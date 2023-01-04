We do not advise playing your Fantasy Football championship in Week 18. That's largely because so many starters will sit out if the game is meaningless to their team. But the starters that sit are almost easier than the starters who get pulled mid-game.
The two quarterbacks we're most worried about are Daniel Jones and Tom Brady, at least to start the week. While both coaches have indicated they may not rest everyone, or anyone, we still don't expect either of these quarterbacks to play a full game. I'm not sure it makes much sense to expect a full game from Dak Prescott or Kirk Cousins either. And Justin Herbert is far from a sure thing to finish.
Later in the week we may get more clarity about who is going to play and how much. For now, make preparations on the waiver wire if your quarterback is anywhere close to questionable. This time of year you should have two on your roster anyway.
Let's get to the rest of the preview:
Week 18 QB Preview
Numbers to know
- 430 -- Patrick Mahomes needs 430 yards in Week 18 to set the single-season passing yards record. He's topped that number five times in his career, once against the Raiders.
- 64 -- Justin Fields needs 64 rushing yards to set the record for most rushing yards in a season by a quarterback.
- 105.4 -- Sam Darnold's 105.4 passer rating is 20 points higher than any other season of his career.
- 708 -- Daniel Jones has rushed for 708 yards this season, 285 more than his previous career-high.
- 291 -- Aaron Rodgers threw for 291 yards the last time he faced the Lions. It's the only time this season he's topped 255 yards.
Matchups that matter
GB Green Bay • #12
Age: 39 • Experience: 18 yrs.
Brock Purdy QB
SF San Francisco • #14
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Waiver Wire Targets
Sam Darnold QB
CAR Carolina • #14
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Darnold has been a borderline QB1 over the past five weeks since he took over the starting job for the Carolina Panthers. He's averaging an elite 8.8 yards per attempt and putting up career-best efficiency numbers across the board.
Stidham played remarkably well against a very good 49ers defense in Week 17. In Week 18 he'll face a Chiefs defense that has allowed 12 different quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points this season.
DFS Plays
KC Kansas City • #15
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The Chiefs love records, and both Mahomes and Travis Kelce have extravagant numbers to chase in Week 18. The Chiefs starters should play for as long as this game is competitive and based on the way Jarrett Stidham played against San Francisco, that could be the entire game. Mahomes has topped 400 yards twice against the Raiders in his career.
Mike White QB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #5
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
White was a major disappointment last week and has probably lost his chance to start in 2023. But I wouldn't rule out a bounce back in Week 18 against a despondent Dolphins defense. The Dolphins have given up the 27th-most net passing yards and the seventh-fewest rushing yards, so another 40-pass outing is likely for White.