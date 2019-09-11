Fantasy Football Week 2: Injuries create big opportunities on waiver wire

Week 1 was tough when it came to injuries, including some top-flight players expected to be out for several weeks. It will lead to a busy waiver period heading into Week 2.

Here are some of the key players dealing with injuries after Week 1.

-Nick Foles (clavicle) was placed on injured reserve with a designation to return. He will be out a minimum of eight weeks.

-Tevin Coleman (high-ankle sprain) is not expected to play in Week 2 and could miss several weeks.

-Joe Mixon (ankle) is considered questionable for Week 2 against San Francisco.

-Derrius Guice (knee) is not expected to play in Week 2 and could miss some time.

-Tyreek Hill (collarbone) is expected to miss a few weeks.

-Mike Williams (knee) is questionable for Week 2 at Tennessee.

-Sterling Shepard (concussion) is questionable for Week 2 against Buffalo.

-Devin Funchess (collarbone) was placed on injured reserve with a designation to return. He will be out a minimum of eight weeks.

Some of the key free agents to add this week will be Giovani Bernard, Chris Thompson and Ronald Jones at running back, and John Brown, Jamison Crowder, Marquise Brown and D.K. Metcalf at receiver. And we're going to cover them all, as well as many more.

Be prepared to spend some of your FAAB budget this week because there could be some league winners available to you on waivers. Injuries stink, especially when star players are involved, but you might be able to benefit by adding the right Fantasy free agent to your roster.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players owned in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

Injuries of note: Nick Foles (clavicle)

Nick Foles (clavicle) Priority list: Josh Allen (58 percent ownership), Matthew Stafford (45 percent), Andy Dalton (14 percent), Derek Carr (59 percent), Marcus Mariota (14 percent), Jacoby Brissett (25 percent), Gardner Mishnew (0 percent)

Josh Allen (58 percent ownership), Matthew Stafford (45 percent), Andy Dalton (14 percent), Derek Carr (59 percent), Marcus Mariota (14 percent), Jacoby Brissett (25 percent), Gardner Mishnew (0 percent) Drop candidates: Kirk Cousins (79 percent), Jimmy Garoppolo (77 percent), Mitchell Trubisky (73 percent)

Josh Allen QB BUF Buffalo • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. YTD Stats PAYDS 254 RUYDS 38 TD 2 INT 2 FPTS/G 17 Of the quarterbacks listed here to add, the only one I'd consider starting this week is Allen given his matchup against the Giants. Allen got off to a shaky start in Week 1 at the Jets but rallied to finish with 17 Fantasy points. And the Giants were destroyed by Dak Prescott for 41 Fantasy points in Week 1. Allen could emerge as a weekly starter and is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB budget. Matthew Stafford QB DET Detroit • #9

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year YTD Stats PAYDS 385 RUYDS 22 TD 3 INT 0 FPTS/G 33 I've gone back and forth on Stafford and Dalton as the second-best quarterback for this week, but I like Stafford slightly better. The biggest reason is the additions of rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson and Danny Amendola to a receiving corps that already featured Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones. Stafford played well in a plus matchup against Arizona with 33 Fantasy points, and he's a good streaming option in Week 2 at home against the Chargers. Stafford is worth 1 percent of your FAAB. Andy Dalton QB CIN Cincinnati • #14

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. YTD Stats PAYDS 418 RUYDS 0 TD 2 INT 0 FPTS/G 24 Dalton had a good Fantasy outing at Seattle in Week 1 with 24 Fantasy points, but he needed 51 pass attempts to get there. He has a positive matchup in Week 2 against the 49ers, but he's still without A.J. Green (ankle). That said, John Ross stepped up alongside Tyler Boyd, and Dalton might have to do some heavy lifting if Mixon is out. He's a good streaming option in Week 2 and is worth 1 percent of your FAAB. Derek Carr QB OAK Oakland • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. YTD Stats PAYDS 259 RUYDS 2 TD 1 INT 0 FPTS/G 16 Carr played better than his 16 Fantasy points in Week 1 against Denver, and he looked good despite not having Antonio Brown. Tyrell Williams and Darren Waller stepped up in a big way, and I like Carr as a sleeper in Week 2 against Kansas City. The Raiders will likely be chasing points, and Carr could get quality Fantasy production in garbage time. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB. Marcus Mariota QB TEN Tennessee • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. YTD Stats PAYDS 248 RUYDS 24 TD 3 INT 0 FPTS/G 29 Mariota could end up as a decent Fantasy option in two-quarterback leagues if he stays healthy, and he had 29 Fantasy points in Week 1 at Cleveland. He gets a favorable matchup in Week 2 against the Colts at home, and Indianapolis just allowed 29 Fantasy points against Philip Rivers in Week 1. Mariota is worth 1 percent of your FAAB. Jacoby Brissett QB IND Indianapolis • #7

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. YTD Stats PAYDS 190 RUYDS 9 TD 2 INT 0 FPTS/G 19 Brissett did a nice job in his first start in place of the retired Andrew Luck with 19 Fantasy points at the Chargers. He has a tough matchup in Week 2 at the Titans, but he should be owned in all two-quarterback and Superflex leagues. Brissett is worth 1 percent of your FAAB. Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie YTD Stats PAYDS 275 RUYDS 6 TD 2 INT 1 FPTS/G 21 Mishnew will start for the Jaguars while Foles is out, and he did well against the Chiefs in Week 1 with 21 Fantasy points. He will likely be chasing points against the Texans this week, and he's worth a flier in all two-quarterback and Superflex leagues. Mishnew is worth 1 percent of your FAAB.

Waiver Wire Running backs

Injuries of note: Joe Mixon (ankle), Tevin Coleman (ankle), Derrius Guice (ankle)



Joe Mixon (ankle), Tevin Coleman (ankle), Derrius Guice (ankle) Priority list: Giovani Bernard (19 percent ownership), Chris Thompson (46 percent), Ronald Jones (46 percent), Carlos Hyde (58 percent), Malcolm Brown (16 percent), Raheem Mostert (0 percent), Alexander Mattison (56 percent), Ito Smith (41 percent), Mike Davis (10 percent), Darren Sproles (2 percent), Rex Burkhead (5 percent), Jeff Wilson (0 percent)

Giovani Bernard (19 percent ownership), Chris Thompson (46 percent), Ronald Jones (46 percent), Carlos Hyde (58 percent), Malcolm Brown (16 percent), Raheem Mostert (0 percent), Alexander Mattison (56 percent), Ito Smith (41 percent), Mike Davis (10 percent), Darren Sproles (2 percent), Rex Burkhead (5 percent), Jeff Wilson (0 percent) Check to see if available: Justin Jackson (68 percent). He would be No. 5 on the priority list; Adrian Peterson (67 percent). He would be No. 6 on the priority list.

Justin Jackson (68 percent). He would be No. 5 on the priority list; Adrian Peterson (67 percent). He would be No. 6 on the priority list. Drop candidates: Jordan Howard (88 percent), Darrell Henderson (88 percent), Peyton Barber (87 percent), Kareem Hunt (73 percent), Darwin Thompson (72 percent)

Giovani Bernard RB CIN Cincinnati • #25

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. YTD Stats RUYDS 21 REC 2 REYDS 42 TD 0 FPTS/G 8 You'll want to keep an eye out for a report on Mixon to see what his status is because if he plays in Week 2 against the 49ers then Bernard isn't the No. 1 running back priority. But if Mixon is out then Bernard should be added in all leagues and started against San Francisco. Last year, in two starts without Mixon, Bernard had a combined 27 carries for 130 yards and three touchdowns and nine catches for 52 yards, scoring at least 19 PPR points in both outings. Bernard is worth at least 15 percent of your FAAB budget if Mixon is out this week. Chris Thompson RB WAS Washington • #25

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. YTD Stats RUYDS 10 REC 7 REYDS 68 TD 0 FPTS/G 14 Thompson and Peterson are going to benefit with Guice out, and Thompson should be a priority add, especially in PPR. He had 14 PPR points in Week 1 at Philadelphia on the strength of seven catches for 68 yards on 10 targets, and he should be a significant factor in the passing game moving forward. With Washington likely chasing points in Week 2 against Dallas, Thompson could be a starter in all PPR formats. He's worth at least 15 percent of your FAAB. Ronald Jones RB TB Tampa Bay • #27

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. YTD Stats RUYDS 75 REC 1 REYDS 18 TD 0 FPTS/G 9 Jones was impressive in Week 1 against San Francisco with 13 carries for 75 yards (5.8 yards per carry) and one catch for 18 yards, and he passed the eye ball test for sure. Meanwhile, Barber had eight carries for 33 yards (4.1 yards per carry), along with two catches for 12 yards on four targets, and Dare Ogunbowale had four catches for 33 yards on five targets. Jones deserves the most touches of this backfield, and he's a potential flex option moving forward. If you're looking long-term, I would take Jones over Bernard and likely Thompson in non-PPR leagues. Jones is worth at least 15 percent of your FAAB. Carlos Hyde RB HOU Houston • #23

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. YTD Stats RUYDS 83 REC 1 REYDS 2 TD 0 FPTS/G 9 Hyde played surprisingly well in tandem with Duke Johnson against the Saints on Monday night. Hyde had 10 carries for 83 yards (8.3 yards per carry), as well as one catch for 2 yards, although Johnson was better (nine carries for 57 yards and four catches for 33 yards). It will be great if Hyde can perform at this level moving forward, although I'm skeptical, but this was a solid debut. He's worth adding in all leagues and stashing on your bench for Week 2 against Jacksonville. Hyde is worth up to 10 percent of your FAAB. Malcolm Brown RB LAR L.A. Rams • #34

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Once the preseason started, and the Rams held Brown out along with Todd Gurley and the rest of the prominent offensive players, it became evident that Brown was headed for a significant role. We saw just how significant in Week 1 against Carolina when Brown had 11 carries for 52 yards (4.8 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. Brown, not Henderson, is the No. 2 running back to own behind Gurley, and he's a potential lottery ticket. And it appears like he can have standalone value even with Gurley the lead rusher for the Rams. Brown is worth up to 10 percent of your FAAB. Raheem Mostert RB SF San Francisco • #31

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. YTD Stats RUYDS 40 REC 1 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 5 The 49ers have a need for a second running back with Coleman out. Matt Breida will become the starter, with Mostert likely No. 2 on the depth chart. We'll see what role Wilson has, if any, but he's worth a look in deeper leagues. As for Mostert, he's the one to add in all formats, and he had nine carries for 40 yards (4.4 yards per carry), as well as one catch for no yards on one target in Week 1 against Tampa Bay. He's a good stash candidate for your bench as long as Coleman is out, and we'll see if he gets an expanded role as the backup for Breida. Mostert is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB, and Wilson is worth 1 percent. Alexander Mattison RB MIN Minnesota • #25

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie YTD Stats RUYDS 49 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 4 Three backup running backs worth rostering are Mattison, Smith and Davis. All three are going to get touches as secondary options in their respective backfields, and all three could get prominent roles if an injury happens. I like Mattison first given Dalvin Cook's injury history, and Minnesota's offense is set up for its starting running back to be successful. Mattison is worth stashing in all leagues and is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. Smith is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB as well given Devonta Freeman's injury history, and we'll see if Davis continues to be a prominent factor as the third running back in Chicago behind David Montgomery and Tarik Cohen. Davis is worth up to 3 percent of your FAAB. Darren Sproles RB PHI Philadelphia • #43

Age: 36 • Experience: 15 yrs. YTD Stats RUYDS 47 REC 3 REYDS 16 TD 0 FPTS/G 10 The Eagles backfield is crowded with Howard, Miles Sanders and Sproles, but Sproles is worth adding in deeper leagues, especially PPR. He looked good in Week 1 against Washington with nine carries for 47 yards (5.2 yards per carry), as well as three catches for 16 yards on three targets. He could be a sneaky PPR option in Week 2 against the Falcons, who traditionally struggle with pass-catching running backs. Sproles is worth 1 percent of your FAAB. Rex Burkhead RB NE New England • #34

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. YTD Stats RUYDS 44 REC 5 REYDS 41 TD 0 FPTS/G 13 Burkhead is ahead of rookie Damien Harris for now as the No. 3 running back for the Patriots behind Sony Michel and James White, and he played well in Week 1 against Pittsburgh with eight carries for 44 yards (5.5 yards per carry), as well as five catches for 41 yards on eight targets. We'll see if he continues to have a prominent role behind Michel and White, but Burkhead is worth stashing in deeper leagues with 1 percent of your FAAB.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

Injuries of note: Tyreek Hill (collarbone), Mike Williams (knee), Sterling Shepard (concussion), Devin Funchess (collarbone), Albert Wilson (calf)

Tyreek Hill (collarbone), Mike Williams (knee), Sterling Shepard (concussion), Devin Funchess (collarbone), Albert Wilson (calf) Priority list: John Brown (61 percent ownership), Jamison Crowder (47 percent), Marquise Brown (29 percent), D.K. Metcalf (59 percent), John Ross (5 percent), Terry McLaurin (4 percent), A.J. Brown (7 percent), Mecole Hardman (29 percent), Danny Amendola (18 percent), Cole Beasley (12 percent), Trey Quinn (4 percent), D.J. Chark (3 percent), Ted Ginn (8 percent), DeVante Parker (19 percent), Chris Conley (1 percent), Preston Williams (4 percent)

John Brown (61 percent ownership), Jamison Crowder (47 percent), Marquise Brown (29 percent), D.K. Metcalf (59 percent), John Ross (5 percent), Terry McLaurin (4 percent), A.J. Brown (7 percent), Mecole Hardman (29 percent), Danny Amendola (18 percent), Cole Beasley (12 percent), Trey Quinn (4 percent), D.J. Chark (3 percent), Ted Ginn (8 percent), DeVante Parker (19 percent), Chris Conley (1 percent), Preston Williams (4 percent) Check to see if available: Tyrell Williams (77 percent). He would be No. 1 on the priority list. Michael Gallup (67 percent). He would be behind Marquise Brown on the priority list. DeSean Jackson (72 percent). He would also be behind Brown on the priority list. Courtland Sutton (73 percent). He would be behind Metcalf on the priority list.

Tyrell Williams (77 percent). He would be No. 1 on the priority list. Michael Gallup (67 percent). He would be behind Marquise Brown on the priority list. DeSean Jackson (72 percent). He would also be behind Brown on the priority list. Courtland Sutton (73 percent). He would be behind Metcalf on the priority list. Drop candidates: Corey Davis (81 percent), Dante Pettis (76 percent), Donte Moncrief (74 percent), Geronimo Allison (69 percent)

John Brown WR BUF Buffalo • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 10 REYDS 123 TD 1 FPTS/G 25 John Brown was one of my favorite sleepers this season, and he delivered in Week 1 against the Jets with seven catches for 123 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. Brown could emerge as a weekly starter in all leagues, and I like his matchup in Week 2 against the Giants. The same goes for Cole Beasley, who had five catches for 40 yards on nine targets against the Jets. Beasley is a decent flier in PPR leagues. Brown is worth at least 10 percent of your FAAB budget, and Beasley is worth 1 percent. Jamison Crowder WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 17 REYDS 99 TD 0 FPTS/G 23 The slot receiver in Adam Gase's offense is alive and well after seeing what Crowder did in Week 1 against the Bills. He had a whopping 17 targets for 14 catches and 99 yards. If Crowder can stay healthy, which has been a problem for him in his career, then he can challenge for 100 catches, which would make him a viable starter in all PPR leagues. I liked Crowder a lot in the preseason, and this was an encouraging performance after one week. He's worth at least 10 percent of your FAAB. Marquise Brown WR BAL Baltimore • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 5 REYDS 147 TD 2 FPTS/G 30 If Marquise Brown did not battle a foot injury from prior to the NFL Draft through the end of training camp, then we likely would have touted him more as a potential Fantasy option in all leagues. He's healthy now, and you can see the upside with his performance against the Dolphins in Week 1. He had four catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns on five targets, and you saw the speed as he was running past the whole defense. It's hard to judge how good he'll be given how bad Miami's defense is, but Brown is worth adding in all leagues. He's worth up to 10 percent of your FAAB. D.K. Metcalf WR SEA Seattle • #14

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 6 REYDS 89 TD 0 FPTS/G 12 Metcalf played well in his NFL debut against the Bengals with four catches for 89 yards on six targets. He led all of Seattle's wide receivers in targets (Tyler Lockett had only two), and he should be a prominent member of this passing game. He's never going to have a high volume of targets given the Seahawks' offense, but I like the outlook for Metcalf moving forward. He's worth up to 10 percent of your FAAB. John Ross WR CIN Cincinnati • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 12 REYDS 158 TD 2 FPTS/G 34 Maybe Ross has the chance to be a third-year breakout receiver after all. He was great in Week 1 at Seattle with seven catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns on 12 targets, and he always finds a way to be productive when Green is out. In 2018, with Green battling a toe injury, Ross scored a touchdown in five of the seven games Green was sidelined. Green isn't expected to play until Week 4 at the earliest, and Ross could build off his strong start in Week 2 against the 49ers. I wouldn't expect much from Ross when Green is back, but this was encouraging to say the least. Ross is worth 5 percent of your FAAB. Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 7 REYDS 125 TD 1 FPTS/G 23 Washington is looking for a No. 1 receiver, and McLaurin might be ready to fill that role. I also like Trey Quinn as someone to add in deeper leagues, but McLaurin played great in Week 1 against Philadelphia with five catches for 125 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. Quinn had four catches for 33 yards and a touchdown on six targets, and even Paul Richardson (7 percent owned) is worth a look as well after he had four catches for 36 yards on seven targets. I'd rather have McLaurin and Quinn, with McLaurin having the chance to emerge as a potential No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He's worth 5 percent of your FAAB, and Quinn is worth 1 percent. A.J. Brown WR TEN Tennessee • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 4 REYDS 100 TD 0 FPTS/G 13 A.J. Brown might be ready to be the No. 1 receiver for the Titans, although we'll find out if Corey Davis has anything to say about that. In Week 1 at Cleveland, Davis had no catches on three targets, while Brown had three for 100 yards on four targets and looked explosive with a couple of big plays. The Titans offense isn't going to become a dynamic passing attack, but it's worth speculating on Brown to see what develops, especially in Week 2 against the Colts. Brown is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. Mecole Hardman WR KC Kansas City • #17

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 1 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Hardman would be the logical choice to step up with Hill out, and he played a lot in Week 1 at Jacksonville, although he had no targets or touches. It's pure speculation to add him, but in deeper leagues, he could be worth the flier, especially with Hill expected to miss multiple weeks. The Chiefs have Sammy Watkins, Travis Kelce and their running backs to lean on without Hill, but Hardman could be a good player to stash just in case he benefits with an expanded role. He's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. Danny Amendola WR DET Detroit • #80

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 13 REYDS 104 TD 1 FPTS/G 23 Amendola looked solid in his debut with the Lions in Week 1 at Arizona with seven catches for 104 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets. He had as many targets as Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones combined, and it appears like Stafford will lean on him. I'd like to see him have another quality outing in Week 2 against the Chargers before getting too excited about him, but he's worth adding in PPR leagues now if you have an open roster spot. Amendola is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. D.J. Chark WR JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 4 REYDS 146 TD 1 FPTS/G 24 The Jaguars got beat up and embarrassed against the Chiefs in Week 1 with Foles getting hurt, but we found out their receiving corps might be better than expected. While Dede Westbrook is still the No. 1 receiver after five catches for 30 yards and a touchdown on six targets, Chark and Conley also played well. Chark had four catches for 146 yards and a touchdown on four targets, and Conley had six catches for 97 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. I wouldn't go crazy for either Chark or Conley, but both are worth 1 percent of your FAAB to see what develops with Minshew. Ted Ginn WR NO New Orleans • #19

Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs. YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 7 REYDS 101 TD 0 FPTS/G 17 I was excited about Ginn's matchup in Week 1 against the Texans, and he played well with seven catches for 101 yards on seven targets. Only Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara had more targets for the Saints than Ginn, and that could be the norm moving forward. You'll likely want to play Ginn at home compared to on the road, but he's worth stashing, especially in deeper leagues. Ginn is worth 1 percent of your FAAB. DeVante Parker WR MIA Miami • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 4 REYDS 13 TD 0 FPTS/G 3 Wilson is hurt for the Dolphins, and Parker and Williams could be useful in deeper leagues. While the Dolphins were blown out by Baltimore in Week 1, Parker had three catches for 75 yards on seven targets, and Williams had three catches for 24 yards and a touchdown on five targets. I wouldn't be overly excited about any Dolphins players this year, but Parker and Williams could have some good moments, especially when they're chasing points. Both are worth 1 percent of your FAAB.

WAIVER WIRE TIGHT ENDS

Injuries of note: Jordan Reed (concussion), Greg Olsen (back), Trey Burton (groin), Will Dissly (knee)

Jordan Reed (concussion), Greg Olsen (back), Trey Burton (groin), Will Dissly (knee) Priority list: Darren Waller (59 percent ownership), Vernon Davis (4 percent), Olsen (52 percent), Jimmy Graham (59 percent)

Darren Waller (59 percent ownership), Vernon Davis (4 percent), Olsen (52 percent), Jimmy Graham (59 percent) Check to see if available: T.J. Hockenson (76 percent). He would be No. 1 on the priority list. Austin Hooper (76 percent). He would be behind Waller on the priority list. Mark Andrews (73 percent). He would also be behind Waller on the priority list.

T.J. Hockenson (76 percent). He would be No. 1 on the priority list. Austin Hooper (76 percent). He would be behind Waller on the priority list. Mark Andrews (73 percent). He would also be behind Waller on the priority list. Drop candidates: Eric Ebron (82 percent), Jordan Reed (64 percent), Kyle Rudolph (59 percent)

Darren Waller TE OAK Oakland • #83

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 8 REYDS 70 TD 0 FPTS/G 14 Waller was awesome in Week 1 against Denver with seven catches for 70 yards on eight targets. In the first game with Oakland's revamped receiving corps, Waller led the team in targets, with one more than Tyrell Williams. He has the potential to be a No. 1 Fantasy tight end for the rest of the season, and he's worth adding in all leagues. Waller is worth at least 20 percent of your FAAB. Vernon Davis TE WAS Washington • #85

Age: 35 • Experience: 14 yrs. YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 7 REYDS 59 TD 1 FPTS/G 15 Davis once again played well in place of Reed, and we'll see if Reed is able to return in Week 2 against Dallas. If that's the case, then you might re-consider dropping Reed, but it's hard to count on him given his injury history. Against Philadelphia in Week 1, Davis had four catches for 59 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, and he should continue to be a top target for Case Keenum until Reed returns. Davis is worth 1 percent of your FAAB. Greg Olsen TE CAR Carolina • #88

Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs. YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 9 REYDS 36 TD 0 FPTS/G 7 Hopefully, Olsen is OK for Thursday night's game against Tampa Bay, and he could be a starter for you given the matchup. Olsen had four catches for 36 yards in Week 1 against the Rams, but his nine targets were third on the team behind Christian McCaffrey (11) and D.J. Moore (10). If that target share continues and Olsen is healthy, he could be a starting tight end in all leagues. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB. Jimmy Graham TE GB Green Bay • #80

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 6 REYDS 30 TD 1 FPTS/G 12 Graham scored the only touchdown in Week 1 for the Packers or Bears, and he finished with three catches for 30 yards on six targets. He was third on the team in targets behind Davante Adams (eight) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (six), and hopefully that continues moving forward, including Week 2 against Minnesota. It's not an easy matchup, but Graham is worth adding in deeper leagues if you need a tight end. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB.

WAIVER WIRE KICKERS

Priority list: Cairo Santos (0%), Matt Bryant (14%), Mason Crosby (62%)

WAIVER WIRE DST

Priority list: Texans (58%), Titans (22%), Panthers (12%)

