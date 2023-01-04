A 1,000-yard season isn't quite as special as it used to be, with the NFL expanding the season to 17 games. But in Week 18, we're looking for any excuse we can to guarantee some sort of production, especially for teams with nothing to play for.

Chris Olave, Tyler Lockett, Chris Godwin, and Ja'Marr Chase are all within 40 yards of 1,000. They should hit that number easily, but it doesn't guarantee much in the way of Fantasy success. Brandon Aiyuk is the only other WR within 100 yards of the mark. But there are four more wide receivers within 150 yards of 1,000, and they could all hit that in Week 18.

JuJu Smith-Schuster is most concerned with getting the 2 yards he needs to hit 900 and collect his bonus. Michael Pittman needs 105 against the Texans. No receiver has hit that number against them since Mike Williams in Week 4. Speaking of Williams, he needs 137 yards against the Broncos for his third 1,000-yard season. His career best against them is 117 yards back in 2019.

Finally, D.J. Moore needs 122 yards to hit the mark in what was a wildly disappointing season until Sam Darnold took over. Despite the tough matchup against New Orleans, I would expect Carolina to give him a chance.

Here is the rest of the Week 18 WR Preview:

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 18 at this time. Here's what it means:

Marquise Brown WR ARI Arizona • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Greg Dortch should dominate targets again, and hopefully he'll be more productive. Skyy Moore WR KC Kansas City • #24

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster is a solid No. 3 WR while Kadarius Toney is a boom/bust flex. Jakobi Meyers WR NE New England • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Tyquan Thornton is a deep sleeper.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

15.1 -- PPR Fantasy points per game from D.J. Moore when not playing with Baker Mayfield. He's been a monster in the playoffs - if he got you there.



-- PPR Fantasy points per game from D.J. Moore when not playing with Baker Mayfield. He's been a monster in the playoffs - if he got you there. 34.3 -- Davante Adams didn't flinch with Jarrett Stidham under center, scoring 34.3 PPR Fantasy points on 11 targets.

-- Davante Adams didn't flinch with Jarrett Stidham under center, scoring 34.3 PPR Fantasy points on 11 targets. 13.9 -- Saints rookie Rashid Shaheed caught all six of his targets for 79 yards last week. His production has been trending upward and could be a name to remember come next summer.

-- Saints rookie Rashid Shaheed caught all six of his targets for 79 yards last week. His production has been trending upward and could be a name to remember come next summer. 28 -- Desmond Ridder has targeted Drake London the most (28) by far. The next Falcon with the most targets is Cordarrelle Patterson with 12.



-- Desmond Ridder has targeted Drake London the most (28) by far. The next Falcon with the most targets is Cordarrelle Patterson with 12. 5 -- Total receptions by Adam Thielen in the last three games. K.J. Osborn has 20 receptions in those three games, outgaining Thielen by 170 yards.



WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Allen Lazard WR GB Green Bay • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET GB -4.5 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 11.9 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 56 TAR 94 REYDS 747 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.5 Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -5.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 13.8 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 74 TAR 114 REYDS 1117 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.3 Jaylen Waddle WR MIA Miami • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ MIA -1.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 14.3 WR RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 70 TAR 112 REYDS 1312 TD 8 FPTS/G 15.6 Christian Kirk WR JAC Jacksonville • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN JAC -6.5 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 13.3 WR RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 78 TAR 125 REYDS 1009 TD 7 FPTS/G 13.8

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 18 Adds (WR Preview) Greg Dortch WR ARI Arizona • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -14 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 27th WR RNK 27th ROSTERED 20% YTD Stats REC 48 TAR 60 REYDS 437 TD 2 FPTS/G 7 Dortch's production in Week 17 was abysmal, but he still saw double-digit targets and every other time he's had this role this season he's been productive. I expect another double-digit target game in Week 18 with much better Fantasy results. K.J. Osborn WR MIN Minnesota • #17

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI MIN -4 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 12th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 17% YTD Stats REC 55 TAR 84 REYDS 533 TD 5 FPTS/G 8.7 Osborn has been functioning as the Vikings' No. 2 wide receiver and now gets the hapless Bears defense in Week 18. Osborn could also see an increased target share if the Vikings choose to rest Justin Jefferson. Adam Thielen, or T.J. Hockenson.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Garrett Wilson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -1.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 11.4 WR RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 74 TAR 130 REYDS 1014 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.4 Wilson was still the lead target earner for the Jets in Week 17 and I would expect a bounce-back performance against a Dolphins defense that has been much better against the pass than the run. Hopefully the down game last week holds down his roster rate as well.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Greg Dortch WR ARI Arizona • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -14.5 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 10.8 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 48 TAR 60 REYDS 437 TD 2 FPTS/G 7 It's not often you get a guy projected for double-digit targets at both a low cost and a low roster rate. Shake off last week's chalk disaster and go right back to Dortch in Week18.