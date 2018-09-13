Fantasy Football Week 2: Ben Roethlisberger, Aaron Rodgers and the rest of the news from Wednesday

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Rex Burkhead (concussion) missed practice

It's not clear when, exactly, Burkhead suffered the injury, because he was still toting the rock on the Patriots' final drive of the game Sunday, but this is certainly something to be concerned about. Burkhead had not had a concussion in the NFL, but recovery from concussions can be notoriously tricky, especially since he has to be fully cleared through the league's concussion protocol before being allowed to play. We'll have to keep a close eye on this one, because Burkhead led all Patriots' running backs in snaps (37) and touches (19) in Week 1. Sony Michel missed the opener as he continues to recover from a knee injury, but he could be activated and may step into a significant role if Burkhead is out. We could also see more of James White, and recently signed Kenjon Barner could have a role to play if Burkhead sits.

Leonard Fournette (hamstring) is expected to play

ESPN.com's Josina Anderson reported Wednesday that Fournette told her after suffering the injury in Week 1 he expects to play in Week 2, and he will test the injury Friday after a week of rest. So, don't expect to see him out there on the practice field Thursday, as he sat out Wednesday's session as well. However, with soft tissue injuries, setbacks are common, so we'll want to continue to monitor this one through Sunday — if T.J. Yeldon is still available in your league, snag him just in case. He could have an increased role in the passing game even if Fournette is healthy in enough to play.

Aaron Rodgers (knee) missed practice

This one doesn't come as much of a surprise, but it is frustrating that we really don't have any details on the nature of Rodgers' injury. We know he has a sprained knee, one he was able to play through in the second half of Sunday's win over the Bears, but if he doesn't practice this week, it'll be tough to trust Rodgers coming into a tough matchup against the Vikings. The Bears' defense is improved, but it's not Minnesota's, which made life miserable for Jimmy Garoppolo in the opener. You're going to have a tough decision to make with Rodgers in Week 2 if he does suit up, and I would grab a replacement now just in case he isn't able to go.

Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) missed practice

We have big hopes for Roethlisberger in Week 2, being that he is Jamey Eisenberg's Start of the Week, and all, so let's hope he gets on the field. He didn't practice Wednesday while dealing with what has been described as a minor elbow injury, and Mike Tomlin told us earlier in the week the injury was likely to limit him in practice this week. At this point, there doesn't appear to be any reason to think it will keep him off the field in Week 2, and Roethlisberger has a huge opportunity to get back on the right track in what should be one of the league's premier shootouts in Week 2 against the Chiefs.

Other notes from around the NFL

DeAndre Hopkins (foot) was limited in practice … This doesn't look like a huge concern at the moment -- the Houston Chronicle reported he looked "mobile" during practice. We'll monitor this one throughout the week, but expect big things from Hopkins in a great matchup against the Titans.



This doesn't look like a huge concern at the moment -- the Houston Chronicle reported he looked "mobile" during practice. We'll monitor this one throughout the week, but expect big things from Hopkins in a great matchup against the Titans. Davante Adams (shoulder) missed practice … Adams fell on the shoulder at some point during Week 1, but he told reporters he is "feeling good" about playing in Week 2 against the Vikings. It's a tough matchup, but Adams had five catches for 54 yards and a touchdown in his only game against the Vikings last season, one in which Rodgers had just four attempts before suffering an injury.



Adams fell on the shoulder at some point during Week 1, but he told reporters he is "feeling good" about playing in Week 2 against the Vikings. It's a tough matchup, but Adams had five catches for 54 yards and a touchdown in his only game against the Vikings last season, one in which Rodgers had just four attempts before suffering an injury. Josh Allen will start for Buffalo … It was the only logical choice. Allen may not be ready, but it's hard to imagine he won't be an improvement on Nathan Peterman, who has proven he just isn't an NFL-caliber passer. Allen won't fix the core issues affecting the Bills' offense, but he provides a glimmer of hope. After Week 1, that's all we can ask.



It was the only logical choice. Allen may not be ready, but it's hard to imagine he won't be an improvement on Nathan Peterman, who has proven he just isn't an NFL-caliber passer. Allen won't fix the core issues affecting the Bills' offense, but he provides a glimmer of hope. After Week 1, that's all we can ask. Marcus Mariota (elbow) was able to practice … There were some reports that Mariota didn't have his usual zip on his passes, but that's less concerning to me than the idea of Blaine Gabbert running the offense. It looks like Mariota will play in Week 2 against the Texans, and that's good news for this offense.



There were some reports that Mariota didn't have his usual zip on his passes, but that's less concerning to me than the idea of Blaine Gabbert running the offense. It looks like Mariota will play in Week 2 against the Texans, and that's good news for this offense. DeSean Jackson (concussion, shoulder) did not practice … It looks like the concussion is a bigger concern than the shoulder, and it looks like there's a chance he won't play in Week 2. Jackson made a huge impact for the Buccaneers, and he would be missed, but he also played just 20 snaps, fewer than both Chris Godwin and Adam Humphries in Week 1.



It looks like the concussion is a bigger concern than the shoulder, and it looks like there's a chance he won't play in Week 2. Jackson made a huge impact for the Buccaneers, and he would be missed, but he also played just 20 snaps, fewer than both Chris Godwin and Adam Humphries in Week 1. Marlon Mack (hamstring) remained limited … Mack has a big opportunity to emerge as the Colts' starter if he can just get healthy. We'll keep an eye on his status Thursday and especially Friday, because if he gets closer to a full practice, he'll be an interesting flex play in Week 2.



Mack has a big opportunity to emerge as the Colts' starter if he can just get healthy. We'll keep an eye on his status Thursday and especially Friday, because if he gets closer to a full practice, he'll be an interesting flex play in Week 2. Will Fuller (hamstring) was limited … The Texans definitely missed Fuller's speed in Week 1, but his game seems especially ill-suited to playing through a hamstring injury, so hopefully he is 100-percent healthy before they get him on the field.



The Texans definitely missed Fuller's speed in Week 1, but his game seems especially ill-suited to playing through a hamstring injury, so hopefully he is 100-percent healthy before they get him on the field. David Johnson (back) was limited in practice … This one doesn't look like a big concern right now, but we'll definitely monitor it through the week, given how much of the burden Johnson has to bear for the Cardinals.



This one doesn't look like a big concern right now, but we'll definitely monitor it through the week, given how much of the burden Johnson has to bear for the Cardinals. Kenneth Dixon (knee) was placed on IR … Any lingering doubts about what the roles in Baltimore's backfield are can go away. Alex Collins will handle the bulk of the work, while Javorius Allen will mainly see opportunities in obvious passing downs.



