Fantasy Football Week 2 Cut List: Our rankings to help you make wise drops before waivers
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and 14-team leagues.
What is the Cut List?
The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats.
Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut.
Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.
Running backs
Player
10
12
14
Kalen Ballage, MIA
X
X
X
Darwin Thompson, KC
X
X
|
Kenyan Drake, MIA
X
|
|
Damien Harris, NE
X
|
|
Darrell Henderson, LAR
X
|
|
Nyheim Hines, IND
X
|
|
Dion Lewis, TEN
X
|
|
Tony Pollard, DAL
X
|
|
Jamaal Williams, GB
X
|
|
Wide receivers
Player
10
12
14
Devin Funchess, IND
X
X
X
Zay Jones, BUF
X
X
X
Marqise Lee, JAC
X
X
X
Marquise Goodwin, SF
X
X
|
Geronimo Allison, GB
X
|
|
Donte Moncrief, PIT
X
|
|
Dante Pettis, SF
X
|
|
Tight ends
Player
10
12
14
Kyle Rudolph, MIN
X
X
X
Trey Burton, CHI
X
X
|
Quarterbacks
Player
10
12
14
Mitchell Trubisky, CHI
X
X
X
Kirk Cousins, MIN
X
X
|
Jimmy Garoppolo, SF
X
X
|
Josh Allen, BUF
X
|
|
Sam Darnold, NYJ
X
|
|
Jameis Winston, TB
X
|
|
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Fantasy Football Today Podcast
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 2 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Waivers: Injury replacements
Week 1 had a ton of injuries to sort through, and whether you need a replacement or are just...
-
Week 2 Trade Values Chart
Got an unexpected hole to fill after Week 1? Want to take advantage of some depth? Dave Richard's...
-
Top Week 2 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
News and notes: Coleman, Guice out
Who's healthy and who will you need to replace for Week 2? Here's the latest on injuries and...
-
Week 1 Winners and Losers
Todd Gurley found himself somewhere in between a winner and a loser in Week 1, but Chris Towers...