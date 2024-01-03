Week 18 can be a tricky as playoff teams oftentimes opt to pull their starters in preparation for the postseason. There are also teams that will have nothing to play for in Week 18. If your Fantasy Football season runs through Week 18, that means you're going to need to remain in lockstep with the latest roster updates throughout the week to know who will be available.
We don't recommend playing into Week 18 but thankfully, Jamey Eisenberg has all the Start 'Em & Sit 'Em insight you'll need to make sound decisions at wide receiver ahead of Week 18. And don't forget to check out Heath Cummings' wide receiver preview for more help with matchup notes, numbers to know and more. Plus check out Heath's Week 18 projections over at SportsLine.
Wide Receivers
Nico Collins WR
HOU Houston • #12
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
One of Collins' best games this season was in Week 2 against the Colts when he scored 27.6 PPR points with seven catches for 146 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. He's been much better at home this season (at least 12 PPR points in each game in Houston) than on the road (only one game with double digits in PPR points in Week 1 at Baltimore), but he also missed road outings at Cincinnati in Week 10 and at Tennessee in Week 15. Without Tank Dell (leg), C.J. Stroud will be locked in on Collins in this matchup with Indianapolis, and three receivers in the past five games against the Colts have scored at least 16.2 PPR points.
IND Indianapolis • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Pittman scored 13.6 PPR points at Houston in Week 2 when he caught eight passes for 56 yards on 12 targets. He's now scored at least 12 PPR points in each of his past three games against the Texans, with two touchdowns, and he should do well against them again in Week 18. Since Week 10, a span of eight games, 11 receivers have scored at least 12.4 PPR points against Houston, with five scoring at least 19.7 PPR points, and the Texans have allowed eight touchdowns to receivers over that span.
TEN Tennessee • #10
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Hopkins had a solid game in Week 17 at Houston with seven catches for 72 yards on seven targets, and he's now scored at least 14.2 PPR points in four of his past seven games. That stretch started for him in Week 11 at Jacksonville when he had four catches for 59 yards and a touchdown on five targets for 15.9 PPR points. There have been nine receivers to score at least 14.5 PPR points against the Jaguars since Week 10, and Hopkins is worth trusting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues in Week 18.
PIT Pittsburgh • #14
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
After Pickens had his big game in Week 16 against Cincinnati with four catches for 195 yards and two touchdowns on six targets, I doubted him last week at Seattle. And he proved me wrong with seven catches for 131 yards on nine targets. He's now scored at least 20.1 PPR points in each of his past two games, and he appears to have a great connection with Mason Rudolph, who is starting again in Week 18 at Baltimore. The Ravens are expected to rest several starters on defense, and Pickens should be considered a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Keep in mind that he also had six catches for 130 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets against the Ravens in Week 5.
Gabe Davis WR
BUF Buffalo • #13
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
It's risky to trust Davis in Week 18, but I like the setup for him at Miami. He already had a productive game against the Dolphins in Week 4 with three catches for 61 yards and a touchdown on three targets. Cornerback Xavien Howard (foot) is out for Miami, which means Davis could see action against Eli Apple or Kader Kohou if Jalen Ramsey lines up opposite Stefon Diggs, and that's a positive for Davis. It could also be a big game for Diggs if Ramsey doesn't shadow him, and the Dolphins are down pass rusher Bradley Chubb (knee) as well. Josh Allen has the chance for a big game in Week 18, and Davis and Diggs should also do well against this beat up Miami defense.
LAR L.A. Rams • #15
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
We know Carson Wentz is starting for Matthew Stafford in Week 18 with the Rams resting Stafford for the playoffs, and it would be a surprise if Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua played much, if at all, at San Francisco. Robinson should stay in the game, and hopefully Wentz leans on him as the No. 1 receiver. Robinson has scored at least 13.2 PPR points in five games in a row, with four touchdowns over that span, and he can be used as a potential starter in all leagues. The 49ers will likely be resting guys on defense as well, and we could also see Tutu Atwell get in the mix if you're looking for help in deeper leagues. Remember, Atwell scored at least 15.2 PPR points in each of his first three games this season while Kupp was out.
Greg Dortch WR
ARI Arizona • #83
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I'm excited about Kyler Murray as my Start of the Week, and Dortch should continue to be one of Murray's go-to options in Week 18 against Seattle. I liked Dortch as a sleeper in Week 17 at Philadelphia, and he delivered seven catches for 82 yards on seven targets for 15.2 PPR points. That's now 11 games over the past two seasons with at least four targets, and he has scored at least 11.7 PPR points in nine of those outings. He should once again see a decent amount of targets against the Seahawks in Week 18, and Dortch is worth starting as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Eight receivers have scored at least 13 PPR points against Seattle in the past seven games.
DAL Dallas • #3
Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs.
It's risky to trust Cooks on the road, but he's got a great matchup in Week 18 at Washington and should be a useful No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Cooks has topped 10 PPR points just twice on the road this season, which was in Week 6 at the Chargers (15 PPR points) and Week 16 at Miami (10.3 PPR points). But at home he's scored at least 14.2 PPR points in five of his past six outings in Dallas. That includes Week 12 against the Commanders when he had four catches for 72 yards and a touchdown on five targets, and he could replicate that level of production in the rematch. In their past five games, Washington has allowed eight receivers to score at least 14.7 PPR points, including three duos to reach that mark (CeeDee Lamb and Cooks in Week 12, Cooper Kupp and Demarcus Robinson in Week 15 and Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel in Week 17). Look for Lamb and Cooks to both play well in Week 18.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #86
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
There are two Giants receivers worth using as No. 3 Fantasy receivers in Week 18 against the Eagles in Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson. Slayton has done well with Tyrod Taylor in the past two games with seven catches for 196 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets over that span, and Slayton had a 69-yard touchdown from Taylor in Week 16 at Philadelphia. Robinson's two best games this season have come with Taylor in Week 8 at Buffalo (14.2 PPR points) and Week 17 against the Rams (19.9 PPR points). The Eagles enter Week 18 as the No. 1 team in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Slayton and Robinson could be great with Taylor under center.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Wilson only had five catches for 48 yards on nine targets against New England in Week 3, and he's now scored fewer than 10 PPR points in two of three career meetings with the Patriots. Wilson has also scored fewer than 10 PPR points in three of his past five games overall, and he has one touchdown since Week 2 and none in his past five outings. In their past five games, New England has held Keenan Allen (10.8 PPR points), George Pickens (6.9 PPR points) and Stefon Diggs (7.1 PPR points) to minimal production, and Wilson should only be started in three-receiver leagues in Week 18.
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs.
McLaurin scored 16.1 PPR points in Week 17 against San Francisco with four catches for 61 yards and a touchdown on six targets, and it was his best production from Sam Howell since Week 9. We'll see if Howell and McLaurin can have another quality outing in Week 18 against Dallas, but they didn't fare well together in the first game against the Cowboys when McLaurin had four catches for 50 yards on 11 targets. In his past four games against Dallas, McLaurin has just 12 catches for 179 yards and a touchdown, and he's scored nine PPR points or fewer in three of those games. I would only start McLaurin in three-receiver leagues in Week 18.
Drake London WR
ATL Atlanta • #5
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
It was another bad road game for London in Week 17 at Chicago when he caught four passes for 56 yards on 10 targets. He's averaging 7.6 PPR points on the road this year in eight games, and there's little reason to trust him at New Orleans in Week 18. Now, he beat up on the Saints in Week 12 with five catches for 91 yards on seven targets, but that was in Atlanta. London hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 4, and New Orleans should be able to contain this Falcons passing attack at home. London is only worth starting in three-receiver leagues in Week 18.
MIN Minnesota • #3
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
I'd love to see Addison finish the season with a strong performance, but he's struggled down the stretch and will be tough to trust in Week 18 at Detroit. He's scored 10.9 PPR points or less in seven of his past eight games, including 5.8 PPR points or fewer in three of his past four outings. And he's been held to five targets or less in three of his past four games. He left the first game against Detroit in Week 16 with an ankle injury that he played through in Week 17 against Green Bay, and he likely isn't at 100 percent for the rematch with the Lions. It's a good thing that Nick Mullens is starting for the Vikings, but Addison should only be used in three-receiver leagues in Week 18.