
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DEN LAC -5.5 O/U 45
OPP VS WR
7th
PROJ PTS
16.9
WR RNK
6th
YTD Stats
REC
96
TAR
140
REYDS
1042
TD
5
FPTS/G
16.6
I would expect a bounceback from Allen against a Broncos defense that is much tougher on outside receivers than slot receivers.
Contrarian Play
headshot-image
Zay Jones WR
LV Las Vegas • #7
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ IND IND -6.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS WR
14th
PROJ PTS
10.2
WR RNK
33rd
YTD Stats
REC
34
TAR
52
REYDS
399
TD
1
FPTS/G
5.2
Jones is still dirt cheap because those targets haven't turned into Fantasy points...yet.
WR Preview
