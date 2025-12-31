Two prominent Fantasy quarterbacks for Week 18 might not play much, or they could play the entire game. As of Wednesday afternoon, we just don't know what to expect from Matthew Stafford and Dak Prescott.

Both are competing for the NFL lead in passing yards this season, with Prescott at 4,482 and Stafford at 4,448, and that honor could matter to these veteran quarterbacks. But both might not have anything to play for Sunday.

We know that's the case for Prescott since the Cowboys are eliminated from the playoffs. Dallas coach Brian Schottenheimer said Prescott will start, but owner Jerry Jones said Prescott might not play the whole game. Prescott has won 14 games in a row against the Giants, and I'm sure he would want to keep that streak alive.

I would plan to start Prescott in most Fantasy leagues in Week 18, even with the uncertainty of him sitting. The Giants are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Prescott scored 26.1 points against New York in Week 2.

Sean McVay said the Rams "need to play" in Week 18 at Arizona after consecutive losses to Seattle and Atlanta, but Los Angeles might be locked into the No. 6 seed in the playoffs no matter what happens against the Cardinals. I hope McVay lets Stafford play the majority of the game because he scored 29.2 Fantasy points against Arizona, and four quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 21.6 points against the Cardinals.

We'll keep you updated on the status for Stafford and Prescott leading up to Sunday, but I'm planning on starting both in Week 18 as of what we know Wednesday. I hope both of these Fantasy stars end the regular season with a bang in two incredible matchups.

Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Lawrence didn't throw a touchdown pass in Week 17 at Indianapolis, but he still had a solid game as the Start of the Week. He passed for 263 yards and an interception, but he also added 26 rushing yards and two touchdowns and scored 23.1 Fantasy points. That's now six games in a row with at least 23.1 Fantasy points, including Week 13 at Tennessee when he scored 25.7 points. The Titans are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and five of the past six guys against Tennessee have scored at least 21.7 points.

Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #13

Purdy doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 18 against Seattle, but he's on fire now and should stay hot in this winner-take-all game for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. In his past three games against Tennessee, Indianapolis and Chicago, Purdy has combined for 893 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions, along with 83 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and he scored at least 32.2 Fantasy points in each outing. He scored 20.8 Fantasy points at Seattle in Week 1, and the Seahawks have allowed seven quarterbacks to score at least 20.1 Fantasy points this season.

Jaxson Dart QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #6

Dart wasn't the starter for the Giants in the first meeting with Dallas in Week 2, but Russell Wilson had one of the best games of his career with 450 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception, and he added 23 rushing yards for 36.3 Fantasy points. That outing is one of the reasons why the Cowboys are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Dart should have the chance for a big game in Week 18. He has scored at least 25.1 Fantasy points in two of his past three games, and he should end the season on a high note in this matchup against Dallas.

Bo Nix QB DEN Denver • #10

As of Wednesday, we don't know who the Chargers plan to rest on defense in Week 18, but if they are sitting Justin Herbert then other key players will likely also be out to prepare for the playoffs. It's not a slam dunk to trust Nix since he's only scored more than 20 Fantasy points twice in his past seven outings. But we saw this scenario play out last year for Nix in Week 18 against Kansas City when the Chiefs rested starters, and Nix went off for 41.5 Fantasy points. I'm willing to take a chance on Nix in this matchup since the Chargers don't seem intent on trying to win this game.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jacoby Brissett QB ARI Arizona • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs. Brissett didn't have a great game in Week 17 at Cincinnati, but he threw a late touchdown to Trey McBride to finish with 20.5 Fantasy points. He's now reached that total in 10 of 11 starts for the Cardinals, including Week 14 against the Rams when he scored 23.1 points. We don't know if the Rams will rest starters on defense since their playoff fate could be decided after Saturday's game between San Francisco and Seattle, so Brissett might have an easier matchup than expected. But four of the past five quarterbacks against the Rams have scored at least 23.1 Fantasy points, and Brissett is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 18. Sam Darnold QB SEA Seattle • #14

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Darnold had a miserable game against San Francisco in Week 1 with 5.4 Fantasy points, but the 49ers defense was healthy then. This defense hasn't stopped many passing attacks lately, and the past three opposing quarterbacks against San Francisco (Cam Ward, Philip Rivers and Caleb Williams) have each scored at least 19 Fantasy points. Darnold has scored at least 21.7 Fantasy points in three of his past six games, and he's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 18. Tyler Shough QB NO New Orleans • #6

Age: 26 • Experience: Rookie The Falcons defense is playing well in their past two games against Jacoby Brissett and Matthew Stafford, and Atlanta held both quarterbacks to 16.8 Fantasy points or less with a combined 472 passing yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions in those two games. But Shough is hot right now, having scored at least 19.1 Fantasy points in five games in a row and in six of his past seven outings. The one game where he failed to reach that total was in Week 12 against Atlanta when he scored 7.9 Fantasy points, but he should do better in the rematch given his recent level of play. I would use Shough as a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 18.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR TB -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 21.2 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 3490 RUYDS 351 TD 26 INT 10 FPTS/G 19.3 Mayfield scored 21.4 Fantasy points in Week 17 at Miami, but it wasn't pretty with 346 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, along with 16 rushing yards and a fumble. He has scored fewer than 20 Fantasy points five times in his past seven games, including Week 16 at Carolina with 14.7 points. Only one quarterback has scored at least 20 Fantasy points against the Panthers in their past six games, which was Tyler Shough in Week 15, including matchups with Brock Purdy, Matthew Stafford, Mayfield and Sam Darnold. I would only start Mayfield in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Aaron Rodgers QB PIT Pittsburgh • #8

Age: 42 • Experience: 21 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -3.5 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 16.1 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 3028 RUYDS 41 TD 24 INT 7 FPTS/G 17 Rodgers didn't have DK Metcalf (suspended) in Week 17 at Cleveland, and it showed with just 7.3 Fantasy points. Metcalf is still out in Week 18 against Baltimore, and you can't trust Rodgers in the majority of leagues in this matchup. He had a solid game against the Ravens in Week 14 with 23.5 Fantasy points, and Baltimore has allowed four of the past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 23.2 points. But without Metcalf, the Steelers don't have enough weapons in the passing game to help Rodgers succeed. Kirk Cousins QB ATL Atlanta • #18

Age: 37 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO ATL -3 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 18 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 1541 RUYDS 7 TD 10 INT 4 FPTS/G 12.5 Cousins started in Week 12 at New Orleans and scored 18.5 Fantasy points, and I could see him in that range again in the rematch. But I wouldn't expect a huge performance from Cousins since the Saints have allowed just one quarterback to score at least 20 Fantasy points in their past seven games. Cousins has also topped 20 Fantasy points just twice in six starts, and I would only use him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 18.