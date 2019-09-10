Fantasy Football Week 2: Injuries, news and notes on Derrius Guice, Tevin Coleman and more

Every Tuesday through Friday first thing in the morning, we'll be chasing down the biggest news from around the NFL, so you have everything you need to know to start your day. For a breakdown of Monday Night Football and every game from Week 1, head over to Ben Gretch's Stealing Signals column:

Derrius Guice is dealing with a meniscus injury

This injury isn't to Guice's surgically repaired knee, but that doesn't make it any easier to stomach. He didn't look right in his first NFL action in Week 1, and now we may have an explanation. Guice is hoping to return in a few weeks, but at this point, it seems like a treatment plan is still being determined. Guice is worth stashing on your bench as he recovers, but this is an ominous start after he missed his entire rookie season recovering from a torn ACL in the other knee.

This news should bring Adrian Peterson back into Washington's plans, just days after Peterson was listed as inactive for the season opener. He should once again be the team's primary option in the running game, though as we saw in Week 1, pass-catching back Chris Thompson will see plenty of work, too. Neither is a must-start Fantasy option by any means, though Thompson could be a low-end No. 2 or flex option in PPR formats.

Tevin Coleman has a high-ankle sprain

You never want to see a high-ankle sprain, especially for a running back. These are tricky injuries that tend to linger, and if a player doesn't take the time to fully heal, re-injury isn't uncommon. This is likely to cost Coleman at least a couple of weeks while he recovers, so don't be surprised if he isn't back on the field until October, though you're obviously stashing him for however long he is out.

In the meantime, Matt Breida should take over as the top option in the backfield, with Raheem Mostert likely to see plenty of time as Kyle Shanahan cycles his backs in. Jeff Wilson will likely be signed from the practice squad as well, though Breida and Mostert should see the majority of the touches if they stay healthy — a big "if," given that Breida already left Week 1 to be evaluated for a concussion, while Mostert suffered a season-ending broken arm in 2018.

Breida should be a solid starting option as long as Coleman is out, beginning in Week 2 against the Bengals, while Mostert could see enough time to be Fantasy viable as well.

Joe Mixon has an ankle sprain

Thankfully, this one doesn't appear to be too serious, which is a relief after Mixon exited Week 1 due to the injury. You'll want to snag Giovani Bernard just in case, as he would be a solid starting option if Mixon were to miss time, but it sounds like Mixon has a chance of playing in Week 2. We'll monitor him during the week to make sure, of course, so keep a close eye on practice reports from now until Friday.

Nick Foles will be placed on IR

Foles suffered a broken clavicle in early in Week 1, and he'll now be out until at least Week 11 — the earliest he can return after being placed on IR. He will undergo surgery to repair the issue, but we should see him again well before the end of the season.

Gardner Minshew will serve as the starter for the Jaguars with Foles sidelined, and the rookie acquitted himself in his first NFL action in relief, completing 22 of 25 passes for 275 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Minshew finished his collegiate career with 4,779 yards and 38 touchdowns in his lone season starting at Washington State, and was a sixth-round pick for the Jaguars before winning the backup job in camp. He will be backed up by the newly acquired Josh Dobbs, who the Jaguars acquired from the Steelers for a a fifth-round pick.

The Jaguars offense should take a step back without Foles, though it will be interesting to see what Minshew can do after his impressive debut. This receiving corps has plenty of talent, as it showed in Week 1, though you'll probably want to avoid starting Dede Westbrook, D.J. Chark, or Chris Conley until we see how everything shakes out.

The rest of the news you need to know from around the NFL: