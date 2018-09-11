Fantasy Football Week 2: Experts answer big questions on James Conner, Deshaun Watson

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Well, that was fun. Not for everyone — not for the new coaches around the NFL, especially — but it was a week of NFL football that actually mattered, so how could it not be fun? Some stuff went exactly as expected, but plenty of stuff took us completely by surprise.

And now comes the real fun: Figuring out what from Week 1 actually matters. Our experts, Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings, are here to do just that. Here are their takes on six of the biggest questions heading into Week 2 of the Fantasy season.

1. Is James Conner a must-start player in every matchup until Le'Veon Bell returns?

Jamey Eisenberg: Yes. He got the touches like Bell, the production like Bell and made Fantasy owners happy like Bell. He might be a top-five running back every week until Bell is back.

Dave Richard: Uh, yeah. It's pretty clear the Steelers are trusting him the same way they trusted Le'Veon. He has another great matchup this week, by the way.

Heath Cummings: Yes. Even if he was a bad running back he'd be must-start with this workload. He's on a good offense getting 30 touches a game. These are the guys we spend first-round picks on. Conner belongs in that class until Bell comes back or the Steelers decide to chop up the workload.

2. Which RB are you most worried about after Week 1?

Jamey: LeSean McCoy. It's for the same reasons I was worried about him prior to the season. Bad offensive line. Bad quarterback situation. Bad defense, leading to bad game script. It looks like it will be a long year for McCoy and the Bills.

Dave: I took Jamaal Williams in a bunch of leagues. He's one game into his two-game audition. His second game is against the Vikings' stifling run defense. And he's done nothing to prove he's worthy of dominating touches. I'm trying to trade for Aaron Jones.

Heath: It's all relative to expectation. Gio Bernard fell completely out of my top 150 this week because of the way Cincinnati divided touches in Week 1. But if you're talking about a starter, it's definitely McCoy. I have zero confidence starting him unless Josh Allen can somehow not be the worst quarterback in the league.

3. Which WR moved himself up the rankings the most after Week 1?

Jamey: Quincy Enunwa. I liked him a lot last season before a neck injury knocked him out for the year, and I thought he could lead the Jets in receptions this season given his role as the possession receiver for Sam Darnold. After one game, that looks to be true. Enunwa, as you'll read in my waiver wire column, should be the No. 1 receiver to add this week, and he's worth starting as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver against the Dolphins.

Dave: Randall Cobb's usage was impressive. Throw out his 75-yard touchdown and he still had roughly 75 yards on eight catches. That's very good in PPR and not terrible in non-PPR. I'd like to continue seeing that kind of involvement when the Packers play from behind.

Heath: Definitely Quincy Enunwa. I had a soft spot for Enunwa coming into last year, then he got hurt and Robby Anderson was the guy. Well, Enunwa not only came all the way back from his injury, but he reclaimed his No. 1 role as well. He clearly looks like Darnold's favorite and a borderline No. 2 receiver.

4. Are you more or less concerned about Andrew Luck and Deshaun Watson than you were before the season?

Jamey: Less concerned about Luck. More concerned about Watson. That offensive line is bad, and he needs a healthy Will Fuller (hamstring). Watson will get better, but that was a rough debut.

Dave: I'm way, way more concerned about Deshaun Watson. I'm not so sure he'll survive the first half of the season. His already-shaky offensive line lost starting right tackle Seantrell Henderson. Watson himself took a while to make decisions when he threw and his accuracy wasn't on point. He still has games against Jacksonville and other tough defenses. I'm not regretting drafting him but I will try selling high on him after his big games. He might have one this week against the Titans.

Heath: Regarding injury, I feel about the same. I think they're healthy. Regarding performance, I am slightly concerned by the shape of the Texans line and specifically Watson's reaction to the line's play. He started dropping his eyes a lot earlier against the Patriots, and that's no way to play quarterback. I'll be watching him closely this week.

5. Which offense is more concerning: Dallas, Arizona or Detroit?

Jamey: Dallas. The offensive line looked shaky against Carolina, and that receiving corps is terrible. Ezekiel Elliott is going to be fine, but he might not have many monstrous weeks with the lack of talent around him.

Dave: The Fantasy talent in Dallas and Arizona is still pretty solid in spite of those offenses, so I'll say Detroit. Matthew Stafford played way too lax and it cost him, then he got roughed up. Golden Tate made some plays, Kenny Golladay did too, and Marvin Jones was left hanging despite some deep targets. Kerryon Johnson might have some more opportunities with LeGarrette Blount potentially sidelined, but he wasn't overly impressive in his debut. For a team expected to be far more efficient and potent, in part because of its offensive line, the Lions really disappointed in Week 1.

Heath: I'll say the Cowboys only because I still feel confident in two Cardinals. I have no idea what to make of the pass-catchers in Dallas, Deonte Thompson was second in targets and Geoff Swaim was tied for third. I'm starting to wonder if any of the sleeper receivers are going to pan out.

6. What are the chances Jameis Winston doesn't get his job back?

Jamey: Slim. Ryan Fitzpatrick was great in Week 1 at New Orleans, but Week 2 should bring a reality check against the Eagles.

Dave: I think the odds are small that Winston doesn't get his job back. But I do think Winston will lose the job -- potentially as soon as Week 6 -- if he comes back and plays terribly. Let's see what kind of FitzMagic is in store for us this week before making a call on stashing Winston. At the very least, we now know that there is unreal potential in this Tampa Bay passing game, no matter who's at the helm.

Heath: I don't see it. Believe me, I love Fitzmagic, but I expect it all comes crashing down this week against the Eagles. If it doesn't, I'll start to believe in the possibility.

So who should you sit and start this week? And where does every player stack up? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 1 Fantasy football rankings for every single position, and see which shocking TE is going to finish in the top 10 this week, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season