Watch Now: NFL On CBS: Chiefs at Chargers Preview ( 7:40 )

The first hour of Week 2's action on Sunday saw a number of big names go down with injuries, and there was no bigger name than Saquon Barkley, who hurt his right knee on consecutive plays, the second of which sent him to the locker room on a cart. He was ruled out shortly after and will have X-rays taken on the knee Sunday afternoon.

Heath Cummings broke down the Barkley injury here, but that was hardly the only injury Fantasy players are dealing with in Week 2. Drew Lock (shoulder), Parris Campbell and Cam Akers (ribs) were both ruled out shortly after leaving their games, Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) and Raheem Mostert (knee) were ruled out after halftime, and David Montgomery is questionable to return with a nick injury; Jerry Jeudy (head), Breshad Perriman (ankle), Sterling Shepard (foot) all left in the second quarter as well. There's a lot going on. Here's everything you need to know about:

Drew Lock ruled out with shoulder injury

We knew Drew Lock would be in trouble going up against the Steelers pass rush. It turned out he got more than just a few sacks. Lock lost the football on a sack fumble in the first half and injured his shoulder at Pittsburgh, forcing backup quarterback Jeff Driskel into the game. Lock completed 1 of 5 passes for 20 yards before leaving.

Short-term implications for the Broncos offense aren't good with Lock off the field. Driskel is a mobile quarterback, but accuracy (59.4% career rate) isn't a strength. No doubt it leaves a lot of concern about Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Noah Fant's prospects. Expectations must be lowered for all three. Two of Driskel's 10 career touchdowns have gone to tight ends, however.

The run game will certainly get more attention from opposing defenses with Driskel on the field, too. Why would defenses be worried about his arm? That's not good for Melvin Gordon, nor is the zero career touchdown receptions to running backs through Driskel's pro career. You probably didn't even realize how important Lock was to Fantasy Football, even if he wasn't on your team. But if you have any other Broncos players, be aware that their values could take a significant hit for however long Lock is sidelined. -Dave Richard

Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), Raheem Mostert (knee) don't return after halftime

Garoppolo and Mostert were ruled out at halftime of their Week 2 game against the Jets. Garoppolo threw a touchdown pass with 15 seconds left in the first half and Mostert had a carry with less than a minute remaining. In other words, it's very possible they were held out for precautionary reasons due to their 21-3 against a very bad Jets team.

If Garoppolo were to miss time It may not change much for San Francisco. We've seem Kyle Shanahan get good production out of Nick Mullens before, and Garoppolo hasn't been a must-start option anyway. If anything, George Kittle may be slightly worse with Mullens when he is back from his own knee injury, but not a considerable downgrade.

Mostert is a different story. Tevin Coleman and Jerick McKinnon would see a big boost in value and both would be flexes at worst for Week 3. This system has made just about every running back look good in it, including Coleman at times last year. Coleman would be the early down back, with McKinnon handling most passing downs, though Coleman is dealing with a shoulder injury of his own in Week 2. If we don't get positive news on Mostert early this week, both Coleman and McKinnon will be waiver wire priorities. They're both currently rostered in 59% of CBS leagues. -Heath Cummings

Cam Akers ruled out with rib injury

Akers, the Rams rookie running back, left the game in the first half with a rib injury and was ruled out shortly after, finishing the game with three carries for 15 yards and no catches. That injury leaves Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson at running back for the Ram for the rest of the game, and possibly longer, given how quickly he was ruled out.

Brown was the lead back in Week 1 and he was the lead back Sunday before Akers left, but it was Darrell Henderson who carried much of the load to ice the win over the Eagles Sunday. That complicates things, but there should also be enough opportunity for both to be Fantasy relevant. Henderson rushed for 81 yards on 12 carries with a touchdown and added a pair of catches for 40 more, and looks completely over the hamstring injury that limited him camp.

Akers is worth stashing assuming this injury doesn't threaten his availability for the season, and Henderson might just be the top waiver target heading into Week 2. But Brown should still be viewed as a potential No. 2 RB as long as Akers is out. -Chris Towers

Parris Campbell carted off with knee injury

Campbell suffered a knee injury in the first half and had to be carted back to the locker room. He was ruled out shortly after. Obviously, that's never a good sign, and it's especially tough for Campbell, who suffered through a string of bad-luck injuries as a rookie and looked poised for a breakout season with Phillip Rivers. We'll wait on more information, but that looks very much in doubt right now. Rookie Michael Pittman had five targets in the first half and figures to continue to see a larger role if Campbell is sidelined, and should be a waiver wire target heading into Week 2. -Chris Towers