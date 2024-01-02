christian-mccaffrey-49ers-usatsi.jpg
If you are playing Fantasy Football in Week 18, I have waiver adds below if you need them. If you're playing DFS, there is advice for that as well. But, to be honest, I am ready to start thinking about the 2024 Fantasy Football season. At least part of that is because Jamey Eisenberg is compiling our top 12 at each position for 2024. And running back is going to be a trip. 

Christian McCaffrey is going to be No. 1 next year and after that, I have no idea what the consensus will look like. Raheem Mostert currently ranks No. 2 in total Fantasy points, but he'll turn 32 before the NFL Draft. As awesome as he's been, he doesn't crack my way-too-early top-12 at the position. Kyren Williams has been the clear No. 2 in terms of FPPG, but I'm not sure he has the pedigree to get the No. 2 spot based strictly on that. 

While I do think Williams is in contention, there are at least six other young backs I expect him to be right there with him. Breece Hall (assuming Aaron Rodgers is 100%), Travis Etienne, De'Von Achane, Jonathan Taylor, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Bijan Robinson (especially if they have a new head coach and QB). None of those backs will be over 25 when next season starts, which is quite the change from how we entered 2023. 

The changing of the guard has happened at running back, at least once you get past McCaffrey.

You can find more in my weekly projections over at SportsLine. Now let's get to the rest of the Week 18 RB Preview:

Who's Out
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 17 at this time. Here's what it means:

Kyren Williams RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #23
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
We expect the Rams to rest their starters. Royce Freeman and Darrell Henderson should lead the backfield.
Isiah Pacheco RB
KC Kansas City • #10
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
We expect the Chiefs to rest their starters, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Lamical Perine should lead the backfield.
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
We expect the Ravens to rest their starters. Melvin Gordon should lead the backfield.
Christian McCaffrey RB
SF San Francisco • #23
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
We expect the 49ers to rest their starters. Jordan Mason should lead the backfield.
Jerome Ford RB
CLE Cleveland • #34
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
We expect the Browns to rest their starters. Pierre Strong should lead the backfield.
Numbers to know
  • 128 -- Derrick Henry is from the Jacksonville area and has terrorized the Jaguars with at least 128 total yards in four of his last five games against them. 
  • 115 -- Austin Ekeler needs 115 total yards in Week 18 to earn a $100,000 bonus.
  • 85 -- Jahmyr Gibbs needs 85 rushing yards to reach 1,000 yards for the season. His teammate David Montgomery needs 25 yards to hit the same mark.
  • 6.4 -- Mercury Morris holds the single-season running back record for yards per carry in the Super Bowl era at 6.4. De'Von Achane is currently averaging 8.0 YPC and needs 14 carries in Week 18 to qualify.
Matchups that matter
Matchups that Matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
Rachaad White RB
TB Tampa Bay • #1
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CAR TB -5.5 O/U 37.5
OPP VS RB
19th
PROJ PTS
17.4
RB RNK
2nd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
915
REC
60
REYDS
531
TD
9
FPTS/G
15.9
Ty Chandler RB
MIN Minnesota • #32
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DET DET -3 O/U 45.5
OPP VS RB
22nd
PROJ PTS
9.8
RB RNK
28th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
392
REC
19
REYDS
139
TD
3
FPTS/G
5.6
Zamir White RB
LV Las Vegas • #35
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DEN LV -2.5 O/U 38
OPP VS RB
9th
PROJ PTS
14.4
RB RNK
11th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
339
REC
14
REYDS
89
TD
1
FPTS/G
3.8
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 18 Adds (RB Preview)
Jordan Mason RB
SF San Francisco • #24
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LAR SF -3 O/U 42.5
OPP VS RB
29th
RB RNK
29th
ROSTERED
9%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
170
REC
2
REYDS
19
TD
3
FPTS/G
2.4
If both Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell are out Jordan Mason could be looking at a monster workload. Mason has been extremely efficient in his career, averaging 5.5 yards per carry, and you shouldn't have to worry about the Rams great run defense because we're expecting them to rest their starters as well.
Melvin Gordon RB
BAL Baltimore • #33
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PIT PIT -3.5 O/U 36.5
OPP VS RB
1st
RB RNK
32nd
ROSTERED
2%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
63
REC
3
REYDS
46
TD
1
FPTS/G
6.6
Gordon is another third-string running back who should be thrust into action with the Ravens expected to rest Gus Edwards. This week a big projected workload is about all it takes to be a starting Fantasy running back, but the Steelers have given up some big games to backs this season as well.
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
Zach Charbonnet RB
SEA Seattle • #26
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ARI SEA -3 O/U 47.5
OPP VS RB
32nd
PROJ PTS
11.3
RB RNK
12th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
430
REC
31
REYDS
181
TD
1
FPTS/G
6.6
We're expecting Ken Walker to miss Week 18 which leaves Charbonnet in line for 20 touches against a Cardinals defense that has surrendered the most FPPG to running backs this season. Charbonnet saw at least 18 touches in three games earlier this year and averaged 13.9 PPR Fantasy points. While that isn't a great mark, those games were against the Cowboys, 49ers, and Rams.
Contrarian DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
Bijan Robinson RB
ATL Atlanta • #7
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NO NO -3 O/U 42.5
OPP VS RB
28th
PROJ PTS
14.2
RB RNK
8th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
948
REC
51
REYDS
384
TD
7
FPTS/G
13.8
Robinson's price is down to $6,900 and I love betting on talent like this at a discount. He has run well the past two weeks, he just hasn't gotten into the end zone. His role in the passing game combined with his big play ability make him a threat to be the top running back on the slate any given week.
