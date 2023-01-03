The only story that matters today in the NFL is the health of Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field during Monday night's game at Cincinnati. We hope to get a positive update Tuesday, and our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family and the Bills organization.

The game Monday night between the Bills and Bengals was postponed in the first quarter, and once the NFL determines what will happen with that game, then we will update you on your Fantasy leagues for Week 17. Clearly that is of little importance right now, but we know you have questions in regards to scoring for your Fantasy championships.

If you would like to support Hamlin, he organized a fundraiser in 2020 called the Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive, in which he raised money to distribute toys at Kelly and Nina's Daycare Center in Pennsylvania.

Hamlin, 24, created the GoFundMe page in December 2020 to purchase toys for children ahead of the holidays, writing "as I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me."

The goal of the GoFundMe page when it was created was to raise $2,500. As of Tuesday morning, the donations were over $3.5 million. You can make a donation here.

As for the Week 18 waiver wire, which will run overnight on its normal schedule in CBS Fantasy leagues, we know there are some of you who still have leagues continuing into the final week of the regular season, so we want to support your needs. With that in mind, here are the players you could be looking to add if you need help.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

Injuries: Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), Jalen Hurts (shoulder), Lamar Jackson (knee), Dak Prescott (knee), Teddy Bridgewater (finger), Nick Foles (ribs) and Colt McCoy (concussion)

Week 18 Waiver Priority List Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #14

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI SF -14 O/U 40 OPP VS QB 23rd QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 62% YTD Stats PAYDS 1196 RUYDS 6 TD 11 INT 4 FPTS/G 13.4 Purdy has scored at least 20 Fantasy points in three of four starts, and his worst outing was 19 points against Washington in Week 16. The 49ers can get the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a victory against Arizona and an Eagles loss to the Giants, so San Francisco has plenty of motivation for this game. No quarterback has scored more than 13 Fantasy points against Arizona in the past four games, but for the season the Cardinals allow 19.0 Fantasy points per game to the position. And Jimmy Garoppolo had 33 Fantasy points against Arizona in Week 12. Jarrett Stidham QB LV Las Vegas • #3

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -7.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS QB 31st QB RNK NR ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats PAYDS 437 RUYDS 34 TD 3 INT 2 FPTS/G 8.7 Stidham had one of the more shocking games of the season in Week 17 against San Francisco when he replaced the benched Derek Carr and scored 31 Fantasy points with 365 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, along with 34 rushing yards. We'll see what he does for an encore against the Chiefs, but Kansas City has allowed four of the past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 22 Fantasy points. Stidham might be a good flier in deeper leagues. Mike White QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #5

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -1.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS QB 30th QB RNK 13th ROSTERED 57% YTD Stats PAYDS 1192 RUYDS 9 TD 4 INT 4 FPTS/G 15.6 White was miserable in Week 17 at Seattle with three Fantasy points, but I'm hopeful he fares better at Miami in Week 18. The South Florida native has a good matchup against the Dolphins, who have allowed four of the past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points. White can still be useful in deeper leagues in Week 18. Andy Dalton QB NO New Orleans • #14

Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR NO -3.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 24th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 20% YTD Stats PAYDS 2699 RUYDS 52 TD 17 INT 9 FPTS/G 15.2 Dalton is worth a flier in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 18 with his matchup against the Panthers, who have allowed at least 26 Fantasy points to quarterbacks in two of the past three games. Carolina is down its top cornerbacks in Jaycee Horn (wrist) and Donte Jackson (Achilles), and Dalton has scored at least 18 Fantasy points in three of his past four home starts. Davis Mills QB HOU Houston • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -2.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS QB 22nd QB RNK 23rd ROSTERED 9% YTD Stats PAYDS 2820 RUYDS 102 TD 16 INT 13 FPTS/G 13.3 Mills is worth a flier in deep Superflex and two-quarterback leagues against the Colts, who have allowed at least 21 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in five of seven games since Jeff Saturday took over as interim coach. Mills had 19 Fantasy points against Indianapolis in Week 1, and he might be a sneaky sleeper in deeper leagues in Week 18.

WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

Injuries: James Conner (shin), Derrick Henry (hip), Tony Pollard (thigh), Antonio Gibson (knee), Travis Homer (ankle) and Marlon Mack (hamstring)

Week 18 Waiver Priority List Zack Moss RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU IND -2.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 32nd RB RNK 33rd ROSTERED 48% YTD Stats RUYDS 342 REC 8 REYDS 32 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.6 Moss should have the chance for a big game in Week 18 against the Texans, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Seven running backs in the past six games have scored at least 12 PPR points against Houston. Moss has run well in the three games since Jonathan Taylor (ankle) got hurt with 41 carries for 220 yards (5.4 yards per carry), but he's yet to score and has just one catch for 5 yards on two targets. However, given the matchup, Moss has top-20 upside in all leagues in Week 18. Matt Breida RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #31

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -14 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 16th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 10% YTD Stats RUYDS 192 REC 13 REYDS 106 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.1 The Giants could be resting players in Week 18 since they are locked into the No. 6 seed in the NFC. With that in mind, it doesn't make sense to play Saquon Barkley at Philadelphia. If Barkley rests then Breida should have an increased role and would be worth using as a flex. He would likely be playing with other backups, which lowers his chances of a big game, but he just had 67 total yards in mop-up duty against the Colts in Week 17. Gary Brightwell (2 percent rostered) could also get touches for the Giants, but Breida is the only option to consider as of now if Barkley is going to rest. Ke'Shawn Vaughn RB TB Tampa Bay • #21

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 17th RB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats RUYDS 27 REC 1 REYDS 11 TD 0 FPTS/G 0.3 The Buccaneers are saying they plan to play their starters in Week 18 at Atlanta, but that could be for limited action since they are locked into the No. 4 seed in the NFC. With that mind, it doesn't make sense to give much work to Leonard Fournette or Rachaad White. Most likely, we could see a lot of Vaughn and Giovani Bernard (1 percent rostered), with Vaughn getting the bulk of the carries. He hasn't done much this season in limited playing time, but in 2021 he scored at least 11 PPR points in two of his final three games. He would be a flex play if we find out in advance that Fournette and White aren't expected to see much action in Week 18. Corey Clement RB ARI Arizona • #31

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -14 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 1st RB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats RUYDS 32 REC 2 REYDS 29 TD 0 FPTS/G 1 It sounds like James Conner (shin) could play in Week 18 at San Francisco, but Clement is worth adding in case Conner is out. Clement replaced Conner in Week 17 at Atlanta and had seven carries for 32 yards and no catches on one target. It's a brutal matchup against the 49ers, but Clement would be a flex option in deeper leagues if he starts in place of Conner in Week 18. Chase Edmonds RB DEN Denver • #19

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -3.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 25th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 17% YTD Stats RUYDS 200 REC 16 REYDS 157 TD 3 FPTS/G 5.8 Edmonds has done well in two games with the Broncos since coming back from his ankle injury. He had eight touches in Week 16 at the Rams and scored seven PPR points, and he had 10 touches in Week 17 at the Chiefs and scored nine PPR points, with five catches over that span. We'll see if he gets more work in Week 18 against the Chargers now that Marlon Mack (hamstring) is hurt, but Edmonds could be a flex option in deeper leagues as he continues to work in tandem with Latavius Murray. Ty Johnson RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #25

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -1.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 22nd RB RNK NR ROSTERED 12% YTD Stats RUYDS 148 REC 10 REYDS 75 TD 1 FPTS/G 2.4 Johnson ended up as the lead rusher for the Jets in Week 17 at Seattle with eight carries for 46 yards and one catch for 11 yards on five targets. I still expect Zonovan Knight to get more touches than Johnson in Week 18 at Miami, but Johnson might be worth using as a flex if the Jets decide to play him 47 percent of the snap again like he did against the Seahawks. It's tough to trust Johnson, especially with Michael Carter also a factor, but Johnson might be worth a flier in deeper leagues. Joshua Kelley RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #25

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN LAC -3.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 24th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 11% YTD Stats RUYDS 269 REC 13 REYDS 95 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.1 I'm listing Kelley here with the chance that he might get more playing time in Week 18 if the Chargers decide to rest Austin Ekeler at all for the playoffs. The Chargers need to win at Denver to secure the No. 5 seed, which is important since the No. 4 seed will be the AFC South winner and likely easiest playoff opponent, so Ekeler could still get his full allotment of snaps. But if Ekeler is rested at all during the game then Kelley could get some positive production. He's worth using as a sneaky sleeper in deeper leagues. Alexander Mattison RB MIN Minnesota • #2

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI MIN -4 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 30th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 56% YTD Stats RUYDS 229 REC 14 REYDS 85 TD 4 FPTS/G 4.3 The Vikings will likely play their starters as normal in Week 18 at Chicago, but there's a chance Dalvin Cook's playing time could be reduced if the game is decided to rest him for the playoffs. If that happens then Mattison could get additional touches, and he would be a sneaky sleeper in deeper leagues against the Bears, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Jordan Mason RB SF San Francisco • #41

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI SF -14 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 29th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 23% YTD Stats RUYDS 230 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 1 FPTS/G 1.9 We'll see how much Christian McCaffrey plays in Week 18 against Arizona, but the 49ers could be the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win and an Eagles loss to the Giants. That could mean McCaffrey is playing his full allotment of snaps. However, if the game is out of hand and San Francisco is winning, we could see more of Mason and less of McCaffrey, which would make Mason a flex option and sneaky sleeper in deeper leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

Injuries: DeAndre Hopkins (knee), Deebo Samuel (knee), Jakobi Meyers (shoulder), Mecole Hardman (abdomen), DeVante Parker (concussion) and Skyy Moore (hand)

Week 18 Waiver Priority List Rashid Shaheed WR NO New Orleans • #89

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR NO -3.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 30th WR RNK 48th ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 30 REYDS 454 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.5 Shaheed has the potential to be a No. 3 receiver in all leagues this week with his matchup against the Panthers, who have been awful against receivers of late and don't have starting corners Donte Jackson (Achilles) and Jaycee Horn (wrist). In Carolina's past six games, 10 receivers have scored at least 13 PPR points against the Panthers. And Shaheed has scored at least 13 PPR points in two of his past three games. Chris Olave also has the chance for a big game as well in Week 18. Jahan Dotson WR WAS Washington • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -5.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 28th WR RNK 31st ROSTERED 60% YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 57 REYDS 451 TD 7 FPTS/G 11 Dotson had a down game in Week 17 against Cleveland with three catches for 37 yards on seven targets, which snapped a three-game streak of him scoring at least 16 PPR points. He should rebound this week against the Cowboys, who have allowed eight receivers to score at least 14 PPR points in their past five games. We'll see who starts at quarterback for the Commanders in Week 18, but Dotson should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues given the matchup. And Terry McLaurin also has the chance to play well against Dallas. Treylon Burks WR TEN Tennessee • #16

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -6.5 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 56% YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 47 REYDS 425 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.2 Burks had a productive game against the Cowboys in Week 17 with four catches for 66 yards on eight targets and one carry for 20 yards. It's now the third time in his past four healthy games that he's scored at least 12 PPR points, and hopefully he can show up in a huge game for the Titans against the Jaguars that will decide the AFC South. The Dallas game was with Joshua Dobbs at quarterback, and hopefully Dobbs can connect with Burks again in Week 18. And the Jaguars have allowed four receivers to score at least 14 PPR points in their past five games. Robert Woods (34 percent rostered) also played well with Dobbs in Week 17 with five catches for 39 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and Woods is worth using as No. 3 receiver in deeper leagues. Greg Dortch WR ARI Arizona • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -14 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 27th WR RNK 27th ROSTERED 17% YTD Stats REC 48 TAR 60 REYDS 437 TD 2 FPTS/G 7 Dortch didn't have a good Fantasy outing in Week 17 at Atlanta with four catches for 15 yards, but he did have 10 targets. And hopefully he gets that many targets again in Week 18 at San Francisco. Colt McCoy could return at quarterback for the Cardinals, and we'll see what's going on with DeAndre Hopkins (knee) since he missed the Falcons game. Marquise Brown also is reportedly dealing with an arm injury. The 49ers have allowed six receivers to score at least 12 PPR points in their past three games, so Dortch could be a No. 3 PPR Fantasy option in Week 18. Richie James WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #80

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -14 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 9th WR RNK 41st ROSTERED 8% YTD Stats REC 57 TAR 70 REYDS 569 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.3 If you told me Tuesday morning that the Giants were playing their starters in Week 18 at the Eagles for a full game then I'd say James and Isaiah Hodgins (13 percent rostered) are both worth using as high-end No. 3 receivers in the majority of leagues. But because of the uncertainty that the Giants could rest guys for the playoffs, we have to be cautious with James and Hodgins as Fantasy options. If they play, James has scored at least 17 PPR points in three of his past four games and has three games with at least seven targets, seven catches and 61 yards, including two touchdowns. Hodgins has scored at least 14 PPR points in four of his past five games, and he has four touchdowns over that span. Just keep an eye on the news, and if the Giants are going full go against the Eagles then prioritize James and Hodgins over everyone else on this list. Kadarius Toney WR KC Kansas City • #19

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV KC -7.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 47% YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 18 REYDS 153 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.6 Toney had a productive game with the Chiefs in Week 17 against Denver with four catches for 71 yards on four targets, but he played just 16 of 53 offensive snaps and remains tough to trust. That being said, you see his explosiveness every time he touches the ball, and he could be electric on the turf in Las Vegas. He's worth adding and using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 18, and the Raiders have allowed six receivers to score at least 12 PPR points in their past five games. Tyquan Thornton WR NE New England • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 43 REYDS 234 TD 3 FPTS/G 5.3 Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) could be out in Week 18 at Buffalo, which would hopefully allow Thornton to get more targets for the Patriots in a big game. If New England wins in Week 18 then the Patriots earn a wild-card spot. Thornton had three catches for 60 yards and a touchdown on seven targets in Week 17 against Miami, and he almost had a second touchdown but couldn't get his feet inbounds in the back of the end zone. He now has four games this season with at least five targets, and he has scored at least 15 PPR points in two of them. Chris Moore WR HOU Houston • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -2.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 38% YTD Stats REC 46 TAR 68 REYDS 526 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.4 Moore could be a sneaky sleeper in Week 18 against the Colts, who have struggled with slot receivers. He's been quiet the past two games with Brandin Cooks back, and Moore only has five catches for 46 yards on nine targets over that span against Tennessee and Jacksonville. But Indianapolis has struggled with receivers of late, especially in the slot, including Keenan Allen and Richie James each scoring at least 20 PPR points in the past two games. Moore could be a No. 3 receiver in deeper formats. Scott Miller WR TB Tampa Bay • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 38 REYDS 177 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.9 I wish we knew what Tampa Bay had planned with Week 18 in regards to resting players since the Buccaneers have locked up the No. 4 seed and don't have anything to play for against the Falcons. If the starters don't play, Miller could be looking at plenty of targets, but that would be without Tom Brady as well. Russell Gage (15 percent rostered) could also be in play here if the Buccaneers don't rest him, but Chris Godwin and Mike Evans seem the least likely to play a full game. Miller could end up as a No. 3 receiver in the majority of leagues if we find out Tampa Bay is resting players.

WAIVER WIRE Tight End

Injuries: Jonnu Smith (concussion) and Kylen Granson (ankle)

Week 18 Waiver Priority List Tyler Conklin TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -1.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS TE 29th TE RNK 14th ROSTERED 44% YTD Stats REC 56 TAR 83 REYDS 539 TD 3 FPTS/G 8 Conklin had a solid game with Mike White back in Week 17 at Seattle with six catches for 80 yards on six targets, and Conklin now has at least six targets in three of four starts with White. The Dolphins are No. 3 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends on the season, and Conklin is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. Juwan Johnson TE NO New Orleans • #83

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR NO -3.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 8th TE RNK 18th ROSTERED 34% YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 64 REYDS 487 TD 7 FPTS/G 8.8 Johnson was again productive in Week 17 at Philadelphia with five catches for 62 yards on seven targets, and he's now scored at least 11 PPR points in five of his past seven games. He's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues with his matchup against the Panthers at home. Trey McBride TE ARI Arizona • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -14 O/U 40 OPP VS TE 10th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 6% YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 36 REYDS 224 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.6 We'll see if DeAndre Hopkins (knee) plays in Week 18 at San Francisco, and Marquise Brown is reportedly dealing with an arm injury. James Conner (shin) is also banged up, and we'll see what happens with Colt McCoy if he can return in Week 18. There's a lot at play with the Cardinals this week, but McBride could be a good streamer in deeper leagues, even at San Francisco. Against the Falcons in Week 17 with Hopkins out and David Blough under center, McBride had seven catches for 78 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. Let's hope that type of production happens again in Week 18. Albert Okwuegbunam TE DEN Denver • #85

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -3.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 15th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 17 REYDS 95 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.6 Remember when Okwuegbunam was supposed to be a breakout candidate? That never happened, especially when Greg Dulcich emerged for the Broncos, but Dulcich (hamstring) is on injured reserve now, which allowed Okwuegbunam the chance to step up in Week 17 at Kansas City. He had three catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on six targets, and hopefully he can have another productive game in Week 18 against the Chargers. It's not an easy matchup, but Okwuegbunam is worth a flier in deeper leagues now that he's back on the radar for the Broncos.

WAIVER WIRE DST

Bengals (37 percent rostered) vs. BAL

Chargers (57 percent rostered) at DEN

Saints (44 percent rostered) vs. CAR

Vikings (56 percent rostered) at CHI

Browns (49 percent rostered) at PIT

WAIVER WIRE KICKERS