The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Wednesday that the Eagles are expected to rest most of their starters in Week 18 against the Commanders to prepare for the playoffs. But coach Nick Sirianni has a tough call with Saquon Barkley given his contract situation.

Barkley heads into Week 18 with 1,413 total yards, and he would earn a $250,000 bonus if he reached 1,500 yards from scrimmage. Most likely, Barkley will not play as the team is focused on trying to repeat as Super Bowl champions, but this is something to monitor.

Obviously, if Barkley starts against Washington, even with backups and the potential of not playing a full game, Fantasy managers should start him in all leagues. He'll be trying to get 87 total yards, and that would mean a decent workload against the Commanders, who just allowed Barkley to get 21 carries for 132 yards and a touchdown in Week 16.

It's been a down Fantasy season for Barkley, who went from 22.2 PPR points per game in 2024 to 14.5 this year. And he only scored 6.8 PPR points in Week 17 at Buffalo in the Fantasy championship for most leagues.

Now, barring a surprise, he will likely be out again in Week 18. You can't count on Barkley if this is your championship matchup.

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline RJ Harvey RB DEN Denver • #12

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC DEN -12.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 14.9 RB RNK 9th YTD Stats RUYDS 512 REC 46 REYDS 351 TD 12 FPTS/G 12.7 I named Harvey our Fantasy Rookie of the Year for 2025 based on his production in the past five games when he averaged 18.9 PPR points per game, including six total touchdowns. After J.K. Dobbins (foot) was lost for the season, Harvey became a must-start Fantasy option at the right time of the year. And he should have another solid outing against the Chargers, who plan to rest starters for the playoffs. I like Harvey as a borderline No. 1 running back in all leagues. D'Andre Swift RB CHI Chicago • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET CHI -3 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 12.3 RB RNK 11th YTD Stats RUYDS 1047 REC 33 REYDS 291 TD 10 FPTS/G 14.9 Swift had a standout game in Week 17 at San Francisco with 21.9 PPR points, and he has now scored at least 20.8 PPR points in three of his past five games. He had 13.9 PPR points in Week 2 at Detroit, and the Lions run defense has fallen apart of late. Six running backs in the past four games against Detroit have scored at least 13.1 PPR points, with eight total touchdowns over that span. Swift is worth using as a borderline No. 1 running back in all leagues, and Kyle Monangai should be considered a high-end flex. Monangai has scored at least 12.3 PPR points in two of his past five games. Aaron Jones RB MIN Minnesota • #33

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB MIN -7.5 O/U 35.5 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 12.7 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 548 REC 28 REYDS 199 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.9 This could be the last NFL game for Jones, who just turned 31 in December. And it would be fitting if he ended his career with a big game against the Packers, who are his former team. Jones struggled at Green Bay in Week 12 with nine carries for 41 yards and three catches for 16 yards on four targets, but the Packers have fallen apart defensively since then due to injuries, as six running backs have scored at least 12.3 PPR points in their past seven games. And Green Bay has nothing to play for in Week 18 as the No. 7 seed in the playoffs. Jones just had 15.3 PPR points in Week 17 against Detroit, and he would benefit once again if Jordan Mason (ankle) is out after he missed the Lions game. I like Jones as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. Kenneth Gainwell RB PIT Pittsburgh • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -3.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 10.5 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 527 REC 65 REYDS 422 TD 7 FPTS/G 12.5 I thought Gainwell would play well in Week 17 at Cleveland, especially with DK Metcalf (suspended) out, but Gainwell struggled with seven carries for 26 yards and three catches for 12 yards on four targets. That snapped a three-game streak where he scored at least 16.2 PPR points, as well as catching at least five passes in three games in a row. He should rebound in Week 18 against Baltimore, and Gainwell had four carries for 15 yards and a touchdown and six catches for 27 yards on seven targets against the Ravens in Week 14. Baltimore is tied for third with the most receptions allowed to running backs this year with 81, and seven times this season a running back has caught at least five passes against the Ravens. Gainwell remains a solid No. 2 PPR running back in Week 18.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Malik Davis RB DAL Dallas • #34

Age: 27 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG DAL -3.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 4.5 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 250 REC 2 REYDS 16 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.1 If Javonte Williams (shoulder) is out in Week 18 at the Giants then Davis has the chance to be a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Williams was injured in Week 17 at Washington, and Davis filled in with 20 carries for 103 yards. The Giants are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Williams scored 25 PPR points against New York in Week 2. Davis has top-15 upside in all formats if Williams can't play in this matchup. Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA NE -10.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 9.3 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 472 REC 30 REYDS 323 TD 6 FPTS/G 11 I like TreVeyon Henderson as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues in Week 18 against Miami, but Stevenson is also worth using as a starter. He has at least 17.8 PPR points in each of his past two games, and he scored 21.2 PPR points against the Dolphins in Week 2 with 11 carries for 54 yards and five catches for 88 yards on five targets. Stevenson has also scored at least 15 PPR points in three of his past five meetings with Miami, and the Dolphins have allowed three running backs to score at least 12.1 PPR points in their past three games. Zach Charbonnet RB SEA Seattle • #26

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SEA -1.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 10.4 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 656 REC 17 REYDS 121 TD 11 FPTS/G 10.8 Charbonnet had a dominant game in Week 17 at Carolina with 18 carries for 110 yards and two touchdowns and two catches for 12 yards on two targets, and he has now scored at least 17.4 PPR points in each of his past two outings against the Rams and Panthers. He also scored six touchdowns in the last eight games, with 426 rushing yards over that span, and he's averaging 4.9 yards per carry. And Charbonnet scored 10.7 PPR points against San Francisco in Week 1 with 12 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown, and the 49ers have allowed a running back to score a touchdown in three games in a row. I like Charbonnet as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues in Week 18, and Kenneth Walker III is worth using as a flex. Ray Davis RB BUF Buffalo • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ BUF -7 O/U 38 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 2.2 RB RNK NR YTD Stats RUYDS 124 REC 8 REYDS 63 TD 1 FPTS/G 2.1 I'm not expecting James Cook to play the majority of the game in Week 18 against the Jets, which should give Davis the chance for an increased workload in a great matchup. The Jets have allowed eight running backs to score at least 13.5 PPR points in their past seven games, and Davis could be a star. He had three games with double digits in carries in 2024, and he scored at least 13.7 PPR points in all of them. We'll see what Buffalo decides to do with Cook, but Davis could be a solid replacement option in Week 18.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Bucky Irving RB TB Tampa Bay • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR TB -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 13.1 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 503 REC 29 REYDS 264 TD 4 FPTS/G 14.2 It's been a rough three-game stretch for Irving heading into Week 18 with 8.3 PPR points or less in each outing against Atlanta, Carolina and Miami. He hasn't scored a touchdown in three games in a row while losing goal-line work to Sean Tucker, and Irving didn't have a target in the first game against the Panthers in Week 16. He had 19 carries for 71 yards in that matchup, and Carolina should be able to contain Irving again in the rematch. I would only use Irving as a flex option in the majority of leagues. Michael Carter RB ARI Arizona • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -7.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 10.8 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 315 REC 30 REYDS 246 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.7 Carter had a great opportunity the past two weeks to help Fantasy managers with matchups against Atlanta and Cincinnati, and he combined for 12.8 PPR points over that span with 18 carries for 94 yards and two catches for 14 yards on six targets. Even though he'll remain the lead running back against the Rams in Week 18, you can't trust Carter as anything more than a low-end flex in most formats. David Montgomery RB DET Detroit • #5

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -3 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 8.9 RB RNK 36th YTD Stats RUYDS 674 REC 23 REYDS 179 TD 9 FPTS/G 10.2 Montgomery had 10 carries for 25 yards and two catches for 15 yards on two targets in Week 17 at Minnesota, and that was the most touches he had in a game since Week 10. He's scored 9.1 PPR points or less in three games in a row, and Montgomery has become touchdown dependent to help your Fantasy roster. He had 11 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 4 yards in Week 2 against Chicago, but the Bears run defense has improved since then. Chicago has allowed just one rushing touchdown to a running back in the past three games, and Montgomery is just a low-end flex option in the majority of leagues in Week 18.