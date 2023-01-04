A 1,000-yard season isn't quite as special as it used to be, with the NFL expanding the season to 17 games. But in Week 18, we're looking for any excuse we can to guarantee some sort of production, especially for teams with nothing to play for.
Chris Olave, Tyler Lockett, Chris Godwin, and Ja'Marr Chase are all within 40 yards of 1,000. They should hit that number easily, but it doesn't guarantee much in the way of Fantasy success. Brandon Aiyuk is the only other WR within 100 yards of the mark. But there are four more wide receivers within 150 yards of 1,000, and they could all hit that in Week 18.
JuJu Smith-Schuster is most concerned with getting the 2 yards he needs to hit 900 and collect his bonus. Michael Pittman needs 105 against the Texans. No receiver has hit that number against them since Mike Williams in Week 4. Speaking of Williams, he needs 137 yards against the Broncos for his third 1,000-yard season. His career best against them is 117 yards back in 2019.
Finally, D.J. Moore needs 122 yards to hit the mark in what was a wildly disappointing season until Sam Darnold took over. Despite the tough matchup against New Orleans, I would expect Carolina to give him a chance.
Week 18 WR Preview
Week 18 WR Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play in Week 18 at this time. Here's what it means:
ARI Arizona • #2
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Greg Dortch should dominate targets again, and hopefully he'll be more productive.
Skyy Moore WR
KC Kansas City • #24
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
JuJu Smith-Schuster is a solid No. 3 WR while Kadarius Toney is a boom/bust flex.
NE New England • #16
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Tyquan Thornton is a deep sleeper.
Numbers to Know
- 15.1 -- PPR Fantasy points per game from D.J. Moore when not playing with Baker Mayfield. He's been a monster in the playoffs - if he got you there.
- 34.3 -- Davante Adams didn't flinch with Jarrett Stidham under center, scoring 34.3 PPR Fantasy points on 11 targets.
- 13.9 -- Saints rookie Rashid Shaheed caught all six of his targets for 79 yards last week. His production has been trending upward and could be a name to remember come next summer.
- 28 -- Desmond Ridder has targeted Drake London the most (28) by far. The next Falcon with the most targets is Cordarrelle Patterson with 12.
- 5 -- Total receptions by Adam Thielen in the last three games. K.J. Osborn has 20 receptions in those three games, outgaining Thielen by 170 yards.
Matchups that matter
Allen Lazard WR
GB Green Bay • #13
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
MIA Miami • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
JAC Jacksonville • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
Dortch's production in Week 17 was abysmal, but he still saw double-digit targets and every other time he's had this role this season he's been productive. I expect another double-digit target game in Week 18 with much better Fantasy results.
K.J. Osborn WR
MIN Minnesota • #17
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Osborn has been functioning as the Vikings' No. 2 wide receiver and now gets the hapless Bears defense in Week 18. Osborn could also see an increased target share if the Vikings choose to rest Justin Jefferson. Adam Thielen, or T.J. Hockenson.
DFS Plays
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Wilson was still the lead target earner for the Jets in Week 17 and I would expect a bounce-back performance against a Dolphins defense that has been much better against the pass than the run. Hopefully the down game last week holds down his roster rate as well.
It's not often you get a guy projected for double-digit targets at both a low cost and a low roster rate. Shake off last week's chalk disaster and go right back to Dortch in Week18.