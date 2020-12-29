For most of us, the Fantasy football season ends after Week 16. For the few of you still playing for something, I've got projections and waiver wire adds below. For those of you only here for DFS, I've given two plays this week instead of one. For everyone else, here are three things I'm watching for 2021:

Do the Broncos continue to force feed Jerry Jeudy? I still believe in Jeudy's talent, and it's not uncommon for rookie receivers to struggle. But I have a hard time remembering an elite prospect like Jeudy dropping this many passes. It would be nice to send him into the offseason with a confidence boost.

Who's No. 2 in Dallas? Michael Gallup is finishing 2020 with a flurry, but for most of the year he's been behind both Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb. In a must-win game against the Giants, target share (and production) will be interesting.

Can Nelson Agholor finish strong? Agholor has remade himself in 2020 with the Raiders, but he'll be a free agent in 2021. One more big game would only help his chances of landing a multi-year deal as a starter in the coming year.

The following players are being projected as out for Week 17:

WR Preview Numbers to Know

26.4 -- Davante Adams has averaged 26.4 PPR Fantasy points per game. He's making a push to be a top-five pick next year.

-- Davante Adams has averaged 26.4 PPR Fantasy points per game. He's making a push to be a top-five pick next year. 40 -- Mike Evans needs 40 yards for his seventh consecutive 1,000-yard season.

-- Mike Evans needs 40 yards for his seventh consecutive 1,000-yard season. 9.4% -- Jerry Jeudy's 9.4% drop rate is the highest among receivers with at least 75 targets.

-- Jerry Jeudy's 9.4% drop rate is the highest among receivers with at least 75 targets. 15.1 -- Calvin Ridley's aDOT. No other player with an aDOT over 15 has more than 60 targets. No other player with 130 targets has an aDOT over 13.

-- Calvin Ridley's aDOT. No other player with an aDOT over 15 has more than 60 targets. No other player with 130 targets has an aDOT over 13. 197 -- Curtis Samuel has rushed for nearly 200 yards. That's great for his 2020 production, but it may not continue when Christian McCaffrey is healthy.

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #14

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL TB -6.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 14.9 WR RNK 15th Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #87

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 12.7 WR RNK 31st DeAndre Hopkins WR ARI Arizona • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -1 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 16.2 WR RNK 6th

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 17 Waivers Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #87

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 28th WR RNK 31st ROSTERED 55% Shepard has consistently produced 10-15 PPR points whenever he and Daniel Jones have been healthy. The matchup in Week 17 should have him on the high end of that range. Michael Gallup WR DAL Dallas • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG DAL -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 15th WR RNK 35th ROSTERED 41% Recently Gallup has been Andy Dalton's favorite target. Amari Cooper should draw the Giants' best corner, which could situate Gallup for a monster finish to the season. Jakobi Meyers WR NE New England • #16

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ NE -3 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK 39th ROSTERED 50% Meyers caught 12 passes for 169 yards the last time he faced the Jets.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Davante Adams WR GB Green Bay • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI GB -5.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 22.6 WR RNK 1st FANDUEL $9,300 DRAFTKINGS $9,200 It's pretty remarkable that Adams is the No. 1 receiver in total Fantasy points when he missed two and a half games due to injury. Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #87

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 12.7 WR RNK 31st FANDUEL $5,500 DRAFTKINGS $5,200 Shepard's low price should help you fit in a couple of studs, and he has big upside against a bad Cowboys secondary.