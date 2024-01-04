Week 18 is always tricky with the upcoming NFL postseason, but thankfully several teams have already let us know their intentions for the final week of the regular season. That's helpful for those of you playing in your Fantasy championship game this week.

The Rams already ruled out Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams and Cooper Kupp at San Francisco, with Carson Wentz starting at quarterback. In that same game, the 49ers plan to start Sam Darnold and sit Brock Purdy, and Christian McCaffrey (calf) has already been ruled out.

The Ravens are planning to start Tyler Huntley at quarterback and rest Lamar Jackson against Pittsburgh. The Browns are starting Jeff Driskel and sitting Joe Flacco at Cincinnati. And the Chiefs are starting Blaine Gabbert and resting Patrick Mahomes at the Chargers.

We could see other stars on the Rams, 49ers, Ravens, Browns and Chiefs sit in Week 18, and that's why we always recommend playing your championship game in Week 17. But if your final game is this week then we have you covered with our usual starts, sits and sleepers.

It's tough to field your best lineup with all the potential stars who might not play. But hopefully you'll find the right replacement options to come out victorious in your championship round.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 20.5 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 1537 RUYDS 211 TD 12 INT 5 FPTS/G 20.9

On Tuesday, Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said Kyler Murray is Arizona's "franchise quarterback." He's earned it with his play since coming back from a torn ACL in Week 10, and he's been solid for Fantasy managers. That should continue in Week 18 against Seattle, and he's my Start of the Week.

Murray has scored at least 22.4 Fantasy points in four of seven starts this season, including two in a row against Chicago and Philadelphia. He's been great with a revamped receiving corps -- Marquise Brown (heel) has been hurt since Week 13 and is currently on injured reserve -- while learning a new offense on the fly.

Murray has shown no setback with his knee injury and rushed for at least 32 yards in four of seven games, with three rushing touchdowns. And it's great to have him back playing at a high level.

This week, Murray is facing a Seattle defense that has allowed three of the past five quarterbacks to score at least 21.9 Fantasy points. And Murray has scored at least 23 Fantasy points in three of his past five meetings with the Seahawks, while averaging 24.9 Fantasy points per game over that span.

I'm excited to see Murray close the season on a high note with another quality outing against Seattle. And he should enter the 2024 campaign as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback once again now that he's healthy.

We'll see what the Cardinals do to enhance their roster this offseason. But we now know that Murray is Arizona's franchise quarterback, which is something that he's earned with his play this year.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -3 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 19.5 QB RNK 4th YTD Stats PAYDS 2414 RUYDS 630 TD 20 INT 9 FPTS/G 21.1 Fields has made things tough on the Bears front office since Chicago owns the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. He's played great down the stretch -- in Fantasy and reality -- and earned the right to be the Bears quarterback in 2024. He's scored at least 26.5 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, including two in a row, and he should have another standout performance in Week 18 against the Packers. Two of the past three quarterbacks against Green Bay have scored at least 26.2 Fantasy points, and Fields should follow suit. He's got top-five upside in Week 18. C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND HOU -1 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 18.6 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 3844 RUYDS 147 TD 24 INT 5 FPTS/G 21.2 Stroud's first 20-point Fantasy outing of his career came against Indianapolis in Week 2 when he scored 25.5 points. He passed for 384 yards and two touchdowns that day, and hopefully he can have a repeat performance in Week 18. The Colts just allowed Aidan O'Connell to score 24.3 Fantasy points in Week 17, and that's now two quarterbacks in the past four weeks to reach at least that total. Stroud hasn't been great on the road this season, but he did score 21 Fantasy points in his last complete away game at Cincinnati in Week 10. This game has huge playoff implications for both teams, and I expect Stroud to have a strong game to likely lock up the rookie of the year award.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Derek Carr QB NO New Orleans • #4

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL NO -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 27th PROJ PTS 17.1 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 3614 RUYDS 34 TD 21 INT 8 FPTS/G 16 Carr is playing his best football of the season coming into Week 18 with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions in his past four games while completing 73 percent of his passes. He's also scored at least 19.6 Fantasy points in three games in a row, and the Saints are still alive for the NFC South title or a Wild Card spot. Carr only scored 10.9 Fantasy points at Atlanta in Week 12 with no touchdowns and an interception, but he passed for 304 yards. Two of the past four quarterbacks against the Falcons have scored at least 24.1 Fantasy points, and Carr should have another strong performance in Week 18. Tyrod Taylor QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #2

Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -5 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 14.2 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 1044 RUYDS 159 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 7.7 The last two games that Taylor started and finished he scored at least 20.8 Fantasy points. He reached that total in Week 17 against the Rams, and he had 11.4 Fantasy points in the second half against the Eagles in Week 16 when he replaced Tommy DeVito. He should give you production with his legs -- he's run for at least 21 yards in each of his past five significant appearances -- and Philadelphia is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. I like Taylor as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI SEA -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 20.8 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 3435 RUYDS 127 TD 19 INT 9 FPTS/G 17.4 Smith only scored 17.8 Fantasy points against Arizona in Week 7, but I expect him to do better in the rematch. He's scored at least 21.3 Fantasy points in two of his past three games, with both of them on the road, and the Seahawks need to win this game to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Cardinals have also allowed three quarterbacks in a row to score at least 25.2 Fantasy points, and Smith should have the chance for a standout season finale on the road.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 17.3 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 4451 RUYDS 67 TD 28 INT 12 FPTS/G 19.9 Tagovailoa has scored 18.9 Fantasy points or less in four games in a row, and now he's dealing with a shoulder injury coming into Week 18. His offensive line is a mess, Jaylen Waddle (ankle) is banged up and Tagovailoa only scored 15.9 Fantasy points at Buffalo in Week 4. He only has one game with at least 20 Fantasy points against the Bills in six career meetings, and Buffalo has held four quarterbacks in a row to 17.1 Fantasy points or less, including Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott over that span. I don't have high expectations for Tagovailoa in Week 18. Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN JAC -5.5 O/U 40 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 19.9 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 3736 RUYDS 329 TD 23 INT 12 FPTS/G 18.9 Lawrence is expected to play in Week 18 after missing Week 17 against Carolina with a shoulder injury. I'm concerned about him being at 100 percent, and he could struggle once again. He's scored 16.7 Fantasy points or less in each of his past two outings against Baltimore in Week 15 and Tampa Bay in Week 16. The Titans have also allowed just one quarterback to score more than 14.9 Fantasy points in their past four games, and Tennessee would love to play spoiler in this game to knock Jacksonville out of the playoffs. Now, Lawrence did score 36.2 Fantasy points against the Titans in Week 11, but I'm worried about his shoulder injury in the rematch. Sam Howell QB WAS Washington • #14

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -13 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 15.9 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 3793 RUYDS 264 TD 25 INT 19 FPTS/G 18.1 Howell will start again for the Commanders in Week 18, but I'm not sure he's even a good starting option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Howell hasn't scored 20 Fantasy points in a game since Week 11, and he's combined for 17.2 Fantasy points in his past three outings against the Rams, Jets and 49ers. He was benched in two of those games, and this has been a disastrous finish for the second-year quarterback. He scored 17.3 Fantasy points at Dallas in Week 12 when he passed for 300 yards, no touchdowns and one interception and ran for 13 yards and a touchdown, and this Cowboys defense has been tough on opposing quarterbacks all season. In their past four games, Dallas has limited Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, Tua Tagovailoa and Jared Goff to 17.9 Fantasy points or less in each outing.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Zamir White RB LV Las Vegas • #35

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN LV -2.5 O/U 38 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 14.4 RB RNK 11th YTD Stats RUYDS 339 REC 14 REYDS 89 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.8 I hope the Raiders give White one more start in Week 18, and he could be their running back of the future if Josh Jacobs leaves this offseason as a free agent. Jacobs has missed the past three games with a quadriceps injury, and White has scored at least 14.5 PPR points in each outing against the Chargers, Chiefs and Colts. In two of those games he has at least three catches, and he also has two outings with more than 100 total yards. This week, he's facing a Broncos defense that is No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and three of the past four running backs against Denver have scored at least 21 PPR points. White has top-10 upside in Week 18. Tony Pollard RB DAL Dallas • #20

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS DAL -13 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 13.7 RB RNK 9th YTD Stats RUYDS 935 REC 53 REYDS 295 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.9 Pollard has been arguably the biggest Fantasy bust this season, and he comes into Week 18 with three games in a row scoring 7.7 PPR points or less. But he'll reward you this week at Washington, and he had his best game of the season against the Commanders in Week 12 with 22.3 PPR points. In that game, Pollard had 13 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown, along with six catches for 24 yards on six targets. Washington has allowed a running back to score at least 14 PPR points in six games in a row, including five over that span with at least 22 PPR points. Pollard should be a top-10 Fantasy running back this week. Aaron Jones RB GB Green Bay • #33

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI GB -3 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 14.1 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 545 REC 25 REYDS 203 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.6 Jones is on fire over the past two games with at least 120 rushing yards in each outing against Carolina and Minnesota. Over that span, he has 41 carries for 247 yards and two catches for 18 yards on four targets. I wish he had more work in the passing game or scored a touchdown, but he's scored at least 14 PPR points in each outing without finding the end zone, which is a great sign. He has a tough opponent in Week 18 against Chicago, but the Bears have allowed a running back to score at least 15.8 PPR points in three of their past four games. And six running backs have scored at least 11.5 PPR points over that span. Jones also has dominated Chicago in his career. In his past five meetings with the Bears, he has 51 carries for 310 yards and three touchdowns and 17 catches for 212 yards and four touchdowns. He's scored at least 21 PPR points against Chicago in four of his past five meetings, including Week 1 when he had 26.7 PPR points. Khalil Herbert RB CHI Chicago • #24

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -3 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 8.4 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 583 REC 18 REYDS 121 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.7 It's worked out well for the Bears and Fantasy managers that Herbert has taken over as the No. 1 running back over the past two games, and he should remain in that role in Week 18 at Green Bay. In his past two outings against Arizona and Atlanta, Herbert has scored at least 19.1 PPR points in each game with 38 carries for 236 yards and two touchdowns and three catches for 14 yards on five targets over that span. He now has 12 games in his career with at least 13 total touches, and he's scored at least 15.7 PPR points in eight of them. He scored 11.4 PPR points against Green Bay in Week 1, and the Packers have allowed a running back to score at least 12.1 PPR points in five of their past six games, including three running backs with at least 21.3 PPR points during that time. Najee Harris RB PIT Pittsburgh • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL PIT -3.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 11.6 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 923 REC 24 REYDS 149 TD 7 FPTS/G 10.7 I've recommended Harris as a sleeper over the past two weeks, and he delivered in each outing against Cincinnati and Seattle with at least 13.8 PPR points in both contests. Over that span, Harris has combined for 46 carries for 200 yards and three touchdowns, although he doesn't have a target. The lack of work in the passing game is a concern (he hasn't caught a pass since Week 14), but he should run well again in Week 18 at Baltimore. The Ravens are expected to rest several starters on defense with the No. 1 seed in the AFC locked up, and Harris is worth trusting as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. Jaylen Warren is also worth using as a No. 2 running back, and he's scored at least 10.4 PPR points in three games in a row. Over that span, Warren has 14 catches on 16 targets, and it's been fun to watch the Steelers running backs work well in tandem down the stretch.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Zach Charbonnet RB SEA Seattle • #26

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI SEA -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 11.2 RB RNK 12th YTD Stats RUYDS 430 REC 31 REYDS 181 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.6 Kenneth Walker III (shoulder) couldn't finish the Week 17 loss against Pittsburgh, and Pete Carroll is upset with his run game overall, saying the "running game element ... has not been part of our team the way we would like it to be." Could we see more of Charbonnet in Week 18 at Arizona? It's a definite possibility, and Charbonnet would be a No. 2 running back in all leagues if Walker is out. The Cardinals are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and 16 running backs this season have scored at least 12.7 PPR points against Arizona, including four scoring at least 13.7 PPR points in the past five games. Charbonnet has three games this season with double digits in carries, and he scored at least 12.9 PPR points in two of them. He also just had five catches for 39 yards on five targets against the Steelers in Week 17. Devin Singletary RB HOU Houston • #26

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND HOU -1 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 10.8 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 835 REC 29 REYDS 191 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.7 Singletary had another quality outing in Week 17 against Tennessee with 16 carries for 80 yards and three catches for 6 yards on three targets, and he's now scored at least 11.6 PPR points in six of his past eight games. He should be considered a low-end No. 2 running back in Week 18 against the Colts, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs this season. A running back has scored at least 11.8 PPR points against Indianapolis in seven games in a row, with 10 running backs hitting that mark over that span. The Colts have only allowed five total touchdowns during that time, but seven running backs have gone over 100 total yards in those seven games. Jamaal Williams RB NO New Orleans • #30

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL NO -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 6.7 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 280 REC 15 REYDS 54 TD 0 FPTS/G 4 If Alvin Kamara (ankle) is out this week, then Williams could be looking at a big workload, which would make him a flex option in most leagues. Kamara left Week 17 at Tampa Bay, and Williams had 19 carries for 58 yards and four catches for 13 yards on four targets for 11.1 PPR points. You can expect similar production if Williams is the featured option against the Falcons, who have allowed four running backs to score at least 12.3 PPR points in their past four games. It's rather remarkable that Williams led the NFL with 17 rushing touchdowns in 2022 with Detroit but has yet to score any touchdowns with the Saints in 2023. Maybe he'll find the end zone for the first time in Week 18. Pierre Strong Jr. RB CLE Cleveland • #20

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -6 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 6.1 RB RNK 44th YTD Stats RUYDS 226 REC 5 REYDS 47 TD 1 FPTS/G 2.3 It would be a surprise if the Browns played Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt much, if at all, in Week 18 at Cincinnati. Cleveland is locked into the No. 5 seed in the AFC, and resting Ford and Hunt for the playoffs makes sense. In that scenario, Strong would be in a featured role in a great matchup against the Bengals. Cincinnati has allowed three running backs in a row to score at least 13.8 PPR points, and Strong is worth using as a flex option in all leagues if Ford and Hunt are out as expected. Jordan Mason RB SF San Francisco • #24

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR SF -3.5 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 7.9 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 170 REC 2 REYDS 19 TD 3 FPTS/G 2.4 There's a good chance Mason could be the lead running back for the 49ers in Week 18 against the Rams, and I would use him as a flex option in all leagues in that scenario. Christian McCaffrey (calf) has already been ruled out, and I'd be surprised if the 49ers played Elijah Mitchell much after he missed three of the past four games with a knee injury. Tyrion Davis-Price could be added off the practice squad to share touches with Mason, who has four games this season with at least four carries, and he scored a touchdown in three of them. This isn't an easy matchup against the Rams, but they also might be resting players in preparation for the postseason. Keep an eye on what develops before Sunday, but Mason has plenty of upside if Mitchell joins McCaffrey on the sidelines in Week 18. Now, if we find out that Mitchell will play in Week 18, I'll replace Mason with Mitchell in the column later in the week.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Brian Robinson Jr. RB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -13 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 11.6 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 708 REC 33 REYDS 358 TD 8 FPTS/G 13.4 The Cowboys run defense has suffered over the past three games with defensive lineman Johnathan Hankins (ankle) out, but Mike McCarthy expressed some optimism that Hankins could play in Week 18 at Washington. A running back has scored at least 12 PPR points in three games in a row against Dallas without Hankins. Prior to that, only five running backs had reached that total against the Cowboys in the first 12 games of the season, including Robinson in Week 12. He had 15 carries for 53 yards and two catches for 11 yards on three targets at Dallas, and I could see a similar stat line in the rematch. I would only use Robinson as a flex option in most leagues in Week 18. Javonte Williams RB DEN Denver • #33

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -2.5 O/U 38 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 10.3 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 742 REC 40 REYDS 185 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.7 Williams has scored 10.9 PPR points or less in six of his past seven games, including just 8.8 PPR points in Week 17 against the Chargers. He's shared playing time with Jaleel McLaughlin and Samaje Perine more in the past two games than he has since Week 6, and this isn't an easy matchup. In Week 1 against Las Vegas, Williams had 13 carries for 52 yards and four catches for 5 yards on six targets. Since Antonio Pierce took over as interim head coach, Breece Hall (10.5 PPR points), Raheem Mostert (10.3 PPR points) and Austin Ekeler (7.8 PPR points) have struggled against the Raiders, and Williams should be used as just a flex option at best in the majority of leagues for Week 18. Ty Chandler RB MIN Minnesota • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 9.8 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 392 REC 19 REYDS 139 TD 3 FPTS/G 5.6 Chandler had a huge game in Week 15 at Cincinnati with 24.7 PPR points, and Alexander Mattison was out for that contest with an ankle injury. Mattison has since returned, even in a limited role, but Chandler has struggled with a combined 17.1 PPR points against Detroit and Green Bay. He scored a touchdown against the Lions in Week 16, but he finished with eight carries for 17 yards and no catches at home. Detroit is No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Chandler should struggle again in the rematch. Only seven running backs have scored at least 10 PPR points against the Lions this season and none since Week 13.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Nico Collins WR HOU Houston • #12

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND HOU -1 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 16 WR RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 71 TAR 100 REYDS 1102 TD 7 FPTS/G 16.1 One of Collins' best games this season was in Week 2 against the Colts when he scored 27.6 PPR points with seven catches for 146 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. He's been much better at home this season (at least 12 PPR points in each game in Houston) than on the road (only one game with double digits in PPR points in Week 1 at Baltimore), but he also missed road outings at Cincinnati in Week 10 and at Tennessee in Week 15. Without Tank Dell (leg), C.J. Stroud will be locked in on Collins in this matchup with Indianapolis, and three receivers in the past five games against the Colts have scored at least 16.2 PPR points. Michael Pittman WR IND Indianapolis • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -1 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 15.7 WR RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 104 TAR 150 REYDS 1108 TD 4 FPTS/G 16.2 Pittman scored 13.6 PPR points at Houston in Week 2 when he caught eight passes for 56 yards on 12 targets. He's now scored at least 12 PPR points in each of his past three games against the Texans, with two touchdowns, and he should do well against them again in Week 18. Since Week 10, a span of eight games, 11 receivers have scored at least 12.4 PPR points against Houston, with five scoring at least 19.7 PPR points, and the Texans have allowed eight touchdowns to receivers over that span. DeAndre Hopkins WR TEN Tennessee • #10

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -5.5 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 11.9 WR RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 68 TAR 127 REYDS 1011 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.9 Hopkins had a solid game in Week 17 at Houston with seven catches for 72 yards on seven targets, and he's now scored at least 14.2 PPR points in four of his past seven games. That stretch started for him in Week 11 at Jacksonville when he had four catches for 59 yards and a touchdown on five targets for 15.9 PPR points. There have been nine receivers to score at least 14.5 PPR points against the Jaguars since Week 10, and Hopkins is worth trusting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues in Week 18. George Pickens WR PIT Pittsburgh • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL PIT -4 O/U 35.5 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 12.7 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 63 TAR 106 REYDS 1140 TD 5 FPTS/G 13 After Pickens had his big game in Week 16 against Cincinnati with four catches for 195 yards and two touchdowns on six targets, I doubted him last week at Seattle. And he proved me wrong with seven catches for 131 yards on nine targets. He's now scored at least 20.1 PPR points in each of his past two games, and he appears to have a great connection with Mason Rudolph, who is starting again in Week 18 at Baltimore. The Ravens are expected to rest several starters on defense, and Pickens should be considered a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Keep in mind that he also had six catches for 130 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets against the Ravens in Week 5. Gabe Davis WR BUF Buffalo • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA BUF -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 9.3 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 45 TAR 79 REYDS 746 TD 7 FPTS/G 10.1 It's risky to trust Davis in Week 18, but I like the setup for him at Miami. He already had a productive game against the Dolphins in Week 4 with three catches for 61 yards and a touchdown on three targets. Cornerback Xavien Howard (foot) is out for Miami, which means Davis could see action against Eli Apple or Kader Kohou if Jalen Ramsey lines up opposite Stefon Diggs, and that's a positive for Davis. It could also be a big game for Diggs if Ramsey doesn't shadow him, and the Dolphins are down pass rusher Bradley Chubb (knee) as well. Josh Allen has the chance for a big game in Week 18, and Davis and Diggs should also do well against this beat up Miami defense.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Demarcus Robinson WR LAR L.A. Rams • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -4 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 12.7 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 39 REYDS 371 TD 4 FPTS/G 5.8 We know Carson Wentz is starting for Matthew Stafford in Week 18 with the Rams resting Stafford for the playoffs, and it would be a surprise if Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua played much, if at all, at San Francisco. Robinson should stay in the game, and hopefully Wentz leans on him as the No. 1 receiver. Robinson has scored at least 13.2 PPR points in five games in a row, with four touchdowns over that span, and he can be used as a potential starter in all leagues. The 49ers will likely be resting guys on defense as well, and we could also see Tutu Atwell get in the mix if you're looking for help in deeper leagues. Remember, Atwell scored at least 15.2 PPR points in each of his first three games this season while Kupp was out. Greg Dortch WR ARI Arizona • #83

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 9.2 WR RNK 38th YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 37 REYDS 266 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.1 I'm excited about Kyler Murray as my Start of the Week, and Dortch should continue to be one of Murray's go-to options in Week 18 against Seattle. I liked Dortch as a sleeper in Week 17 at Philadelphia, and he delivered seven catches for 82 yards on seven targets for 15.2 PPR points. That's now 11 games over the past two seasons with at least four targets, and he has scored at least 11.7 PPR points in nine of those outings. He should once again see a decent amount of targets against the Seahawks in Week 18, and Dortch is worth starting as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Eight receivers have scored at least 13 PPR points against Seattle in the past seven games. Brandin Cooks WR DAL Dallas • #3

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS DAL -13 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 11.3 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 48 TAR 73 REYDS 618 TD 7 FPTS/G 10.5 It's risky to trust Cooks on the road, but he's got a great matchup in Week 18 at Washington and should be a useful No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Cooks has topped 10 PPR points just twice on the road this season, which was in Week 6 at the Chargers (15 PPR points) and Week 16 at Miami (10.3 PPR points). But at home he's scored at least 14.2 PPR points in five of his past six outings in Dallas. That includes Week 12 against the Commanders when he had four catches for 72 yards and a touchdown on five targets, and he could replicate that level of production in the rematch. In their past five games, Washington has allowed eight receivers to score at least 14.7 PPR points, including three duos to reach that mark (CeeDee Lamb and Cooks in Week 12, Cooper Kupp and Demarcus Robinson in Week 15 and Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel in Week 17). Look for Lamb and Cooks to both play well in Week 18. Darius Slayton WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #86

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 9.3 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 45 TAR 72 REYDS 708 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.4 There are two Giants receivers worth using as No. 3 Fantasy receivers in Week 18 against the Eagles in Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson. Slayton has done well with Tyrod Taylor in the past two games with seven catches for 196 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets over that span, and Slayton had a 69-yard touchdown from Taylor in Week 16 at Philadelphia. Robinson's two best games this season have come with Taylor in Week 8 at Buffalo (14.2 PPR points) and Week 17 against the Rams (19.9 PPR points). The Eagles enter Week 18 as the No. 1 team in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Slayton and Robinson could be great with Taylor under center.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Garrett Wilson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -1.5 O/U 30.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 15.5 WR RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 93 TAR 163 REYDS 1008 TD 3 FPTS/G 13 Wilson only had five catches for 48 yards on nine targets against New England in Week 3, and he's now scored fewer than 10 PPR points in two of three career meetings with the Patriots. Wilson has also scored fewer than 10 PPR points in three of his past five games overall, and he has one touchdown since Week 2 and none in his past five outings. In their past five games, New England has held Keenan Allen (10.8 PPR points), George Pickens (6.9 PPR points) and Stefon Diggs (7.1 PPR points) to minimal production, and Wilson should only be started in three-receiver leagues in Week 18. Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -13 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 12.7 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 73 TAR 123 REYDS 946 TD 4 FPTS/G 12 McLaurin scored 16.1 PPR points in Week 17 against San Francisco with four catches for 61 yards and a touchdown on six targets, and it was his best production from Sam Howell since Week 9. We'll see if Howell and McLaurin can have another quality outing in Week 18 against Dallas, but they didn't fare well together in the first game against the Cowboys when McLaurin had four catches for 50 yards on 11 targets. In his past four games against Dallas, McLaurin has just 12 catches for 179 yards and a touchdown, and he's scored nine PPR points or fewer in three of those games. I would only start McLaurin in three-receiver leagues in Week 18. Drake London WR ATL Atlanta • #5

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 9.8 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 65 TAR 100 REYDS 864 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.1 It was another bad road game for London in Week 17 at Chicago when he caught four passes for 56 yards on 10 targets. He's averaging 7.6 PPR points on the road this year in eight games, and there's little reason to trust him at New Orleans in Week 18. Now, he beat up on the Saints in Week 12 with five catches for 91 yards on seven targets, but that was in Atlanta. London hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 4, and New Orleans should be able to contain this Falcons passing attack at home. London is only worth starting in three-receiver leagues in Week 18. Jordan Addison WR MIN Minnesota • #3

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -3.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 12.3 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 66 TAR 99 REYDS 854 TD 9 FPTS/G 12.9 I'd love to see Addison finish the season with a strong performance, but he's struggled down the stretch and will be tough to trust in Week 18 at Detroit. He's scored 10.9 PPR points or less in seven of his past eight games, including 5.8 PPR points or fewer in three of his past four outings. And he's been held to five targets or less in three of his past four games. He left the first game against Detroit in Week 16 with an ankle injury that he played through in Week 17 against Green Bay, and he likely isn't at 100 percent for the rematch with the Lions. It's a good thing that Nick Mullens is starting for the Vikings, but Addison should only be used in three-receiver leagues in Week 18.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

TEs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Dallas Goedert TE PHI Philadelphia • #88

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG PHI -5 O/U 42 OPP VS TE 27th PROJ PTS 10.4 TE RNK 5th YTD Stats REC 58 TAR 80 REYDS 588 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.4 Goedert will be my No. 1 ranked tight end this week if DeVonta Smith (ankle) is out. Goedert has come alive in the past two games with 12 catches for 118 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets, and he scored at least 14.1 PPR points in each outing, including Week 16 against the Giants. Even if Smith plays I would still start Goedert in all leagues, and the Giants have allowed four tight ends to score at least 10.4 PPR points in their past four games. Trey McBride TE ARI Arizona • #85

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 7th PROJ PTS 13.7 TE RNK 3rd YTD Stats REC 78 TAR 100 REYDS 791 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.6 McBride has cooled off in the past two games against the Bears and Eagles with 12 catches for 79 yards and no touchdowns on 15 targets, but he should get back on track in Week 18. Three of the past four tight ends against the Seahawks have scored at least 16.6 PPR points, and I expect Kyler Murray to have a big game against Seattle as my Start of the Week. Juwan Johnson TE NO New Orleans • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL NO -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 19th PROJ PTS 8.2 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 56 REYDS 328 TD 4 FPTS/G 7.6 Johnson is closing the season on a tear, and hopefully he has one more great outing in him in Week 18 against Atlanta. Johnson has scored a touchdown in three games in a row, and he just had eight catches for 90 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets at Tampa Bay in Week 17. He had four catches for 45 yards on seven targets in Week 12 at Atlanta, and I like him as a top-10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues this week. The Falcons are also No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends for the season.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Darren Waller TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #12

Age: 31 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -5 O/U 42 OPP VS TE 11th PROJ PTS 8.7 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 47 TAR 68 REYDS 507 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.4 Waller had a solid game in Week 17 against the Rams with five catches for 51 yards on six targets, and he could post a similar stat line in Week 18 against the Eagles. Four tight ends have scored at least 10.8 PPR points against Philadelphia in the past seven games, and Tyrod Taylor should lean on Waller in this matchup at home. Gerald Everett TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #7

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC LAC -3.5 O/U 35 OPP VS TE 16th PROJ PTS 9.6 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 50 TAR 69 REYDS 407 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.8 Everett will hopefully bounce back in Week 18 against the Chiefs, and it appears like Keenan Allen (heel) will be out again. Everett had a down game in Week 17 at Denver with four catches for 31 yards on nine targets, and he scored just 7.7 PPR points. While the production was bad, Everett had at least eight targets for the fourth game in a row, and that should continue again in Week 18. He caught three passes for 26 yards and a touchdown on four targets in Week 7 at Kansas City, and the Chiefs will likely rest several starters on defense in the rematch. Dalton Schultz TE HOU Houston • #86

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND HOU -1 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 7th PROJ PTS 9 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 54 TAR 81 REYDS 593 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.1 Schultz only had four catches for 34 yards on seven targets in Week 2 against the Colts, but he should do better in the rematch in Week 18. He's coming off a down game in Week 17 against Tennessee with only two catches for 19 yards on four targets, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 11. But the Colts have allowed two of the past four tight ends to score a touchdown with Tanner Hudson in Week 14 and Kyle Pitts in Week 16, and Schultz should be a go-to option for C.J. Stroud in this matchup.

TEs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 29th PROJ PTS 7.3 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 51 TAR 87 REYDS 640 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.3 Pitts had another down game in Week 17 at Chicago with one catch for 5 yards on five targets, and it's tough to trust him in Week 18 at New Orleans. He had two catches for 22 yards on two targets against the Saints in Week 12, and New Orleans has held five of the past six opposing tight ends to 8.0 PPR points or less. Pitts also has just nine catches for 111 yards and no touchdowns in four career games against the Saints. Taysom Hill QB NO New Orleans • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL NO -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 9.4 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 83 RUYDS 350 TD 7 INT 0 FPTS/G 8.9 Hill caught a touchdown in Week 17 at Tampa Bay and finished with 11.5 PPR points, but he only had two targets and finished with two catches for 30 yards and the touchdown. He's disappeared as a rusher with five carries for 4 yards in his past three games, and it's tough to consider him a starter in the majority of leagues. We'll see if the Saints use Hill more as a rusher if Alvin Kamara (ankle) is out, but it seems risky given Hill's lack of touches in his past three games. Pat Freiermuth TE PIT Pittsburgh • #88

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL PIT -4 O/U 35.5 OPP VS TE 17th PROJ PTS 7.9 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 45 REYDS 287 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.6 Freiermuth scored 21 PPR points in Week 12 at Cincinnati. Since then, he's combined for 24.7 PPR points in his past five games against Arizona, New England, Indianapolis, Cincinnati again and Seattle. The Ravens are expected to rest players on defense, but Freiermuth still remains too tough to trust in the majority of leagues. We'll see if Freiermuth can find the end zone for the first time since Week 3, and a touchdown might be the only thing to boost his Fantasy production in Week 18.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Dalton Schultz TE HOU Houston • #86

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

DST to Start

Lions (vs. MIN)

Nick Mullens is starting at quarterback again for the Vikings, and he's been great for opposing defenses in two starts against the Bengals and Lions. He was sacked seven times in those two games and threw six interceptions, including four against Detroit in Week 16. Minnesota has allowed 16 sacks in the past four games overall, and the Vikings have scored 10 points or less in three of their past five games. I like the Lions DST as a top-five Fantasy option in Week 18.

Sleepers

Jets (at NE)

Patriots (vs. NYJ)

Buccaneers (at CAR)

DST to Sit

Bears (at GB)

The Bears defense has been great lately with 16 interceptions since Week 11, and Chicago has held five consecutive opponents to 20 points or less. But the Packers offense should be tough for the Bears to stop, and it appears like Christian Watson (hamstring) and Jayden Reed (chest) should be able to play in Week 18. The Packers have scored 33 points in consecutive games against Carolina and Minnesota, and Green Bay has allowed just three sacks and two turnovers in the past three games. The Packers also scored 38 points at Chicago in Week 1.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Kicker to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Ka'imi Fairbairn K HOU Houston • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND HOU -1 O/U 47.5 OPP VS K 1st PROJ PTS 7.3 K RNK 2nd Fairbairn was my start kicker in Week 17 against Tennessee, and I'm sticking with him again in Week 18 at Indianapolis. He had four field goals and two PATs against the Titans, and he didn't miss a kick for 16 Fantasy points. He was 2-of-3 on field goals and made two PATs in Week 2 against the Colts, and Indianapolis has allowed seven field goals and four PATs in the past two weeks against Younghoe Koo and Daniel Carlson.