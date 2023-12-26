The wide receiver position is in pretty rough shape when it comes to injuries heading into Week 17 of the Fantasy Football season, with several big names dealing with injuries that could have them in doubt for the championship week in most leagues.

The most important injury is to Jaylen Waddle, who left Sunday's game with an injury coach Mike McDaniel acknowledged Monday was "more of a high-ankle" injury than the team initially believed. That's a tough diagnosis, as high-ankle sprains tend to be multi-week injuries. That isn't always the case, but we'll have to approach Week 17's game against the Ravens aware of the possibility that Waddle won't be able to go.

The rest of the injuries from Week 16 are either less serious – D.J. Moore was at least able to fight through his leg injury for much of the game – or to less-important names, like Jordan Addison (ankle), Courtland Sutton (concussion), or Dontayvion Wicks (chest). All of those injuries matter, and could have ripple effects in Week 17, so we'll have to keep an eye on them. The good news is, at least of Monday, none of the teams playing Thursday (Jets and Browns) or Saturday (Lions, Cowboys) have wide receiver injuries we're tracking.

Here are my full rankings for Week 17 at wide receiver for PPR leagues:

Week 17 Wide Receiver Rankings