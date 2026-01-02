Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA NE -11.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 21st RB RNK 14th ROSTERED 91% YTD Stats RUYDS 472 REC 30 REYDS 323 TD 6 FPTS/G 11 I like TreVeyon Henderson as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues in Week 18 against Miami, but Stevenson is also worth using as a starter. He has at least 17.8 PPR points in each of his past two games, and he scored 21.2 PPR points against the Dolphins in Week 2 with 11 carries for 54 yards and five catches for 88 yards on five targets. Stevenson has also scored at least 15 PPR points in three of his past five meetings with Miami, and the Dolphins have allowed three running backs to score at least 12.1 PPR points in their past three games.

Zach Charbonnet RB SEA Seattle • #26

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SEA -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 20th RB RNK 18th ROSTERED 93% YTD Stats RUYDS 656 REC 17 REYDS 121 TD 11 FPTS/G 10.8 Charbonnet had a dominant game in Week 17 at Carolina with 18 carries for 110 yards and two touchdowns and two catches for 12 yards on two targets, and he has now scored at least 17.4 PPR points in each of his past two outings against the Rams and Panthers. He also scored six touchdowns in the last eight games, with 426 rushing yards over that span, and he's averaging 4.9 yards per carry. And Charbonnet scored 10.7 PPR points against San Francisco in Week 1 with 12 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown, and the 49ers have allowed a running back to score a touchdown in three games in a row. I like Charbonnet as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues in Week 18, and Kenneth Walker III is worth using as a flex.

Ray Davis RB BUF Buffalo • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ BUF -7.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS RB 30th RB RNK 44th ROSTERED 14% YTD Stats RUYDS 124 REC 8 REYDS 63 TD 1 FPTS/G 2.1 I'm not expecting James Cook to play the majority of the game in Week 18 against the Jets, which should give Davis the chance for an increased workload in a great matchup. The Jets have allowed eight running backs to score at least 13.5 PPR points in their past seven games, and Davis could be a star. He had three games with double digits in carries in 2024, and he scored at least 13.7 PPR points in all of them. We'll see what Buffalo decides to do with Cook, but Davis could be a solid replacement option in Week 18.

Jaylen Wright RB MIA Miami • #5

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -11.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 7th RB RNK 37th ROSTERED 21% YTD Stats RUYDS 265 REC 3 REYDS 27 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.9 De'Von Achane (shoulder) is not expected to play in Week 18 at New England, and that makes Wright a flex option in all leagues. Achane left Week 14 at the Jets with a rib injury, and Wright filled in with 24 carries for 107 yards and a touchdown. He also has 14 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown, and one catch for 18 yards on two targets in a reserve role in his past two games against Cincinnati and Tampa Bay. The Patriots have allowed a running back to score at least 15 PPR points in five games in a row, with seven total touchdowns over that span, and Wright has plenty of upside if Achane is out.

Kyle Monangai RB CHI Chicago • #25

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET CHI -3 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 8th RB RNK 24th ROSTERED 87% YTD Stats RUYDS 769 REC 17 REYDS 149 TD 5 FPTS/G 8.8 I like D'Andre Swift as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, but Monangai is worth using as a flex. He hasn't scored a touchdown in four games in a row, so he's due, and the Lions have allowed seven rushing touchdowns and eight total scores to running backs in the past five games. Monangai has at least 11 total touches in seven games in a row, including consecutive outings with three catches, and he should be a nice complement to Swift in this matchup at home.

Tank Bigsby RB PHI Philadelphia • #37

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS PHI -4 O/U 39 OPP VS RB 28th RB RNK 28th ROSTERED 22% YTD Stats RUYDS 281 REC 2 REYDS 1 TD 1 FPTS/G 2.3 Saquon Barkley will either be out or not play much in Week 18 against Washington to rest for the playoffs, which should give Bigsby the chance for an increased workload. While other backups will be playing for the Eagles as well, this is a great matchup for Bigsby against the Commanders, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Six running backs in the past five games have scored at least 10.3 PPR points against Washington with eight total touchdowns, and I like Bigsby as a potential flex option in all leagues.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB WAS Washington • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -4 O/U 39 OPP VS RB 22nd RB RNK 25th ROSTERED 64% YTD Stats RUYDS 776 REC 9 REYDS 68 TD 8 FPTS/G 8.6 The good news for Croskey-Merritt is that the Eagles are expected to rest starters in Week 18, and he was able to overcome an illness this week to make sure he's playing in this game. The bad news is that it appears Chris Rodriguez Jr. will also play after missing Week 17 against Dallas with an illness. We'll see how the Commanders use both running backs, but Croskey-Merritt is hot right now with four touchdowns in his past three games. And in two of those games, he had at least 11 carries and ran for at least 96 yards. He hasn't caught a pass since Week 11, so he'll likely need a hefty workload or a touchdown to boost his Fantasy value. But given the circumstances with Philadelphia's defense and his recent level of play, Croskey-Merritt is worth using as a flex in the majority of leagues.