Cleveland Browns
@
Baltimore Ravens
Sat, Jan 4 at 4:30 pm ET •
BAL -19.5, O/U 41
BrownsRTG (MAX10)RavensRTG (MAX10)
Dorian Thompson-Robinson2.0Lamar Jackson9.2
D'Onta Foreman2.9Derrick Henry8.7
Jerry Jeudy6.6Justice Hill4.2
Jordan Akins5.0Zay Flowers6.2
Browns DST 2.4Rashod Bateman4.6


Mark Andrews7.2


Isaiah Likely4.3


Ravens DST 9.3
Cincinnati Bengals
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Sat, Jan 4 at 8:00 pm ET •
PIT +1.5, O/U 48
BengalsRTG (MAX10)SteelersRTG (MAX10)
Joe Burrow9.4Russell Wilson6.9
Khalil Herbert7.1Jaylen Warren7.6
Ja'Marr Chase9.8Najee Harris6.6
Tee Higgins9.1George Pickens7.9
Andrei Iosivas2.4Calvin Austin III3.5
Mike Gesicki6.6Pat Freiermuth6.3
Bengals DST 6.2Steelers DST 4.8
Carolina Panthers
@
Atlanta Falcons
Sun, Jan 5 at 1:00 pm ET •
ATL -8, O/U 48
PanthersRTG (MAX10)FalconsRTG (MAX10)
Bryce Young6.2Michael Penix Jr.5.3
Adam Thielen6.9Bijan Robinson9.8
Xavier Legette4.2Drake London7.1
Jalen Coker2.3Darnell Mooney5.9
David Moore1.7Ray-Ray McCloud3.4
Panthers DST 2.6Kyle Pitts5.6


Falcons DST 7.0
Washington Commanders
@
Dallas Cowboys
Sun, Jan 5 at 1:00 pm ET •
DAL +6.5, O/U 44
CommandersRTG (MAX10)CowboysRTG (MAX10)
Jayden Daniels8.4Cooper Rush4.2
Brian Robinson Jr.6.5Rico Dowdle6.9
Chris Rodriguez Jr.1.4Brandin Cooks5.4
Terry McLaurin7.8Jalen Tolbert4.3
Olamide Zaccheaus5.6KaVontae Turpin2.3
Zach Ertz6.9Jake Ferguson4.6
Commanders DST 6.0Cowboys DST 4.2
Chicago Bears
@
Green Bay Packers
Sun, Jan 5 at 1:00 pm ET •
GB -10, O/U 41
BearsRTG (MAX10)PackersRTG (MAX10)
Caleb Williams6.3Jordan Love6.1
D'Andre Swift6.7Josh Jacobs9.0
Keenan Allen7.3Romeo Doubs5.5
DJ Moore6.7Jayden Reed5.2
Rome Odunze5.0Dontayvion Wicks3.7
Cole Kmet3.9Tucker Kraft7.0
Bears DST 3.4Packers DST 6.4
Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sun, Jan 5 at 1:00 pm ET •
IND -5, O/U 44
JaguarsRTG (MAX10)ColtsRTG (MAX10)
Mac Jones5.1Joe Flacco6.4
Travis Etienne5.8Jonathan Taylor8.9
Tank Bigsby1.7Michael Pittman6.5
Brian Thomas Jr.9.6Alec Pierce5.8
Parker Washington4.4Josh Downs4.9
Jaguars DST 4.4Colts DST 3.6
Buffalo Bills
@
New England Patriots
Sun, Jan 5 at 1:00 pm ET •
NE +2, O/U 38.5
BillsRTG (MAX10)PatriotsRTG (MAX10)
Mitch Trubisky3.6Drake Maye5.0
Josh Allen1.5Rhamondre Stevenson3.4
Ray Davis5.2Antonio Gibson1.8
Ty Johnson4.0Demario Douglas4.8
Keon Coleman2.6Kayshon Boutte3.8
Mack Hollins1.5Kendrick Bourne2.8
Tyrell Shavers1.1Hunter Henry5.9
Quintin Morris1.0Austin Hooper2.7
Bills DST 5.2Patriots DST 3.8
New York Giants
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Sun, Jan 5 at 1:00 pm ET •
PHI -3, O/U 37.5
GiantsRTG (MAX10)EaglesRTG (MAX10)
Drew Lock5.5Kenny Pickett2.5
Tyrone Tracy Jr.7.8Kenneth Gainwell2.7
Malik Nabers9.4Tyrion Davis-Price2.1
Wan'Dale Robinson4.5Jahan Dotson2.2
Darius Slayton4.0Ainias Smith1.0
Daniel Bellinger2.9Johnny Wilson1.0
Giants DST 2.8Grant Calcaterra1.0


Eagles DST 5.4
New Orleans Saints
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sun, Jan 5 at 1:00 pm ET •
TB -13.5, O/U 43.5
SaintsRTG (MAX10)BuccaneersRTG (MAX10)
Spencer Rattler2.7Baker Mayfield8.8
Clyde Edwards-Helaire1.3Bucky Irving9.1
Juwan Johnson5.6Rachaad White6.1
Foster Moreau5.1Mike Evans9.0
Saints DST 2.0Jalen McMillan6.4


Payne Durham4.2


Buccaneers DST 8.2
Houston Texans
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Jan 5 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN -1.5, O/U 37
TexansRTG (MAX10)TitansRTG (MAX10)
C.J. Stroud6.0Will Levis2.3
Joe Mixon7.9Mason Rudolph2.2
Nico Collins8.8Tony Pollard7.5
John Metchie III1.5Julius Chestnut1.0
Dalton Schultz6.0Calvin Ridley6.1
Texans DST 7.4Nick Westbrook-Ikhine3.9


Chigoziem Okonkwo7.1


Titans DST 4.0
San Francisco 49ers
@
Arizona Cardinals
Sun, Jan 5 at 4:25 pm ET •
ARI -4.5, O/U 42.5
Kansas City Chiefs
@
Denver Broncos
Sun, Jan 5 at 4:25 pm ET •
DEN -10.5, O/U 40
ChiefsRTG (MAX10)BroncosRTG (MAX10)
Carson Wentz4.4Bo Nix7.8
Carson Steele4.1Jaleel McLaughlin5.7
Samaje Perine1.5Javonte Williams3.9
DeAndre Hopkins2.9Audric Estime3.8
Mecole Hardman1.2Courtland Sutton8.9
JuJu Smith-Schuster1.0Marvin Mims4.7
Justin Watson1.0Devaughn Vele1.2
Noah Gray4.5Troy Franklin1.2
Chiefs DST 3.2Adam Trautman2.6


Broncos DST 8.1
Seattle Seahawks
@
Los Angeles Rams
Sun, Jan 5 at 4:25 pm ET •
LAR +6.5, O/U 38.5
SeahawksRTG (MAX10)RamsRTG (MAX10)
Geno Smith7.1Jimmy Garoppolo2.9
Zach Charbonnet8.6Blake Corum6.0
Kenny McIntosh2.0Cody Schrader1.0
Jaxon Smith-Njigba8.0Jordan Whittington4.1
DK Metcalf6.3Tutu Atwell2.7
Tyler Lockett3.2Demarcus Robinson2.1
Noah Fant2.8Rams DST 3.0
Seahawks DST 7.2

Los Angeles Chargers
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Sun, Jan 5 at 4:25 pm ET •
LV +4.5, O/U 41.5
ChargersRTG (MAX10)RaidersRTG (MAX10)
Justin Herbert7.7Aidan O'Connell5.7
J.K. Dobbins8.2Ameer Abdullah7.0
Ladd McConkey7.6Alexander Mattison5.4
Quentin Johnston5.1Jakobi Meyers6.8
Josh Palmer1.4Tre Tucker2.5
Will Dissly4.0Brock Bowers8.6
Chargers DST 6.8Raiders DST 6.6
Miami Dolphins
@
New York Jets
Sun, Jan 5 at 4:25 pm ET •
NYJ +1, O/U 39
DolphinsRTG (MAX10)JetsRTG (MAX10)
Tyler Huntley5.2Aaron Rodgers5.9
De'Von Achane8.8Tyrod Taylor1.0
Raheem Mostert2.6Breece Hall7.3
Tyreek Hill7.4Braelon Allen1.6
Malik Washington3.6Davante Adams7.7
Jonnu Smith7.5Garrett Wilson7.5
Dolphins DST 7.6Allen Lazard3.1


Tyler Conklin5.2


Jets DST 2.2
Minnesota Vikings
@
Detroit Lions
Sun, Jan 5 at 8:20 pm ET •
DET -3, O/U 56.5
VikingsRTG (MAX10)LionsRTG (MAX10)
Sam Darnold8.6Jared Goff8.5
Aaron Jones8.3Jahmyr Gibbs9.7
Justin Jefferson9.9Amon-Ra St. Brown9.5
Jordan Addison8.1Jameson Williams7.2
Jalen Nailor3.3Tim Patrick3.0
T.J. Hockenson6.7Sam LaPorta8.0
Vikings DST 5.0Lions DST 4.6