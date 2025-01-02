The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.



What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.



To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard), and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!



If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.



Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in Non-PPR leagues -- you can find our PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Browns RTG (MAX10) Ravens RTG (MAX10) Dorian Thompson-Robinson 2.0 Lamar Jackson 9.2 D'Onta Foreman 2.9 Derrick Henry 8.7 Jerry Jeudy 6.6 Justice Hill 4.2 Jordan Akins 5.0 Zay Flowers 6.2 Browns DST 2.4 Rashod Bateman 4.6



Mark Andrews 7.2



Isaiah Likely 4.3



Ravens DST 9.3

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Bengals RTG (MAX10) Steelers RTG (MAX10) Joe Burrow 9.4 Russell Wilson 6.9 Khalil Herbert 7.1 Jaylen Warren 7.0 Ja'Marr Chase 9.8 Najee Harris 6.5 Tee Higgins 8.7 George Pickens 7.7 Andrei Iosivas 2.5 Calvin Austin III 3.2 Mike Gesicki 6.3 Pat Freiermuth 6.2 Bengals DST 6.2 Steelers DST 4.8

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Panthers RTG (MAX10) Falcons RTG (MAX10) Bryce Young 6.2 Michael Penix Jr. 5.3 Adam Thielen 6.3 Bijan Robinson 9.6 Xavier Legette 3.5 Drake London 6.6 Jalen Coker 1.8 Darnell Mooney 5.7 David Moore 1.7 Ray-Ray McCloud 2.1 Panthers DST 2.6 Kyle Pitts 5.6



Falcons DST 7.0

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Commanders RTG (MAX10) Cowboys RTG (MAX10) Jayden Daniels 8.4 Cooper Rush 4.2 Brian Robinson Jr. 6.4 Rico Dowdle 6.9 Chris Rodriguez Jr. 1.4 Brandin Cooks 4.7 Terry McLaurin 7.8 Jalen Tolbert 4.5 Olamide Zaccheaus 5.5 KaVontae Turpin 2.3 Zach Ertz 6.8 Jake Ferguson 4.4 Commanders DST 6.0 Cowboys DST 4.2

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Bears RTG (MAX10) Packers RTG (MAX10) Caleb Williams 6.3 Jordan Love 6.1 D'Andre Swift 6.7 Josh Jacobs 8.8 Keenan Allen 6.9 Romeo Doubs 5.1 DJ Moore 5.4 Jayden Reed 4.8 Rome Odunze 4.4 Dontayvion Wicks 3.7 Cole Kmet 3.9 Tucker Kraft 7.0 Bears DST 3.4 Packers DST 6.4

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Jaguars RTG (MAX10) Colts RTG (MAX10) Mac Jones 5.1 Joe Flacco 6.4 Travis Etienne 5.6 Jonathan Taylor 8.9 Tank Bigsby 1.7 Michael Pittman 6.1 Brian Thomas Jr. 9.4 Alec Pierce 5.8 Parker Washington 3.8 Josh Downs 4.3 Jaguars DST 4.4 Colts DST 3.6

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Bills RTG (MAX10) Patriots RTG (MAX10) Mitch Trubisky 3.6 Drake Maye 5.0 Josh Allen 1.5 Rhamondre Stevenson 3.5 Ray Davis 5.2 Antonio Gibson 1.8 Ty Johnson 3.8 Demario Douglas 4.0 Keon Coleman 2.6 Kayshon Boutte 2.9 Mack Hollins 1.5 Kendrick Bourne 1.6 Tyrell Shavers 1.1 Hunter Henry 5.8 Quintin Morris 1.0 Austin Hooper 2.7 Bills DST 5.2 Patriots DST 3.8

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Giants RTG (MAX10) Eagles RTG (MAX10) Drew Lock 5.5 Kenny Pickett 2.5 Tyrone Tracy Jr. 7.6 Kenneth Gainwell 2.8 Malik Nabers 8.8 Tyrion Davis-Price 2.1 Wan'Dale Robinson 3.9 Jahan Dotson 2.2 Darius Slayton 4.1 Ainias Smith 1.0 Daniel Bellinger 2.9 Johnny Wilson 1.0 Giants DST 2.8 Grant Calcaterra 1.0



Eagles DST 5.4

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Saints RTG (MAX10) Buccaneers RTG (MAX10) Spencer Rattler 2.7 Baker Mayfield 8.8 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 1.3 Bucky Irving 9.0 Juwan Johnson 5.3 Rachaad White 5.9 Foster Moreau 5.0 Mike Evans 8.6 Saints DST 2.0 Jalen McMillan 6.5



Payne Durham 4.1



Buccaneers DST 8.2

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Texans RTG (MAX10) Titans RTG (MAX10) C.J. Stroud 6.0 Will Levis 2.3 Joe Mixon 7.7 Mason Rudolph 2.2 Nico Collins 8.5 Tony Pollard 7.5 John Metchie III 1.1 Julius Chestnut 1.0 Dalton Schultz 5.7 Calvin Ridley 5.9 Texans DST 7.4 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 4.2



Chigoziem Okonkwo 6.9



Titans DST 4.0

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

49ers RTG (MAX10) Cardinals RTG (MAX10) Joshua Dobbs 6.5 Kyler Murray 7.0 Isaac Guerendo 7.4 Michael Carter 6.6 Jauan Jennings 5.6 Marvin Harrison Jr. 6.8 Deebo Samuel 6.0 Michael Wilson 2.0 Ricky Pearsall 4.6 Trey McBride 8.4 George Kittle 8.3 Cardinals DST 5.6 49ers DST 5.8





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Chiefs RTG (MAX10) Broncos RTG (MAX10) Carson Wentz 4.4 Bo Nix 7.8 Carson Steele 4.1 Jaleel McLaughlin 5.7 Samaje Perine 1.5 Javonte Williams 3.3 DeAndre Hopkins 3.3 Audric Estime 3.9 Mecole Hardman 1.2 Courtland Sutton 8.9 JuJu Smith-Schuster 1.0 Marvin Mims 5.0 Justin Watson 1.0 Devaughn Vele 1.3 Noah Gray 4.5 Troy Franklin 1.2 Chiefs DST 3.2 Adam Trautman 2.6



Broncos DST 8.1

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Seahawks RTG (MAX10) Rams RTG (MAX10) Geno Smith 7.1 Jimmy Garoppolo 2.9 Zach Charbonnet 8.6 Blake Corum 6.0 Kenny McIntosh 1.9 Cody Schrader 1.0 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 7.3 Jordan Whittington 3.6 DK Metcalf 6.4 Tutu Atwell 2.2 Tyler Lockett 3.1 Demarcus Robinson 2.4 Noah Fant 2.8 Rams DST 3.0 Seahawks DST 7.2





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Chargers RTG (MAX10) Raiders RTG (MAX10) Justin Herbert 7.7 Aidan O'Connell 5.7 J.K. Dobbins 8.2 Ameer Abdullah 6.8 Ladd McConkey 7.4 Alexander Mattison 5.4 Quentin Johnston 5.2 Jakobi Meyers 6.7 Josh Palmer 1.4 Tre Tucker 2.8 Will Dissly 4.0 Brock Bowers 7.6 Chargers DST 6.8 Raiders DST 6.6

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Dolphins RTG (MAX10) Jets RTG (MAX10) Tyler Huntley 5.2 Aaron Rodgers 5.9 De'Von Achane 8.4 Tyrod Taylor 1.0 Raheem Mostert 2.6 Breece Hall 7.2 Tyreek Hill 7.1 Braelon Allen 1.6 Malik Washington 2.7 Davante Adams 7.5 Jonnu Smith 7.2 Garrett Wilson 7.2 Dolphins DST 7.6 Allen Lazard 1.9



Tyler Conklin 4.9



Jets DST 2.2

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em