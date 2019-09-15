Fantasy Football Week 2 Injury Report: Joe Mixon, Mike Williams active Sunday

Antonio Brown WR NE New England • #84

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Brown is slated to make his team debut Sunday in his hometown of Miami against the Dolphins after the NFL declined to put him on the commissioner's exempt list in response to the filing of a civil lawsuit against him this week. Whether Brown will be on a snap limit based on the fact he's had little practice time in either Oakland or New England over the past couple of months (and no preseason) remains to be seen, however he is officially active for the game. He is a risky Fantasy start given concerns about his role, especially in a game the Patriots should be able to win handily.

Mike Williams WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #81

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Knee Williams progressed enough in recent days to be active for Sunday's game against the Lions, after his limited participation Friday in practice. Williams had missed the first two practice sessions of the week, and it's not clear if he will be limited this week. He is a risky Fantasy start, but with Hunter Henry out with a knee injury, Williams figures to see a significant role as long as he's out there. \

Tyreek Hill WR KC Kansas City • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Shoulder The Chiefs' Tyreek Hill will not play Sunday against the Raiders and is expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks. The juggernaut that is the Kansas City offense will naturally be affected to some degree, but there are high real-world and Fantasy hopes for rookie Mecole Hardman, who has a similar speed profile to Hill and could therefore be utilized on some of the same routes. However, Sammy Watkins, who already put together a spectacular 11-198-3 line partly in Hill's absence during Week 1, should be a primary beneficiary of his teammate's absence, while tight end Travis Kelce and even pass-catching backs LeSean McCoy and Damien Williams could see an uptick as well.

Marquise Brown WR BAL Baltimore • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Injury Hip Brown is active for Sunday's game, despite being listed as questionable to suit up against the Cardinals in Week 2 after going from two-time limited participant to open the week to missing Friday's session altogether. Whether he will play a huge role remains to be seen, as he played pretty limited snaps in Week 1 despite his big perofrmance.

A.J. Green WR CIN Cincinnati • #18

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Injury Ankle The Bengals' A.J. Green will remain sidelined in Week 2 against the 49ers after missing practice all week. A starting wideout duo of Tyler Boyd and John Ross that combined for 15 receptions, 218 yards and two touchdowns against Seattle in the opener will once again helm the receiver corps.

Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #87

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Concussion The Giants' Sterling Shepard will miss Sunday's contest against the Bills after missing practice all week. Meanwhile, position mate Cody Latimer (calf) is questionable in his own right, although he was able to progress from non-participant to a limited session to finish off the week. With Golden Tate still suspended, the Giants would be down to Bennie Fowler and Russell Shepard as their top two wideouts versus Buffalo if Latimer were to also sit, while running back Saquon Barkley and tight end Evan Engram would also presumably see an uptick in targets.

Demaryius Thomas WR NYJ N.Y. Jets

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Injury Hamstring Demaryius Thomas was traded from the Patriots to the Jets on Tuesday and despite missing all three practices of the week, he's slated to make his New York debut Monday night against the Browns. Thomas' immediate insertion into the lineup, despite the veteran likely being unfamiliar with the playbook, is much more of a necessity now that Quincy Enunwa has been ruled out for the season with his second serious neck injury in the last three seasons.

Albert Wilson WR MIA Miami • #15

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Calf The Dolphins' Albert Wilson has been ruled out for Sunday's divisional clash against the Patriots after making it through just six snaps in the season opener against the Ravens. Miami will roll out Devante Parker and Jakeem Grant as its top two wideout options, with rookie Preston Williams and veteran Allen Hurns also around as options.

Marqise Lee WR JAC Jacksonville • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Knee The Jaguars' Marqise Lee is out for Sunday's game against the Texans after apparently suffering a setback during last week's opener against the Chiefs.

Rashard Higgins WR CLE Cleveland • #81

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Knee The Browns' Rashard Higgins is listed as questionable for Monday night's road clash against the Jets after turning in a trio of limited practices this week.

Keke Coutee WR HOU Houston • #16

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Not on report The Texans' Keke Coutee does not carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars after missing the opener versus the Saints with an ankle injury. Coutee did practice in full all week, and he should slot into the No. 3 receiver role if he's declared active.

David Moore WR SEA Seattle • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Shoulder The Seahawks' David Moore will remain out in Week 2 against the Steelers. Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf will once again serve as Russell Wilson's top two receivers at Heinz Field.

J.J. Nelson WR OAK Oakland • #15

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Injury Ankle The Raiders' J.J. Nelson will remain out for Sunday's divisional showdown against the Chiefs.

Andre Roberts WR BUF Buffalo • #18

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Injury Quadriceps The Bills will be without Andre Roberts once again in Week 2, as the veteran will not suit up against the Giants.