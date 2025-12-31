Fantasy Football Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Wide Reciever: How to set lineups for the final week
Wide receivers you want in Week 18 lineups, and those you should avoid
Lamar Jackson (back) practiced in full Wednesday, and he's on track to return in Week 18 at Pittsburgh after missing Week 17 at Green Bay. That's great news for Zay Flowers, who should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.
Flowers has closed the season on a high note with at least 13 PPR points in four games in a row, including two touchdowns over that span. And he had a great game against the Steelers in Week 14 with eight catches for 124 yards on 11 targets for 20.6 PPR points.
In four career games against Pittsburgh, Flowers has 20 catches for 336 yards and a touchdown, and he scored at least 11.9 PPR points in each outing. The Steelers have also allowed four receivers to score at least 12 PPR points in their past four games.
Jackson played in the first Pittsburgh game, and it's exciting that he's back for the rematch since this is a winner-take-all matchup for the AFC North title and a spot in the playoffs. Flowers should have a big role in this game, and Fantasy managers should trust him without hesitation now that Jackson is back under center.
ARI Arizona • #14
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Marvin Harrison Jr. (foot) won't play in Week 18 at the Rams, and that makes Wilson a No. 1 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Harrison missed four games this season and left early in another, and Wilson averaged 25.8 PPR points over that span. In those five games, Wilson averaged 14 targets per game, and he also had 11 catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns on 16 targets against the Rams in Week 14.
CHI Chicago • #10
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
We're keeping an eye on the injury report for the Bears leading up to Week 18 because we hope Burden will play after he was injured on the final play in Week 17 at San Francisco. We also want to see if Rome Odunze (foot) will play against the Lions. If Burden plays and Odunze is out then Burden is worth starting in all leagues. Against the 49ers, Burden was a star with eight catches for 138 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he now has at least 14.4 PPR points in each of his past two games. Detroit is No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and D.J. Moore would be a high-end No. 3 receiver in all leagues as well if Odunze is out.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Robinson was awesome in Week 17 at Las Vegas with 11 catches for 113 yards on 14 targets, and he has now scored at least 16.4 PPR points in three of his past five games. He also had eight catches for 142 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets in Week 2 at Dallas, and the Cowboys are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to receivers. Darius Slayton is also worth using as a sleeper in this game given the matchup against Dallas.
DEN Denver • #14
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Sutton had a down game in Week 17 at Kansas City with four catches for 40 yards on 10 targets, but he dropped a potential touchdown that ruined his stat line. Prior to facing the Chiefs, Sutton had scored at least 17.2 PPR points in three of his past four games, and I expect him to get back to that level of production in this matchup. The Chargers are expected to rest several starters on defense, and Sutton had six catches for 118 yards and a touchdown on eight targets in the first meeting with Los Angeles in Week 3. He also has four touchdowns in his past five games overall with the Chargers. Sutton should be considered a high-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.
JAC Jacksonville • #11
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
This could be a week where Jakobi Meyers or Brian Thomas Jr. play at a high level for the Jaguars, but it's hard to ignore what Washington has done in the past two games. Against the Broncos and Colts, Washington combined for 20 targets for 14 catches, 260 yards and a touchdown, and he scored at least 19 PPR points in each outing. In his past five games with at least seven targets, Washington has scored at least 17 PPR points four times. He's worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues against the Titans, who are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Meyers is also worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, and Thomas is a high-end No. 3 option.
SF San Francisco • #1
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I hope Pearsall will play in Week 18 against Seattle, and he was healthy in Week 17 against Chicago. He finished the Bears game with five catches for 85 yards on eight targets, and he has now scored at least 13.5 PPR points in each of his past two outings. He also had four catches for 108 yards on seven targets in Week 1 at Seattle, and I would use Pearsall as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. I also like Jauan Jennings as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver, and he has scored a touchdown in five games in a row and in seven of his past eight outings.
Chris Godwin WR
TB Tampa Bay • #14
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Godwin was great in Week 17 at Miami with seven catches for 108 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, and he has now scored at least 14 PPR points in two of his past three games. He struggled in Week 16 at Carolina with five catches for 30 yards on six targets, but Godwin is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues in this matchup. The Panthers have allowed six receivers to score at least 13.2 PPR points in their past five games, including Mike Evans in Week 16. And Evans has a great history against Carolina with 41 catches for 637 yards and eight touchdowns in his past six games against the Panthers. I'd also consider Jalen McMillan as a sleeper since he just had seven catches for 114 yards on nine targets against the Dolphins. The only receiver I would like to avoid is Emeka Egbuka, who has averaged 8.3 PPR points per game over his final 11 outings, including just one catch for 40 yards on two targets against Carolina in Week 16.
Deebo Samuel WR
WAS Washington • #1
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Samuel had a solid game in Week 17 against Dallas with two catches for 68 yards on four targets and two carries for 25 yards. That was an easy matchup against the Cowboys, but he also might have an easy matchup in Week 18 at the Eagles. Philadelphia is expected to rest several starters on defense, and Samuel is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He has the chance for $450,000 with 93 receiving yards to reach 800 and $250,000 with two more touchdowns to reach eight. I also like Terry McLaurin as a low-end No. 2 receiver with Philadelphia resting players in Week 18.
HOU Houston • #81
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Higgins had five catches for 65 yards on five targets in Week 13 at Indianapolis, and the Texans should lean on him again in the rematch in Week 18. Nico Collins will likely see a lot of Sauce Gardner in this game, and Higgins might be the best receiver for C.J. Stroud if Collins isn't open. The Colts have allowed nine receivers to score at least 11.5 PPR points in their past five games, and Higgins should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues in Week 18.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #15
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
McConkey has scored 4.1 PPR points or less in three of his past four games prior to Week 18, and he's been among the biggest busts this season. That's one problem. Another problem is he's facing the Broncos, who held him to four catches for 41 yards on seven targets in Week 3. And, finally, with Justin Herbert not expected to play, McConkey might sit as well. It also isn't ideal to trust McConkey if Trey Lance is the starting quarterback. I would try to avoid all the main Chargers receivers in Week 18 if you can.
MIA Miami • #17
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Waddle suffered a rib injury in Week 17 against Tampa Bay, and he finished with no catches on one target. We'll see if he plays in Week 18 at New England, but he won't be 100 percent. Waddle also should see a lot of Christian Gonzalez in this matchup, and the Patriots have allowed just two touchdowns to wide receivers in their past five games. Waddle did well in his first game with Quinn Ewers in Week 16 against Cincinnati with five catches for 72 yards on nine targets, and hopefully he can have similar production if healthy in Week 18. But I would only start Waddle in three-receiver leagues at New England.
BUF Buffalo • #10
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Shakir comes into Week 18 having scored 9.6 PPR points or less in four of his past five games, and he has one touchdown over that span. He also had one catch for 12 yards on two targets in Week 2 at the Jets. But the reason to sit Shakir in Week 18 is that Josh Allen might not play much with the Bills likely resting players for the playoffs. And even if Shakir remains in his usual role, I don't want to trust him with Mitch Trubisky at quarterback for the Bills. At best, Shakir is a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues.
IND Indianapolis • #11
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Pittman had one catch for 13 yards in Week 13 against Houston, and that was when Daniel Jones (Achilles) was still healthy. In his past five games against the Texans, Pittman has combined for 19 catches for 160 yards and no touchdowns, and he has scored 7.4 PPR points or less in four outings in a row. Riley Leonard is starting for the Colts in Week 18, and he might lean on Pittman more than Alec Pierce, Josh Downs or Tyler Warren. But Pittman has combined for nine catches for 74 yards and no touchdowns on 13 targets in his past three games with Philip Rivers, and I don't want to trust Pittman against the Texans with Leonard at quarterback.
GB Green Bay • #9
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Matt LaFleur said Wednesday that some starters won't play in Week 18 at Minnesota, which could mean Jordan Love (concussion) and Malik Willis (shoulder) are out. Watson could also sit to be ready for the playoffs, but I wouldn't want to start him against the Vikings if Clayton Tune were under center. Minnesota also has allowed just one touchdown to a receiver since Week 9, a span of eight games, and only four receivers have scored double digits in PPR over that span.