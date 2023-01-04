We do not advise playing your Fantasy Football championship in Week 18. That's largely because so many starters will sit out if the game is meaningless to their team. But the starters that sit are almost easier than the starters who get pulled mid-game.

The two quarterbacks we're most worried about are Daniel Jones and Tom Brady, at least to start the week. While both coaches have indicated they may not rest everyone, or anyone, we still don't expect either of these quarterbacks to play a full game. I'm not sure it makes much sense to expect a full game from Dak Prescott or Kirk Cousins either. And Justin Herbert is far from a sure thing to finish.

Later in the week we may get more clarity about who is going to play and how much. For now, make preparations on the waiver wire if your quarterback is anywhere close to questionable. This time of year you should have two on your roster anyway.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

QB Preview Numbers to know

430 -- Patrick Mahomes needs 430 yards in Week 18 to set the single-season passing yards record. He's topped that number five times in his career, once against the Raiders.

-- Patrick Mahomes needs 430 yards in Week 18 to set the single-season passing yards record. He's topped that number five times in his career, once against the Raiders. 64 -- Justin Fields needs 64 rushing yards to set the record for most rushing yards in a season by a quarterback.

-- Justin Fields needs 64 rushing yards to set the record for most rushing yards in a season by a quarterback. 105.4 -- Sam Darnold's 105.4 passer rating is 20 points higher than any other season of his career.

-- Sam Darnold's 105.4 passer rating is 20 points higher than any other season of his career. 708 -- Daniel Jones has rushed for 708 yards this season, 285 more than his previous career-high.

-- Daniel Jones has rushed for 708 yards this season, 285 more than his previous career-high. 291 -- Aaron Rodgers threw for 291 yards the last time he faced the Lions. It's the only time this season he's topped 255 yards.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Aaron Rodgers QB GB Green Bay • #12

Age: 39 • Experience: 18 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET GB -4.5 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 23.6 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 3490 RUYDS 84 TD 26 INT 11 FPTS/G 17.4 Jarrett Stidham QB LV Las Vegas • #3

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -7.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 15.9 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 437 RUYDS 34 TD 3 INT 2 FPTS/G 8.7 Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #14

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI SF -14 O/U 40 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 18.5 QB RNK 16th

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Adds/Streamers (QB Preview) Sam Darnold QB CAR Carolina • #14

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -3.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 14th QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 17% YTD Stats PAYDS 1100 RUYDS 74 TD 9 INT 1 FPTS/G 19.9 Darnold has been a borderline QB1 over the past five weeks since he took over the starting job for the Carolina Panthers. He's averaging an elite 8.8 yards per attempt and putting up career-best efficiency numbers across the board. Jarrett Stidham QB LV Las Vegas • #3

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -7.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS QB 31st QB RNK NR ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats PAYDS 437 RUYDS 34 TD 3 INT 2 FPTS/G 8.7 Stidham played remarkably well against a very good 49ers defense in Week 17. In Week 18 he'll face a Chiefs defense that has allowed 12 different quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points this season.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Patrick Mahomes QB KC Kansas City • #15

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV KC -7.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 30.7 QB RNK 2nd YTD Stats PAYDS 5048 RUYDS 329 TD 44 INT 12 FPTS/G 30.1 The Chiefs love records, and both Mahomes and Travis Kelce have extravagant numbers to chase in Week 18. The Chiefs starters should play for as long as this game is competitive and based on the way Jarrett Stidham played against San Francisco, that could be the entire game. Mahomes has topped 400 yards twice against the Raiders in his career.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Mike White QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #5

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. White was a major disappointment last week and has probably lost his chance to start in 2023. But I wouldn't rule out a bounce back in Week 18 against a despondent Dolphins defense. The Dolphins have given up the 27th-most net passing yards and the seventh-fewest rushing yards, so another 40-pass outing is likely for White.