Nico Collins WR HOU Houston • #12

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND HOU -1 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 16 WR RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 71 TAR 100 REYDS 1102 TD 7 FPTS/G 16.1 One of Collins' best games this season was in Week 2 against the Colts when he scored 27.6 PPR points with seven catches for 146 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. He's been much better at home this season (at least 12 PPR points in each game in Houston) than on the road (only one game with double digits in PPR points in Week 1 at Baltimore), but he also missed road outings at Cincinnati in Week 10 and at Tennessee in Week 15. Without Tank Dell (leg), C.J. Stroud will be locked in on Collins in this matchup with Indianapolis, and three receivers in the past five games against the Colts have scored at least 16.2 PPR points.

Michael Pittman WR IND Indianapolis • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -1 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 15.7 WR RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 104 TAR 150 REYDS 1108 TD 4 FPTS/G 16.2 Pittman scored 13.6 PPR points at Houston in Week 2 when he caught eight passes for 56 yards on 12 targets. He's now scored at least 12 PPR points in each of his past three games against the Texans, with two touchdowns, and he should do well against them again in Week 18. Since Week 10, a span of eight games, 11 receivers have scored at least 12.4 PPR points against Houston, with five scoring at least 19.7 PPR points, and the Texans have allowed eight touchdowns to receivers over that span.

DeAndre Hopkins WR TEN Tennessee • #10

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -5.5 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 11.9 WR RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 68 TAR 127 REYDS 1011 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.9 Hopkins had a solid game in Week 17 at Houston with seven catches for 72 yards on seven targets, and he's now scored at least 14.2 PPR points in four of his past seven games. That stretch started for him in Week 11 at Jacksonville when he had four catches for 59 yards and a touchdown on five targets for 15.9 PPR points. There have been nine receivers to score at least 14.5 PPR points against the Jaguars since Week 10, and Hopkins is worth trusting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues in Week 18.

George Pickens WR PIT Pittsburgh • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL PIT -4 O/U 35.5 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 12.7 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 63 TAR 106 REYDS 1140 TD 5 FPTS/G 13 After Pickens had his big game in Week 16 against Cincinnati with four catches for 195 yards and two touchdowns on six targets, I doubted him last week at Seattle. And he proved me wrong with seven catches for 131 yards on nine targets. He's now scored at least 20.1 PPR points in each of his past two games, and he appears to have a great connection with Mason Rudolph, who is starting again in Week 18 at Baltimore. The Ravens are expected to rest several starters on defense, and Pickens should be considered a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Keep in mind that he also had six catches for 130 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets against the Ravens in Week 5.