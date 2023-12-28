The wide receiver position is in pretty rough shape when it comes to injuries heading into Week 17 of the Fantasy Football season, with several big names dealing with injuries that could have them in doubt for the championship week in most leagues.
The most important injury is to Jaylen Waddle, who left Sunday's game with a high-ankle sprain. The Dolphins have maintained that he could still be available Sunday against the Ravens, but he hasn't practiced as of Thursday and reports have already come out indicating he won't be able to play. I wouldn't trust anyone in the Dolphins passing game beyond Tyreek Hill in a brutal matchup.
The rest of the injuries from Week 16 are either less serious – D.J. Moore was at least able to fight through his leg injury for much of the game – or to less-important names, like Jordan Addison (ankle), Courtland Sutton (concussion), or Dontayvion Wicks (chest). Addison, Sutton, and Wicks all missed practice to kick off the week, as did Keenan Allen (heel) and Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder), though Chase sounds like he at least has a chance to play. Michael Pittman (concussion) has seen his practice participation increase this week and has a chance, though he hasn't received clearance as of Thursday. I'm tentatively projecting him to play, but I want to make sure I have an alternative ready to go.
Here are my full rankings for Week 17 at wide receiver for PPR leagues:
Week 17 Wide Receiver Rankings
- CeeDee Lamb vs. DET
- Amon-Ra St. Brown @DAL
- AJ Brown vs. ARI
- Tyreek Hill @BAL
- Puka Nacua @NYG
- Justin Jefferson vs. GB
- Rashee Rice vs. CIN
- Stefon Diggs vs. NE
- Mike Evans vs. NO
- Chris Olave @TB
- Cooper Kupp @NYG
- Garrett Wilson @CLE
- DJ Moore vs. ATL
- Michael Pittman vs. LV
- Deebo Samuel @WAS
- Brandon Aiyuk @WAS
- Nico Collins vs. TEN
- Tee Higgins @KC
- Davante Adams @IND
- Devonta Smith vs. ARI
- Amari Cooper vs. NYJ
- Terry McLaurin vs. SF
- DK Metcalf vs. PIT
- Chris Godwin vs. NO
- Drake London @CHI
- DeAndre Hopkins @HOU
- Calvin Ridley vs. CAR
- Romeo Doubs @MIN
- Tyler Lockett vs. PIT
- Zay Flowers vs. MIA
- George Pickens @SEA
- Jakobi Meyers @IND
- Rashid Shaheed @TB
- Curtis Samuel vs. SF
- Diontae Johnson @SEA
- Wan'Dale Robinson vs. LAR
- Brandin Cooks vs. DET
- Adam Thielen @JAX
- Noah Brown vs. TEN
- Jerry Jeudy vs. LAC
- Tyler Boyd @KC
- Demario Douglas @BUF
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. PIT
- KJ Osborn vs. GB
- Michael Wilson @PHI
- Elijah Moore vs. NYJ
- Gabe Davis vs. NE
- Josh Downs vs. LV
- Jahan Dotson vs. SF
- Randall Cobb @CLE
- DJ Chark @JAX
- DeVante Parker @BUF
- Alec Pierce vs. LV
- Odell Beckham vs. MIA
- Quentin Johnston @DEN
- Demarcus Robinson @NYG
- Michael Gallup vs. DET
- Jonathan Mingo @JAX
- Darnell Mooney vs. ATL
- Rondale Moore @PHI