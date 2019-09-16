Fantasy Football Week 2: Breakout stars, waiver targets highlight Winners and Losers

In 'Happy Gilmore' — just stay with me here, I'll tie this into Fantasy Football shortly — Happy's ability to drive the ball made him a draw on the tour, but he wasn't much more than a novelty. He wasn't a golfer, you see, he was a hockey player, and all he could do was hit the ball far.

To win the really big checks, Happy needed to learn how to putt.

Lamar Jackson's rushing ability made him a Fantasy favorite coming into this season, but as we saw last year, it wasn't enough to make him a superstar. As good as he was as a runner — and we probably haven't seen more than one or two better at the QB position in NFL history — Jackson needed to emerge as a real threat to pass to really live up to the loftiest expectations put on him.

And, well …

If Jackson didn't quite repeat his Week 1 dominance Sunday against the Cardinals, it's only because any matchup against the Dolphins may as well come with a 2x multiplier for Fantasy production. As an all-around performer, Jackon might have been even more impressive Sunday, however. He actually needed to throw often in this one and he racked up 272 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 24 of 37 passing in the 23-17 win over the Cardinals. That he added 120 yards on ground was just him putting it all together. The putter and the driver, if you will.

The beneficiaries of Jackson's progress have been tight end Mark Andrews and rookie wide receiver Marquise Brown, who both caught eight passes Sunday. Brown had 86 yards on his eight catches, while Andrews had 112 and a touchdown, giving him consecutive 100-yard-and-a-touchdown games to open the season. Pretty good for someone we were worried might be third on the depth chart in Baltimore. He's not exactly dominating snaps, but the Ravens play so many two- and three-tight end sets that he's not exactly struggling to find the field, either. He's not in the top tier at tight, and he's not quite Evan Engram either, but I'm not sure there's another tight end I'd be starting over Andrews at this point.

Brown didn't play a huge number of snaps in Week 1 himself, but was on the field for 65% of the plays the Ravens ran in Week 2, and he dominated looks from Jackson, receiving 13 targets — no other wide receiver had even four.

It's still early, however the Ravens proved Sunday they're willing to let Jackson air it out when they need to, after limiting him to no more than 29 in any game as a rookie. The rushing gave Jackson a floor, and a ton of hype, but the early signs of his development as a passer have pushed his sky-high ceiling into clearer view.

Even if you're not a true believer, however, and you want to write Jackson's strong start off as a fluke thanks to the schedule, there's some bad news: With the Chiefs, Browns, Steelers, and Bengals coming up, Jackson's got more good matchups than bad ones to go.

Uh oh: Lamar Jackson is the real deal.

Before we get to Week 2's Winners and Losers, let's start with some bonus winners:

Cowboys, Chargers, Washington, Bills, Steelers, Jets, Colts, Bills, Browns, Eagles, Jets, Giants, Bengals, Patriots – That's the Dolphins' remaining schedule. They've given up 102 points across two games, including two defensive touchdowns in Week 2.

Who should you start against the Dolphins?

Week 2 Winners and Losers

Week 2 Winners Demarcus Robinson WR KC Kansas City • #11

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Week 2 REC 6 YDS 172 TD 2 While much of the focus coming out of Week 1 was on Sammy Watkins and Mecole Hardman, it was Robinson who stepped up in a big way for the Chiefs, hauling in all six passes thrown his way for 172 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Watkins (13 targets) was still Patrick Mahomes' top option, and Hardman (four catches, 61 yards, one touchdown) showed he can be Fantasy viable, too, but it will be Robinson we'll all be running out to add on waivers this week. We'll see in Week 3 against the Ravens if he'll be just a flash in the pan. One thing we know: As long as Mahomes and Andy Reid are still here, there's plenty of production to go around. Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Week 2 PAYDS 269 RUYDS 69 TD 3 INT 1 Dak Prescott is printing money right now. While negotiations on a new contract have reportedly hit a snag, Prescott is showing the Cowboys exactly how much he's worth, with seven touchdowns, 674 passing yards, and 81 rushing yards through two games. He has the best weapons and best coaching he's ever had, and unsurprisingly, we're seeing the best of Prescott we ever have. You're not benching him in Week 3 — he's got that Dolphins' multiplier coming up. Aaron Jones RB GB Green Bay • #33

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 2 ATT 23 YDS 116 TD 1 The schedule did not look to be Jones' friend coming into the season, and he predictably struggled in Week 1 against the Bears. The Vikings didn't prove to be much of an impediment, however, as Jones torched them for 116 yards on a career-high 23 carries, adding four catches for 34 yards, and a rushing touchdown to boot. Jamaal Williams still has a role here, but Jones is finally in the situation we've been hoping for, and should be viewed as a must-start back moving forward. Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Week 2 REC 5 TAR 9 REYDS 62 TD 1 It wasn't a fluke, McLaurin really is the No. 1 receiver for Washington. He followed up his big debut with five catches for 62 yards and a touchdown on a team-high nine targets, and now has 10 catches for 187 yards and a pair of scores. He's not just a big-play guy. Emmanuel Sanders WR DEN Denver • #10

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Week 2 REC 11 TAR 13 REYDS 98 TD 1 Coming off an Achilles tear with a new quarterback, expectations were low for Sanders. Through two games, he has 16 catches for 184 yards and a pair of scores. That Sanders is even back on the field is a minor miracle. That he's been this good is almost unfathomable, but there's no denying his role, or the juice he still has left.