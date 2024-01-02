If you are playing Fantasy Football in Week 18, I have waiver adds below if you need them. If you're playing DFS, there is advice for that as well. But, to be honest, I am ready to start thinking about the 2024 Fantasy Football season. At least part of that is because Jamey Eisenberg is compiling our top 12 at each position for 2024. And running back is going to be a trip.
Christian McCaffrey is going to be No. 1 next year and after that, I have no idea what the consensus will look like. Raheem Mostert currently ranks No. 2 in total Fantasy points, but he'll turn 32 before the NFL Draft. As awesome as he's been, he doesn't crack my way-too-early top-12 at the position. Kyren Williams has been the clear No. 2 in terms of FPPG, but I'm not sure he has the pedigree to get the No. 2 spot based strictly on that.
While I do think Williams is in contention, there are at least six other young backs I expect him to be right there with him. Breece Hall (assuming Aaron Rodgers is 100%), Travis Etienne, De'Von Achane, Jonathan Taylor, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Bijan Robinson (especially if they have a new head coach and QB). None of those backs will be over 25 when next season starts, which is quite the change from how we entered 2023.
The changing of the guard has happened at running back, at least once you get past McCaffrey.
You can find more in my weekly projections over at SportsLine. Now let's get to the rest of the Week 18 RB Preview:
Week 17 RB Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 17 at this time. Here's what it means:
LAR L.A. Rams • #23
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
We expect the Rams to rest their starters. Royce Freeman and Darrell Henderson should lead the backfield.
KC Kansas City • #10
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
We expect the Chiefs to rest their starters, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Lamical Perine should lead the backfield.
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
We expect the Ravens to rest their starters. Melvin Gordon should lead the backfield.
SF San Francisco • #23
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
We expect the 49ers to rest their starters. Jordan Mason should lead the backfield.
Jerome Ford RB
CLE Cleveland • #34
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
We expect the Browns to rest their starters. Pierre Strong should lead the backfield.
Numbers to know
- 128 -- Derrick Henry is from the Jacksonville area and has terrorized the Jaguars with at least 128 total yards in four of his last five games against them.
- 115 -- Austin Ekeler needs 115 total yards in Week 18 to earn a $100,000 bonus.
- 85 -- Jahmyr Gibbs needs 85 rushing yards to reach 1,000 yards for the season. His teammate David Montgomery needs 25 yards to hit the same mark.
- 6.4 -- Mercury Morris holds the single-season running back record for yards per carry in the Super Bowl era at 6.4. De'Von Achane is currently averaging 8.0 YPC and needs 14 carries in Week 18 to qualify.
Matchups that matter
TB Tampa Bay • #1
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ty Chandler RB
MIN Minnesota • #32
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Zamir White RB
LV Las Vegas • #35
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
Jordan Mason RB
SF San Francisco • #24
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
If both Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell are out Jordan Mason could be looking at a monster workload. Mason has been extremely efficient in his career, averaging 5.5 yards per carry, and you shouldn't have to worry about the Rams great run defense because we're expecting them to rest their starters as well.
BAL Baltimore • #33
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Gordon is another third-string running back who should be thrust into action with the Ravens expected to rest Gus Edwards. This week a big projected workload is about all it takes to be a starting Fantasy running back, but the Steelers have given up some big games to backs this season as well.
DFS Plays
SEA Seattle • #26
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
We're expecting Ken Walker to miss Week 18 which leaves Charbonnet in line for 20 touches against a Cardinals defense that has surrendered the most FPPG to running backs this season. Charbonnet saw at least 18 touches in three games earlier this year and averaged 13.9 PPR Fantasy points. While that isn't a great mark, those games were against the Cowboys, 49ers, and Rams.
ATL Atlanta • #7
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Robinson's price is down to $6,900 and I love betting on talent like this at a discount. He has run well the past two weeks, he just hasn't gotten into the end zone. His role in the passing game combined with his big play ability make him a threat to be the top running back on the slate any given week.
Heath's Projections
My full set of Week 18 Fantasy Football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 18. Projected stats for all starting quarterbacks are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.