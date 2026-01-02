Fantasy Football Week 18 Sleepers: Jordan Mason headlines favorable matchup vs. Packers
Under-the-radar players who could give your lineup an edge in Week 18
Aaron Jones (hip) is out for Week 18 against Green Bay, which makes Jordan Mason one of my favorite sleepers. He's worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues.
I also like J.J. McCarthy as a sleeper quarterback, and Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison also have the chance to play well. The Packers are expected to rest starters in this matchup since they are locked into the No. 7 seed for the playoffs, so this should be a good week for Minnesota's offense.
Mason started four games for Jones earlier this season from Weeks 3-7, and Mason averaged 14.5 PPR points over that span, with four touchdowns. He took a backseat to Jones from Week 8 on, but Mason should do well in Week 18.
The Packers have struggled against running backs in their past nine games, and eight guys have scored at least 12.3 PPR points over that span, with 10 touchdowns. While we don't know who will rest for Green Bay, this is clearly a depleted defense with nothing to play for.
That also bodes well for McCarthy, who missed Week 17 with a hand injury. Prior to getting hurt in Week 16 at the Giants, McCarthy had scored at least 26.4 Fantasy points in consecutive games against Washington and Dallas.
Two of the past three quarterbacks against the Packers have scored at least 25 Fantasy points, and I like McCarthy as a low-end starter in deeper leagues. Hopefully, McCarthy will do well connecting with Jefferson and Addison.
Jefferson has been among the biggest Fantasy busts this season, and he only has one game with double digits in PPR in his past six outings. He also hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 9.
But he's 53 yards away from 1,000 for the sixth year in a row, and I'm sure the Vikings will make sure he gets that milestone. And, hopefully, he can find the end zone for just the third time all season.
Addison had no catches on one target in Week 17 against Detroit, but he scored a touchdown on a 65-yard run. He's tougher to trust than Jefferson, but I'm willing to gamble on Addison as a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 18, given the matchup with Green Bay.
ARI Arizona • #7
Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Brissett didn't have a great game in Week 17 at Cincinnati, but he threw a late touchdown to Trey McBride to finish with 20.5 Fantasy points. He's now reached that total in 10 of 11 starts for the Cardinals, including Week 14 against the Rams when he scored 23.1 points. We don't know if the Rams will rest starters on defense since their playoff fate could be decided after Saturday's game between San Francisco and Seattle, so Brissett might have an easier matchup than expected. But four of the past five quarterbacks against the Rams have scored at least 23.1 Fantasy points, and Brissett is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 18.
Sam Darnold QB
SEA Seattle • #14
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Darnold had a miserable game against San Francisco in Week 1 with 5.4 Fantasy points, but the 49ers defense was healthy then. This defense hasn't stopped many passing attacks lately, and the past three opposing quarterbacks against San Francisco (Cam Ward, Philip Rivers, and Caleb Williams) have each scored at least 19 Fantasy points. Darnold has scored at least 21.7 Fantasy points in three of his past six games, and he's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 18.
C.J. Stroud QB
HOU Houston • #7
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Stroud is worth using as a low-end starter in Week 18 against the Colts, who will be without cornerback Sauce Gardner (calf). Stroud has scored 17.8 Fantasy points or less in four of his past five games, including just 9.1 points at Indianapolis in Week 13. But in five healthy games at home this season, Stroud is averaging 21.6 Fantasy points per game. And the Colts have allowed three of the past four quarterbacks to score at least 23.1 Fantasy points, including two in a row.
Bryce Young QB
CAR Carolina • #9
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Young is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 18 against Tampa Bay. Eight quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 19.8 Fantasy points against the Buccaneers, including Young in Week 16 with 21.6 points. He should rebound from his miserable performance in Week 17 against Seattle with 54 passing yards, no touchdowns, and an interception, and he ran for 27 yards and a touchdown for 8.9 Fantasy points. There's always the chance the run game for Carolina is dominant, which means Young won't do much. But I would trust Young in deeper formats given the track record of quarterbacks against Tampa Bay prior to Week 18.
NE New England • #38
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
I like TreVeyon Henderson as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues in Week 18 against Miami, but Stevenson is also worth using as a starter. He has at least 17.8 PPR points in each of his past two games, and he scored 21.2 PPR points against the Dolphins in Week 2 with 11 carries for 54 yards and five catches for 88 yards on five targets. Stevenson has also scored at least 15 PPR points in three of his past five meetings with Miami, and the Dolphins have allowed three running backs to score at least 12.1 PPR points in their past three games.
SEA Seattle • #26
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Charbonnet had a dominant game in Week 17 at Carolina with 18 carries for 110 yards and two touchdowns and two catches for 12 yards on two targets, and he has now scored at least 17.4 PPR points in each of his past two outings against the Rams and Panthers. He also scored six touchdowns in the last eight games, with 426 rushing yards over that span, and he's averaging 4.9 yards per carry. And Charbonnet scored 10.7 PPR points against San Francisco in Week 1 with 12 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown, and the 49ers have allowed a running back to score a touchdown in three games in a row. I like Charbonnet as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues in Week 18, and Kenneth Walker III is worth using as a flex.
Ray Davis RB
BUF Buffalo • #22
Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I'm not expecting James Cook to play the majority of the game in Week 18 against the Jets, which should give Davis the chance for an increased workload in a great matchup. The Jets have allowed eight running backs to score at least 13.5 PPR points in their past seven games, and Davis could be a star. He had three games with double digits in carries in 2024, and he scored at least 13.7 PPR points in all of them. We'll see what Buffalo decides to do with Cook, but Davis could be a solid replacement option in Week 18.
MIA Miami • #5
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
De'Von Achane (shoulder) is not expected to play in Week 18 at New England, and that makes Wright a flex option in all leagues. Achane left Week 14 at the Jets with a rib injury, and Wright filled in with 24 carries for 107 yards and a touchdown. He also has 14 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown, and one catch for 18 yards on two targets in a reserve role in his past two games against Cincinnati and Tampa Bay. The Patriots have allowed a running back to score at least 15 PPR points in five games in a row, with seven total touchdowns over that span, and Wright has plenty of upside if Achane is out.
CHI Chicago • #25
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
I like D'Andre Swift as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, but Monangai is worth using as a flex. He hasn't scored a touchdown in four games in a row, so he's due, and the Lions have allowed seven rushing touchdowns and eight total scores to running backs in the past five games. Monangai has at least 11 total touches in seven games in a row, including consecutive outings with three catches, and he should be a nice complement to Swift in this matchup at home.
Tank Bigsby RB
PHI Philadelphia • #37
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Saquon Barkley will either be out or not play much in Week 18 against Washington to rest for the playoffs, which should give Bigsby the chance for an increased workload. While other backups will be playing for the Eagles as well, this is a great matchup for Bigsby against the Commanders, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Six running backs in the past five games have scored at least 10.3 PPR points against Washington with eight total touchdowns, and I like Bigsby as a potential flex option in all leagues.
WAS Washington • #22
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
The good news for Croskey-Merritt is that the Eagles are expected to rest starters in Week 18, and he was able to overcome an illness this week to make sure he's playing in this game. The bad news is that it appears Chris Rodriguez Jr. will also play after missing Week 17 against Dallas with an illness. We'll see how the Commanders use both running backs, but Croskey-Merritt is hot right now with four touchdowns in his past three games. And in two of those games, he had at least 11 carries and ran for at least 96 yards. He hasn't caught a pass since Week 11, so he'll likely need a hefty workload or a touchdown to boost his Fantasy value. But given the circumstances with Philadelphia's defense and his recent level of play, Croskey-Merritt is worth using as a flex in the majority of leagues.
CLE Cleveland • #22
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Sampson didn't have the game I was hoping for in Week 17 against Pittsburgh in the first outing without Quinshon Judkins (ankle), but I expect Sampson to improve in Week 18 at Cincinnati. Against the Steelers, Sampson led the Browns with 11 carries for 27 yards and three catches for no yards on three targets. That was his first game back from a two-game absence with a hand injury, and he should be more involved in the passing game against the Bengals. In Week 1 against Cincinnati, Sampson had 12 carries for 29 yards and eight catches for 64 yards on eight targets. I like Sampson as a flex option, especially in PPR.
SF San Francisco • #1
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I hope Pearsall will play in Week 18 against Seattle, and he was healthy in Week 17 against Chicago. He finished the Bears game with five catches for 85 yards on eight targets, and he has now scored at least 13.5 PPR points in each of his past two outings. He also had four catches for 108 yards on seven targets in Week 1 at Seattle, and I would use Pearsall as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. I also like Jauan Jennings as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver, and he has scored a touchdown in five games in a row and in seven of his past eight outings.
Chris Godwin WR
TB Tampa Bay • #14
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Godwin was great in Week 17 at Miami with seven catches for 108 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, and he has now scored at least 14 PPR points in two of his past three games. He struggled in Week 16 at Carolina with five catches for 30 yards on six targets, but Godwin is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues in this matchup. The Panthers have allowed six receivers to score at least 13.2 PPR points in their past five games, including Mike Evans in Week 16. And Evans has a great history against Carolina with 41 catches for 637 yards and eight touchdowns in his past six games against the Panthers. I'd also consider Jalen McMillan as a sleeper since he just had seven catches for 114 yards on nine targets against the Dolphins. The only receiver I would like to avoid is Emeka Egbuka, who has averaged 8.3 PPR points per game over his final 11 outings, including just one catch for 40 yards on two targets against Carolina in Week 16.
Deebo Samuel WR
WAS Washington • #1
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Samuel had a solid game in Week 17 against Dallas with two catches for 68 yards on four targets and two carries for 25 yards. That was an easy matchup against the Cowboys, but he also might have an easy matchup in Week 18 at the Eagles. Philadelphia is expected to rest several starters on defense, and Samuel is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He has the chance for $450,000 with 93 receiving yards to reach 800 and $250,000 with two more touchdowns to reach eight. I also like Terry McLaurin as a low-end No. 2 receiver with Philadelphia resting players in Week 18.
HOU Houston • #81
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Higgins had five catches for 65 yards on five targets in Week 13 at Indianapolis, and the Texans should lean on him again in the rematch in Week 18. Nico Collins will likely see a lot of Sauce Gardner in this game, and Higgins might be the best receiver for C.J. Stroud if Collins isn't open. The Colts have allowed nine receivers to score at least 11.5 PPR points in their past five games, and Higgins should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues in Week 18.
JAC Jacksonville • #7
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Thomas struggled in the past two games against Denver and Indianapolis, with six catches for 57 yards and no touchdowns on 10 targets, and he dealt with tough coverage in those matchups from Patrick Surtain II and Sauce Gardner. Thomas faces the Titans in Week 18, and Tennessee is No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. I like Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers better than Thomas, but he's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Prior to Week 16, Thomas had consecutive games against the Colts and Jets where he combined for seven catches for 153 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets, and he should get back to that level of production against the Titans.
NO New Orleans • #81
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Saints are not only without Chris Olave (illness) in Week 18 at Atlanta, but Mason Tipton (groin) joined Devaughn Vele (shoulder) on injured reserve as well. That makes Austin and Dante Pettis the top two receivers for Tyler Shough against the Falcons. I like Austin the most, and he just had four catches for 52 yards and a touchdown on five targets in Week 17 at Tennessee. Pettis had three catches for 53 yards on four targets against the Titans, and both should be considered No. 3 Fantasy receivers in deeper leagues against Atlanta.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #18
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Wan'Dale Robinson (ribs) is out in Week 18 against Dallas, and Slayton should take on a bigger role for the Giants. He scored single digits in PPR in four of his past five games, but this is a great matchup to use Slayton as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. The Cowboys are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and nine guys in the past five games have scored at least 11.3 PPR points against this defense. Slayton should be the top target for Jaxson Dart in this game.
Hunter Henry TE
NE New England • #85
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Henry is worth using as a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues in Week 19 against Miami. He has scored at least 11.3 PPR points in four of his past five games, with three touchdowns over that span, and the Dolphins have allowed three tight ends in their past four games to score at least 10.1 PPR points.
HOU Houston • #86
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Schultz struggled in Week 17 at the Chargers with 4.9 PPR points, but he scored at least 12.5 PPR points in three of his past five games. He played well against the Colts in Week 13 with seven catches for 55 yards on eight targets, and he should have another solid outing in the rematch in Week 18. Two tight ends in the past five games against Indianapolis have scored at least 12.5 PPR points, and Schultz should be considered a top-10 Fantasy tight end in this matchup.
JAC Jacksonville • #85
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Strange is worth using as a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues in Week 18 against the Titans, and he had three catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on four targets against Tennessee in Week 13. He has now scored at least 13.5 PPR points in three of his past six games, and the Titans are struggling against tight ends of late. Six tight ends have scored at least 11.1 PPR points against Tennessee in the past eight games, with four touchdowns over that span, and Strange should continue to be a go-to target for Trevor Lawrence in Week 18.
TEN Tennessee • #85
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Gunnar Helm (toe) is out for Week 18 at Jacksonville, which is a boost for Okonkwo, who is playing well coming into this matchup. He has nine catches for 99 yards and two touchdowns on 15 targets in his past two games against Kansas City and New Orleans, and he scored at least 14.5 PPR points in each outing. Okonkwo had four catches for 29 yards on five targets in Week 13 against the Jaguars, and Jacksonville has allowed eight tight ends to score at least 10.1 PPR points this season.
PIT Pittsburgh • #88
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The Steelers are without DK Metcalf (suspended) and Darnell Washington (arm) in Week 18 against Baltimore, and someone will have to step up for Aaron Rodgers in this game. That puts Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith in a big spot for the Steelers, and both are worth using as low-end starters in deeper leagues. In Week 17 at Cleveland, with Metcalf out, Freiermuth had three catches for 63 yards on five targets, and Smith had five catches for 18 yards on five targets. I like Freiermuth better than Smith, but both should be top targets for Rodgers against the Ravens.
Greg Dulcich TE
MIA Miami • #85
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Darren Waller (groin) is out for Week 18 at New England, and Dulcich is worth a look as a starter in deeper leagues. In two starts with Quinn Ewers, Dulcich has eight catches for 104 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he scored 16.1 PPR points in Week 17 against Tampa Bay. The Patriots have only allowed one tight end to score double digits in PPR since Week 10, but Ewers should continue to lean on Dulcich in this matchup with Waller out.
Defense/Special Teams
Kicker
- Eddy Pineiro (vs. SEA)
- Wil Lutz (vs. LAC)
- Cairo Santos (vs. DET)