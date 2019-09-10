Fantasy Football Week 2 Cut List: Our rankings to help you make wise drops before waivers

Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and 14-team leagues.

What is the Cut List?

The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats. 

Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut. 

Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.       

Running backs

Player

10

12

14

Kalen Ballage, MIA

X

X

X

Darwin Thompson, KC

X

X


Kenyan Drake, MIA

X



Damien Harris, NE

X



Darrell Henderson, LAR

X



Nyheim Hines, IND

X



Dion Lewis, TEN

X



Tony Pollard, DAL

X



Jamaal Williams, GB

X



Wide receivers

Player

10

12

14

Devin Funchess, IND

X

X

X

Zay Jones, BUF

X

X

X

Marqise Lee, JAC

X

X

X

Marquise Goodwin, SF

X

X


Geronimo Allison, GB

X



Donte Moncrief, PIT

X



Dante Pettis, SF

X



Tight ends

Player

10

12

14

Kyle Rudolph, MIN

X

X

X

Trey Burton, CHI

X

X


Quarterbacks

Player

10

12

14

Mitchell Trubisky, CHI

X

X

X

Kirk Cousins, MIN

X

X


Jimmy Garoppolo, SF

X

X


Josh Allen, BUF

X



Sam Darnold, NYJ

X



Jameis Winston, TB

X



