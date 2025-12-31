Thank you. Not just for reading this column in Week 18, but thank you for the entire season. It's been another fun ride in 2025.

We know you have many options to get your Fantasy advice, and there are plenty of amazing analysts in the industry. But we appreciate you sticking with us during the season, even when our suggestions were wrong, and hopefully, you had a successful Fantasy campaign.

We'll have plenty of coverage during the NFL playoffs -- DFS lineups and playoff challenge rankings -- and we're already starting to look ahead to the 2026 season. The best way to win your league is by paying attention in the offseason, so don't go too far.

But this is the last Start 'Em & Sit 'Em for this season, which means we'll see you in a few months. I'll miss writing this column every week, and I hope many of you will miss reading it.

The good news is we'll be back before you know it, so stay tuned. And get ready. If you won your league this season, you'll be trying hard to repeat as the champion. And if you failed to win a title, then you'll have a goal in mind. As always, we'll be here to help.

And for those of you still playing in Week 18, let's finish strong. It's a crazy scoring period with several teams resting starters for the playoffs, and you'll want to follow the news until the end of the week. But we'll have you covered, as always, so stick with CBS Sports to make sure those lineups are right.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Caleb Williams QB CHI Chicago • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET CHI -3 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 22.2 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 3730 RUYDS 382 TD 29 INT 6 FPTS/G 22 I had Williams as a start quarterback in Start 'Em & Sit 'Em for Week 17, and I wrote that it would be fun if Ben Johnson gave Williams the chance to become the first quarterback in franchise history to pass for 4,000 yards. He was 600 yards away prior to facing the 49ers, and he passed for a season-high 330 in San Francisco to make it possible in Week 18. Now, Williams gets the chance to do it against the Lions, who are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and three quarterbacks in the past six games against Detroit have passed for at least 366 yards. Williams scored 20.9 Fantasy points in Week 2 at Detroit, and he has scored at least 22.9 Fantasy points in three games in a row. The Bears have the chance to lock up the No. 2 seed in the NFC, and Williams should lead the way. He's a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues in Week 18.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 26.9 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 3752 RUYDS 348 TD 35 INT 12 FPTS/G 22.9 Lawrence didn't throw a touchdown pass in Week 17 at Indianapolis, but he still had a solid game as the Start of the Week. He passed for 263 yards and an interception, but he also added 26 rushing yards and two touchdowns and scored 23.1 Fantasy points. That's now six games in a row with at least 23.1 Fantasy points, including Week 13 at Tennessee when he scored 25.7 points. The Titans are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and five of the past six guys against Tennessee have scored at least 21.7 points. Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -1.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 19.4 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 2040 RUYDS 126 TD 23 INT 9 FPTS/G 26.6 Purdy doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 18 against Seattle, but he's on fire now and should stay hot in this winner-take-all game for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. In his past three games against Tennessee, Indianapolis and Chicago, Purdy has combined for 893 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions, along with 83 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and he scored at least 32.2 Fantasy points in each outing. He scored 20.8 Fantasy points at Seattle in Week 1, and the Seahawks have allowed seven quarterbacks to score at least 20.1 Fantasy points this season. Jaxson Dart QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #6

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -3.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 22.8 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 2042 RUYDS 455 TD 22 INT 5 FPTS/G 19 Dart wasn't the starter for the Giants in the first meeting with Dallas in Week 2, but Russell Wilson had one of the best games of his career with 450 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception, and he added 23 rushing yards for 36.3 Fantasy points. That outing is one of the reasons why the Cowboys are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Dart should have the chance for a big game in Week 18. He has scored at least 25.1 Fantasy points in two of his past three games, and he should end the season on a high note in this matchup against Dallas. Bo Nix QB DEN Denver • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC DEN -12.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 20.5 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 3790 RUYDS 307 TD 30 INT 11 FPTS/G 21.5 As of Wednesday, we don't know who the Chargers plan to rest on defense in Week 18, but if they are sitting Justin Herbert then other key players will likely also be out to prepare for the playoffs. It's not a slam dunk to trust Nix since he's only scored more than 20 Fantasy points twice in his past seven outings. But we saw this scenario play out last year for Nix in Week 18 against Kansas City when the Chiefs rested starters, and Nix went off for 41.5 Fantasy points. I'm willing to take a chance on Nix in this matchup since the Chargers don't seem intent on trying to win this game.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jacoby Brissett QB ARI Arizona • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs. Brissett didn't have a great game in Week 17 at Cincinnati, but he threw a late touchdown to Trey McBride to finish with 20.5 Fantasy points. He's now reached that total in 10 of 11 starts for the Cardinals, including Week 14 against the Rams when he scored 23.1 points. We don't know if the Rams will rest starters on defense since their playoff fate could be decided after Saturday's game between San Francisco and Seattle, so Brissett might have an easier matchup than expected. But four of the past five quarterbacks against the Rams have scored at least 23.1 Fantasy points, and Brissett is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 18. Sam Darnold QB SEA Seattle • #14

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Darnold had a miserable game against San Francisco in Week 1 with 5.4 Fantasy points, but the 49ers defense was healthy then. This defense hasn't stopped many passing attacks lately, and the past three opposing quarterbacks against San Francisco (Cam Ward, Philip Rivers and Caleb Williams) have each scored at least 19 Fantasy points. Darnold has scored at least 21.7 Fantasy points in three of his past six games, and he's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 18. Tyler Shough QB NO New Orleans • #6

Age: 26 • Experience: Rookie The Falcons defense is playing well in their past two games against Jacoby Brissett and Matthew Stafford, and Atlanta held both quarterbacks to 16.8 Fantasy points or less with a combined 472 passing yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions in those two games. But Shough is hot right now, having scored at least 19.1 Fantasy points in five games in a row and in six of his past seven outings. The one game where he failed to reach that total was in Week 12 against Atlanta when he scored 7.9 Fantasy points, but he should do better in the rematch given his recent level of play. I would use Shough as a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 18.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR TB -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 21.2 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 3490 RUYDS 351 TD 26 INT 10 FPTS/G 19.3 Mayfield scored 21.4 Fantasy points in Week 17 at Miami, but it wasn't pretty with 346 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, along with 16 rushing yards and a fumble. He has scored fewer than 20 Fantasy points five times in his past seven games, including Week 16 at Carolina with 14.7 points. Only one quarterback has scored at least 20 Fantasy points against the Panthers in their past six games, which was Tyler Shough in Week 15, including matchups with Brock Purdy, Matthew Stafford, Mayfield and Sam Darnold. I would only start Mayfield in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Aaron Rodgers QB PIT Pittsburgh • #8

Age: 42 • Experience: 21 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -3.5 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 16.1 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 3028 RUYDS 41 TD 24 INT 7 FPTS/G 17 Rodgers didn't have DK Metcalf (suspended) in Week 17 at Cleveland, and it showed with just 7.3 Fantasy points. Metcalf is still out in Week 18 against Baltimore, and you can't trust Rodgers in the majority of leagues in this matchup. He had a solid game against the Ravens in Week 14 with 23.5 Fantasy points, and Baltimore has allowed four of the past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 23.2 points. But without Metcalf, the Steelers don't have enough weapons in the passing game to help Rodgers succeed. Kirk Cousins QB ATL Atlanta • #18

Age: 37 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO ATL -3 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 18 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 1541 RUYDS 7 TD 10 INT 4 FPTS/G 12.5 Cousins started in Week 12 at New Orleans and scored 18.5 Fantasy points, and I could see him in that range again in the rematch. But I wouldn't expect a huge performance from Cousins since the Saints have allowed just one quarterback to score at least 20 Fantasy points in their past seven games. Cousins has also topped 20 Fantasy points just twice in six starts, and I would only use him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 18.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Josh Allen QB BUF Buffalo • #17

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ BUF -7 O/U 38 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 20.7 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 3668 RUYDS 579 TD 39 INT 10 FPTS/G 25.9 As of Wednesday afternoon, we don't know how much Allen will play in Week 18 against the Jets. He's expected to take Buffalo's first snap to extend his streak of consecutive regular-season starts to 122, the longest active run among NFL quarterbacks. But it would be a surprise if Allen played much since the Bills need help to improve their playoff standing from the No. 7 seed. That said, Allen won't have to play much to still have a big Fantasy outing against the Jets, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. But Buffalo could also beat the Jets with Mitch Trubisky at quarterback, and Allen could use the rest since he's dealing with a foot injury. I would look for another Fantasy quarterback in Week 18.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline RJ Harvey RB DEN Denver • #12

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC DEN -12.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 14.9 RB RNK 9th YTD Stats RUYDS 512 REC 46 REYDS 351 TD 12 FPTS/G 12.7 I named Harvey our Fantasy Rookie of the Year for 2025 based on his production in the past five games when he averaged 18.9 PPR points per game, including six total touchdowns. After J.K. Dobbins (foot) was lost for the season, Harvey became a must-start Fantasy option at the right time of the year. And he should have another solid outing against the Chargers, who plan to rest starters for the playoffs. I like Harvey as a borderline No. 1 running back in all leagues. D'Andre Swift RB CHI Chicago • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET CHI -3 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 12.3 RB RNK 11th YTD Stats RUYDS 1047 REC 33 REYDS 291 TD 10 FPTS/G 14.9 Swift had a standout game in Week 17 at San Francisco with 21.9 PPR points, and he has now scored at least 20.8 PPR points in three of his past five games. He had 13.9 PPR points in Week 2 at Detroit, and the Lions run defense has fallen apart of late. Six running backs in the past four games against Detroit have scored at least 13.1 PPR points, with eight total touchdowns over that span. Swift is worth using as a borderline No. 1 running back in all leagues, and Kyle Monangai should be considered a high-end flex. Monangai has scored at least 12.3 PPR points in two of his past five games. Aaron Jones RB MIN Minnesota • #33

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB MIN -7.5 O/U 35.5 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 12.7 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 548 REC 28 REYDS 199 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.9 This could be the last NFL game for Jones, who just turned 31 in December. And it would be fitting if he ended his career with a big game against the Packers, who are his former team. Jones struggled at Green Bay in Week 12 with nine carries for 41 yards and three catches for 16 yards on four targets, but the Packers have fallen apart defensively since then due to injuries, as six running backs have scored at least 12.3 PPR points in their past seven games. And Green Bay has nothing to play for in Week 18 as the No. 7 seed in the playoffs. Jones just had 15.3 PPR points in Week 17 against Detroit, and he would benefit once again if Jordan Mason (ankle) is out after he missed the Lions game. I like Jones as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. Kenneth Gainwell RB PIT Pittsburgh • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -3.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 10.5 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 527 REC 65 REYDS 422 TD 7 FPTS/G 12.5 I thought Gainwell would play well in Week 17 at Cleveland, especially with DK Metcalf (suspended) out, but Gainwell struggled with seven carries for 26 yards and three catches for 12 yards on four targets. That snapped a three-game streak where he scored at least 16.2 PPR points, as well as catching at least five passes in three games in a row. He should rebound in Week 18 against Baltimore, and Gainwell had four carries for 15 yards and a touchdown and six catches for 27 yards on seven targets against the Ravens in Week 14. Baltimore is tied for third with the most receptions allowed to running backs this year with 81, and seven times this season a running back has caught at least five passes against the Ravens. Gainwell remains a solid No. 2 PPR running back in Week 18.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Malik Davis RB DAL Dallas • #34

Age: 27 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG DAL -3.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 4.5 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 250 REC 2 REYDS 16 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.1 If Javonte Williams (shoulder) is out in Week 18 at the Giants then Davis has the chance to be a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Williams was injured in Week 17 at Washington, and Davis filled in with 20 carries for 103 yards. The Giants are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Williams scored 25 PPR points against New York in Week 2. Davis has top-15 upside in all formats if Williams can't play in this matchup. Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA NE -10.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 9.3 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 472 REC 30 REYDS 323 TD 6 FPTS/G 11 I like TreVeyon Henderson as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues in Week 18 against Miami, but Stevenson is also worth using as a starter. He has at least 17.8 PPR points in each of his past two games, and he scored 21.2 PPR points against the Dolphins in Week 2 with 11 carries for 54 yards and five catches for 88 yards on five targets. Stevenson has also scored at least 15 PPR points in three of his past five meetings with Miami, and the Dolphins have allowed three running backs to score at least 12.1 PPR points in their past three games. Zach Charbonnet RB SEA Seattle • #26

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SEA -1.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 10.4 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 656 REC 17 REYDS 121 TD 11 FPTS/G 10.8 Charbonnet had a dominant game in Week 17 at Carolina with 18 carries for 110 yards and two touchdowns and two catches for 12 yards on two targets, and he has now scored at least 17.4 PPR points in each of his past two outings against the Rams and Panthers. He also scored six touchdowns in the last eight games, with 426 rushing yards over that span, and he's averaging 4.9 yards per carry. And Charbonnet scored 10.7 PPR points against San Francisco in Week 1 with 12 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown, and the 49ers have allowed a running back to score a touchdown in three games in a row. I like Charbonnet as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues in Week 18, and Kenneth Walker III is worth using as a flex. Ray Davis RB BUF Buffalo • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ BUF -7 O/U 38 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 2.2 RB RNK NR YTD Stats RUYDS 124 REC 8 REYDS 63 TD 1 FPTS/G 2.1 I'm not expecting James Cook to play the majority of the game in Week 18 against the Jets, which should give Davis the chance for an increased workload in a great matchup. The Jets have allowed eight running backs to score at least 13.5 PPR points in their past seven games, and Davis could be a star. He had three games with double digits in carries in 2024, and he scored at least 13.7 PPR points in all of them. We'll see what Buffalo decides to do with Cook, but Davis could be a solid replacement option in Week 18.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Bucky Irving RB TB Tampa Bay • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR TB -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 13.1 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 503 REC 29 REYDS 264 TD 4 FPTS/G 14.2 It's been a rough three-game stretch for Irving heading into Week 18 with 8.3 PPR points or less in each outing against Atlanta, Carolina and Miami. He hasn't scored a touchdown in three games in a row while losing goal-line work to Sean Tucker, and Irving didn't have a target in the first game against the Panthers in Week 16. He had 19 carries for 71 yards in that matchup, and Carolina should be able to contain Irving again in the rematch. I would only use Irving as a flex option in the majority of leagues. Michael Carter RB ARI Arizona • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -7.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 10.8 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 315 REC 30 REYDS 246 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.7 Carter had a great opportunity the past two weeks to help Fantasy managers with matchups against Atlanta and Cincinnati, and he combined for 12.8 PPR points over that span with 18 carries for 94 yards and two catches for 14 yards on six targets. Even though he'll remain the lead running back against the Rams in Week 18, you can't trust Carter as anything more than a low-end flex in most formats. David Montgomery RB DET Detroit • #5

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -3 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 8.9 RB RNK 36th YTD Stats RUYDS 674 REC 23 REYDS 179 TD 9 FPTS/G 10.2 Montgomery had 10 carries for 25 yards and two catches for 15 yards on two targets in Week 17 at Minnesota, and that was the most touches he had in a game since Week 10. He's scored 9.1 PPR points or less in three games in a row, and Montgomery has become touchdown dependent to help your Fantasy roster. He had 11 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 4 yards in Week 2 against Chicago, but the Bears run defense has improved since then. Chicago has allowed just one rushing touchdown to a running back in the past three games, and Montgomery is just a low-end flex option in the majority of leagues in Week 18.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Omarion Hampton RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -12.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 11.5 RB RNK 40th YTD Stats RUYDS 545 REC 32 REYDS 192 TD 5 FPTS/G 15.1 Jim Harbaugh said Justin Herbert will rest in Week 18 at Denver to get ready for the playoffs, and the Chargers will likely be cautious with Hampton as well. Even though he's played the past four games, Hampton missed seven games with an ankle injury, and the Chargers need him at 100 percent for the playoffs. Hampton did well against the Broncos in Week 3 with 19 carries for 70 yards and a touchdown and six catches for 59 yards on seven targets for 24.9 PPR points, which was his breakout game. And I would start him as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues if we expected him to play a full game. But with Herbert out, Hampton should sit as well, and Fantasy managers should find an alternative at running back in Week 18.

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Michael Wilson WR ARI Arizona • #14

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -7.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 13.8 WR RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 73 TAR 118 REYDS 907 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.5 Marvin Harrison Jr. (foot) won't play in Week 18 at the Rams, and that makes Wilson a No. 1 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Harrison missed four games this season and left early in another, and Wilson averaged 25.8 PPR points over that span. In those five games, Wilson averaged 14 targets per game, and he also had 11 catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns on 16 targets against the Rams in Week 14. Luther Burden III WR CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET CHI -3 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 10.5 WR RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 56 REYDS 617 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.7 We're keeping an eye on the injury report for the Bears leading up to Week 18 because we hope Burden will play after he was injured on the final play in Week 17 at San Francisco. We also want to see if Rome Odunze (foot) will play against the Lions. If Burden plays and Odunze is out then Burden is worth starting in all leagues. Against the 49ers, Burden was a star with eight catches for 138 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he now has at least 14.4 PPR points in each of his past two games. Detroit is No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and D.J. Moore would be a high-end No. 3 receiver in all leagues as well if Odunze is out. Wan'Dale Robinson WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -3.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 14.7 WR RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 92 TAR 140 REYDS 1014 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.6 Robinson was awesome in Week 17 at Las Vegas with 11 catches for 113 yards on 14 targets, and he has now scored at least 16.4 PPR points in three of his past five games. He also had eight catches for 142 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets in Week 2 at Dallas, and the Cowboys are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to receivers. Darius Slayton is also worth using as a sleeper in this game given the matchup against Dallas. Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC DEN -12.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 12.8 WR RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 73 TAR 122 REYDS 1012 TD 7 FPTS/G 13.6 Sutton had a down game in Week 17 at Kansas City with four catches for 40 yards on 10 targets, but he dropped a potential touchdown that ruined his stat line. Prior to facing the Chiefs, Sutton had scored at least 17.2 PPR points in three of his past four games, and I expect him to get back to that level of production in this matchup. The Chargers are expected to rest several starters on defense, and Sutton had six catches for 118 yards and a touchdown on eight targets in the first meeting with Los Angeles in Week 3. He also has four touchdowns in his past five games overall with the Chargers. Sutton should be considered a high-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Parker Washington WR JAC Jacksonville • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN JAC -12.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 11.1 WR RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 53 TAR 86 REYDS 760 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.3 This could be a week where Jakobi Meyers or Brian Thomas Jr. play at a high level for the Jaguars, but it's hard to ignore what Washington has done in the past two games. Against the Broncos and Colts, Washington combined for 20 targets for 14 catches, 260 yards and a touchdown, and he scored at least 19 PPR points in each outing. In his past five games with at least seven targets, Washington has scored at least 17 PPR points four times. He's worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues against the Titans, who are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Meyers is also worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, and Thomas is a high-end No. 3 option.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Ricky Pearsall WR SF San Francisco • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. I hope Pearsall will play in Week 18 against Seattle, and he was healthy in Week 17 against Chicago. He finished the Bears game with five catches for 85 yards on eight targets, and he has now scored at least 13.5 PPR points in each of his past two outings. He also had four catches for 108 yards on seven targets in Week 1 at Seattle, and I would use Pearsall as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. I also like Jauan Jennings as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver, and he has scored a touchdown in five games in a row and in seven of his past eight outings. Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #14

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Godwin was great in Week 17 at Miami with seven catches for 108 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, and he has now scored at least 14 PPR points in two of his past three games. He struggled in Week 16 at Carolina with five catches for 30 yards on six targets, but Godwin is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues in this matchup. The Panthers have allowed six receivers to score at least 13.2 PPR points in their past five games, including Mike Evans in Week 16. And Evans has a great history against Carolina with 41 catches for 637 yards and eight touchdowns in his past six games against the Panthers. I'd also consider Jalen McMillan as a sleeper since he just had seven catches for 114 yards on nine targets against the Dolphins. The only receiver I would like to avoid is Emeka Egbuka, who has averaged 8.3 PPR points per game over his final 11 outings, including just one catch for 40 yards on two targets against Carolina in Week 16. Deebo Samuel WR WAS Washington • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Samuel had a solid game in Week 17 against Dallas with two catches for 68 yards on four targets and two carries for 25 yards. That was an easy matchup against the Cowboys, but he also might have an easy matchup in Week 18 at the Eagles. Philadelphia is expected to rest several starters on defense, and Samuel is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He has the chance for $450,000 with 93 receiving yards to reach 800 and $250,000 with two more touchdowns to reach eight. I also like Terry McLaurin as a low-end No. 2 receiver with Philadelphia resting players in Week 18. Jayden Higgins WR HOU Houston • #81

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Higgins had five catches for 65 yards on five targets in Week 13 at Indianapolis, and the Texans should lean on him again in the rematch in Week 18. Nico Collins will likely see a lot of Sauce Gardner in this game, and Higgins might be the best receiver for C.J. Stroud if Collins isn't open. The Colts have allowed nine receivers to score at least 11.5 PPR points in their past five games, and Higgins should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues in Week 18.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Ladd McConkey WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -12.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 8.8 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 66 TAR 106 REYDS 789 TD 6 FPTS/G 11.3 McConkey has scored 4.1 PPR points or less in three of his past four games prior to Week 18, and he's been among the biggest busts this season. That's one problem. Another problem is he's facing the Broncos, who held him to four catches for 41 yards on seven targets in Week 3. And, finally, with Justin Herbert not expected to play, McConkey might sit as well. It also isn't ideal to trust McConkey if Trey Lance is the starting quarterback. I would try to avoid all the main Chargers receivers in Week 18 if you can. Jaylen Waddle WR MIA Miami • #17

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -10.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 10.6 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 64 TAR 100 REYDS 910 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.1 Waddle suffered a rib injury in Week 17 against Tampa Bay, and he finished with no catches on one target. We'll see if he plays in Week 18 at New England, but he won't be 100 percent. Waddle also should see a lot of Christian Gonzalez in this matchup, and the Patriots have allowed just two touchdowns to wide receivers in their past five games. Waddle did well in his first game with Quinn Ewers in Week 16 against Cincinnati with five catches for 72 yards on nine targets, and hopefully he can have similar production if healthy in Week 18. But I would only start Waddle in three-receiver leagues at New England. Khalil Shakir WR BUF Buffalo • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ BUF -7 O/U 38 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 9.8 WR RNK 48th YTD Stats REC 72 TAR 95 REYDS 719 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.4 Shakir comes into Week 18 having scored 9.6 PPR points or less in four of his past five games, and he has one touchdown over that span. He also had one catch for 12 yards on two targets in Week 2 at the Jets. But the reason to sit Shakir in Week 18 is that Josh Allen might not play much with the Bills likely resting players for the playoffs. And even if Shakir remains in his usual role, I don't want to trust him with Mitch Trubisky at quarterback for the Bills. At best, Shakir is a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Michael Pittman WR IND Indianapolis • #11

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -10.5 O/U 39 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 10.4 WR RNK 41st YTD Stats REC 78 TAR 107 REYDS 773 TD 7 FPTS/G 12.5 Pittman had one catch for 13 yards in Week 13 against Houston, and that was when Daniel Jones (Achilles) was still healthy. In his past five games against the Texans, Pittman has combined for 19 catches for 160 yards and no touchdowns, and he has scored 7.4 PPR points or less in four outings in a row. Riley Leonard is starting for the Colts in Week 18, and he might lean on Pittman more than Alec Pierce, Josh Downs or Tyler Warren. But Pittman has combined for nine catches for 74 yards and no touchdowns on 13 targets in his past three games with Philip Rivers, and I don't want to trust Pittman against the Texans with Leonard at quarterback.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Christian Watson WR GB Green Bay • #9

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -7.5 O/U 35.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 5.4 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 55 REYDS 611 TD 6 FPTS/G 13.2 Matt LaFleur said Wednesday that some starters won't play in Week 18 at Minnesota, which could mean Jordan Love (concussion) and Malik Willis (shoulder) are out. Watson could also sit to be ready for the playoffs, but I wouldn't want to start him against the Vikings if Clayton Tune were under center. Minnesota also has allowed just one touchdown to a receiver since Week 9, a span of eight games, and only four receivers have scored double digits in PPR over that span.

TEs to start Projections powered by Sportsline Juwan Johnson TE NO New Orleans • #83

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -3 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 30th PROJ PTS 11.1 TE RNK 3rd YTD Stats REC 74 TAR 97 REYDS 828 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.8 Johnson has been great in the past two games since Devaughn Vele (shoulder) went on injured reserve. In those two outings against the Jets and Titans, Johnson has combined for 12 catches for 184 yards on 13 targets, and he scored at least 13.5 PPR points in each contest. He had a solid game against Atlanta in Week 12 with six catches for 46 yards on seven targets, and the Falcons have allowed three tight ends in the past two games to score at least 11.3 PPR points. Johnson should be considered a top-five Fantasy tight end in Week 18. Colston Loveland TE CHI Chicago • #84

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET CHI -3 O/U 50.5 OPP VS TE 17th PROJ PTS 10.3 TE RNK 5th YTD Stats REC 48 TAR 69 REYDS 622 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.3 Loveland just had a career game in Week 17 at San Francisco with six catches for 94 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, and he scored 21.4 PPR points. He has now scored at least 10.1 PPR points in four of his past six games, and he should stay hot in Week 18 against the Lions. Two tight ends have scored at least 10.8 PPR points against Detroit in the past five games, and Loveland has top-five upside in all leagues in Week 18. Michael Mayer TE LV Las Vegas • #87

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -5.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS TE 8th PROJ PTS 6.8 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 45 REYDS 281 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.5 Mayer started for the Raiders in Week 17 against the Giants with Brock Bowers (knee) out, and Mayer had nine catches for 89 yards on 10 targets. He has now played three games this season without Bowers, and Mayer has scored at least 16 PPR points in two of those games. The Chiefs have allowed two tight ends in their past three games to score at least 10.1 PPR points, and Mayer has top-10 upside in all leagues in Week 18.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA NE -10.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 30th PROJ PTS 9.6 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 55 TAR 82 REYDS 712 TD 7 FPTS/G 10.5 Henry missed practice Wednesday with a knee injury, and we'll continue to monitor his status prior to Sunday. If he plays as expected, then he's worth using as a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues. He has scored at least 11.3 PPR points in four of his past five games, with three touchdowns over that span, and the Dolphins have allowed three tight ends in their past four games to score at least 10.1 PPR points. Dalton Schultz TE HOU Houston • #86

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND HOU -10.5 O/U 39 OPP VS TE 26th PROJ PTS 9 TE RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 78 TAR 102 REYDS 704 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.4 Schultz struggled in Week 17 at the Chargers with 4.9 PPR points, but he scored at least 12.5 PPR points in three of his past five games. He played well against the Colts in Week 13 with seven catches for 55 yards on eight targets, and he should have another solid outing in the rematch in Week 18. Two tight ends in the past five games against Indianapolis have scored at least 12.5 PPR points, and Schultz should be considered a top-10 Fantasy tight end in this matchup. Brenton Strange TE JAC Jacksonville • #85

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN JAC -12.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 17th PROJ PTS 5.5 TE RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 54 REYDS 488 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.2 Strange is worth using as a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues in Week 18 against the Titans, and he had three catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on four targets against Tennessee in Week 13. He has now scored at least 13.5 PPR points in three of his past six games, and the Titans are struggling against tight ends of late. Six tight ends have scored at least 11.1 PPR points against Tennessee in the past eight games, with four touchdowns over that span, and Strange should continue to be a go-to target for Trevor Lawrence in Week 18.

TEs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Oronde Gadsden II TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #86

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -12.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS TE 20th PROJ PTS 6.5 TE RNK NR YTD Stats REC 47 TAR 67 REYDS 641 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.1 Gadsden had a solid game in Week 17 against Houston with three catches for 32 yards and a touchdown on six targets, and he has now scored at least 10.1 PPR points in two of his past three games. But with Justin Herbert not playing in Week 18 to rest for the playoffs, Gadsden will be tough to trust with Trey Lance at quarterback. Gadsden made his NFL debut in Week 3 against the Broncos and had five catches for 46 yards on seven targets, but that was with Herbert. I'm not expecting a big game for Gadsden with Lance under center. Darren Waller TE MIA Miami • #83

Age: 33 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -10.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 21st PROJ PTS 9.7 TE RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 34 REYDS 283 TD 6 FPTS/G 9.9 Waller has struggled in the past two games with Quinn Ewers, with four catches for 40 yards and no touchdowns on eight targets against Cincinnati and Tampa Bay. It will be hard to trust Waller in the majority of leagues in Week 18 at New England, and the Patriots have only allowed one tight end to score a touchdown in their past eight games. I would only use Waller in deeper leagues in this matchup on the road. Mark Andrews TE BAL Baltimore • #89

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT BAL -3.5 O/U 41 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 8.7 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 46 TAR 67 REYDS 408 TD 6 FPTS/G 8 Andrews doesn't have a good history in Pittsburgh with 19 catches for 199 yards and no touchdowns in his past five games there, and he scored 4.2 PPR points or less in two of his past three outings at Acrisure Stadium. Andrews also had one catch for 9 yards on five targets against the Steelers in Week 14, and he has scored 8.7 PPR points or less in six games in a row.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Warren TE IND Indianapolis • #84

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -10.5 O/U 39 OPP VS TE 12th PROJ PTS 8.8 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 71 TAR 104 REYDS 791 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.3 Warren had three catches for 22 yards and a touchdown on four targets in Week 13 against Houston, and that's the last time he scored double digits in PPR. It's also the last healthy game he played with Daniel Jones (Achilles), and we'll see if Riley Leonard can help Warren's production since he has struggled in the past three games with Philip Rivers. Despite getting 20 targets over that span against Seattle, San Francisco, and Jacksonville, Warren has combined for just 11 catches for 92 yards and no touchdowns. I'm not confident in Warren playing well in this matchup, and he's only worth starting in deeper leagues.

DST Projections powered by Sportsline

Vikings (vs. GB)

The Packers will likely be resting starters in Week 18, and that's good news for the Vikings DST. This defense has been dominant of late, with 10 sacks, three interceptions, and four fumbles in the past two games against the Giants and Lions, and those two teams combined for just 17 points. I like the Vikings DST as a top-five Fantasy option in Week 18.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline

Rams (vs. ARI)

Jaguars (vs. TEN)

Ravens (at PIT)

Sits Projections powered by Sportsline

Chargers (at DEN)

The Chargers defense has played well this season, but it appears that Los Angeles will be resting several starters in Week 18 at Denver. As of Wednesday, we don't know who will be out on defense, but any key absence is a plus for the Broncos and reason to keep the Chargers DST on the bench.

Start Projections powered by Sportsline Harrison Mevis K LAR L.A. Rams • #92

Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI LAR -7.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS K 31st PROJ PTS 8.5 K RNK 9th Mevis made one field goal and six PATs in Week 14 against the Cardinals, and he scored nine Fantasy points. In three games since then, Mevis has six field goals on seven attempts and 12 PATs, and he should be considered a No. 1 Fantasy kicker in all leagues. The Cardinals are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing kickers, and 11 guys have made multiple field goals against Arizona this season.