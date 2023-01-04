daniel-jones-2-1400.jpg
We do not advise playing your Fantasy Football championship in Week 18. That's largely because so many starters will sit out if the game is meaningless to their team. But the starters that sit are almost easier than the starters who get pulled mid-game.

The two quarterbacks we're most worried about are Daniel Jones and Tom Brady, at least to start the week. While both coaches have indicated they may not rest everyone, or anyone, we still don't expect either of these quarterbacks to play a full game. I'm not sure it makes much sense to expect a full game from Dak Prescott or Kirk Cousins either. And Justin Herbert is far from a sure thing to finish.

Later in the week we may get more clarity about who is going to play and how much. For now, make preparations on the waiver wire if your quarterback is anywhere close to questionable. This time of year you should have two on your roster anyway.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
Numbers to know
  • 430 -- Patrick Mahomes needs 430 yards in Week 18 to set the single-season passing yards record. He's topped that number five times in his career, once against the Raiders.
  • 64 -- Justin Fields needs 64 rushing yards to set the record for most rushing yards in a season by a quarterback.
  • 105.4 -- Sam Darnold's 105.4 passer rating is 20 points higher than any other season of his career.
  • 708 -- Daniel Jones has rushed for 708 yards this season, 285 more than his previous career-high.
  • 291 -- Aaron Rodgers threw for 291 yards the last time he faced the Lions. It's the only time this season he's topped 255 yards.
Matchups that matter
Matchups that Matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Aaron Rodgers QB
GB Green Bay • #12
Age: 39 • Experience: 18 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DET GB -4.5 O/U 49
OPP VS QB
32nd
PROJ PTS
23.6
QB RNK
14th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
3490
RUYDS
84
TD
26
INT
11
FPTS/G
17.4
player headshot
Jarrett Stidham QB
LV Las Vegas • #3
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs KC KC -7.5 O/U 52.5
OPP VS QB
31st
PROJ PTS
15.9
QB RNK
NR
YTD Stats
PAYDS
437
RUYDS
34
TD
3
INT
2
FPTS/G
8.7
player headshot
Brock Purdy QB
SF San Francisco • #14
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ARI SF -14 O/U 40
OPP VS QB
23rd
PROJ PTS
18.5
QB RNK
16th
Waiver Wire Targets
Adds/Streamers (QB Preview)
player headshot
Sam Darnold QB
CAR Carolina • #14
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NO NO -3.5 O/U 41.5
OPP VS QB
14th
QB RNK
19th
ROSTERED
17%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1100
RUYDS
74
TD
9
INT
1
FPTS/G
19.9
Darnold has been a borderline QB1 over the past five weeks since he took over the starting job for the Carolina Panthers. He's averaging an elite 8.8 yards per attempt and putting up career-best efficiency numbers across the board.
player headshot
Jarrett Stidham QB
LV Las Vegas • #3
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs KC KC -7.5 O/U 52.5
OPP VS QB
31st
QB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
2%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
437
RUYDS
34
TD
3
INT
2
FPTS/G
8.7
Stidham played remarkably well against a very good 49ers defense in Week 17. In Week 18 he'll face a Chiefs defense that has allowed 12 different quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points this season.
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Patrick Mahomes QB
KC Kansas City • #15
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LV KC -7.5 O/U 52.5
OPP VS QB
28th
PROJ PTS
30.7
QB RNK
2nd
YTD Stats
PAYDS
5048
RUYDS
329
TD
44
INT
12
FPTS/G
30.1
The Chiefs love records, and both Mahomes and Travis Kelce have extravagant numbers to chase in Week 18. The Chiefs starters should play for as long as this game is competitive and based on the way Jarrett Stidham played against San Francisco, that could be the entire game. Mahomes has topped 400 yards twice against the Raiders in his career.
Contrarian DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Mike White QB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #5
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
White was a major disappointment last week and has probably lost his chance to start in 2023. But I wouldn't rule out a bounce back in Week 18 against a despondent Dolphins defense. The Dolphins have given up the 27th-most net passing yards and the seventh-fewest rushing yards, so another 40-pass outing is likely for White.
Heath's projections