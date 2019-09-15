Fantasy Football Week 2 Injury Report: Joe Mixon trending in the right direction
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping you up to date on the latest for everyone.
An exciting Week 1 produced plenty of notable injuries alongside all the big plays, making for a challenging start to the Fantasy season. All four skill positions have their fair share of notable names on the Week 2 medical report, and one superstar is already sidelined for multiple games. With plenty to monitor leading up to the announcements of inactives, here's the latest health news on notable Fantasy assets as of early Sunday morning:
Week 1 Injuries
Injury Report Update
Sam Darnold QB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #14
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Jets' Sam Darnold (illness) will not only miss Monday night's game against the Browns, but several more games as well, with what has been diagnosed as mononucleosis. Darnold played the entire way in the opener against the Bills and apparently didn't start showing any signs of symptoms until Wednesday, with a subsequent medical evaluation confirming his condition. Trevor Siemian, who appeared in 25 games for the Broncos during the 2016 and 2017 seasons and generated a 30:24 TD:INT during that span, will start versus Cleveland. Given that Siemian represents a downgrade despite his prior starting experience, the Fantasy fortunes of New York's receivers in particular take a hit for the moment, although it's worth noting Siemian does have Denver-based experience with the Jets' newest wideout acquisition, Demaryius Thomas.
Nick Foles QB
JAC Jacksonville • #7
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
The Jaguars' Nick Foles (collarbone) will be out for multiple weeks after suffering his injury on his first touchdown pass of the season, leaving rookie Gardner Minshew to helm the Jacksonville offense beginning with a Week 2 road battle against the Texans. Minshew impressed in emergency duty during the opener versus the Chiefs with a 22-for-25, 275-yard, two-touchdown, one-interception showing, and he's also coming off an impressive senior season at Washington State. However, it remains to be seen how he'll perform against a quality defense like Houston's that's had a full week to prepare for him
Colt McCoy QB
WAS Washington • #12
Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs.
The Redskins' Colt McCoy (lower leg) will remain sidelined in Week 2 against the Cowboys. As was the case in Week 1, Dwyane Haskins will serve as a backup to Case Keenum versus Dallas on Sunday.
Nate Sudfeld QB
PHI Philadelphia • #7
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Eagles' Nate Sudfeld (wrist) was able to practice on a limited basis throughout the week, but he retains a doubtful tag heading into a Week 2 Sunday night matchup against the Falcons. Josh McCown will back up Carson Wentz for the second straight week.
Le'Veon Bell RB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #26
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The Jets' Le'Veon Bell carries a questionable tag heading into a Week 2 Monday night clash with the Browns, but he was able to practice in limited fashion the past two sessions of the week. The last thing New York needs is a serious injury to another player, but luckily for Gang Green and Fantasy managers, Bell's MRI last week revealed nothing serious. Unless there are unexpected developments prior to Monday night, Bell is trending toward playing.
Joe Mixon RB
CIN Cincinnati • #28
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Bengals' Joe Mixon remains questionable for Sunday's matchup against the 49ers but did manage to turn in a limited practice Friday after failing to participate Wednesday and Thursday. Early Sunday morning reports also indicate Mixon was able to participate in Saturday's walk-through practice and will test out his ankle pre-game before a final decision is made. Giovani Bernard would be set for a big role increase were Mixon to miss, and journeyman Samaje Perine would slot in as his backup if rookie Trayveon Williams, questionable in his own right with a foot injury, can't play.
SF San Francisco • #26
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The 49ers' Tevin Coleman is ruled out for Sunday's interconference matchup against the Bengals after sustaining the injury in the opener versus the Buccaneers. The 49ers will continue to roll out Matt Breida as a primary option, with the likes of Raheem Mostert and the recently promoted Jeff Wilson, Jr. backing him up.
WAS Washington • #29
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Redskins' Derrius Guice is on injured reserve with a designation for return after just one game, ruling him out until Week 9 at minimum. Guice had to undergo a procedure to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee, which is not the one he suffered an ACL tear in during summer 2018. Adrian Peterson will jump right back into the lead-back role he surprisingly thrived in last season in Guice's stead, while Chris Thompson should also see extra work beyond just the passing-down role he normally occupies. The recently acquired Wendell Smallwood is also around as an experienced third option.
CLE Cleveland • #25
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Browns' Dontrell Hilliard is already ruled out for Monday night's matchup versus the Jets, leaving AAF alum D'Ernest Johnson to spell Nick Chubb.
Mark Ingram RB
BAL Baltimore • #21
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
The Ravens' Mark Ingram carries a questionable designation for Sunday's interconference matchup against the Cardinals, but he wrapped up the week with two full practice sessions. Early Sunday morning reports indicate the veteran is expected to suit up.
NE New England • #84
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
The Patriots' Antonio Brown is slated to make his team debut Sunday in his hometown of Miami against the Dolphins after the NFL declined to put him on the commissioner's exempt list in response to the filing of a civil lawsuit against him this week. Whether Brown will be on a snap limit based on the fact he's had little practice time in either Oakland or New England over the past couple of months (and no preseason) remains to be seen.
Tyreek Hill WR
KC Kansas City • #10
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Chiefs' Tyreek Hill will not play Sunday against the Raiders and is expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks. The juggernaut that is the Kansas City offense will naturally be affected to some degree, but there are high real-world and Fantasy hopes for rookie Mecole Hardman, who has a similar speed profile to Hill and could therefore be utilized on some of the same routes. However, Sammy Watkins, who already put together a spectacular 11-198-3 line partly in Hill's absence during Week 1, should be a primary beneficiary of his teammate's absence, while tight end Travis Kelce and even pass-catching backs LeSean McCoy and Damien Williams could see an uptick as well.
BAL Baltimore • #15
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
The Ravens' Marquise Brown is listed as questionable to suit up against the Cardinals in Week 2 after going from two-time limited participant to open the week to missing Friday's session altogether. Early Sunday morning reports are optimistic on Brown, however, with the rookie expected to suit up.
A.J. Green WR
CIN Cincinnati • #18
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
The Bengals' A.J. Green will remain sidelined in Week 2 against the 49ers after missing practice all week. A starting wideout duo of Tyler Boyd and John Ross that combined for 15 receptions, 218 yards and two touchdowns against Seattle in the opener will once again helm the receiver corps.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #81
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Chargers' Mike Williams is questionable heading into Sunday's interconference road battle versus the Lions, with his limited participation Friday after a pair of absences to start the week likely saving him from a doubtful tag. Early Sunday morning reports indicate that Williams will be a true game-time decision and will test his knee out in pregame warmups before a final decision is made.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #87
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Giants' Sterling Shepard will miss Sunday's contest against the Bills after missing practice all week. Meanwhile, position mate Cody Latimer (calf) is questionable in his own right, although he was able to progress from non-participant to a limited session to finish off the week. With Golden Tate still suspended, the Giants would be down to Bennie Fowler and Russell Shepard as their top two wideouts versus Buffalo if Latimer were to also sit, while running back Saquon Barkley and tight end Evan Engram would also presumably see an uptick in targets.
NYJ N.Y. Jets
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Demaryius Thomas was traded from the Patriots to the Jets on Tuesday and despite missing all three practices of the week, he's slated to make his New York debut Monday night against the Browns. Thomas' immediate insertion into the lineup, despite the veteran likely being unfamiliar with the playbook, is much more of a necessity now that Quincy Enunwa has been ruled out for the season with his second serious neck injury in the last three seasons.
MIA Miami • #15
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The Dolphins' Albert Wilson has been ruled out for Sunday's divisional clash against the Patriots after making it through just six snaps in the season opener against the Ravens. Miami will roll out Devante Parker and Jakeem Grant as its top two wideout options, with rookie Preston Williams and veteran Allen Hurns also around as options.
Marqise Lee WR
JAC Jacksonville • #11
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The Jaguars' Marqise Lee is out for Sunday's game against the Texans after apparently suffering a setback during last week's opener against the Chiefs.
CLE Cleveland • #81
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Browns' Rashard Higgins is listed as questionable for Monday night's road clash against the Jets after turning in a trio of limited practices this week.
Keke Coutee WR
HOU Houston • #16
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Texans' Keke Coutee does not carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars after missing the opener versus the Saints with an ankle injury. Coutee did practice in full all week, and he should slot into the No. 3 receiver role if he's declared active.
David Moore WR
SEA Seattle • #83
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Seahawks' David Moore will remain out in Week 2 against the Steelers. Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf will once again serve as Russell Wilson's top two receivers at Heinz Field.
J.J. Nelson WR
OAK Oakland • #15
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The Raiders' J.J. Nelson will remain out for Sunday's divisional showdown against the Chiefs.
BUF Buffalo • #18
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
The Bills will be without Andre Roberts once again in Week 2, as the veteran will not suit up against the Giants.
Trent Taylor WR
SF San Francisco • #15
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The 49ers will continue to be without Trent Taylor and Jalen Hurd (back) in Week 2 against the Bengals.
Jordan Reed TE
WAS Washington • #86
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
The Redskins' Jordan Reed remains out for Sunday's Week 2 battle versus the Cowboys. The ageless Vernon Davis will take over primary tight end duties once again against Dallas.
Hunter Henry TE
LAC L.A. Chargers • #86
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Chargers' Hunter Henry will not play in Sunday's matchup against the Lions after suffering a tibia plateau fracture that is projected to keep him out up to six weeks. Virgil Green and Sean Culkin will form a tight-end tandem for Los Angeles for the time being, with the possibility of yet another Antonio Gates return not ruled out yet.
Mark Andrews TE
BAL Baltimore • #89
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Ravens' Mark Andrews is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after failing to practice Friday. However, early Sunday morning reports indicate the promising second-year pro is expected to play.
Trey Burton TE
CHI Chicago • #80
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The Bears' Trey Burton is questionable for Sunday's interconference road tilt against the Broncos, after missing Week 1 with the injury.
Matt LaCosse TE
NE New England • #83
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Patriots' Matt LaCosse carries a questionable tag heading into a Week 2 matchup versus the Dolphins after a week of limited practices.
Tyler Kroft TE
BUF Buffalo • #81
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The Bills' Tyler Kroft has been bumped up to questionable to make his season debut in Week 2 against the Giants.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #4
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Chargers' Michael Badgley is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Lions after managing three limited practices this past week, but early Sunday morning reports indicate he won't play. Punter Ty Long put the placekicking experience he amassed during his CFL days to good use in Week 1 against the Colts as Badgley's stand-in by making two extra points and one field goal and is projected to assume the same dual role again versus Detroit.
Key Defensive Players
Cornerbacks
- The Vikings' Mackensie Alexander (elbow) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Packers after missing practice all week. Teammate Mike Hughes (knee) carries a doubtful designation as well, setting Minnesota up to face Aaron Rodgers and his offensive arsenal with a depleted secondary.
- The Jaguars' A.J. Bouye (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup versus the Texans after managing only limited practices the last two days of the week.
- The Broncos' Bryce Callahan (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against his old Bears teammates
- The Raiders' Gareon Conley (neck) is questionable for Sunday's battle against the Chiefs
- The Steelers' Joe Haden (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks but did manage to work back to a full practice Friday.
- The Ravens' Jimmy Smith (knee) has been declared out for Sunday's interconference matchup versus the Cardinals, while position mate Marlon Humphrey (back) is questionable but did finish the week with two limited practices. While Baltimore is a heavy favorite heading into the contest, being potentially down two corners is not an ideal scenario when preparing to face Kliff Kingsbury's Air Raid offense.
- The Chargers' Michael Davis (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Lions after sitting out practice all week.
- The Redskins' Fabian Moreau (ankle) is considered doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after a trio of limited practices this week, while fellow corner Quinton Dunbar (knee) carries a questionable designation after missing the last two sessions of game prep.
Safeties
- The Raiders' Johnathan Abram (shoulder) has been placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. The rookie does have a chance to return later in the season.
- The Browns' Damarious Randall (concussion) will not play Monday night versus the Jets after missing practice Saturday.
- The Jaguars' Ronnie Harrison (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, checking in as a Saturday addition to the injury report after practicing in full Friday.
- The Dolphins' Rashad Jones (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots, while fellow safety Bobby McCain (shoulder) is questionable after getting in three limited practices this week.
- The Seahawks' Tedric Thompson (hamstring) is doubtful to face the Steelers on Sunday after missing practice all week.
- The 49ers' Jimmie Ward (hand) is questionable for Sunday's Week 2 battle against the Bengals after working into practice on a limited basis all three days this week.
Defensive Linemen
- The Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder) is questionable to face the Steelers in Week 2 but did finish the week with two full practices. However, as per early Sunday morning reports, he's not expected to play.
- The 49ers' Nick Bosa (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals after turning in a limited practice Friday following missed sessions Wednesday and Thursday. Early Sunday morning reports indicate Bosa is trending towards suiting up.
- The Jets' Quinnen Williams (ankle) will not play Monday night versus the Browns. The No. 3 overall pick played 24 snaps versus the Bills in the opener without recording any stats before his injury. Meanwhile, fellow tackle Steve McLendon (hip) is questionable following a trio of limited practices this week.
- The Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue (hamstring) will not play Sunday versus the Texans after missing practice all week.
- The Bears' Eddie Goldman (oblique) is questionable against the Broncos in Week 2 after sandwiching a pair of limited practices around a missed Thursday.session.
- The Seahawks' Poona Ford (calf) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Steelers after missing all practice sessions this week.
- The Saints will be without Sheldon Rankins (Achilles) again in Week 2 when they take on the Rams, although the recovering tackle did log three limited practices this week.
- The Dolphins' Charles Harris (wrist) is questionable to face the Patriots in Week 2 but did practice in full all week.
- The Colts' Jabaal Sheard (knee) will remain out in Week 2 against the Titans.
Linebackers
- The Chargers' Jatavis Brown (ankle) is questionable to face the Colts in Week 2 but was able to work up to three limited practices this week. Meanwhile, fellow linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle) carries the same designation following a full array of limited sessions as well.
- The Jets' C.J. Mosley (groin) is out against the Browns on Monday night after missing practice all week.
- The Packers' Oren Burks (chest) will not play against the Vikings after missing practice all week.
- The Lions' Jarrad Davis (ankle) is questionable to face the Chargers in Week 2 following a trio of limited practices.
- The Broncos' Todd Davis (calf) is questionable for Sunday's interconference tilt against the Bears following a week of limited practice participation.
- The Vikings' Ben Gedeon (groin) is questionable against the Packers in Week 2 after finishing the practice week with a limited session.
- The Eagles' Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee) remains out in Week 2 against the Falcons.
- The Browns' Adarius Taylor (ankle) will not play versus the Jets on Monday night.
