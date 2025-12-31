Michael Wilson WR ARI Arizona • #14

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -7.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 13.8 WR RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 73 TAR 118 REYDS 907 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.5 Marvin Harrison Jr. (foot) won't play in Week 18 at the Rams, and that makes Wilson a No. 1 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Harrison missed four games this season and left early in another, and Wilson averaged 25.8 PPR points over that span. In those five games, Wilson averaged 14 targets per game, and he also had 11 catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns on 16 targets against the Rams in Week 14.

Luther Burden III WR CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET CHI -3 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 10.5 WR RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 56 REYDS 617 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.7 We're keeping an eye on the injury report for the Bears leading up to Week 18 because we hope Burden will play after he was injured on the final play in Week 17 at San Francisco. We also want to see if Rome Odunze (foot) will play against the Lions. If Burden plays and Odunze is out then Burden is worth starting in all leagues. Against the 49ers, Burden was a star with eight catches for 138 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he now has at least 14.4 PPR points in each of his past two games. Detroit is No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and D.J. Moore would be a high-end No. 3 receiver in all leagues as well if Odunze is out.

Wan'Dale Robinson WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -3.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 14.7 WR RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 92 TAR 140 REYDS 1014 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.6 Robinson was awesome in Week 17 at Las Vegas with 11 catches for 113 yards on 14 targets, and he has now scored at least 16.4 PPR points in three of his past five games. He also had eight catches for 142 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets in Week 2 at Dallas, and the Cowboys are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to receivers. Darius Slayton is also worth using as a sleeper in this game given the matchup against Dallas.

Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC DEN -12.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 12.8 WR RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 73 TAR 122 REYDS 1012 TD 7 FPTS/G 13.6 Sutton had a down game in Week 17 at Kansas City with four catches for 40 yards on 10 targets, but he dropped a potential touchdown that ruined his stat line. Prior to facing the Chiefs, Sutton had scored at least 17.2 PPR points in three of his past four games, and I expect him to get back to that level of production in this matchup. The Chargers are expected to rest several starters on defense, and Sutton had six catches for 118 yards and a touchdown on eight targets in the first meeting with Los Angeles in Week 3. He also has four touchdowns in his past five games overall with the Chargers. Sutton should be considered a high-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.