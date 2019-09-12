Fantasy Football Week 2 Injuries, News and Notes: Sam Darnold out, Le'Veon Bell aching, and Derrius Guice heading for surgery
Chris Towers looks at all the latest news and notes around the league, and how it all impacts Fantasy managers.
Wednesday saw some big injury news come down when we learned Hunter Henry will miss at least 4-6 weeks with a tibial plateau fracture. Ben Gretch covered what it means for the Chargers and Heath Cummings offered some replacement options in his Week 2 Tight End Preview, so if you were affected by that news, head there.
And now, for the rest of the news from the last 24 hours, beginning with some breaking news Thursday morning about the Jets starting backfield, as well as a popular breakout running back
Sam Darnold will not play in Week 2
Darnold has been diagnosed with mononucleosis, a virus that causes fatigue among other symptoms. Darnold could miss multiple weeks, something coach Adam Gase acknowledged in talking to reporters Thursday. The news comes as the Jets begin preparation for Monday night against the Browns, and backup Trevor Siemian will take over as the starter for as long as Darnold is out.
This obviously limits the appeal of the Jets' offense, and also throws into question what Jamison Crowder's role will be. He emerged immediately as Darnold's favorite target in Week 1, sliding into the Jarvis Landry role and hauling in 14 of 17 targets for 99 yards. Siemian may rely on Crowder in the same way, but we can't know for sure, making him a bit of a riskier play, although someone you probably still want in your lineup in PPR leagues, at least.
To make matters worse ...
Le'Veon Bell is dealing with a shoulder injury
Bell will not practice Thursday, as he deals with a sore shoulder. Further details are not known at this point, though he is set to get an MRI. That should lead to more clarity, though Gase told reporters he is hoping McCoy can play in Week 2.
Either way, you have to expect a smaller workload for Bell, who played every single snap in Week 1, rushing 17 times for 60 yards and hauling in six of nine targets for 32 yards. Gase spent all offseason talking about wanting to limit Bell's exposure, especially in the running game, so don't be surprised if we see a bit more Ty Montgomery in Week 2. Montgomery served as the team's direct Bell replacement when Bell sat out the preseason, and if he misses anytime, Montgomery would be the direct beneficiary. With the Jets playing Monday, you probably want to add Montgomery anywhere you have Bell, as a last-minute replacement option.
Surgery likely for Derrius Guice (knee)
Guice traveled to Pensacola, Fla., today to visit with Dr. James Andrew for another opinion about his knee, according to multiple reports Thursday morning. Guice is dealing with a meniscus injury, and reports indicate he will likely have surgery to trim the meniscus, a procedure that would cost him 4-6 weeks.
We were already bracing for a multiple week absence for Guice, but this pushes things out until at least October before we'll see him again, and possibly even into November. You'll want to stash Guice as long as he is sidelined, but this creates an opportunity for Adrian Peterson to carry the load for at least the next month. That won't make Peterson much more than a flex option in this offense, and in PPR formats, pass-catcher Chris Thompson is probably the better Fantasy option.
The hope is that Guice's struggles in Week 1 -- 18 yards on 10 carries -- were a result of the knee issue, and he can be more effective when he returns, but this is a tough blow after he already missed his entire rookie season with a torn ACL in the other knee.
Mike Williams (knee) missed practice
Another blow for the Chargers, Williams' issue isn't considered nearly as serious as Henry's, though we don't actually have any details on the severity of the injury at this point. Williams would figure to benefit with Henry sidelined, but it sounds like his availability for Week 2 is certainly in question:
"Absolutely," Lynn said, per reports. "We signed a wide receiver. Just in case. Just don't know."
Williams fractured a bone in his neck in college and dealt with a herniated disc in training camp of his rookie season but has only missed one game in his career due to knee issues, when he suffered a bone bruise during the 2017 season.
Joe Mixon (ankle) did not practice
At this point, Mixon is being considered day to day with his ankle injury, and Week 2 has not been ruled out. Mixon may not need to practice much in order to play Sunday against the 49ers, but that also may mean we won't know for sure whether he will suit up until shortly before game-time. Luckily, that is a 1 p.m. ET start, so Fantasy players will know fairly early on Sunday whether Mixon will be in. If he isn't, Giovani Bernard would be a viable, top-20 starting Fantasy option at running back.
Frank Gore is still the starter in Buffalo
How much that means is still up in the air, but coach Sean McDermott did confirm that Gore will be the team's first back in the game. Gore led the team with 11 rush attempts in Week 1, but had just 20 yards, while Devin Singletary actually dominated playing time in his first NFL game. Singletary played 45 snaps to Gore's 19, with T.J. Yeldon logging just two snaps. Singletary rushed the ball just four times for 70 yards, but was targeted six times, catching five passes for 28 yards. The fact that he was already so heavily trusted in the passing game -- even splitting out wide several times -- is a good sign moving forward, though it appears that Gore might still be an impediment to Singletary getting the starting job for at least another week.
The rest of what you need to know from Wednesday:
- Sterling Shepard (concussion) missed practice -- Shepard is day to day, and has a chance of playing in Week 2, but obviously he'll need to be cleared through the concussion protocol before that can occur. Cody Latimer appears in line for an increased role after being targeted eight times and coming down with three catches for 74 yards in Week 1.
- JuJu Smith-Schuster (toe) was limited in practice -- All things considered, this seems like a pretty good sign for Smith-Schuster, who left Sunday's game. Assuming he avoids any kind of setback Thursday or Friday, he should be good to go Sunday.
- Tyler Lockett (back) did not practice -- It's not clear when Lockett suffered the injury, and coach Pete Carroll didn't give any details, so it's not known whether his absence was a precaution. However, at this point, you'll want to make a contingency plan in case Lockett cannot go.
- A.J. Green (ankle) is out of the walking boot -- This is progress for Green, who was able to run on an anti-gravity treadmill Tuesday. At this pace, Green still seems like he is several weeks away, but it could be a Week 4 return, which would be a solid outcome.
- Keke Coutee (ankle) returned to practice -- Coutee had a chance to play Monday in the opener before being ruled out late, so it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see him back on the field in Week 2. However, it's not clear what the popular preseason sleeper's role will be given the additions of Duke Johnson and Kenny Stills.
- Quincy Enunwa (neck) is out for the season -- And suddenly the Jets decision to trade for Demaryius Thomas makes more sense. Enunwa also missed all of 2017 with a neck injury, and you have to wonder what this means for his long-term prospects at this point.
- Jordan Reed is still in the concussion protocol, albeit with a better chance to play than he had in Week 1. Still, he'll have to go through the concussion protocol and be cleared before playing, and given his history with concussions, that is no sure thing. Vernon Davis remains worth stashing as a low-end starting option if Reed sits out.
- Albert Wilson (calf) missed practice -- Wilson was well on his way to a busy day in Week 1, picking up four targets on five snaps before the injury, but now it looks like he'll have to miss some time. Wilson figures to be a significant part of Miami's offense if he's ever healthy enough to play.
