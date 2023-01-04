greg-dortch-1400-us.jpg
A 1,000-yard season isn't quite as special as it used to be, with the NFL expanding the season to 17 games. But in Week 18, we're looking for any excuse we can to guarantee some sort of production, especially for teams with nothing to play for.

Chris Olave, Tyler Lockett, Chris Godwin, and Ja'Marr Chase are all within 40 yards of 1,000. They should hit that number easily, but it doesn't guarantee much in the way of Fantasy success. Brandon Aiyuk is the only other WR within 100 yards of the mark. But there are four more wide receivers within 150 yards of 1,000, and they could all hit that in Week 18.

  Week 18 Previews: QB | RB | WR | TE

JuJu Smith-Schuster is most concerned with getting the 2 yards he needs to hit 900 and collect his bonus. Michael Pittman needs 105 against the Texans. No receiver has hit that number against them since Mike Williams in Week 4. Speaking of Williams, he needs 137 yards against the Broncos for his third 1,000-yard season. His career best against them is 117 yards back in 2019. 

Finally, D.J. Moore needs 122 yards to hit the mark in what was a wildly disappointing season until Sam Darnold took over. Despite the tough matchup against New Orleans, I would expect Carolina to give him a chance.

Here is the rest of the Week 18 WR Preview:

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 18 at this time. Here's what it means:

player headshot
Marquise Brown WR
ARI Arizona • #2
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Greg Dortch should dominate targets again, and hopefully he'll be more productive.
player headshot
Skyy Moore WR
KC Kansas City • #24
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
JuJu Smith-Schuster is a solid No. 3 WR while Kadarius Toney is a boom/bust flex.
player headshot
Jakobi Meyers WR
NE New England • #16
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Tyquan Thornton is a deep sleeper.
  • 15.1 -- PPR Fantasy points per game from D.J. Moore when not playing with Baker Mayfield. He's been a monster in the playoffs - if he got you there. 
  • 34.3 -- Davante Adams didn't flinch with Jarrett Stidham under center, scoring 34.3 PPR Fantasy points on 11 targets. 
  • 13.9 --  Saints rookie Rashid Shaheed caught all six of his targets for 79 yards last week. His production has been trending upward and could be a name to remember come next summer.
  • 28 -- Desmond Ridder has targeted Drake London the most (28) by far. The next Falcon with the most targets is Cordarrelle Patterson with 12. 
  • 5 -- Total receptions by Adam Thielen in the last three games. K.J. Osborn has 20 receptions in those three games, outgaining Thielen by 170 yards. 

player headshot
Allen Lazard WR
GB Green Bay • #13
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DET GB -4.5 O/U 49
OPP VS WR
29th
PROJ PTS
11.9
WR RNK
30th
YTD Stats
REC
56
TAR
94
REYDS
747
TD
5
FPTS/G
11.5
player headshot
Terry McLaurin WR
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DAL DAL -5.5 O/U 41.5
OPP VS WR
28th
PROJ PTS
13.8
WR RNK
23rd
YTD Stats
REC
74
TAR
114
REYDS
1117
TD
4
FPTS/G
13.3
player headshot
Jaylen Waddle WR
MIA Miami • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYJ MIA -1.5 O/U 38.5
OPP VS WR
1st
PROJ PTS
14.3
WR RNK
14th
YTD Stats
REC
70
TAR
112
REYDS
1312
TD
8
FPTS/G
15.6
player headshot
Christian Kirk WR
JAC Jacksonville • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TEN JAC -6.5 O/U 40
OPP VS WR
32nd
PROJ PTS
13.3
WR RNK
19th
YTD Stats
REC
78
TAR
125
REYDS
1009
TD
7
FPTS/G
13.8
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 18 Adds (WR Preview)
player headshot
Greg Dortch WR
ARI Arizona • #83
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SF SF -14 O/U 40
OPP VS WR
27th
WR RNK
27th
ROSTERED
20%
YTD Stats
REC
48
TAR
60
REYDS
437
TD
2
FPTS/G
7
Dortch's production in Week 17 was abysmal, but he still saw double-digit targets and every other time he's had this role this season he's been productive. I expect another double-digit target game in Week 18 with much better Fantasy results.
player headshot
K.J. Osborn WR
MIN Minnesota • #17
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CHI MIN -4 O/U 45.5
OPP VS WR
12th
WR RNK
NR
ROSTERED
17%
YTD Stats
REC
55
TAR
84
REYDS
533
TD
5
FPTS/G
8.7
Osborn has been functioning as the Vikings' No. 2 wide receiver and now gets the hapless Bears defense in Week 18. Osborn could also see an increased target share if the Vikings choose to rest Justin Jefferson. Adam Thielen, or T.J. Hockenson.
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play

player headshot
Garrett Wilson WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIA MIA -1.5 O/U 38.5
OPP VS WR
18th
PROJ PTS
11.4
WR RNK
11th
YTD Stats
REC
74
TAR
130
REYDS
1014
TD
4
FPTS/G
12.4
Wilson was still the lead target earner for the Jets in Week 17 and I would expect a bounce-back performance against a Dolphins defense that has been much better against the pass than the run. Hopefully the down game last week holds down his roster rate as well.
Contrarian DFS Play

player headshot
Greg Dortch WR
ARI Arizona • #83
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SF SF -14.5 O/U 40
OPP VS WR
27th
PROJ PTS
10.8
WR RNK
27th
YTD Stats
REC
48
TAR
60
REYDS
437
TD
2
FPTS/G
7
It's not often you get a guy projected for double-digit targets at both a low cost and a low roster rate. Shake off last week's chalk disaster and go right back to Dortch in Week18.
Heath's Projections