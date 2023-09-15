Nico Collins had a solid debut with new quarterback C.J. Stroud in Week 1 at Baltimore. That connection might be even better in Week 2 against Indianapolis, and Collins is my favorite DFS play for the upcoming slate.

Against the Ravens, Collins had 11 targets and finished with six catches for 80 yards. He should continue to be the No. 1 receiver for Stroud this year, as we said all offseason, and this week Collins has the chance for a big game.

He gets to face a Colts secondary that just allowed Calvin Ridley and Zay Jones to combine for 13 catches, 156 yards and two touchdowns on 18 targets on the perimeter in Week 1. This is Stroud's first home game in Houston, and the rookie would be wise to lean on Collins in this matchup.

Collins is a great price on FanDuel ($6,200) and DraftKings ($4,800), and so far he's not that popular. As of Thursday night, Pro Football Focus has him projected for 3.3 percent rostered on FanDuel and 4.3 percent on DraftKings.

Nico Collins HOU • WR • #12 TAR 11 REC 6 REC YDs 80 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

I'm excited to see what Collins can do in this matchup with the Colts, and I'm expecting him to build on his strong debut with Stroud from Week 1. Find more of my DFS plays for Week 2, including my full lineups for DraftKings and FanDuel, over at SportsLine.

