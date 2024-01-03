Week 18 can be a tricky as playoff teams oftentimes opt to pull their starters in preparation for the postseason. There are also teams that will have nothing to play for in Week 18. If your Fantasy Football season runs through Week 18, that means you're going to need to remain in lockstep with the latest roster updates throughout the week to know who will be available.

We don't recommend playing into Week 18 but thankfully, Jamey Eisenberg has all the Start 'Em & Sit 'Em insight you'll need to make sound decisions at quarterback ahead of Week 18. And don't forget to check out Heath Cummings' quarterback preview for more help with matchup notes, numbers to know and more. Plus check out Heath's Week 18 projections over at SportsLine.

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -3 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 19.5 QB RNK 4th YTD Stats PAYDS 2414 RUYDS 630 TD 20 INT 9 FPTS/G 21.1 Fields has made things tough on the Bears front office since Chicago owns the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. He's played great down the stretch -- in Fantasy and reality -- and earned the right to be the Bears quarterback in 2024. He's scored at least 26.5 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, including two in a row, and he should have another standout performance in Week 18 against the Packers. Two of the past three quarterbacks against Green Bay have scored at least 26.2 Fantasy points, and Fields should follow suit. He's got top-five upside in Week 18. Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN DET -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 20.3 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 4255 RUYDS 21 TD 30 INT 12 FPTS/G 20.3 My only concern with Goff is that the Lions decide to pull him off the field at some point. Detroit still has the chance for the No. 2 seed in the NFC, and Dan Campbell said the Lions would play their starters as normal. But if Campbell finds out the Cowboys are well ahead of the Commanders then Goff could get benched. Hopefully, before that possible scenario, Goff has destroyed the Vikings. He didn't have a great Fantasy outing at Minnesota in Week 16 with just 16.3 Fantasy points, but now he's at home. Goff has scored at least 20 Fantasy points in five of seven games in Detroit, and two of the past three quarterbacks against Minnesota have scored at least 22.9 Fantasy points. Goff could be a top-five Fantasy quarterback in Week 18. C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND HOU -1 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 18.6 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 3844 RUYDS 147 TD 24 INT 5 FPTS/G 21.2 Stroud's first 20-point Fantasy outing of his career came against Indianapolis in Week 2 when he scored 25.5 points. He passed for 384 yards and two touchdowns that day, and hopefully he can have a repeat performance in Week 18. The Colts just allowed Aidan O'Connell to score 24.3 Fantasy points in Week 17, and that's now two quarterbacks in the past four weeks to reach at least that total. Stroud hasn't been great on the road this season, but he did score 21 Fantasy points in his last complete away game at Cincinnati in Week 10. This game has huge playoff implications for both teams, and I expect Stroud to have a strong game to likely lock up the rookie of the year award.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Derek Carr QB NO New Orleans • #4

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL NO -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 27th PROJ PTS 17.1 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 3614 RUYDS 34 TD 21 INT 8 FPTS/G 16 Carr is playing his best football of the season coming into Week 18 with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions in his past four games while completing 73 percent of his passes. He's also scored at least 19.6 Fantasy points in three games in a row, and the Saints are still alive for the NFC South title or a Wild Card spot. Carr only scored 10.9 Fantasy points at Atlanta in Week 12 with no touchdowns and an interception, but he passed for 304 yards. Two of the past four quarterbacks against the Falcons have scored at least 24.1 Fantasy points, and Carr should have another strong performance in Week 18. Tyrod Taylor QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #2

Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -5 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 14.2 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 1044 RUYDS 159 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 7.7 The last two games that Taylor started and finished he scored at least 20.8 Fantasy points. He reached that total in Week 17 against the Rams, and he had 11.4 Fantasy points in the second half against the Eagles in Week 16 when he replaced Tommy DeVito. He should give you production with his legs -- he's run for at least 21 yards in each of his past five significant appearances -- and Philadelphia is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. I like Taylor as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI SEA -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 20.8 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 3435 RUYDS 127 TD 19 INT 9 FPTS/G 17.4 Smith only scored 17.8 Fantasy points against Arizona in Week 7, but I expect him to do better in the rematch. He's scored at least 21.3 Fantasy points in two of his past three games, with both of them on the road, and the Seahawks need to win this game to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Cardinals have also allowed three quarterbacks in a row to score at least 25.2 Fantasy points, and Smith should have the chance for a standout season finale on the road.