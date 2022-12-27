Before we get to my Week 17 rankings for wide receiver, here are my thoughts on five of the biggest questions facing the position this week:

How much should we downgrade Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle with Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol?

We found out Monday that Tagovailoa was in the concussion protocol, seemingly the third time he has dealt with a concussion this season. He hasn't been ruled out, but given his recent history, it seems safe to assume Teddy Bridgewater will start for the Dolphins this week against the Patriots, a tough matchup. But is it enough to put Hill and Waddle on your bench? Definitely not with Hill, who has 275 yards on 20 targets from Bridgewater this season – a 33% target share. Waddle hasn't been nearly as productive with Bridgewater, but he also missed some time when Bridgewater was filling in earlier in the season, so I don't know how much we should take from a 10-target sample size. Does Bridgewater make him a less sure thing? Yeah, anytime there is a QB change, you're introducing uncertainty, and uncertainty is never a welcome thing for Fantasy. But Waddle is such a tremendous talent, and Miami's offense does such a good job getting him the ball in space that I can't see myself going away from him.

Is Garrett Wilson back to being must-start?

The numbers for Wilson with and without Zach Wilson are stark:

Garrett Wilson w/ Zach Wilson (9 games): 6.3 targets, 3.8 catches, 49.7 yards, 0 TD, 8.8 PPR points

6.3 targets, 3.8 catches, 49.7 yards, 0 TD, 8.8 PPR points Garrett Wilson w/o Zach Wilson (6 games): 10.7 targets, 6.2 catches, 91.5 yards, 0.7 TD, 19.3 PPR points

Basically, when Zach Wilson is at QB, Garrett Wilson is a Fantasy afterthought; with anyone else, he's a superstar. Mike White is back from his rib injury, and Zach Wilson will be inactive for Week 17, so Wilson is back to being a Fantasy superstar, right? Well, I think the splits probably overstate things just a bit – the Jets were throwing 50 times per game with Joe Flacco at QB, which was never a sustainable pace. However, the coaching staff clearly has more faith in the non-Wilson QBs on the roster, and that includes White. Garrett Wilson sure looks like a burgeoning superstar, and I'm viewing him as a solid WR2 with White back under center.

Are we starting Tyler Lockett if he plays?

Lockett has a chance to return after missing just one game with a broken finger, but this is a really tough situation to gauge right now. As of Monday night, I'm not ranking Lockett, but if he gets cleared, we're going to have to make some decisions. If he was healthy, Lockett would be a borderline WR1, though it's worth noting that the Jets are a very tough matchup, allowing the second-fewest Fantasy points to wide receivers of any team. Add in that Lockett would be less than two weeks after surgery, and there's just a ton of risk here. He could play through the injury without issue; he could play through it but be used mostly as a decoy because he just won't be able to catch the ball the way he usually does; or he could play through it and suffer an aggravation that forces him out. There are a lot of possible outcomes, but most of them are probably pretty bad. I'll probably rank Lockett in the WR3/4 range if he's cleared.

Can you trust Davante Adams?

The knock on Derek Carr for most of his career has been that he's too conservative, but that really hasn't been the issue this season – he's second in pass attempts of at least 15 air yards this season. The problem is that Carr has just been inconsistent on those deep passes, completing 40.2% of them with a league-high eight interceptions. He hasn't been hopeless – his 14 touchdowns also lead the league – but there have been too many opportunities left on the field, and we've seen some poor showings from Adams as a result, including just 43 yards on 18 targets over the past two games. Of course, it's still Davante Adams, one of the best receivers in the league, and he's still getting nine-plus targets nearly every week, so I'm still going to bet on the upside; we've seen how high it can be. Ride the highs and the lows.

Can you trust DeAndre Hopkins?

I guess if you want to find some positives, at least Trace McSorley wasn't afraid to throw to Hopkins, who had 10 targets in Sunday's game. The problem is, McSorley was kind of a disaster, going just 5 for 16 on passes more than 10 yards down the field, including 0 for 7 when targeting Hopkins. It was shocking that the Cardinals didn't try to do more to get Hopkins involved in the screen and short game when that was pretty much all McSorley could do. If Colt McCoy is back, Hopkins is probably going to be ranked as a borderline WR1; if it's McSorley, he'll be in the WR2/3 range, but I'm going to go back to him where I've got him – though, to be fair, in that league, my alternative would be Gabe Davis.

Here are my Week 17 rankings for WR: