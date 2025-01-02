chubahubbardcbs.jpg
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard), and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in Non-PPR leagues -- you can find our PPR cheat sheet here

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cleveland Browns
@
Baltimore Ravens
Sat, Jan 4 at 4:30 pm ET •
BAL -19.5, O/U 41
BrownsRTG (MAX10)RavensRTG (MAX10)
Dorian Thompson-Robinson2.0Lamar Jackson9.2
D'Onta Foreman2.9Derrick Henry8.7
Jerry Jeudy6.6Justice Hill4.2
Jordan Akins5.0Zay Flowers6.2
Browns DST 2.4Rashod Bateman4.6


Mark Andrews7.2


Isaiah Likely4.3


Ravens DST 9.3
Cincinnati Bengals
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Sat, Jan 4 at 8:00 pm ET •
PIT +1.5, O/U 48
BengalsRTG (MAX10)SteelersRTG (MAX10)
Joe Burrow9.4Russell Wilson6.9
Khalil Herbert7.1Jaylen Warren7.0
Ja'Marr Chase9.8Najee Harris6.5
Tee Higgins8.7George Pickens7.7
Andrei Iosivas2.5Calvin Austin III3.2
Mike Gesicki6.3Pat Freiermuth6.2
Bengals DST 6.2Steelers DST 4.8
Carolina Panthers
@
Atlanta Falcons
Sun, Jan 5 at 1:00 pm ET •
ATL -8, O/U 48
PanthersRTG (MAX10)FalconsRTG (MAX10)
Bryce Young6.2Michael Penix Jr.5.3
Adam Thielen6.3Bijan Robinson9.6
Xavier Legette3.5Drake London6.6
Jalen Coker1.8Darnell Mooney5.7
David Moore1.7Ray-Ray McCloud2.1
Panthers DST 2.6Kyle Pitts5.6


Falcons DST 7.0
Washington Commanders
@
Dallas Cowboys
Sun, Jan 5 at 1:00 pm ET •
DAL +6.5, O/U 44
CommandersRTG (MAX10)CowboysRTG (MAX10)
Jayden Daniels8.4Cooper Rush4.2
Brian Robinson Jr.6.4Rico Dowdle6.9
Chris Rodriguez Jr.1.4Brandin Cooks4.7
Terry McLaurin7.8Jalen Tolbert4.5
Olamide Zaccheaus5.5KaVontae Turpin2.3
Zach Ertz6.8Jake Ferguson4.4
Commanders DST 6.0Cowboys DST 4.2
Chicago Bears
@
Green Bay Packers
Sun, Jan 5 at 1:00 pm ET •
GB -10, O/U 41
BearsRTG (MAX10)PackersRTG (MAX10)
Caleb Williams6.3Jordan Love6.1
D'Andre Swift6.7Josh Jacobs8.8
Keenan Allen6.9Romeo Doubs5.1
DJ Moore5.4Jayden Reed4.8
Rome Odunze4.4Dontayvion Wicks3.7
Cole Kmet3.9Tucker Kraft7.0
Bears DST 3.4Packers DST 6.4
Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sun, Jan 5 at 1:00 pm ET •
IND -5, O/U 44
JaguarsRTG (MAX10)ColtsRTG (MAX10)
Mac Jones5.1Joe Flacco6.4
Travis Etienne5.6Jonathan Taylor8.9
Tank Bigsby1.7Michael Pittman6.1
Brian Thomas Jr.9.4Alec Pierce5.8
Parker Washington3.8Josh Downs4.3
Jaguars DST 4.4Colts DST 3.6
Buffalo Bills
@
New England Patriots
Sun, Jan 5 at 1:00 pm ET •
NE +2, O/U 38.5
BillsRTG (MAX10)PatriotsRTG (MAX10)
Mitch Trubisky3.6Drake Maye5.0
Josh Allen1.5Rhamondre Stevenson3.5
Ray Davis5.2Antonio Gibson1.8
Ty Johnson3.8Demario Douglas4.0
Keon Coleman2.6Kayshon Boutte2.9
Mack Hollins1.5Kendrick Bourne1.6
Tyrell Shavers1.1Hunter Henry5.8
Quintin Morris1.0Austin Hooper2.7
Bills DST 5.2Patriots DST 3.8
New York Giants
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Sun, Jan 5 at 1:00 pm ET •
PHI -3, O/U 37.5
GiantsRTG (MAX10)EaglesRTG (MAX10)
Drew Lock5.5Kenny Pickett2.5
Tyrone Tracy Jr.7.6Kenneth Gainwell2.8
Malik Nabers8.8Tyrion Davis-Price2.1
Wan'Dale Robinson3.9Jahan Dotson2.2
Darius Slayton4.1Ainias Smith1.0
Daniel Bellinger2.9Johnny Wilson1.0
Giants DST 2.8Grant Calcaterra1.0


Eagles DST 5.4
New Orleans Saints
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sun, Jan 5 at 1:00 pm ET •
TB -13.5, O/U 43.5
SaintsRTG (MAX10)BuccaneersRTG (MAX10)
Spencer Rattler2.7Baker Mayfield8.8
Clyde Edwards-Helaire1.3Bucky Irving9.0
Juwan Johnson5.3Rachaad White5.9
Foster Moreau5.0Mike Evans8.6
Saints DST 2.0Jalen McMillan6.5


Payne Durham4.1


Buccaneers DST 8.2
Houston Texans
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Jan 5 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN -1.5, O/U 37
TexansRTG (MAX10)TitansRTG (MAX10)
C.J. Stroud6.0Will Levis2.3
Joe Mixon7.7Mason Rudolph2.2
Nico Collins8.5Tony Pollard7.5
John Metchie III1.1Julius Chestnut1.0
Dalton Schultz5.7Calvin Ridley5.9
Texans DST 7.4Nick Westbrook-Ikhine4.2


Chigoziem Okonkwo6.9


Titans DST 4.0
San Francisco 49ers
@
Arizona Cardinals
Sun, Jan 5 at 4:25 pm ET •
ARI -4.5, O/U 42.5
49ersRTG (MAX10)CardinalsRTG (MAX10)
Joshua Dobbs6.5Kyler Murray7.0
Isaac Guerendo7.4Michael Carter6.6
Jauan Jennings5.6Marvin Harrison Jr.6.8
Deebo Samuel6.0Michael Wilson2.0
Ricky Pearsall4.6Trey McBride8.4
George Kittle8.3Cardinals DST 5.6
49ers DST 5.8

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Denver Broncos
Sun, Jan 5 at 4:25 pm ET •
DEN -10.5, O/U 40
ChiefsRTG (MAX10)BroncosRTG (MAX10)
Carson Wentz4.4Bo Nix7.8
Carson Steele4.1Jaleel McLaughlin5.7
Samaje Perine1.5Javonte Williams3.3
DeAndre Hopkins3.3Audric Estime3.9
Mecole Hardman1.2Courtland Sutton8.9
JuJu Smith-Schuster1.0Marvin Mims5.0
Justin Watson1.0Devaughn Vele1.3
Noah Gray4.5Troy Franklin1.2
Chiefs DST 3.2Adam Trautman2.6


Broncos DST 8.1
Seattle Seahawks
@
Los Angeles Rams
Sun, Jan 5 at 4:25 pm ET •
LAR +6.5, O/U 38.5
SeahawksRTG (MAX10)RamsRTG (MAX10)
Geno Smith7.1Jimmy Garoppolo2.9
Zach Charbonnet8.6Blake Corum6.0
Kenny McIntosh1.9Cody Schrader1.0
Jaxon Smith-Njigba7.3Jordan Whittington3.6
DK Metcalf6.4Tutu Atwell2.2
Tyler Lockett3.1Demarcus Robinson2.4
Noah Fant2.8Rams DST 3.0
Seahawks DST 7.2

Los Angeles Chargers
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Sun, Jan 5 at 4:25 pm ET •
LV +4.5, O/U 41.5
ChargersRTG (MAX10)RaidersRTG (MAX10)
Justin Herbert7.7Aidan O'Connell5.7
J.K. Dobbins8.2Ameer Abdullah6.8
Ladd McConkey7.4Alexander Mattison5.4
Quentin Johnston5.2Jakobi Meyers6.7
Josh Palmer1.4Tre Tucker2.8
Will Dissly4.0Brock Bowers7.6
Chargers DST 6.8Raiders DST 6.6
Miami Dolphins
@
New York Jets
Sun, Jan 5 at 4:25 pm ET •
NYJ +1, O/U 39
DolphinsRTG (MAX10)JetsRTG (MAX10)
Tyler Huntley5.2Aaron Rodgers5.9
De'Von Achane8.4Tyrod Taylor1.0
Raheem Mostert2.6Breece Hall7.2
Tyreek Hill7.1Braelon Allen1.6
Malik Washington2.7Davante Adams7.5
Jonnu Smith7.2Garrett Wilson7.2
Dolphins DST 7.6Allen Lazard1.9


Tyler Conklin4.9


Jets DST 2.2
Minnesota Vikings
@
Detroit Lions
Sun, Jan 5 at 8:20 pm ET •
DET -3, O/U 56.5
VikingsRTG (MAX10)LionsRTG (MAX10)
Sam Darnold8.6Jared Goff8.5
Aaron Jones8.1Jahmyr Gibbs9.5
Justin Jefferson9.9Amon-Ra St. Brown9.3
Jordan Addison7.9Jameson Williams7.0
Jalen Nailor3.4Tim Patrick3.0
T.J. Hockenson6.4Sam LaPorta7.8
Vikings DST 5.0Lions DST 4.6