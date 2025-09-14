Week 2 of the Fantasy Football season is always a very telling one as we get through the Week 1 overreactions and sift through more data on how each offense plans to utilize their personnel. Our expectations for backfield touches, targets in the pass game, snap shares and overall usage are often not met and that's when we have to pivot.

In Week 2, several players jumped on the Fantasy Football radar. This could be the start of something special for some of these players and you'll want to get well ahead of your Week 3 Fantasy Football waiver wire by putting these players on your radar.

Skattebo missed the majority of the preseason and training camp with a hamstring injury so the expectation was that the Giants would bring him along slowly in the regular season. In Week 1, Skattebo barely played -- save for a red zone carry and a small role in the pass game. It was the Tyrone Tracy Jr. show from a usage and snap share standpoint. That all changed -- and it changed quite dramatically in Week 2.

Skattebo took over as the Giants lead back -- at least in Week 2 -- and the Giants responded with a 500+ offensive yardage day. Skattebo saw a 56% snap rate to Tracy's 34% snap rate. He had five more rushing attempts than Skattebo and a 69% running back rush share when the Giants were in the red zone. For a second week in a row, Skattebo was the Giants' go-to back in the red zone. He finished with all five of the Giants' rushing attempts in the red zone and a 75% snap rate overall when in the red zone.

Skattebo should be up top your waiver wire priority list in Week 3 with a clear-cut lead on the red zone role, work in the pass game and the potential for a lead role in the offense.

Franklin was drafted in the same rookie class as Bo Nix after the two built a rapport together during their time at Oregon, but he was a non-factor during his rookie season. However, there has been a steady drumbeat building for Franklin after a strong training camp in Year 2 this summer and head coach Sean Payton delivered a few hints that his role might be expanding. We saw that expansion in Week 2. Franklin finished with eight receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown while leading the Broncos with nine total targets. No Broncos player finished with more than four targets behind Franklin. He is worth rostering in all 12-team leagues.

All Ayomanor did was impress during his first summer with the Titans. The rookie Day 3 pick was so impressive in training camp that he earned a starting spot with the Titans and was one of the leading rookie receivers in Week 1 from a snap share standpoint. Ayomanor paid off the coaching staff's trust in Week 2 by leading the Titans in targets (6). He also scored the team's lone passing touchdown and finished with four receptions for 56 yards (and the touchdown). As a clear-cut started on this offense, Ayomanor should be rostered in all 12-team leagues.

Horton has been a favorite of myself and Jacob Gibbs and we've been touting his individual upside all offseason over at Beyond the Boxscore. His combination of raw speed, elusiveness and breakaway ability made him one of the best pure athletes at any position in the 2025 draft class -- an injury-plagued 2024 season derailed his draft stock. The reason to get excited about Horton is his potential fit in a Klint Kubiak (Seahawks offensive coordinator) offensive scheme. Kubiak relies on an element of speed and Horton provides that over Seattle's starting two receivers. Horton finished with just two receptions on four targets but he scored a touchdown and could become a big play threat on a weekly basis. Horton still profiles as more of a best ball option but should be on your radar in deeper leagues.

If Robinson is still on your waiver wire -- and he's available in a suprising number of CBS Sports leagues -- it's time to end that. Robinson has evolved into a vertical threat with Russell Wilson and he had a career game in Week 2. Robinson caught three passes that traveled at least 20 air yards in Week 2 after entering this game with just three total in his career. He finished with eight catches, 142 yards (career high) and a touchdown on 10 targets. He's a must-roster player in all formats and is fast becoming a borderline must-start player in any league that awards points for receptions.

Other players who jumped on the radar in Week 2

Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns

So much for easing in the rookie running back after he missed the entire summer with his team! Judkins had a major role right away in his Browns debut in Week 2. Judkins drew the start for Cleveland and earned a 55% snap share through their first two offensive possessions. The Browns fell behind game script, but Judkins still led the team with 10 carries for 61 yards. He also finished with three targets and three receptions.

Dyami Brown, WR, Jaguars

It has been a disappointing start to the season for Brian Thomas Jr. and an even more disappointing start for rookie No. 2 overall pick Travis Hunter. In Week 2, Hunter saw his defensive snaps take a major jump (he played 23 defensive snaps in Week 2 after just 6 in Week 1). Hunter saw his route rate drop from 84% in Week 1 to 59% and his target share down from 28% in Week 1 to 15%. This opened the door for Brown

Tyquan Thornton, WR, Chiefs

Thornton was a former second-round draft pick that fizzled out in New England. He may have found a home in Kansas City. Thornton ran a 4.28 40-yard dash at The Combine and his deep speed was a factor all throughout training camp and the preseason for the Chiefs. He even made a big catch in Week 1, but followed it up with an even bigger grab in Week 2. Thornton had two catches for 59 yards and a touchdown in Week 2 -- a 49-yarder for the TD. He's worth a speculative add as a bench flier with the current injury situation in Kansas City.

Jake Tonges, TE, 49ers

George Kittle is set to miss several weeks with a hamstring injury and his backup Tonges is someone to keep on your radar if you need tight end help. Tonges finished with four receptions for 31 yards in his first spot start for Kittle. He was fourth in the todem pole in targets (5) but just two behind Christian McCaffrey and Ricky Pearsall.