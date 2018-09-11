Fantasy Football Week 2 Cut List rankings show you who to drop

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."What is the Trade Chart?

The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by how deep of leagues a player is cut-able in. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats.

Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut.

Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.

Running backs

Player 10 12 14 Devontae Booker, DEN X X X LeGarrette Blount, DET X X

Corey Clement, PHI X X

D'Onta Foreman, HOU X X

Ronald Jones, TB X X

C.J. Anderson, CAR X



Giovani Bernard, CIN X



Frank Gore, MIA X



Nyheim Hines, IND X



Duke Johnson, CLE X



Doug Martin, OAK X





Wide receivers

Cameron Meredith, NO X X X DeVante Parker, MIA X X X Dez Bryant, FA X X

Josh Doctson, WAS X X

Michael Gallup, DAL X X

Allen Hurns, DAL X X

Christian Kirk, ARI X X

Anthony Miller, CHI X X

Calvin Ridley, ATL X X

Mohamed Sanu, ATL X X

Keelan Cole, JAC X



Rishard Matthews, TEN X



DJ Moore, CAR X



Jordy Nelson, OAK X



Courtland Sutton, DEN X



Tyrell Williams, LAC X





Tight ends

Charles Clay, BUF X X X Mike Gesicki, MIA X X X Austin Hooper, ATL X X X Greg Olsen, CAR X X X Cameron Brate, TB X X

O.J. Howard, TB X X

Austin Seferian-Jenkins, JAC X



Benjamin Watson, NO X





Quarterbacks

Player 10 12 14 Marcus Mariota, TEN X X X Dak Prescott, DAL X X X Derek Carr, OAK X X

Eli Manning, NYG X X

Matt Ryan, ATL X X

Andy Dalton, CIN X



Alex Smith, WAS X





