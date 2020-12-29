For most of us, the Fantasy football season ends after Week 16. For the few of you still playing for something, I've got projections and waiver wire adds below. For those of you only here for DFS, I've given two plays this week instead of one. For everyone else, here are three things I'm watching for 2021:
Do the Broncos continue to force feed Jerry Jeudy? I still believe in Jeudy's talent, and it's not uncommon for rookie receivers to struggle. But I have a hard time remembering an elite prospect like Jeudy dropping this many passes. It would be nice to send him into the offseason with a confidence boost.
Who's No. 2 in Dallas? Michael Gallup is finishing 2020 with a flurry, but for most of the year he's been behind both Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb. In a must-win game against the Giants, target share (and production) will be interesting.
Can Nelson Agholor finish strong? Agholor has remade himself in 2020 with the Raiders, but he'll be a free agent in 2021. One more big game would only help his chances of landing a multi-year deal as a starter in the coming year.
The following players are being projected as out for Week 17:
Numbers to Know
- 26.4 -- Davante Adams has averaged 26.4 PPR Fantasy points per game. He's making a push to be a top-five pick next year.
- 40 -- Mike Evans needs 40 yards for his seventh consecutive 1,000-yard season.
- 9.4% -- Jerry Jeudy's 9.4% drop rate is the highest among receivers with at least 75 targets.
- 15.1 -- Calvin Ridley's aDOT. No other player with an aDOT over 15 has more than 60 targets. No other player with 130 targets has an aDOT over 13.
- 197 -- Curtis Samuel has rushed for nearly 200 yards. That's great for his 2020 production, but it may not continue when Christian McCaffrey is healthy.
Matchups that matter
Chris Godwin WR
TB Tampa Bay • #14
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
ARI Arizona • #10
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
Shepard has consistently produced 10-15 PPR points whenever he and Daniel Jones have been healthy. The matchup in Week 17 should have him on the high end of that range.
DAL Dallas • #13
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Recently Gallup has been Andy Dalton's favorite target. Amari Cooper should draw the Giants' best corner, which could situate Gallup for a monster finish to the season.
NE New England • #16
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Meyers caught 12 passes for 169 yards the last time he faced the Jets.
DFS Plays
GB Green Bay • #17
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
It's pretty remarkable that Adams is the No. 1 receiver in total Fantasy points when he missed two and a half games due to injury.
Shepard's low price should help you fit in a couple of studs, and he has big upside against a bad Cowboys secondary.