The wide receiver position is in pretty rough shape when it comes to injuries heading into Week 17 of the Fantasy Football season, with several big names dealing with injuries that could have them in doubt for the championship week in most leagues. 

The most important injury is to Jaylen Waddle, who left Sunday's game with a high-ankle sprain. The Dolphins have maintained that he could still be available Sunday against the Ravens, but he hasn't practiced as of Thursday and reports have already come out indicating he won't be able to play. I wouldn't trust anyone in the Dolphins passing game beyond Tyreek Hill in a brutal matchup. 

The rest of the injuries from Week 16 are either less serious – D.J. Moore was at least able to fight through his leg injury for much of the game – or to less-important names, like Jordan Addison (ankle), Courtland Sutton (concussion), or Dontayvion Wicks (chest). Addison, Sutton, and Wicks all missed practice to kick off the week, as did Keenan Allen (heel) and Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder), though Chase sounds like he at least has a chance to play. Michael Pittman (concussion) has seen his practice participation increase this week and has a chance, though he hasn't received clearance as of Thursday. I'm tentatively projecting him to play, but I want to make sure I have an alternative ready to go. 

Here are my full rankings for Week 17 at wide receiver for PPR leagues:   

Week 17 Wide Receiver Rankings

  1. CeeDee Lamb vs. DET
  2. Amon-Ra St. Brown @DAL
  3. AJ Brown vs. ARI
  4. Tyreek Hill @BAL
  5. Puka Nacua @NYG
  6. Justin Jefferson vs. GB
  7. Rashee Rice vs. CIN
  8. Stefon Diggs vs. NE
  9. Mike Evans vs. NO
  10. Chris Olave @TB
  11. Cooper Kupp @NYG
  12. Garrett Wilson @CLE
  13. DJ Moore vs. ATL
  14. Michael Pittman vs. LV
  15. Deebo Samuel @WAS
  16. Brandon Aiyuk @WAS
  17. Nico Collins vs. TEN
  18. Tee Higgins @KC
  19. Davante Adams @IND
  20. Devonta Smith vs. ARI
  21. Amari Cooper vs. NYJ
  22. Terry McLaurin vs. SF
  23. DK Metcalf vs. PIT
  24. Chris Godwin vs. NO
  25. Drake London @CHI
  26. DeAndre Hopkins @HOU
  27. Calvin Ridley vs. CAR
  28. Romeo Doubs @MIN
  29. Tyler Lockett vs. PIT
  30. Zay Flowers vs. MIA
  31. George Pickens @SEA
  32. Jakobi Meyers @IND
  33. Rashid Shaheed @TB
  34. Curtis Samuel vs. SF
  35. Diontae Johnson @SEA
  36. Wan'Dale Robinson vs. LAR
  37. Brandin Cooks vs. DET
  38. Adam Thielen @JAX
  39. Noah Brown vs. TEN
  40. Jerry Jeudy vs. LAC
  41. Tyler Boyd @KC
  42. Demario Douglas @BUF
  43. Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. PIT
  44. KJ Osborn vs. GB
  45. Michael Wilson @PHI
  46. Elijah Moore vs. NYJ
  47. Gabe Davis vs. NE
  48. Josh Downs vs. LV
  49. Jahan Dotson vs. SF
  50. Randall Cobb @CLE
  51. DJ Chark @JAX
  52. DeVante Parker @BUF
  53. Alec Pierce vs. LV
  54. Odell Beckham vs. MIA
  55. Quentin Johnston @DEN
  56. Demarcus Robinson @NYG
  57. Michael Gallup vs. DET
  58. Jonathan Mingo @JAX
  59. Darnell Mooney vs. ATL
  60. Rondale Moore @PHI