jaylen-waddle-miami-dolphins-usatsi.jpg
USATSI

The wide receiver position is in pretty rough shape when it comes to injuries heading into Week 17 of the Fantasy Football season, with several big names dealing with injuries that could have them in doubt for the championship week in most leagues. 

The most important injury is to Jaylen Waddle, who left Sunday's game with an injury coach Mike McDaniel acknowledged Monday was "more of a high-ankle" injury than the team initially believed. That's a tough diagnosis, as high-ankle sprains tend to be multi-week injuries. That isn't always the case, but we'll have to approach Week 17's game against the Ravens aware of the possibility that Waddle won't be able to go.

The rest of the injuries from Week 16 are either less serious – D.J. Moore was at least able to fight through his leg injury for much of the game – or to less-important names, like Jordan Addison (ankle), Courtland Sutton (concussion), or Dontayvion Wicks (chest). All of those injuries matter, and could have ripple effects in Week 17, so we'll have to keep an eye on them. The good news is, at least of Monday, none of the teams playing Thursday (Jets and Browns) or Saturday (Lions, Cowboys) have wide receiver injuries we're tracking. 

Here are my full rankings for Week 17 at wide receiver for PPR leagues:   

Week 17 Wide Receiver Rankings

  1. CeeDee Lamb vs. DET
  2. Amon-Ra St. Brown @DAL
  3. Tyreek Hill @BAL
  4. Justin Jefferson vs. GB
  5. AJ Brown vs. ARI
  6. Puka Nacua @NYG
  7. Garrett Wilson @CLE
  8. Rashee Rice vs. CIN
  9. Amari Cooper vs. NYJ
  10. Stefon Diggs vs. NE
  11. Davante Adams @IND
  12. Mike Evans vs. NO
  13. Devonta Smith vs. ARI
  14. Chris Olave @TB
  15. Cooper Kupp @NYG
  16. DJ Moore vs. ATL
  17. Tee Higgins @KC
  18. Deebo Samuel @WAS
  19. Brandon Aiyuk @WAS
  20. Terry McLaurin vs. SF
  21. DK Metcalf vs. PIT
  22. Chris Godwin vs. NO
  23. Drake London @CHI
  24. Nico Collins vs. TEN
  25. DeAndre Hopkins @HOU
  26. Calvin Ridley vs. CAR
  27. Romeo Doubs @MIN
  28. Tyler Lockett vs. PIT
  29. Zay Flowers vs. MIA
  30. Josh Palmer @DEN
  31. George Pickens @SEA
  32. Jakobi Meyers @IND
  33. Rashid Shaheed @TB
  34. Curtis Samuel vs. SF
  35. Diontae Johnson @SEA
  36. Wan'Dale Robinson vs. LAR
  37. Brandin Cooks vs. DET
  38. Adam Thielen @JAX
  39. Jerry Jeudy vs. LAC
  40. Tyler Boyd @KC
  41. Demario Douglas @BUF
  42. Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. PIT
  43. KJ Osborn vs. GB
  44. Michael Wilson @PHI
  45. Elijah Moore vs. NYJ
  46. Gabe Davis vs. NE
  47. Josh Downs vs. LV
  48. Jahan Dotson vs. SF
  49. Noah Brown vs. TEN
  50. Randall Cobb @CLE
  51. DJ Chark @JAX
  52. DeVante Parker @BUF
  53. Alec Pierce vs. LV
  54. Odell Beckham vs. MIA
  55. Quentin Johnston @DEN
  56. Demarcus Robinson @NYG
  57. Michael Gallup vs. DET
  58. Jonathan Mingo @JAX
  59. Darnell Mooney vs. ATL
  60. Rondale Moore @PHI